2023 Rugby World Cup pool draw - Green and Gold Rugby

2023 Rugby World Cup pool draw

The make up for the pools for the 2023 have been announced following the draw at the official event in Paris tonight.

After a year that was affected by COVID-19 and had an impact on seedings, the seedings for the next World Cup are based on ranking as of January 2020.

The Wallabies have been drawn alongside Wales, Fiji, Europe 1 and the final qualifier winner in Pool C in a similar draw to the 2019 edition.

World Cup Draw

The Wallabies are one of 12 automatically qualified for the 20-team tournament with the other 8 to be determined by a regional qualification process.

The 20 teams were allocated into bands based on the rankings and were placed into the following groups:
Band 1 – South Africa, New Zealand, England, Wales
Band 2 – Ireland, France, Australia, Japan
Band 3 – Scotland, Argentina, Fiji and Italy
Band 4 – Americas 1, Americas 2, Europe 1, Europe 2
Band 5 – Africa 1, Oceania 1, Asia / Pacific 1, Final Qualifier Winner

  • Patrick

    Well well well ratings lottery works out quite well for us!!

    1. Tough for New Zealand, France and Ireland
    2. Armchair ride for Australia and England (but with some battering from Wales/Argentina respectively) to the semis
    3. Clear but ambitious objectives for Fiji (beat Wales and Georgia for a QF against England), Japan and Argentina (both will want to topple England and both will want to at least get second to make the QF against Australia)
    4. Death trap for Wales, Italy and Georgia (assuming that Georgia are “Europe1″ in due course

    Overall I think the biggest winner is either England or Australia, and the biggest loser is New Zealand who have to beat France at home to avoid meeting RSA in a QF.

    Overall I can’t wait!

    • Seb V

      u think Argentina are going to be Armchair rides even after this tri-nations? Japan are getting better too. That’s IF we beat Wales, otherwise its England once again.

      • Patrick

        No, I think both will be a challenge, and both will be aiming to topple first England and then Australia/whoever, but they are likely to be easier opponents than NZ/FR/RSA/IRL

        Honestly would you have hoped for an easier pool? Perhaps Italy instead of Fiji but realistically we should beat either if we are to have any hope of winning the thing anyway.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          That last sentence says it all mate. The draw may make things a bit harder or easier for the start of the competition but at the end of the day if you want to win you need to beat whoever the opposition is

        • Patrick

          Indeed. But it will be tough for your lot dealing with the psychological pressure after finishing second and facing RSA in a QF :)

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Hahahahahaha. I’m happy we can top the pool – again mate. I actually don’t care when we face any team. QF forward it’s all knock out so you either win or you’re gone.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Yeah not an easy draw at all for NZ. Still would rather face France and SA during the build up to the final rather than in the final. We got this

      • Dally M

        Especially when you consider a 3rd string French team pushed England for 80 minutes.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Yeah. so much for the mighty England being best in the world. Hugely over rated to me

        • Yowie

          Owen Farrell is a top-level tackler.

        • Greg

          Owen Farrell is a top-level tackler thug.

          fixed it….

        • Yowie

          Probably needed fixing. It was a poor attempt at a “high tackle” joke.

  • Kevino

    QF
    Aus v Arg
    SA v FRA
    Eng v Wales
    NZ v Ire

    • idiot savant

      SF
      Aus v France?
      NZ v England?

      • Hoss

        Moses rates the young tadpoles the best team in Europe.

        • Reds Revival

          And he’s right too! They have more attacking flair than Eddie knows how to handle.

        • idiot savant

          Yeah they have some talent. But who knows which French team is going to turn up on the day? Im hoping for a grudge rematch from last years U20s WC.

          Fraser and Harry will have a score to settle in a side maybe like this?: Faumausili, Horton, Thor, Hosea, LSL, McReight, Swinton, Wilson, McDermott, Harrison, Ramm, Simone, Paisami, Petaia, Maddocks.

        • Patrick

          It is worth remembering that the French coach is Fabien Galthé. In the famous 99 world cup he was dropped by the insecure coach, Jean-Claude Skrela, but bought back into the team after a player mutiny and was their unofficial captain against NZ.

          Their defence coach is Gareth Edwards.

          For the last two years they have had better and worse games but that has been around a very high standard, I don’t think this team is anything like previous French teams.

          And I am not so hopeful about that grudge match, because they have better players than us in a lot of positions (currently:
          front row: equal except they are better at lineouts
          Second row: they have 3 or 4 and we have one (in Australia)
          Backrow: you would pick their reserves before our starters
          Halves: Dupont and Ntamack are a mile ahead of anyone we have atm
          Centres: Paisaimi has been great, but Petaia is a long way from being able to match Vakatawa for 80 minutes
          Wings: maybe a tie, theirs are not that special
          FB: both their first and second FB are better all rounders than any of ours at the moment but Banks might develop a bit more here.

      • Patrick

        Aus v RSA, England vs France (NZ to finish second in their group and bow out to RSA in the semi)

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Pfffft! SA will go down

        • Patrick

          I wonder – I sort of expect them to as well, but they have a really strong and not very old core of players so maybe not. They are probably slightly better placed than either NZ (current team have not proven that they can win RWC type knock-outs) or Australia (too young).

    • Yowie

      QF
      Aus v Arg

      We could be in for a long game:-

      Following a tie in regulation time, two 10-minute periods of extra time would be used to determine a winner. If the scores are tied at the end of extra time, an additional 10-minute “sudden death” period is played, with the first team to score any points being declared the winner. If the score remains tied at the end of extra time, a kicking competition would ensue.

      • Ads

        After knocking back 48 opportunities to kick for goal, Michael Hooper was finally beaten to death with his 5 John Eales medals by a pitch invader who appears to be Nobody himself.

        • Yowie

          Haha

          Can you knock back a shot at goal if the tiebreaker goes all the way to the kicking competition?

          Gordon Bray:

          Extraordinary scenes here in an extraordinary Quarter Final. Michael Hooper is pointing to the corner and arguing while the referee tries to explain that it is now a goal shootout tiebreaker. The Australian Captain has now turned and walked away from the ref with a smirk on his face while the referee is still talking!

        • Ads

          And Reece Hodge has missed a sitter to end the game.

          Hahaha. Geez we are funny buggers. FIG JAM!

          Have a good Chrissy mate.

        • Yowie

          You too.

          I miss having a laugh around here when it’s off-season. Hopefully GAGR will still be around in some form despite the podcast retiring and a few of the journalists easing back from their regular pieces this year.

        • Greg

          That would be funny Yowie…. but it might actually be true.

        • Yowie

          I didn’t just make up the “walking away” bit….

    • Patrick

      Don’t think Wales will make it, Fiji should get them. Think NZ will lose to France and finish second to go against RSA.

      • Reds Revival

        That would be great for World Rugby if Fiji can knock out Wales!

        • Yowie

          If that happens there will be very sad tunes sung in Llanfairpwll-gwyngyllgogerychwyrndrob

        • Reds Revival

          And in Wales too.

  • Ads

    That’s a good draw for us. Doesn’t mean we still wont stuff up!

  • Tah Tragic

    Yep good draw for us. You would have to think the Welsh and Fijians are happy as well. Really does seem the easiest draw by far. The 6th, 9th and 11th ranked teams on current rankings

  • Reds Revival

    Patrick, are Fiji considering dumping Vern Cotter already? He’s only coached 1 test (for a win). Admittedly, it would be a massive coup to get Eddie, as he would turn them into a genuine Tier One team. How realistic is it?

  • Reds Revival

    I know this is old news, but am I the only one who was gobsmacked by the John Eales Medal voting?? Are the team voting on this year, or 2019? There was not one new face in the Top 5 votes. The fans were scratching their heads with many of Hooper’s on field decisions, and the team have obviously rallied around him. And Reece Hodge? You would have to think that he scored sympathy votes from his team mates every time he missed a decider. He almost George Costanza’d the JEM!
    Rennie obviously has a bigger job on his hands if the team vote is based on accepting mediocrity. They just don’t have a winning mentality.

    • formerflanker

      “The fans were scratching their heads with many of Hooper’s on field decisions, and the team have obviously rallied around him.”
      Perhaps the players’ votes were for Hooper’s play. He seemed to be everywhere and performed all the tasks – tackling, hit ups, quick arrival at the breakdown. As a player you see Hooper up close during a lot of the game so of course you will reward his enormous motor and courage with post-match votes.
      To insinuate that the John Eales medal was a sympathy vote is drawing a very long bow.

      • Reds Revival

        You may be right FF, but when we were discussing the contenders on the forum previously, neither Hooper, Koirobete, or Hodge were even mentioned, so they certainly came out of left field from the punters perspective.

    • idiot savant

      Do they release all the votes? Id like to know where Phillip and White finished.

      • Brumby Runner

        I believe Nic White finished 4th or maybe 5th. Matt wasn’t in the top 5 officially but was miles ahead on my reckoning.

