Thursday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby

The All Blacks are out for redemption at Newcastle’s McDonald Jones Stadium for their rematch against the Pumas. The Argentinians beat the All Blacks for the first time ever two weeks ago in Sydney, handing the All Blacks their second consecutive defeat this year, not seen since 2011.

Since the match the New Zealand rugby media has been hammering the side, and the All Blacks are hungry to blow the Pumas away to secure the Tri-Nations.

New Zealand sit on top of the ladder due to two bonus points and a superior points-differential.

“For us as All Blacks, we always put ourselves under immense pressure, whether win, lose or draw and I think we always demand of ourselves that we go out and play really well,” Sam Whitelock said.

“There is a bit of pressure there at the moment but the reality is that there’s pressure every week and you have to embrace it.”

In particular, new coach Ian Foster has been heavily scrutinised, and needs a win to relieve that pressure.

“As the coach he’s always the face of the squad and if we lose two in a row (to Argentina) he’s always going to get the blame,” Patrick Tuipulotu said.

“In this day and age you’re going to get a lot haters, as we call it, but we just move on.

“It’s on us to get a result and perform well.”