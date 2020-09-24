 2020 Rugby Championship Draw confirmed - Green and Gold Rugby
Rugby

2020 Rugby Championship Draw confirmed

2020 Rugby Championship Draw confirmed

SANZAAR have confirmed the draw for this year’s new-look Rugby Championship, to be wholly played in Australia. Exactly as the media speculation suggested, the tournament will be run as a series of double headers over a condensed six-week period.

The majority of the games will be played in NSW, however the event will kick off with a double header at Suncorp Stadium on 7 November when the World Champion Springboks will take on the Pumas prior to the third Bledisloe Cup match of the season.

From there, all teams will relocate to NSW where matches will be played at Bankwest Stadium and ANZ Stadium in Sydney as well as McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle. The NSW Government are significant financial backers of the tournament.

Inbound teams Argentina, New Zealand and South Africa will be required to observe all health regulations around their squads as imposed by the NSW and Queensland governments. The teams will be kept separate by operating within a ‘bubble’ during this period with all teams operating in clean environments controlled by NSW police.  The wellness of the squads will be continually monitored in line with NSW Heath requirements.

Kick off times are yet to be confirmed.

Folau Faingaa 

Argentina will be back in Australia!

The Rugby Championship 2020 fixtures

Round One – Saturday 7 November 2020

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Argentina v South Africa

Australia v New Zealand

Round Two – Saturday 14 November

Bankwest Stadium, Sydney

New Zealand v Argentina

South Africa v Australia

Round Three – Saturday 21 November

ANZ Stadium, Sydney

New Zealand v South Africa

Australia v Argentina

Round Four – Saturday 28 November

McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

Argentina v Australia

South Africa v New Zealand

Round Five – Saturday 5 December

Bankwest Stadium, Sydney

Argentina v New Zealand

Australia v South Africa

Round Six – Saturday 12 December

ANZ Stadium, Sydney

South Africa v Argentina

Australia v New Zealand

 

Related Items
  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Hope we can get 1 ticket to watch both matches and they’re played close enough together to make it a good day

    • Tomthusiasm

      That’s a lot of Haan 3.5

  • Who?

    Wow, given it’s normally $90 for the cheapest Suncorp seats to watch the Wallabies take on one of the Bokke or ABs, tickets to those games would have to be some of the best value seen for decades, almost regardless of cost. Four tier one teams at one venue in one arvo? Where else have you been able to see that in the past twenty years?

    Given that visiting teams haven’t found any of our stadia to be fortresses for a long time, it should also see a fairly balanced contest. The Bokke won’t find that extra set of limbs they tend to grow in SA, but neither will they have a week of living in NZ ahead of the games. The ABs will likely have crowd support (possibly still the most support), but the refs won’t have everyone whinging to them all week. The Pumas haven’t done badly here.
    Some could argue that the Wallabies will have an advantage, that the refs will hear about opponents in the press all week, but reality is that no one reads that press and it’s not benefitted us for years, so there’s no reason to think that’ll change.

  • Jason

    Apparently SANZAAR shot there load too early — NZ are kicking up a stink.

    • Bernie Chan

      Bit hard to generate much sympathy for pro sports “missing Christmas” as we see so many losing their jobs…

  • whatwouldberniedo

    How many of the current squad will be injured by the end of that campaign?
    It looks brutal.
    I’m pretty sure everyone is going to get a run by the end of this season.
    While I’m concerned about the welfare of the players, I’m pretty excited about what we’re going to see.
    It will also be an amazing chance to assess his squad’s capabilities in a narrow timeframe, which you would think will have huge value moving forward towards Bill23.

  • Hambone

    That’s a solid drinking session right there leading into christmas.. it might be time to prep the liver with a few weeks off me thinks. Give it a little dabble over bledisloe to remind the body and find the rugby voice again, and then say sayonara to the missus for 6 weekends and reserve the best seats in the pub.. think i might stay purchasing some premeditated flower deliveries now.. aaaaaah international tests are back

Rugby
@RugbyReg

The original prop in a prop's body, but thankfully I have the rugby mind of a prop as well.

Related Items

More in Rugby

  • Photo Courtesy of Keith McInnes
    Read More
    Thursday’s Rugby News

    Thursday’s Rugby news reports on Hooper continuing as Wallabies skipper, as Dave Rennie’s squad prepares to travel...

    Jack O'Rourke September 24, 2020
  • Wallabies Coach Dave Rennie will be making his home in Queensland
    Read More
    Wednesday’s Rugby News

    Wednesday’s Rugby News looks at the Wallabies first impression of Dave Rennie, the scoreline helping the young...

    Nathan Williamson September 22, 2020
  • Brumbies-2020
    Read More
    Tuesday’s Rugby News

    Tuesday’s Rugby News looks at a big move west, The Cheetahs may get shafted, the Pilecki medalist...

    Shane Sullivan September 22, 2020
  • Super Rugby AU FINAL 17
    Read More
    The Tuesday Top 5

    Welcome to the post final edition of the Tuesday Top 5. Well I have to say, I...

    Mst September 22, 2020