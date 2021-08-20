 Friday's Rugby News. - Green and Gold Rugby
Friday’s Rugby News.

Also not masters of their domain.
Friday’s Rugby News.

Welcome to Friday GAGR’s.

This week we dive head long into Seinfeld and becoming masters of one’s domain. My take on the rules around French pastry and a look at the Australian Steelers in their quest for a historic THIRD consecutive Paralympic Gold Medal. You also get to play Wallaby Selector with GAGR’s own ‘Supercoach’ for Bledisloe # 3.

All this AND Australia’s #1 ranked Friday Fast 5 rugby bonus section, scientifically proven to happen predominately on Fridays.

'I thought kicking it back to 'em was the best option'

‘I thought kicking it back to ‘em was the best option, given they were only 28 in front and also, I don’t know what to do with my hands?’

Masters of their own cerebral domain

So.

It’s the 81st minute, the final hooter is a distant memory. You’ve already conceded 50 points and scored less than half that. You’re confidence is shot. Your team mates are flat, it’s cold, it’s wet & your side finds itself with the ball. Your mates are rooted. They’re physically spent, had their will broken, their spirit and their confidence completely drained.  There’s no possibility of a bonus point, or any sort of moral of psychological victory. So what do you do next? What does the leader of our backline do? A gent with 60 caps, part of our leadership group, picked for his ‘experience’ as a ‘General’ amongst so many inexperienced ‘Privates’ around him? What’s his ‘go to’ move and inspiration?

Yep, kick it straight back to NZ, ! Better still, kick it to them in open field with a tired and fractured defensive line opposing them. Then? Watch NZ go through the phases and ultimately and somewhat inevitably, score a try. Said try means the Wallabies have now conceded the most points EVER  to NZ AND in the 150th Bledisloe Test AND at Eden Park AND we wonder why this team and stadium has a ‘hoodoo’! FFS, you just couldn’t write this stuff could you?

I understand there will be many contributing factors for decisions made by those in burnt-orange during games (read Nutta’s excellent contribution from Tuesday’s comments section here): inexperience, fatigue, leadership, personal skill, tactics, ambition and game plans that all play some role in our mental frailties. But whatever the cause, a solution needs to be found and fast. Cause sure as the sun doth rise, Oz rugby will not progress anytime soon until all the Roos loose in the top paddock are corralled & culled. On this front the Wallabies need professional, ongoing and consistent assistance. It has to be part of the daily drill as much as fitness, or ball skills, or set moves. For mine it’s even MORE important than those other fundamentals.

The Wallabies must first be masters of their own grey-matter, before they can consistently impose their will and become masters of the domains of others. To do that, the squad must surround themselves with battle hardened, life experienced players to help mentor generation next………..now THAT’s a segue.

Time to demolish abolish?

Time to demolish abolish?

Scrap The Gateau Law.

A lot of static this week about proposed changes to the Gateau Laws in Australia.

My view on this is simple. When making a cake, don’t you want it to be the best cake you can make? Don’t you want the presentation and results of the cake to have people wanting more of that cake? If the answers ‘yes’, then who really cares where you get the ingredients from?

Sure there might be flour sourced from France, cocoa beans from Japan or even eggs from the UK used to make the thing, but if it tastes great and everyone likes the results, then really, WGAF? Plus if those foreign producers want to spend their coin developing produce for our use, well who are we to stand in their way!

I get the desire to support local producers and use their products. But when the cakes we have made over and over and over the last 10 years, made using locally produced ingredients ends up looking like shit, tasting like shit and performing like shit AND has cake fans all over Australia turning off the product then SURELY isn’t it time we sourced new produce and new recipes to fix the problem? Besides, new recipes and better imported ingredients can often force local producers to enhance their products. So over time , through competitive market forces, the local product improves and you can transition back to home grown produce and only rely on imported ingredients in extenuating circumstances. It also means your cake doesn’t have to perpetually suck year on year. With enhanced imported ingredients you also have the added luxury of simultaneously allowing you to have a better quality cake NOW, plus time to both build & strengthen the domestic supply of ingredients.

It seems a ‘no-brainer’ to me. We all win. Imported goods act as a ‘stop-gap’ to allow for improved short term quality, all the while the required domestic structures needed are given time to evolve, so we ensure the consistency & quality of the cake is guaranteed year in, year out. You know, just like those nearly all black tarts they serve up in NZ all the time. Kiwi fans seem to love the consistency of those?

I call on the chefs at RA to be bold, be brave & abolish The Gateau Law. In doing so Australian Rugby just might end up with a much better prepared and tasting cake and eating it too.

The Steelers

Glad they’re on our side!

Murderball Three-Peat.

No, it’s not the latest Liam Neeson yawn-fest, but the long awaited return of the Australian Wheelchair Rugby side, the ‘Steelers’ at the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics

Not only are our team going for a THIRD consecutive Gold medal, but the team also includes one 34 year old librarian Shae Graham, the first Australian woman to compete in the Paralympics in the mixed-gender sport after only taking up the sport in 2014.

For a change there’s actually a great article from FUX Sports on Shae’s journey from her initial accident and events in-between, culminating in her Steelers selection. And the message from Graham for those watching the Steelers is simple: “I’m honestly not trying to inspire anyone, I’m just playing a sport that I love. And I am lucky enough to represent my country doing that. But if my story inspires anyone along the way then that’s an added benefit.

The Paralympics Opening Ceremony is 24th August with the Wheelchair Rugby kicking off on Wednesday 25th, with the Aussies taking on Denmark to kickoff Pool A.

I cant wait to watch the contest. As the Paralympics only full body contact sport it really is brilliant TV and with NZ in Pool ‘B’ what chance a medal showdown between the two traditional Rugby enemies? Here’s hoping the skill, the hits, the passion, the desire and the ability of these athletes provides a welcome distraction from all things Wuhan Wonder Bug & GO YOU GOOD THINGS !! Three-peat, three-peat, three-peat !!!!!

All the details of the Murderball games, times & venues can be found here and coverage of the Paralympics can be found on Channel 7 & 7plus.

"Now how do I get the 18th Tah in there.....'

“Now how do I get the 18th Tah in there…..’

GAGR Supercoach

GAGR Supercoach is back for Bledisloe #3 in Perth (well maybe) Saturday 28th Aug.

After much belly-aching & for the pseudo masochist amongst you, you can now choose Quade ‘The Removalist’ Cooper in your team (I simply don’t know why you would you do it to yourself? He did so well for us previously…….all those World Cup wins, Bledisloe series wins……#bringbackspanners). I have also included recent squad additions like Samu ‘Gandalf‘ Kerevi  for your consideration as well.

The reserves are split 5 forwards & 3 backs. I’ll post the results next Thursday morning AEST (the only time that matters in Oz anyway), before the team is officially announced.

https://forms.gle/kty2Fah9a21dy2mv7

Share with your rugby friends & happy voting.

'Pre season bonding camp at the Tahs'

‘Pre season bonding at the Tahs’. Not that there’s anything wrong with that.

Fridays Fast 5 Bonus

Blades of Glory

Everyone’s second-favourite Oz side, the NSW Waratahs have announced Andrew Blades as new GM of Rugby. The World Cup-winning prop has spent the past three years working at one of the biggest rugby schools in Australia, St Joseph’s College. With Blades joining incoming new head coach Darren ‘Gary’ Coleman plus the return of the three ‘H’s – Hooper, Hannigan & Holloway, there are signs of life for sky blue. BUT , our kingdom for a tight-head prop – just how old is Sekope Kepu now anyway?

’25 Lions Contiki Tour?

RA Overlord and karaoke sensation, Hamish ‘The Hammer’ McLennan has outlined a blueprint, thought-bubble, idea on what a 2025 ‘FUKIRS’ (Formal United Kingdom & Irish Rugby Side) tour could look like including possible test’s from the UK snore-fest against some PI nations. Whilst it might only be an idea at present, what’s not to like! Sure our nations emissions will end up causing those same islands to be under water by 2035, but at least we will share some of the FUKIRS cash-cow with them AND help them retain players and much needed World Rugby funding. Scotty from marketing might even throw some deflection coin at it as well to make the tour a reality and to help them pay for much needed life rafts or extendible ladders for mid next decade. Well played Hammer, well played.

 Fire Sale?

Keeping with ‘The Hammer’ for a minute. FUX Sports reports RA are closer to finalising their prospectus to go to tender in September seeking a 10-15% Private Equity stake in the Wallaby brand. Surely prospective stakeholders would be attracted at the moment as the there would seemingly be a fair bit of ‘value’ of the Golden Brand, especially given the horrors of recent results. And by recent I mean largely the last 19 years. For those out there wondering why a cashed up equity group ‘might’ look to jump in now? Well, you don’t make money when you sell something, you make it when you ‘buy right’ in the first place and the Wallaby brand is ripe for the buying right now.

Get this man a cigar

No doubt at great personal risk to his own & loved ones safety, noted & respected NZ scribe Mark Reason proffered these opinions self-evident truths in an article with Rugbystuffnz.com  ‘And while we are still peering at the mirage (NZ’s win), let’s not forget the ref. In that crucial period shortly after halftime he gave the All Blacks five penalties and a freekick on the bounce as well as awarding a highly significant and unusual not straight against the Australian attacking lineout. It looked home town and was home town and stressed the need for neutral refs.’ Reason by name & reasoned by nature if you ask me.

 Novacastrian Gift.

WA’s own Vladimir Putin has thrown plans for Bledisloe III and perhaps the entire RC into chaos with his latest strong-man moves. SMH & several other media outlets report Premier Mark McGowan going ‘cold’ on the idea of Bled III to be held in West Jo’burg. Originally hailing from Newcastle, McGowan’s only real claim to fame is he increased the IQ’s of both cities when he moved. Don’t be surprised if the rat with the gold tooth, Commandant Palaszczuk takes all games gleefully and in pure coincidence, shuts the border of the QPRQ when it’s all done & dusted #shithouserat

Adios muchachos

Hoss.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  • Keith Butler

    Great analogy with the cake Hoss. It was the Mayoresses birthday on Wednesday so instead of buying one I decided to make my own Black Forest Gateaux. Sourced all my ingredients locally and when constructed it looked great. Popped it in the fridge to await her arrival but when I opened the fridge door, like the G&G in Bled 2 it had collapsed. Much to be said for using the best ingredients. Even though it looked a mess the cake still tasted great. Which might not be said about our performance.

    • Jcr

      Yep , I sought of get it but if you’ve got the best ingredients in the world and the chef is dyslexic or can barely read ( or in Cheiks case , his mother did a bit much microwave cooking whilst he was utero) then your back to a Black Forest Gateaux that looks and tastes a bit like undercooked roadkill pie.
      I think Rennie is very good but he’s using players who were baked by various chefs of various reading abilities.

      • Brisneyland Local

        Pure gold JCR> I spat coffee all over the kitchen bench.

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Bit much microwave cooking whilst he was in Utero” That’s gold mate made me snort my coffee.

      • Happyman

        Or half baked as the case may be.

    • Greg

      Just trying to understand Keith…. did you actually make a cake or is this all euphemisms?

    • Hoss

      So just to be clear. It is an actual cake & not ‘little Keith’ you’re talking about????

      • Keith Butler

        You are one sick mother fucker!

        • Hoss

          Dont knock it till you try it.

  • Crescent

    Good to see that it’s not only RA that has it in for rugby in WA – their own premier does too. Same week as he is pitching to take the AFL Grand Final,. WA’s loss will be QLD’s gain.

    The changing dynamic overseas (limits on imported players in various competitions) will make the scrapping of Giteaus Law less of a drama than it first appears, and a little bit pragmatic. May reduce the lure of international money for up and coming players as clubs pay less for players that may be called up for international duties in the course of their domestic season. Time will tell if it all goes ahead.

    Bring on the Threepeat in Murderball – Go You Good Things!

  • Greg

    Thanks Hoss.
    Another great read.

    Let me delve further into you culinary story.

    – The thing about a great chef is that he/she is able to get the best out of the ingredients that are available.

    – They take the ingredients that are best that day, not the ones that were good three weeks ago.
    – As well as creativity being essential, a great chef runs the kitchen with iron discipline. Everyone knows their role, and does it… or else they might wear a saucepan.
    – They have absolutely dependable leads for the different areas. They know their job and do it.

    We seem to have a chef that can cook, the ingredients seem to be there… some were probably best a few weeks ago. The leads in different areas…. not so much. The discipline? nah.

    and… a great chef doesn’t kick the ball to the opposition when the kitchen is already closed and the cupboard is bare.

    • Hoss
      • Crescent

        I suppose they made their money on the two Eden Park tests and have nothing to lose.

        (Said with tongue firmly planted in cheek – there are considerations that transcend sport, but a sledging must occur)

        • Hoss

          Our unbeaten run at Fortress Optus remains in tact v the chickens Nealries

          Report
        • Yowie

          Their fear is palpable.

        • Andrew Luscombe

          Sure but did anyone palp it?

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Yaaaaawn!

        • Yowie

          First result on Google:
          “Some psychologists, including Provine, suggest that anxious yawning could be an example of what’s known as a displacement activity—i.e., behavior that results from an uncomfortable or stressful situation”

      • Alister Smith

        Sad for the Wallaroos- that’s all their tests for the year now cancelled plus the coaching debacle.

      • Damo

        Bugger. And I was looking forward to seeing the Haka again.

      • Sundown

        All Blacks will do anything to avoid playing QC again

      • Alister Smith

        Some talk they will move it to the Northern Hemisphere – all the talk is about UK, Ireland and France but maybe there is an opportunity to play a round in the US on the way. Could create some interest.

        • Damo

          Yes, the Fox is running the story on this saying the match will likely be relocated to the UK. Am I the only one shaking my head in utter bemusement? We can’t play the game in WA where there is basically no Covid, but we can play in the UK where were 35,000 new cases and 100+ deaths yesterday.

        • Reds Revival

          Is this retribution for us offering to host the SA v BIL tour?

        • Alister Smith

          I would upvote you twice if I could very good point

        • Damo

          Meanwhile over at The Roar the Aussies & Kiwis are belting the sh1t out of each other about whose organisation gets the blame for axing the Perth test.

        • Yowie

          Things are so much more peaceful here with only 2 Kiwis (at my last count).

          Report
  • Yowie

    Premier Mark McGowan going ‘cold’ on the idea of Bled III

    We graciously let the Force back into Super Rugby and look how WA repay us.

    • Geez.. .we offer you Qlders a chance to run a Bledisloe and all you do is whine.
      Next thing Clive will be trying to sue us for something.

      • Yowie

        HO, if you don’t mind I’m trying to keep the airways clear for incoming full-apesh!t responses.

      • Alister Smith

        Clive is suing already … announced on Wednesday…vaccine passports this time.

        • Damo

          That’s who he sues on Wednesdays. On Thursdays he usually sues…

        • Reds Revival

          Fridays are usually reserved for the Chinese suppliers that he ripped off.

    • Hoss

      I know. We let them in our comp, let them vote in our elections, we share GST with them and we gave them a state with all that heat and spinifex. Some level of gratitude should be forthcoming.

      • Yowie

        I mean, they get the most land by a long shot. You can’t please some people.

      • Greg

        And they have Julie Bishop and Christian Porter. Just ungrateful really.

        • Hoss

          Are they a couple now?

          Report
        • Yowie

          For that to be true, only one of them would need to be into it…allegedly.

        • I wonder if KB or Laurence know of any good land sales in Taswegia..
          I’m now contemplating moving.

        • Brisneyland Local

          Farken cold in Tasweigan land!

        • Greg

          it’s not so much the cold…. it’s more the wind (oh and the rain, and sometimes the snow). Just talking about central Hobart.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          It’d be like going home to Wellington. Yeah-Nah

        • Keith Butler

          All in one day!

        • Brisneyland Local

          Yep still too cold.

        • Keith Butler

          Bloody soft QLDers.

        • Yowie

          Mate if you knew the sub-20-degree conditions we’ve been freezing in over the last few months. It’s been the worst couple of hours each day.

        • Brisneyland Local

          Not soft, just used to different environs! Like you coming up here would complain about the heat.

        • Yowie

          What do you think this is BL? Objectivity and reasonableness has no place in an inter-state sledging match.

        • Brisneyland Local

          Good point, well made. I will just STFU!

        • Yowie

          Or better still, give those in less fortunate, non 2021 Super RugbyAU winning, States and Territories a bit of a kicking as encouragement to pull their socks up and strive to be more like Queensland.

        • We already have banjo’s and miners thanks.

        • Brisneyland Local

          100% true.

        • mortlucky

          As a Queenslander that got kidnapped here 3 years ago, let me confirm it can get farkin hot here [it’s the lack of pollution more than the lack of ozone]. Until it goes behind a cloud. As my kids have inherited my celtic complexion, for half the year they need to be lathered up like they’re about to swim the channel.

          My wife and I will never agree on the beauty of 4 distinct seasons (per day or year), cold beaches, penguins or the Tassie Tuxedo [the puffer vest – I think you’ll agree that only M. McFly can/should rock those].

        • Brisneyland Local

          Unless it is a black North Face one! I can totally rock those.
          I was down in Tassie a couple of years ago for work. Flew into Hobart, landed 1000 from Bris, late Nov and it was a 30 deg day. So went to the top of Mt Wellington, because a local told me if you can seee the top of it you go. then spent the afternoon getting sloshed in Salamanca. the next day was barely 12 deg, adn then drove up to Launceston, in cloud for the complete drive. Only to arrive in Launceston for it to be blowing a gale and about 8 deg. That greater swing in such a short period of time would kill me.

        • mortlucky

          Yep. All one can do is dress in layers.

        • Keith Butler

          Once drove home from Hobart in November having seen the Oils concert. The Mayoress suggested we go the pretty way via the Central Highland Hwy. Good choice, apart from being on unmade roads for about 30km and the snow above 1000m

        • mortlucky

          The best thing here is that the magpies don’t swoop. It’s weird yet incredibly relaxing.

        • Keith Butler

          I have an all weather wardrobe that includes thermal leggings.

        • mortlucky

          I just add more old canterbury jerseys.

        • laurence king

          It bloody freezing today gents

        • Keith Butler

          Loads of land for sale but prices are going through the roof due to mainlanders deserting the sinking ship. Some plots jus5 up the road from us starting at $250k for a hectare.

        • Wasn’t that long ago one could pick up a small Tassie farmlet for ~30-50k.
          Same over here, same reason, allthough we are (apparently) part of the mainland.

        • Yowie

          How is trench-digging going along the border? Does sand just pour back into the hole and make the job harder?

        • Still awaiting the return of the federal moat permit application.

        • Brisneyland Local

          MAte that is still cheap compared to up here.

        • laurence king

          Prices are indeed going up though there are bargains to be had.

        • Alister Smith

          I think your chances of getting a Bled game are unlikely to improve by moving to Tassie. The chances of having relations with your sister may jump up a bit.

        • I was about to upvote that, but then thought about the possible implications.

        • Damo

          It never stacks up financially to have the games down there- a family ticket admits 240 people.

      • Missing Link

        not to mention the Quokkas

      • Missing Link

        In serious news coming out of the west, the Principaility of Hutt River have accused Rugby Australia of racism by refusing to play any tests between them and the Wallabies.

        Prince Graeme I refused to make any further comments.

      • Alister Smith

        And iron ore….that might have been a mistake

        • Hoss

          I believe they are well endowed with ‘rare earth’ mineral deposits too. Small compensation for having to live their though.

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Hoss, some excellent points here as usual mate, I’m glad someone is liking what Reason writes, poor fellow was feeling a bit down because everyone else knows he’s such a twatt. I guess we’ll follow anyone who helps validate our own prejudices and maybe he can get a whole new group of supporters over here. He certainly needs it.

    Love the analogy with the cake, I guess the issue will be when you turn down local ingredients for overseas one and then they aren’t available. If you’d put more effort into the local ones maybe they’d be better when you do need them.

    The RC is looking doubtful and it’ll be interesting if the Perth game actually goes ahead, I guess the bonus would be that at least neither team would suffer a loss.

    • A Dingo Stole My Rugby

      Mark Reason is like a stopped clock – almost always wrong but occasionally gets it right.

  • Brisneyland Local

    Morning GAGR’s, I hope Hoss’s comedic ramblings find you all well where ever you are in our crazy country. Here are the ramblings of an old man man, whilst he stares out his windows overlooking Brisneyland:
    – I agree with you Hoss on the cooking analogy. I do not think that we will loose as many eggs overseas as we think. We already have a truckload of players over there at the moment and realistically there is only 2-3 at best that we would bring back into the squad. Plus those players are learning stuff overseas that we dont have the playing or coaching depth domestically to teach.
    – Yep we do need to be the masers of our own cerebral destiny. We no JOC our back line is a headless chook. And with him unlikely to be back at all for the TRC, it is time to change that back line and put some one in there that can function as a general. Because Lolo and Two Cows arent it.
    – Go the Steelers for their games, cant wait to watch. Utter carnage those games.
    – Thanks to the WA Overlord, read dictator, I will be very thankful if Qld gets more games due to McGowan being a total turd. Happy to go and watch more games at my beloved Lang Park!
    – Hoss am glad you have included QC in the selection piece. But stop with the SPanners recall. That man caused us years of pain. So much so that you yourself coined the name! And baiting the QC fans is not really sport.
    Anyway it is sunny and lovely day here, I am going to finish what was left of my coffee after I snorted it all over the table due to JCR’s comment. Over to you GAGR’s.

    • Your advice good sir, baiting QC naysayers is sport or no?
      Just wondering.

      • Yowie

        baiting QC naysayers

        It’s not cool to pick on the hard-of-understanding.

        Report

        • So, poor form then?

        • Yowie

          It’s like at Christmas lunch when the aunty with the coloured hair starts plugging healing crystals or whatever. Not cool to pick on her, not worth your time to try and make a dent in her wrong beliefs

        • Damo

          Just give her a serve of the salmon mousse!

        • Brisneyland Local

          Ah it is a Mr Grim, he says he has come about the reaping!

        • Damo

          You Americans…!!

        • Alister Smith

          I will have you know that Byron Bay has so far fought off a COVID incursion with little else but healing crystals, ginseng tea and reiki massage!!

        • Damo

          Health Officer: This virus is a danger to Byron Bay!
          Byron Bay Virus: No man… it’s cool… whatever…

        • Brisneyland Local

          And shit loads of cones!

        • Crescent

          Apparently the secret to slowing down the spread is to give the virus the munchies

        • Brisneyland Local

          Ah so true.

      • Brisneyland Local

        It is like clubbing baby seals.

      • Damo

        Was that a naysayer that got punched by some ruffian at the Sydney protest rally a couple of weeks ago?

    • Hoss

      Baiting QC fans is not really not sport either.

      • Greg

        Looking at the players in the bubble, I say “why not”? Honestly, what is there to lose

        • Hoss

          Apart from reputation, win-loss record, integrity, brand value, coaching careers, legacies, sponsorship dollars, grass-roots participation levels – not much really

        • Greg

          Fair point. We can rest on our Bled II laurels.

        • Who?

          I think QC’s career win/loss ratio is ahead of the national ratio, and certainly ahead of the ratio of the past 6 years…
          It’s way better than Spanners’ ratio (which I believe is under 50%).

        • Hoss

          Yeah but Spanners had to endure far too many Qldrs in the side. Look what he does when its all NSW players (cue Bruce Springsteen ‘Glory Days’ dubbed over 2014 SR highlights reel – I am getting misty just typing it)

        • Yowie

          I’d watch 2011 Super Rugby highlights but the cheap video card on my work computer can’t keep up with razzle-dazzle action that fast.

        • Hoss

          Is that the same card that blocks those Eastern European videos with donkeys you told me about?

        • Brisneyland Local

          Yeah but we are there already. so how will trying something new change that? Only upside.

        • Hoss

          There’s an interesting current / thread on here today. Those who advocate for the removalist being picked fresh from park rugby and Japan-Ball 18 months ago, at age 38 or whatever, verse the same people vehemently opposed to bringing players back from OS if the Gateau rule is abandoned.

          Just saying………………..

        • So your mind has been changed yet?

        • Hoss

          I dont know, I lost all train of thought when i posted that cake image

          https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mQLf4DrN0LI

      • Brisneyland Local

        NOt at all.

        • Hoss

          Just back to your main bit about losing eggs. Blades makes the comment that the French club sides are highly aggressive and active at schoolboy level and that many of our eggs are taken before they’ve had time to hatch. So I think whilst the loss of ‘known’ eggs may not be prolific, the loss of generation next is significant.

        • Greg

          Since we delve into German here a bit…. eggs is slang for “testicles”.

        • Brisneyland Local

          Nice aggetts!

        • Brisneyland Local

          It is dissapointing that clubs and state level pieces arent doing more to keep them. Dollars arent everything, but there are ways to retian with out spending the huge dollars.

        • Happyman

          Hoss
          That is to my point earlier.
          Universities in Japan I know 2 Kids doing this
          French , UK academies
          NZ They have a crack at anyone who has been there for a holiday

        • Crescent

          It’s not like we can talk. Transit through Aus and we might have a go. We just seem to be crap at closing the deal.

          Report

        • Hmm, poached eggs

        • Damo

          AB’s seem to produce more free range eggs and we’re still producing too many battery eggs. The NZ famers tell them to “just peck what’s in front of you”.

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Like clubbing Fur seals, Too easy to be fun

        • Hoss

          Yeah, but I blame the seals for just lying there

        • Brisneyland Local

          They were head butting the clubs.

        • Yowie

          They were head butting the clubs.

          How long have you been in the Qld Police?

        • Brisneyland Local

          Just like Kerevi throat butting who ever it was’s elbow.

        • Alister Smith

          I saw really big full size bull seals in Scotland once and they were pretty scary (and they made scary noises too).

  • Happyman

    As said yesterday I am not a fan of getting rid of the Giteau law. As someone who is involved at the community level in Qld I see the product improving as well as depth.

    In QLD our issue is we lose about 10 quality players each year to overseas clubs but as long as we produce 11 new ones each year to replace them we will be OK. More and more are coming back after there overseas jaunts and continuing to play which is great. So my view is keep building form the bottom up.

    Also get into the players heads. IMHO the best teams play a certain way and if they get beaten they say well played.

    Again i fhree months ago we were all pretty happy with how we were going we nee do jsu stay on the path. 4 Years ago SA were a laughing stock and now are World Champs the distance between the two at this level are not that great.

    • Reds Revival

      With you 100% on that Happyman.

    • Keith Butler

      Absolutely. Hooper needs a group of lieutenants that have 4 or 5 years of SR experience and 30/40 caps and I mean run on XV not 15 mins at the end of a game.

  • Dally M

    Thanks Hoss!

    But what if the cake we made previously with the ingredients now exported to France, Japan or the UK tasted just as shit as the cake we are making now? At what cost do we seek to make the cake taste marginally different at best?

    • Hoss

      For 19 years our cakes have largely sucked. So I think we have nothing to lose.

      • Dally M

        Except maybe the level below it, and if you put all your eggs in that basket and it doesn’t work, what are you left with? I think it would probably be the death of professional rugby in Oz.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          I don’t think so. I think that there will be more players wanting to go overseas than places to accommodate them so the idea that we would lose all our players is not realistic to me. Yeah we’d lose some but probably those not wanted by the Wallaby coach whether rightly or wrongly

        • Keith Butler

          This was a real problem for the Premiership years back where overseas players occupied key positions which stymied development of younger players. Seems to have changed now with a max of 2 allowed in the match day squad of 23. However I think the residency loophole comes into play which probably explains why Sale Sharks look like a Saffa Curie Cup team.

        • Dally M

          Whilst the number of places/players going over will be limited, the type/level of players going over will change.

          Instead of what we have now, we will see more of the top players from the SR teams and Wallabies going over instead of those at the end of their careers or guys like Kellaway when he went over.

          You only need to look at how it affected the South African SR teams after they opened it up. It’s now been mitigated by the facts that their teams are up north and they make up the bulk of the teams at Sale & Worcester.

        • Reds Revival

          Fair call KARL, but where we suffer currently in SRAU is we have a plethora of young and upcoming players, but not enough mid to old heads to help them and provide stability in attack and defence. Unfortunately, these are the ones that we are losing to OS (think Lachie McCaffrey).

        • Keith Butler

          As long as they don’t get poached!

        • donktec

          When do we flip it and allow more OS players into our comp? Or is there too much sunny down-side to that?..

        • Alister Smith

          The eggs are in the cake aren’t they…what are they doing in the basket…I am struggling to follow this analogy!!

        • Dally M

          Well you can’t make an omelet without breaking said eggs, so…

        • Who?

          According to QI, you can… Though I still debate that, because scrambled eggs without further ingredients isn’t really an omelette in my mind.

        • Hoss

          That’s where I differ. I don’t see it as an ‘all or nothing’ proposition, rather a ‘topping up’ of weak areas you know like our forwards, backs & reserves.

          If Player ‘X’ is bought back from OS to strengthen a hole then every other player with ambitions for that same spot must, domestic or foreign, by definition improve if they want the jersey. So you end up with bottom-up pressure and no I dont mean like a Qld family reunion…….

      • Nutta

        There is that.

  • Reds Revival

    Hoss, I normally agree with you whole heartedly on all things non Waratah, but today is where our paths diverge.
    The abandonment of the Giteau Law is the slippery slope to obscurity, based on desperation. Do we somehow think that some players who were unable to win the Bledisloe Cup previously will magically fit into a team to provide the extra cohesion to start beating the AB’s? Will they get here on their magical flying unicorns?

    • Hoss

      The great thing about GAGR is it is a temple for all opinions and feedback, even when they are wrong………….

      • Reds Revival

        Don’t be too hard on yourself, Hoss.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      I think that it probably won’t target them, it’s more a way of getting some good people off shore developing skills that aren’t being developed here and not having to pay squillions for them to be here. Lots of pros and cons – obviously or it wouldn’t be a discussion but I think that somehow there are hundreds of empty positions overseas waiting for an Australian rugby player to come fill them is a bit far fetched.

      • Reds Revival

        I get what you say, but it seems like an odd solution to send some of our best talent overseas in the hope that a) they return, and b) they are better players.
        Wouldn’t the better solution be to upskill the said players here so that they don’t need to go OS? If so, is there a case for improving the skills of our coaches so that they can better teach these missing skills?

  • Nutta

    Hello Cobbers

    * Murderball. Go you good things. And yes Miss Graham, I will pay those late fees. No. Please. Stop ramming that bloody frame into my ankles. Yes I understand; no we won’t have to play ‘Run at me Bro” in wheelchairs in the courtyard tomorrow morning. Yes I will pay them. Promise.

    * Sending the Billy Boys on an island Contiki is a grand idea. Besides spreading the love, it will thin their crop a bit before we play them.

    * Selling the equity stake is interesting. I’m reminded of what an old Boss told me; that outside equity was good for cleaning shitbirds from the business rafters in quick time. I think the quote was “Get that shite in-order or we will be doing it without you.”

    * Using you noggin – awww shucks. But it is glaringly obvious to me.

    Go well.

  • Missing Link

    Gotta love Mark Reason, some say he’s controversial, others say he’s a “bloody duckhid” but I just think it’s all his experience working on the NZ salt mines. I mean, every time he writes an article, there is sure to be salt, 100% pure NZ salt :D

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Gold mate.

  • Alister Smith

    I wonder if we have been using ordinary flour when the recipe calls for self-raising flour?

  • Moz

    Perth Bledisloe has just been cancelled…

    • Moz
      • Hoss

        Any idea what pre-ticket sales were like Moz?

        • Moz

          I think it was pretty much only crap-viewing seats left.

    • Happyman

      Bugger

    • Dally M

      Not just cancelled in Perth, the dirty AIG’s just announced they’re not coming over & apparently blindsided SANZAAR & the ARU.

      • Brisneyland Local

        Yep they didnt notify RA, they just announced it in the media. What a bunch of C$^**

        • Greg

          Forfeit? Points to us?

        • Yowie

          Whole Bledisloe calendar of games didn’t run in 2021, so no team can win the Cup this year.

        • Hoss

          The drought is broken!

        • Yowie

          I’m sure Rennie didn’t want more draws in 2021, but better than a lost Bledisloe comp I suppose.

        • Who?

          I’m sure they’ll claim ‘possession is nine tenths of the law…’
          Or, simply say, “Come and get it. Oh, what’s that? All flights into NZ are cancelled..? Oh, sorry…”

        • Yowie

          I think it speaks volumes to the NZ lack of decency that this cancellation news is hours old but the Bledisloe Cup hasn’t yet been installed in a neutral, waterproof trophy cabinet on a buoy anchored exactly half way across the Tasman.

      • Hoss

        Phukkers are offside again

  • mhbarber

    Nobody like Mark Reason

    • Yowie

      I wouldn’t say he’s similar to John Eales at all.

A Masters from the Uni of Life, majoring in BS. Call the Hunter Valley home and a passionate Wallabies, Tah's and then the also-rans of Oz rugby next. Yearn for the days when uppitty Kiwis knew their place - losing in dying stages of Bledisloe's or as garbage collectors.

