2020 Wallabies squad announcement - Green and Gold Rugby

2020 Wallabies squad announcement

Dave Rennie has announced his first Wallaby squad today, with a 44-man squad named in his inaugural squad to play in the 2020 Test season in.

There are 16 players getting their first taste in a Wallabies squad for the first time with 8 of those 16 having only debuted in Super Rugby for the first time in 2020.

In total there are 13 players from the Brumbies, 11 from the Queensland Reds and NSW Waratahs and 9 from the Melbourne Rebels.

The notable omissions from the squad are Isi Naisarani and Jack Dempsey in a congested backrow and Tevita Kuridrani from the backline.

The full squad will gather in camp next Monday following the Super Rugby AU final between the Brumbies and Queensland in Canberra on Saturday night.

The full squad is:

Jermaine Ainsley (Melbourne Rebels)

Allan Alaalatoa (Brumbies)

Tom Banks (Brumbies)

Angus Bell* (NSW Waratahs)

Filipo Daugunu* (Queensland Reds)

Pone Fa’amausili* (Melbourne Rebels)

Folau Fainga’a (Brumbies)

Jake Gordon (NSW Waratahs)

Ned Hanigan (NSW Waratahs)

Will Harrison* (NSW Waratahs)

Dane Haylett-Petty (Melbourne Rebels

Reece Hodge (Melbourne Rebels)

Michael Hooper (NSW Waratahs)

Tom Horton* (NSW Waratahs)

Trevor Hosea* (Melbourne Rebels)

Len Ikitau* (Brumbies)

Harry Johnson-Holmes (NSW Waratahs)

Marika Koroibete (Melbourne Rebels)

Noah Lolesio* (Brumbies)

Jack Maddocks (NSW Waratahs)

Tate McDermott* (Queensland Reds)

Fraser McReight* (Queensland Reds)

James O’Connor (Queensland Reds)

Brandon Paenga-Amosa (Queensland Reds)

Hunter Paisami* (Queensland Reds)

Jordan Petaia (Queensland Reds)

Matt Philip (Melbourne Rebels)

Joe Powell (Brumbies)

James Ramm* (NSW Waratahs)

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (Queensland Reds)

Pete Samu (Brumbies)

Rob Simmons (NSW Waratahs)

Irae Simone* (Brumbies)

Scott Sio (Brumbies)

James Slipper (Brumbies)

Lachie Swinton* (NSW Waratahs)

Matt To’omua (Melbourne Rebels)

Taniela Tupou (Queensland Reds)

Jordan Uelese (Melbourne Rebels)

Rob Valetini (Brumbies)

Nic White (Brumbies)

Harry Wilson* (Queensland Reds)

Liam Wright (Queensland Reds)

Tom Wright* (Brumbies)

* = uncapped