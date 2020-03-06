Super W Preview: Reds v Waratahs - Green and Gold Rugby

The Super W preliminary season peaks this Saturday afternoon as the undefeated Reds host the Waratahs at Ballymore for their round 4 clash. Now in it’s third season under the current format, there is no doubting that these match ups have been the highlights of their respective season.
In 2018, the season launched the Waratahs staking their claims early on the back of an 18-0 victory at Suncorp Stadium. It was a win that was some sort of retribution for the Reds victory over NSW in the Grand Final of the Brisbane Global Tens tournament last minute victory earlier in the season. The teams met again in the Grand Final that year with the Tahs once again victorious however in a much closer encounter. The win was only secured by NSW after the match went into golden point extra time.
Last year’s preliminary round clash was another three-point win to NSW, albeit just after a regulation 80 minutes of rugby. And just to keep the tradition going it was the same margin of victory to the same team when both sides met in the Grand Final again. An 8-5 score line belied the thrill that was this epic battle of attrition.
Accordingly, you can expect this Saturday’s encounter to be another cracker.
Form:
Both teams have had two games so far this season, as well as a bye clash with a touring Fijian team (the Reds going down and the Waratahs getting up). The Waratahs have beating the Rebels in Melbourne (33-3) and the Brumbies at home (41-8) while the Reds have been Bradman-esque in annihilating Western Australia in Perth (80-5) and the Rebels in Brisbane (104-3).
The biggest question entering into the weekend is whether the tighter games the Waratahs have had (relatively) will prepared them better for what will be a physical encounter, than the Reds’ respective romps.
Key match ups:
Chloe Leaupepe v Courtney Hodder: the two fullbacks have been exceptional for their teams this season. Leaupepe has played more as a second playmaker and has created opportunities for her team on the back of her smart pass, step and off-load game. Hodder, the leading tryscorer in the competition, has also got her hands on the ball a bit, however roams a little wider and converts the slightest gap into an attacking opportunity.
Backrow v Backrow: The Tahs have opted for a dual flyer approach against the Reds with Wallaroo openside, Emily Chancellor, playing at 6 with the pocket rocket Fiona Jones at 7. Their enigmatic captain Grace Hamilton will pay 8 and will, as always, be perpetual motion on both sides of the ball. For the Reds, they have also gone dual flyers, however have moved their inside centre, Lavina Gould to openside with the tireless Natasha Purontakanen moving to 6. The Reds Number 8, Okeroa Manihera has been impressive in her debut Super W season with strong running and a high tackle workrate.
Prediction:
I’ve got to pick one Reds team for victory this weekend. I predict the Reds to roll the Tahs this round with the goal kicking of Lori Cramer and Zahara Temara being particularly important. Reds by 8.
TEAMS
Reds
1. Liz Patu
2. Averyl Mitchell
3. Christina Sekona
4. Kiri Lingman
5. Shannon Mato
6. Natassja Purontakanen
7. Lavinia Gould
8. Okeroa Manihera
9. Ayane Hirata
10. Zahara Temara
11. Lori Cramer (C)
12. Hagiga Moseby
13. Alana Elisaia
14. Ivania Wong
15. Courtney Hodder
Reserves
16. Ivy Kaleta
17. Bree-Anne Cheatham
18. Hilisha Samoa
19. Lesa Kaleti Mataafa
20. Saxon Campbell
21. Gabby Senft
22. Cobie-Jane Morgan
23. Sarah Riordan
Waratahs
1 Oneata Schwalger
2 Adiana Talakai
3 Evelyn Horomia
4 Noella Green
5 Sera Naiqama
6 Emily Chancellor
7 Fi Jones
8 Grace Hamilton (C)
9 Iliseva Batibasaga
10 Pauline Piliae
11 Mahalia Murphy
12 Katrina Barker
13 Shanice Parker
14 Maya Stewart
15 Chloe Leaupepe
Reserves
16 Eva Karpani
17 Bridie O’Gorman
18 Tasmin Sheppard
19 Piper Duck
20 Aaliyah Fa’amusili
21 Arabella Mckenzie
22 Layne Morgan
23 Kennedy Cherrington
24 Georgina Friedrichs
MATCH DEETS
Date: Saturday 7 March 2020
Venue: Ballymore Stadium, Brisbane
Kick-Off: 3:00pm local time
Broadcast: Live on Kayo Sport and Rugby.com.au
