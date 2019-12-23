 An Off-Season Special: 15 XVs - Green and Gold Rugby
An Off-Season Special: 15 XVs

An Off-Season Special: 15 XVs

One of the biggest challenges for sport specific news agencies is to keep the content flowing all year around.  Now we here at GAGR don’t put ourselves under that pressure, and probably suffer because of our approach but, hey, what are you going do?  Elsewhere, other outlets don’t have that freedom (or apathy).  But what do you do when you don’t have regular matches to report on and you need to steer clear of the more mundane, controversial off-field related stories?

You fall back on that all-time favorite source of easy to produce, engagement stimulating trope of “best ever teams”!

Far be it for us amateurs at GAGR to shy away from nicking someone else’s concept and running with it. So we threw it out there on social media and asked our loyal and patient followers – “what best of XV do you want to see and we’ll give it to you”.  So here we are, due to popular demand – 15(ish) XVs as requested by you.

One point to make is that, as much as possible, I’ve stuck with players from the professional era. I’ve been following the game closely since about 1984, and could have gone back to then – but what about all the players before that?  What make it such an arbitrary cut off just to suit me? At least with 1996, that’s the start of the ‘modern age’ of rugby with Super Rugby, Rugby Championships and all the bells and whistles of professional rugby. So keep that in mind as you read on.

A Best Wallaby XV:

I actually decided to throw this back to you guys. GAGR have been running a “Wallaby Player of the Year” since we basically kicked off this place back in 2009. So it’s not quite since 1996, but I have accumulated all the votes our forum members have provided over this period and come up with the GAGR Wallaby Team of the last 11 years!

15 Israel Folau, 14 Dane Haylett-Petty, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Kurtley Beale, 11 Adam Ashley-Cooper, 10 Quade Cooper, 9 Will Genia, 8 David Pocock, 7 Michael Hooper, 6 Scott Fardy, 5 Nathan Sharpe, 4 Adam Coleman, 3 Sekope Kepu, 2 Stephen Moore, 1 James Slipper

380_DSC_9447_2013_08_17_5224

Quade Cooper – the people’s 10!

One Test Wonders:

We were asked to put together a team of players with less than 10 caps.  Pffft.  Easy.  So why not challenge ourselves and pick a team of One Cap Wonders? And make no mistake, this is to no way diminish the careers nor abilities of these players – they all have one more Wallaby cap than the vast majority of our readership. In the end we had to cheat a couple of times in regards to our ‘professional era only’ rule….perhaps we should have just stuck with the 10 caps and under challenge?

15 Mark Bartholomeuz, 14 Rod Davies, 13 MattO’Connor, 12 Kyle Godwin, 11 Eto Nabuli, 10 Lachlan Mackay, 9 Jake Gordon, 8 Leroy Houston, 7 Beau Robinson, 6 Fillie Finau, 5 Al Kanaar, 4 Steve Lidbury, 3 Dan Palmer, 2 Mark Bell, 1 Cameron Blades.

Eto Nabuli scores his second try in his last game for the Queensland Reds

Eto Nabuli scores his second try in his last game for the Queensland Reds

Tryless Wallabies:

Seems fair enough. What’s the best team of players who never scored a try for the Wallabies?  As it stands now there are a couple of players in this team who can perhaps break their duck some time soon, but for the rest of them they must resign themselves to having scored the same number of Wallaby tries as I did.

15 Karmichael Hunt, 14 Dom Shipperley, 13 Ben Tapuai, 12 James Holbeck, 11 Tom Banks, 10 Rod Kafer, 9 Sam Cordingley, 8 Troy Coker, 7 Hugh McMeniman, 6 Scott Fardy, 5 Dan Vickerman, 4 David Giffin, 3 Matt Dunning, 2 Saia Fainga’a, 1 Bill Young.

Scott Fardy

Nice work getting it down Scotty – now just get it over the tryline.

Didn’t go to a Traditional Rugby Private School

This was, as you would expect, a pretty tough team to pick.  Just to research took a fair bit of time and I’m hoping that wikipedia is accurate! In the end though, it’s a bloody good team.

15 Chris Latham, 14 Ben Tune, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Reece Hodge, 11 Mark Gerrard, 10 Steve Larkham, 9 Sam Cordingley, 8 David Lyons, 7 George Smith, 6 Matt Cockbain, 5 Adam Coleman, 4 David Giffin, 3 Fletcher Dyson, 2 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1 Matt Dunning.

380_DSC_9428_2013_08_17_5206

Tevita Kuridrani – Corinda State High represent!

Born Overseas:

We had lots of requests for a team of players who were born overseas which wasn’t too tough to pull together. This may not be the “best ever” team, because I took the liberty of picking a few quirky ones and tried to get a mix of countries represented.

15 Cameron Shepherd, 14 Lote Tuqiri, 13 Clyde Rathbone, 12 Christian Lealiifano, 11 Dane Haylett-Petty, 10 Mike Harris, 9 George Gregan, 8 Toutai Kefu, 7 David Pocock, 6 Willie Ofahengaue, 5 Dan Vickerman, 4 Dean Mumm, 3 Guy Shepherdson, 2 Stephen Moore, 1 Matt Dunning.

Dean Mumm

Dean – couldn’t handle the jandal

Un-Capped:

So what is the best team of players who didn’t get a test cap for the Wallabies?  This one is a little subjective and even I can see a little bit of pro-Red bias in here.   This one was up there on the difficult status as much because everyone seems to get a cap under some coaches.  Either way, there are some mighty fine rugby players in this lot with perhaps a couple still a chance of earning their way out of the team.

15 Jono Lance, 14 Clinton Shifcofske, 13 Blair Connor, 12 Duncan Paia’aua, 11 Peter Hewat, 10 Ben Lucas, 9 Josh Holmes, 8 Jone Tawake, 7 Julian Salvi, 6 Tamaiti Horua, 5 Mitch Chapman, 4 Adam Wallace-Harrison, 3 Sam Talakai, 2 Andrew Ready, 1 Gareth Hardy.

Josh Holmes looking for support after a linebreak.

Josh Holmes – a superb talent

Brothers in arms:

This one caused a bit of discussion on twitter with the Whitelock and Barrett brothers a key focus.  But we are not Black and White rugby.  We are Green and Gold Rugby and so I am restricting this team to Aussies.  Lots of depth here and I had to leave some good brothers out.  The Cockbains missed out because, despite Brent representing the Reds he also played for Wales.  The Herberts missed out because Anthony played in the amateur era, which ruled out Ellas, McLeans et al. The only non-Wallabies picked are a trio of brothers (which could have been a foursome) all of whom have worn the green and gold but are needed because 15 is an odd number.

15 Ben Lucas, 14 Dane Haylett-Petty, 13 Steve Kefu, 12 Anthony Fainga’a, 11 Isaac Lucas, 10 Tyrone Smith, 9 Matt Lucas, 8 Toutai Kefu, 7 George Smith, 7 Lopeti Timani, 5 Ross Haylett-Petty, 4 Sitaleki Timani, 3 Andrew Blades, 2 Saia Fainga’a, Cameron Blades.

_KMC0649

A couple of Fainga’as and a Lucas

Captain my captain:

We had a couple of people pose the task of picking a team of captains, which shouldn’t be too tough considering we’ve had about 84 of them through Wallaby history.  Restrict it to just the professional era and things get somewhat more challenging. I’ve had to cheat on a couple of positions but it does all beg the question – who’s your captain of this team?

15 Paul McLean, 14 Johnnie Wallace, 13 Stirling Mortlock, 12 Tim Horan, 11 Stan Whickham, 10 Michael Lynagh, 9 George Gregan, 8 Ben Mowen, 7 Michael Hooper, 6 Rocky Elsom, 5 John Eales, 4 James Horwill, 3 John Thornett, 2 Stephen Moore, 1 James Slipper. 

379_DSC_9202_2013_08_17_4986

Ben Mowen – one of our winningest captains.

Propalicious

Ok this one was fun!  And perhaps the one that will cause the most debate. Whose skills are best served where? Who are the props in a team of props? Who takes the kicks at goal? How cool are rolling mauls etc etc.

15 Nick Stiles, 14 Rodney Blake, 13 Matt Dunning, 12 Taniela Tupou, 11 Greg Holmes, 10 James Slipper, 9 Benn Robinson, 8 Sekope Kepu, 7 Dan Crowley, 6 Allan Alaalatoa, 5 Richard Harry, 4 Scott Sio, 3 Al Baxter, 2 Ben Alexander, 1 Bill Young.

Taniela Tupou

Tupou at 12. Would the ball ever get further out?

I’m Feeling Old (aka Chips off the Ol’ Block):

Coming clean, this is a XV that has been swimming around in my head for a while.  I think it really kicked home when I saw Louis Lynagh making his way through the English rugby ranks.  These are the off-spring of players I used to idolize when I was young(er) and now they’re children are plying their trade at or near the top grade.  Shees. Shout out to Brendan Nasser with a son and daughter in the team.

15 Louis Lynagh, 14 Jack Hardy, 13 Alex Horan, 12 Matt McGahan, 11 Jack Grant, 10 Tane Edmed, 9 Scott Gale, 8 Arabella Nasser, 7 Christian Poidevin, 6 Angus Scott-Young, 5 Annabelle Codey, 4 Fergus Lillicrap, 3 Josh Nasser, 2 Connal McInerney, 1 Angus Bell.

Angus Bell

Angus “Son of Mark” Bell. Set to make a name for himself at the big time.

Surname is a First name:

How you going? Still with me?  I’m barely with me at this stage. Why did I commit to 15 of them??? At least these last few are less cerebral than what we’ve done so far, as you may have been able to tell by the title of this one.  Someone just wanted a team of players whose last name is actually a first name.  Who am I to disappoint?

15 Mark Gerrard, 14 Drew Mitchell, 13 Dan Herbert, 12 Pat Howard, 11 Adam Ashley-Cooper, 10 Mike Harris, 9 Jake Gordon, 8 Tim Gavin, 7 Liam Gill, 6 Dave Dennis, 5 Justin Harrison, 4 Kane Douglas, 3 Al Baxter, 2 Jeremy Paul, 1 Ben Alexander.

Adam Ashley-Cooper passes Waratahs v Rebels 2019 (Credit Keith McInnes)

AAC – must be stoked to be named in this team.

Hyphens abound:

The two-dads thing is offensive I reckon. Kind of like the term Ranga.  But anyway, one of you wanted a team of hyphenated surnames, which is a bit of a rugby stereotype I guess.  Anyway, I’ve given this intro far too much time than this team deserves.

15 Dane Haylett-Petty, 14 Nathan Eyres-Brown, 13 Adam Ashley-Cooper, 12 Jordan Jackson-Hope, 11 Chris Feauai-Sautia, 10 Sam Norton-Knight, 9 Isaak Fines-Leleiwasa, 8 Angus Scott-Young, 7 Ross Haylett-Petty, 6 Lukhan Salakai-Loto, 5 Fergus Lee-Warner, 4 Dean Oakman-Hunt, 3 Leslie Leulua’iali-Makin, 2 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1 Harry Johnson-Holmes.

Jordan Jackson-Hope readies a pass.

Jordan Jackson-Hope. Could not be more qualified for this team.

Adjectives as a surname:

Yep. Just as the title says.  I’ve nothing more to add.

15 Jonah Placid, 14 Mitch Hardy, 13 Ryan Cross, 12 Jason Little, 11 Tom English, 10 Nathan Grey, 9 Mitch Short, 8 Richard Brown, 7 Jahrome Brown, 6 Tala Gray, 5 Nathan Sharpe, 4 John Welborn, 3 Gareth Hardy, 2 Andrew Ready, 1 Bill Young.

-7780RebelsVCheetahs

“Yeah, of course I’m thrilled to be picked”

Head Geared for Action:

Really? C’mon! So just a team of guys who wore head gear? Like at least once I guess?  Ok. You asked for it.

15 Steve Larkham, 14 Jason Little, 13 Stirling Mortlock, 12 Berrick Barnes, 11 Pat McCabe, 10 Elton Flatley, 9 Matt Giteau, 8 David Lyons, 7 David Croft, 6 Scott Fardy, 5 Nathan Sharpe, 4 James Horwill, 3 Matt Dunning, 2 Phil Kearns, 1 Benn Robinson

Waratahs v Bulls 2014 Keith McInnes KPC5729

Benn Robinson – leading with the head

Bad Boys Bad Boys

So this was another popular one.  A lot of people wanted a team of people who stuffed up off-field, or were ill-disciplined on it.  I myself didn’t particularly want to finish on such a downer so I am just going to refer you to a forum post by one of our more quirky posters, Dismal Pillock, entitled “All-Time Crim 1st XV“. It’s more comprehensive than anything you were going to get here.

 

So that’s it. I hope you got a kick out of some of these teams.  If you’ve got thoughts on other Best of XVs, or better shouts to the ones named above, then let us know in the comment section below.  Otherwise we here at GAGR wish all our readers and supporters a wonderful Christmas and safe New Years and we’ll see you all in 2020.

  • juswal

    What a Christmas treat. Thanks, Santa Reg.

    The Captain, Non-Private School and Head Geared XVs look world-class.

  • Pedro

    So good.

  • Rebels Ruck

    Rebels Ruck

    Gee, Matt Dunning gets a fair run in these XVs :) Fantastic work, Reg! Can I suggest a variation on the crim XV – a Wallabies who got biffed XV? e.g. Paul Corozza on the wing (broken nose via Richard Loe), Peter Fitzsimons at lock (half the French side biffed him), was it Sam Scott-Young who got the squirrel grip against an NZ provincial side back in the day?

    • RugbyReg

      good convo starter. You could probably just pick any team that played against France from back in the day!

    • RugbyReg

      As for Dunning, the non-trying scoring, Canadian born, head-geared, prop who went to a non-Private School completely earned every selection!

      • Howard

        Where did Dunning go to School?

        • RugbyReg

          Northholm Grammar School

        • Howard

          Non private?

  • Brumby Runner

    Reg, how can a player like George Smith miss out on 15 various teams? I believe he captained the Wallabies against Canada in one test. That would be enough for me to have the greatest player ever produced in this country in that team at least, and as Captain.

    Otherwise, in the team of props, I’d swap Ben Alexander and Scott Sio. Benny A was quite tall for a prop and very athletic. I think he could dominate the lineout in such a team. And Scott Sio was considered a good enough standby hooker to be regarded as the third hooker in a RWC squad.

    • GeorgiaSatellite

      He was in the brothers, at least.

    • RugbyReg

      he wasn't eligible for many of them. The captains one the only one he didn't make.

  • Who?

    Who?

    Thanks Reg (and your collaborators) – well done, and a merry Christmas!
    The G&GR All Time (i.e. since 2009) team managed to hit almost every long term controversial player! :-D
    .
    The Crim 15? Can't believe the only Wallaby prosecuted in the courts this year missed out on a nomination! Latu's a shoo-in at 2! And given the court case against him recently finished up (with a massive fine), I'd have thought the Amanaki Mafi would've been easy pickings at 8 (it didn't say Wallaby Crim XV). Seems there's a few in there on spurious allegations and even items which aren't criminal. People who were selected in the original starting team seem to have been removed from the wider squad altogether in favour of people who haven't actually committed crimes. But the head coach (Howley) and analyst, perfectly selected. :-)
    .
    Given Donuts got such a great run (Quade could've been similar – you've used Mikey Mike in his stead for the same reason in quite a few of the 15's), maybe there's a XV you missed… The "Forwards who've kicked 3 points in a game" XV. Easy to start – Donuts, Nobody, Zinzan. Maybe there's a few NH forwards who've knocked over 3 in in penalty shoot outs..?
    .
    Once again, I hope everyone has a Merry Christmas.

  • I enjoyed reading this, good work Reg!

    This rest of this is totally off-topic, fair warning! To those of you that wonder about coaching and adjusting to the team facing you, the BBC Radio 5 Live Rugby Union Weekly Show (available from your choice of podcast tools) did a show about two weeks ago called “Faf de Klerk pods in his pants.” You should still be able to find it in their stream and listen, even if you then delete it again, unless you’re fascinated by the English Premiership. It’s just over 30 minutes long and it’s Chris Ashton and Danny Care interviewing Faf de Klerk, mostly about winning the RWC, although there’s stuff about adjusting to life back in Manchester.

    If you don’t want to listen to it all, he discusses in detail the different ways the England back three jump to receive high balls and how that helped SA beat them. Also why that same thing made Wales so much harder to beat (Leigh Halfpenny was much safer under the highball than any of the English players – that’s not my words, that’s de Klerk’s analysis of at least part of the reason).

    It’s largely light-hearted (Ashton and de Klerk are teammates at Sale, de Klerk and Care are rivals at scrum-half) but I found some of it quite fascinating, particularly about the level of detail of the analysis and the change in tactics to that detail that they undertook. I guess that’s what it takes to win a RWC…

@RugbyReg

The original prop in a prop's body, but thankfully I have the rugby mind of a prop as well.

