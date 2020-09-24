2020 Rugby Championship Draw confirmed - Green and Gold Rugby

2020 Rugby Championship Draw confirmed

SANZAAR have confirmed the draw for this year’s new-look Rugby Championship, to be wholly played in Australia. Exactly as the media speculation suggested, the tournament will be run as a series of double headers over a condensed six-week period.

The majority of the games will be played in NSW, however the event will kick off with a double header at Suncorp Stadium on 7 November when the World Champion Springboks will take on the Pumas prior to the third Bledisloe Cup match of the season.

From there, all teams will relocate to NSW where matches will be played at Bankwest Stadium and ANZ Stadium in Sydney as well as McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle. The NSW Government are significant financial backers of the tournament.

Inbound teams Argentina, New Zealand and South Africa will be required to observe all health regulations around their squads as imposed by the NSW and Queensland governments. The teams will be kept separate by operating within a ‘bubble’ during this period with all teams operating in clean environments controlled by NSW police. The wellness of the squads will be continually monitored in line with NSW Heath requirements.

Kick off times are yet to be confirmed.

The Rugby Championship 2020 fixtures

Round One – Saturday 7 November 2020

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Argentina v South Africa

Australia v New Zealand

Round Two – Saturday 14 November

Bankwest Stadium, Sydney

New Zealand v Argentina

South Africa v Australia

Round Three – Saturday 21 November

ANZ Stadium, Sydney

New Zealand v South Africa

Australia v Argentina

Round Four – Saturday 28 November

McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

Argentina v Australia

South Africa v New Zealand

Round Five – Saturday 5 December

Bankwest Stadium, Sydney

Argentina v New Zealand

Australia v South Africa

Round Six – Saturday 12 December

ANZ Stadium, Sydney

South Africa v Argentina

Australia v New Zealand