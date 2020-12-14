2023 Rugby World Cup pool draw - Green and Gold Rugby

2023 Rugby World Cup pool draw

The make up for the pools for the 2023 have been announced following the draw at the official event in Paris tonight.

After a year that was affected by COVID-19 and had an impact on seedings, the seedings for the next World Cup are based on ranking as of January 2020.

The Wallabies have been drawn alongside Wales, Fiji, Europe 1 and the final qualifier winner in Pool C in a similar draw to the 2019 edition.

The Wallabies are one of 12 automatically qualified for the 20-team tournament with the other 8 to be determined by a regional qualification process.

The 20 teams were allocated into bands based on the rankings and were placed into the following groups:

Band 1 – South Africa, New Zealand, England, Wales

Band 2 – Ireland, France, Australia, Japan

Band 3 – Scotland, Argentina, Fiji and Italy

Band 4 – Americas 1, Americas 2, Europe 1, Europe 2

Band 5 – Africa 1, Oceania 1, Asia / Pacific 1, Final Qualifier Winner