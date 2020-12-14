2023 Rugby World Cup pool draw - Green and Gold Rugby

The make up for the pools for the 2023 have been announced following the draw at the official event in Paris tonight.
After a year that was affected by COVID-19 and had an impact on seedings, the seedings for the next World Cup are based on ranking as of January 2020.
The Wallabies have been drawn alongside Wales, Fiji, Europe 1 and the final qualifier winner in Pool C in a similar draw to the 2019 edition.
The Wallabies are one of 12 automatically qualified for the 20-team tournament with the other 8 to be determined by a regional qualification process.
The 20 teams were allocated into bands based on the rankings and were placed into the following groups:
Band 1 – South Africa, New Zealand, England, Wales
Band 2 – Ireland, France, Australia, Japan
Band 3 – Scotland, Argentina, Fiji and Italy
Band 4 – Americas 1, Americas 2, Europe 1, Europe 2
Band 5 – Africa 1, Oceania 1, Asia / Pacific 1, Final Qualifier Winner
