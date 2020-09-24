2020 Rugby Championship Draw confirmed - Green and Gold Rugby

SANZAAR have confirmed the draw for this year’s new-look Rugby Championship, to be wholly played in Australia. Exactly as the media speculation suggested, the tournament will be run as a series of double headers over a condensed six-week period.
The majority of the games will be played in NSW, however the event will kick off with a double header at Suncorp Stadium on 7 November when the World Champion Springboks will take on the Pumas prior to the third Bledisloe Cup match of the season.
From there, all teams will relocate to NSW where matches will be played at Bankwest Stadium and ANZ Stadium in Sydney as well as McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle. The NSW Government are significant financial backers of the tournament.
Inbound teams Argentina, New Zealand and South Africa will be required to observe all health regulations around their squads as imposed by the NSW and Queensland governments. The teams will be kept separate by operating within a ‘bubble’ during this period with all teams operating in clean environments controlled by NSW police. The wellness of the squads will be continually monitored in line with NSW Heath requirements.
Kick off times are yet to be confirmed.
The Rugby Championship 2020 fixtures
Round One – Saturday 7 November 2020
Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
Argentina v South Africa
Australia v New Zealand
Round Two – Saturday 14 November
Bankwest Stadium, Sydney
New Zealand v Argentina
South Africa v Australia
Round Three – Saturday 21 November
ANZ Stadium, Sydney
New Zealand v South Africa
Australia v Argentina
Round Four – Saturday 28 November
McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle
Argentina v Australia
South Africa v New Zealand
Round Five – Saturday 5 December
Bankwest Stadium, Sydney
Argentina v New Zealand
Australia v South Africa
Round Six – Saturday 12 December
ANZ Stadium, Sydney
South Africa v Argentina
Australia v New Zealand
Google+
YouTube
RSS