Thursday Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby

Much to ponder this week as I sit here overlooking the water sipping coffee.

My thought of the Day was a comment by the lads at Eggchasers Rugby Podcast “Is Australia the Canada of Tier one.” We were good once, but our best days are behind us.

The BIL Tour of SA

The British and Irish Lions Tour of South Africa is still going ahead. They should rename whatever cup they are playing for the balance sheet bowl as they way Civid is hitting South Africa this tour is only making sense to the accountants.

 

The Worlds best second rower Alun Wyn Jones won’t be the only forward flying out to South Africa to link up with the Lions squad in Cape Town on Thursday as Warren Gatland has confirmed that Ireland hooker Ronan Kelleher has also been called up.

Kelleher was an additional player drafted in for Lions training when they initially assembled in mid-June on the Channel Island of Jersey as Jamie George missed the first week of build-up and Luke Cowan-Dickie missed both preparation weeks due to club commitments.

That left the Lions assembling with just a single hooker, Ken Owens, and Gatland felt it best that Kelleher was called up to Jersey training to help out in a specialist position.

 

Red-carded USA player is offered a bizarre way to end his ban early

 

Just stop.

Just stop.

USA flanker Riekert Hattingh has been offered a bizarre World Cup qualifier deal – either miss next September’s match versus Canada through suspension or attend a tackle school that would scratch the final game of the four-match ban he has received following last Saturday’s red card.

There was the usual lawyer speak from WR about sanctions etc however the following caught my eye. It is an elegant solution however every coach from under 15’s up is teaching guys to win the contact so in many cases it leaves a small margin for error.

“The player may apply to take part in the coaching intervention programme to substitute the final match of his sanction for a coaching intervention aimed at modifying specific techniques and technical issues that contributed to the foul play.”

 

Covid-19: Fijian rugby team will wear pro-vaccine jersey at this weekend’s game

From Stuff.co.nz (Pravda)

The Fijian rugby team will wear a jersey supporting Covid-19 vaccinations at their next game against the All Blacks in Hamilton on Saturday.

Fiji Rugby chief executive John O’Connor told Stuff the Flying Fijians would take to the field wearing kit bearing the words ‘Vaccinate Fiji’.

Plans to wear the kit were abandoned for the game against the All Blacks on Saturday amid opposition from some players.

Fiji’s Kiwi coach Vern Cotter said players weren’t properly consulted about the jerseys, which were revealed days before the test.

The Fijians seem to run a very good ship and I for one look forward to them playing in an expanded Rugby Championschip going forward.

Ex-Wallaby legend Sekope Kepu caught in row between Counties Manukau clubs

Ex-Wallabies prop Sekope Kepu has unwittingly been dragged into a heated spat between two Counties Manukau rugby clubs.

The appearance of Kepu for Karaka in the club semifinal against Manurewa last weekend so incensed Manurewa president Kere Maihi that he issued a strongly-worded statement on Wednesday, stating Kepu shouldn’t have been allowed to be used as a replacement at halftime.

Karaka beat Manurewa 36-25, after trailing by 15 points at the break.

Karaka cited a shortage of front rowers, having lost two props to the Tongan national squad that played the All Blacks and Samoa in recent weeks, as part of the reasoning for wanting Kepu to be on the bench.

While Maihi accepted Karaka had not broken any rules, he still believed the club hadn’t acted in the spirit of the game. He suggested it could have asked for uncontested scrums or defaulted the game.

Nothing beats the passion of Grassroots Rugby and as someone who follows club rugby in Brisbane there is some serious parachuting of players into clubs going on a the moment.

  • Brisneyland Local

    Morning GAGR’s, thanks for doing the news Happyman.
    – Gee this BIL tour of Dutch dirt farming land has knobs all over it. surely someone with a brain is going to step in a call it off. Putting the balance sheet ahead of peoples welfare is a bit of scary thing.
    – Go the mighty Fijians.
    – I wonder if they can send Owen Farrell to that tackling school. He certainly needed it.
    – Good to see passions boiling deep in club rugby land.
    Over to you GAGR’s.

    Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Hey mate. Just goes to show that money rules over common sense. I wonder who, if anyone, is held accountable when the BIL players catch covid and some don’t get well.
      Hahaha first thing I though of was sending Owen Farrell there too.

      Report
      • Crescent

        It astounds me. I have friends in Johannesburg. The sister in law had to be hopitalised with Covid. Couldn’t be treated in Johannesburg – they were over capacity. Had to be flown as a medivac to Durban for treatment. The DDF’s are getting absolutely smashed in terms of health care capacity. Best option for BIL if someone was ill enough for hospitalisation, they would need to send them home for treatment.

        And yet on socials, I have seen the slower witted of the DDF following contingent complaining that it’s not a fair match up as the Boks have not had enough match time compared to the BIL tour group. Incredible.

        Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Boks looking for excuses ever since they stopped using their referees

          Report
  • Yowie

    The Fijian rugby team will wear a jersey supporting Covid-19 vaccinations at their next game against the All Blacks in Hamilton on Saturday.

    So the All Blacks will be going against a vaccination message?

    Report
    • Brisneyland Local

      Boom tish!

      Report
    • Damo

      Creating a bit of extra needle between the teams?

      Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Yeah now we’ll get the stupid people calling us out as anti-vaxxers because of it. I’m just waiting for the stupidity to rise on this one

      Report
      • Yowie

        Glad I could play a small part.

        Report
    • mortlucky

      Apparently there’s been a misunderstanding and NZ are trying to “Vicks the nation”

      Report
      • Damo

        Just don’t put a wee bit near the wee bit!

        Report
  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Happyman. I feel for the Boks. Man their coutry is doing it hard and maybe they should really look at this BIL tour. I’m not sure keeping it going is actually in the best interests of the country and people.

    That’s an interesting approach to a red card sanction. Not a bad one if your message is about getting better and not punishing people who make mistakes.

    Good move by Fiji, they’re doing it tough at home and this will be a good message for their people.

    Report
    • Who?

      I agree that the RC approach is a good one; I’m curious to see the results. One intense clinic to change habits of (arguably) a life time..? Good incentive, tough ask for the clinic, though.

      Report
      • Mike D

        Equivalent of community service. One would think a repeat offence is then treated more harshly. “Mate you were given additional training but don’t appear to have taken it on board. Here’s a kick in the nadgers.”

        Report
    • Happyman

      Mate I like the red card sanction if it is not a piss take.

      Changing behaviour will take a generation of coaches not players. Players adapt coaches still think in terms of winning contact and hitting the chest or ball. It is a small target.

      Report
  • Missing Link

    “Plans to wear the kit were abandoned for the game against the All Blacks on Saturday amid opposition from some players”

    That’s the last time “Paleo” Pete Evans gets to do the pre match rev up in the Fiji rooms

    Report
    • Yowie

      “Paleo” Pete Evans gets to do the pre match rev up in the Fiji rooms

      “Have any of you big lads heard of eating a lot of meat?”

      Report
      • Alister Smith

        For the third test they will be advertising “Pete’s Bone Broth”

        Report
  • Dally M

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pYqrXYOZsGY

    Such a short snippet of the game, but multiple examples of what was an area the Kiwi ref’s were strict on in TT, but have now completely abandoned.

    Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      a couple of different viewpoints from me mate. I didn’t think any of those incidents were issues except perhaps one.
      Both those first rucks were fine with the player not in the way at all.
      On that first tackle the player you said didn’t have clear release wasn’t the tackler he came in after the first player had made the tackle and as the Australian player was falling.
      The 3rd Not rolling away was fine he never impeded the 9 going for the ball and moved away from the ruck.
      The 4th one you could argue the player was in the way but it didn’t affect the 9 playing the ball so no real issue with that.
      That player is allowed to run a line and doesn’t have to get out of the way, he just can’t change his line and he didn’t.
      That player was not off side. He was well behind the ball and it was open so no ruck or maul involved.

      Report
      • Alister Smith

        This perhaps highlights one of rugby’s bigger problems – that two people who know and understand the laws can look at the same pieces of footage and each legitimately identify offences at the ruck by each side or argue (again legitimately) why they aren’t offences. If a referee was trying hard enough to they could almost find a breech of the laws at every ruck (or scrum for that matter).

        Report
        • Who?

          There’s certainly an issue of consistency to how SR TT, SR Ao and Rugby in the SH has been refereed over the past few years, though. The laws say to roll – they don’t say to regain your feet. When you have players consistently standing up behind the breakdown, in areas where players are often penalized for appearing, it smacks of planning.

          Oh, and the last one before LSL’s penalty? Given Valetini had cleared out the breakdown, there had been a ruck, and the player had been in front of the last feet without retiring. Definitely not kosher to be swinging at the scrumhalf off the back of a collapsed ruck when you were standing in the gate, but ahead of the last feet.

          Report

        • Looks coached to me, a bit too frequent.
          A quick polite hint from the captain to ref would have been good.

          The only bit in all that where Id disagree with the refs ruling, would be the penalty against Loto.
          If players are “allowed” to be near the ruck entry, they’re “allowed” to be moved.

          Report
        • Keith Butler

          And our players are coached to do exactly the same thing. That is what is most disappointing for me.

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Interesting how we see it differently and I get how that can make it so frustrating. But for me this is a good part of our game

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          exactly. That’s why we use the tactical application of the law as well as the technical application. If something isn’t having a materiel effect on the play it tends to get looked over. The other part then comes down to the training and experience of the referee and interpreting what is seen. That tackle one is classic. I can see why someone would say there was no clear release but my assessment (which may or may not be correct by the way) was that the jackle was not the tackler, he came in after the tackle and so had no requirement to release.

          While this can be frustrating I think it’s absolutely essential as the alternative is to stop the contest at the tackle in which case all we do is have a 15 man league game and F#ck that.

          Report
        • Yowie

          materiel effect

          Spot the AJ :p

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Proud of it mate

          Report
        • Yowie

          All good. We all have little language slips that sneak in from our profession.
          As a secret agent, male model, rocket scientist & racing driver you would not believe the industry-specific terminology that creeps into my day-to-day communications.

          Report
        • Timbo

          Soon he’ll be talking about mutual support, main effort, co-locating and probably does a f’ing CMAP before kacking up a response.

          but those are just the pacifics(specifics)

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          I dont like those allegations. I will have all the Allegators come forward!

          Report
        • UTG

          Disagree. These are black and white and the video had it correct.

          The first no clear release, French 6 has hands on Philip before his knees hit the ground. As such, as soon as Philip’s knees hit the ground he has to release. This is stock standard and happens half a dozen times a game when the defenders are trying to hold the player up and are called to release by the referee as the ball carrier gets his knee to the ground.

          12 completes the tackle and never retreats behind the last feet then interferes with Gordon’s pass, a clear offside.

          “Oh it has no material.” Poppycock. Every clearance is slowed down from a player being offside.

          Report
        • Andrew Luscombe

          French 6 never holds Philip, he just bumps into him, and you need to hold the ball carrier or ball to be a tackler. You might argue that French 6 starts going for the ball before the tackle is completed, but I don’t think he does make contact with the ball before the tackle is completed. There’s only a frame in it – maybe maybe not.

          The ruck between French 13 and gold 6 consists of the gold 6 flying through and clearing out the French 13 in about 1/4 of a second. Yeah, technically it’s a ruck and the French 12 is offside.

          In the other cases of the French players rolling around, they don’t look too in the way to me.

          Report
    • Crescent

      Back to match smarts – got to roll with the punches and learn to adapt on the field. We learn it from juniors up to play the whistle, if the opposition get away with it, try it yourself and see how you go. Match Smarts 101. Never mind the tackling course to reduce a suspension, time for the so-called professionals look at some courses in Match Smarts. They are severely lacking in a number of facets of the game.

      Report
    • Happyman

      Mate nice video.

      As I have said to a referee mate of mine. There are always three teams playing at any one time and one of them is always correct.

      Australia needs to adapt to the way it is being refereed.

      Ps we only lost by two and scored two tries to one. We are always to quick to play into the narrative of it being the ref. Catch the kick off. Focus on your last scrum win the game.

      Report
    • Keith Butler

      Have you a video compilation of the number of times the G&G were lying on top of the ruck not bound and off their feet and were not penalised – thought not. Referees judgement cuts both ways.

      Report
      • Dally M

        This is Green and Gold Rugby, not Frogs “R” Us!

        Report
        • Keith Butler

          Wow! great response.

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          hahahaha true

          Report
      • Mike D

        Ok. But even if you accept all of those as “it cuts both ways”, there are still two game changing decisions (non decisions) the ref made. (And given the “not rolling” calls against Aus I’m not sure it did cut both ways.)
        Not calling the penalty against blue for holding on when there were two people clearly jackaling the very isolated French player – cf other penalties throughout the game. Early shove in the last scrum should have been free kick Aus.

        Report
    • Hoss

      But it only happened a dozen or so times during that passage of play, so………

      Report
    • Greg

      I hope that you can find gold doing the same things. We are not innocents…. but perhaps not as skillful at doing what the video shows.

      KRL, what are you thoughts on the tackler getting out of the way of the 9/cleaners? I noticed this during the game as well. Blatant… or just one of those things. **have read your comments below **

      The penalty at the end could easily have ended up being for a smack in the chops out of frustration.

      Report
      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        I thought that in most cases and certainly in that video, the players were getting caught up in the tackle and then getting out of the way. I didn’t think that any of them slowed down the 9’s actions. In one the player dropped down to create room for the pass, so I didn’t think they were an issue. Generally a player has to roll sideways but unless they interfere with the 9 releasing the ball why would you call it?

        Report
  • Hoss

    Well done & thanks for the news Chuckles.

    My contribution today is the link is again available for you all to pick your Wallabies third test team – I think Moses announces it later today officially, so you might have a few hours to make your selection

    Enjoy

    https://forms.gle/MknMpvAjNkB4zXxA6

    Report
