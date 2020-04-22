 An Open Letter to Rugby Australia - Green and Gold Rugby
Rugby

An Open Letter to Rugby Australia

An Open Letter to Rugby Australia

Hi Raelene, Paul and the rest of the RA team,

It’s Hugh here. I am writing to reiterate some of the messages that were sent to you by 11 former Wallaby skippers last week. Surely you’ve read it, the signatories contain some of our all-time greatest captains – Nick Farr-Jones, George Gregan, Simon Poidevin, Steve Moore, Stirling Mortlock, Nathan Sharpe, Phil Kearns, Michael Lynagh… and then also George Smith, Jason Little and Rod McCall. Hey they can’t all be champions, but they had to get to double figures and John Eales refused to sign.

The message they sent to you was clear. You need to resign, and take the Board with you. Why? Well the game is a mess at all levels and it’s going to take good rugby people to fix it. People like our 11 skippers who have been ignored by the powers-that-be for far too long. They are standing on the outside while you burn our beautiful game from within.

The ultimate outsider

The ultimate outsider

Well except for George Gregan, who was on the ARU Board in 2012 and 2013. And Rod McCall who was on the Board from 2007-2009 and then QRU Chairman for seven years after that.

But apart from those two, the others have all been completely left ou- wait, sorry I missed Nathan Sharpe who was on the QRU Board from 2016-2019 (only got to 4 of 9 meetings in 2019), and Stirling Mortlock who was on the Rebels Board from 2013.

Other than those four, these guys are all outsiders who- ahh sorry I just remembered Nick Farr-Jones, who was Chairman of the NSWRU from 2010-2015. And of course the guys who have been paid big salaries to provide commentary on the game to a massive TV audience: Kearns, Lynagh, Poidevin, Gregan, Sharpe, Mortlock.

But other than all of that, it’s great that we finally get to hear what these legends of the game are thinking. And it’s worth the wait. Now Raelene and team, some of these ideas are a bit left field but the time for playing it safe is over!

Look at this pearl of wisdom: “Australian rugby needs new vision, leadership and a plan for the future. That plan must involve, as a priority, urgent steps to create a much-needed sustainable, commercial rugby business.”

That’s right, we need a plan! But not just any plan. One for the future. And it’s got to involve steps to create a sustainable, commercial rugby business. And these steps are URGENT! What are those steps? Well that’s going to be in the plan, isn’t it!

But I hear you ask, who will develop such a plan? Well of course our skippers provided the answer: we need to form a “cabinet”. A group of people from across the rugby world, all coming together to take in information and make decisions in the best interest of the game. Kind of like a Board, but instead of it being a Board it’s a Cabinet. That makes decisions urgently!

How will this Cabinet make decisions? Well it’s simple: “there is only one question that needs to be answered at club level, at state level and at national level: Is this decision in the best interests of Australian rugby?”

That’s the question, Raelene. Pretty simple. Is it in the best interests of Australian Rugby. Not the worst interests. And not New Zealand rugby, or English Rugby. Not even Australian Rugby League (an easy mistake to make I grant you since they have such similar names). This is, I think, where you have been going wrong for all these years.

Oh captain, my captain!

Oh captain, my captain!

It’s clear what this game needs is a change of leadership. Blind Freddy could see that the seeds of our demise have been sown in the last two years. When good Aussie rugby men were in charge, we were riding high! Sure we blew our 2003 Rugby World Cup cash reserves chasing League players, and then watched on as SANZAR slowly destroyed Super Rugby while we let our junior talent system break down, but… I forget where I was going but that only helps my point that you need to pack your bags. And take the Board with you! (Except Phil Waugh, he’s a former Wallaby skipper too).

Now you’ve left the game a barren wasteland. I’ll give you the fact that our junior ranks look brighter than ever and we look like we have a great chance at clinching the hosting rights to the 2027 World Cup. But other than that? Well the fact that you’ve assembled a pretty sexy looking Wallaby coaching panel. But that’s just one thing. You’ve done nothing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, so that’s a big one in the L column. From memory, John O’Neill had a number of viable SARS vaccines in trial phases back in the mid-2000s but it appears you’ve come up empty. Again.

You left this group of esteemed former captains with no choice but to send you a letter which they then leaked to the News Corp media. You should hang your head in shame.

I can only hope you are currently headed for the exit, with your tail between your legs. If you need to find me I’ll be on the barricades behind the One True Leader of Australian Rugby, Mr Phil Kearns.

Yours in rugby,

 

Hugh Cavill

Related Items
  • Anonymous bloke

    Great letter.

  • Brumby Jack

    Fantastic stuff!

  • numpty

    Great piece. It’d be funny if it wasn’t so sad. I see Moore signed the letter because he got treated like (checks notes) EVERYONE ELSE during the selection process of the RA Board. He is a former skipper, he should’ve just been given the seat as one of the ‘old boys’. Classic Raelene judging people on merit and not their randwick member status.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      You’re right mate it is so sad to see this sort of crap. I’m getting more and more delusional about the game over here and where it might end up.

      • numpty

        The game, or should I say product is still great. The level of detail and execution in the game is unbelievable at the moment imo. Just need to listen to the right people talking about it.

  • John Tynan

    Top read.
    I thought the (original) letter was a disgrace, and took some people down a peg or two in my eyes.

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Brilliant Hugh. The myopic self interest of these people is just staggering. How the hell they get to look in the mirror without feeling shame is beyond me. I just wonder how much of this crap Raelene will take before she says “You know what! Fuck this! I don’t need this crap, I’m out of here!” I’m pretty sure if that happens then Rennie will start having 2nd thoughts about taking the job on and it could get very ugly very fast. What’s the bet if that happens it’ll all be someone else’s fault, not these stalwarts of the game and their continual crybaby moaning about it all.

  • JJ

    These 11, as former Wallaby captains, have some real credibly and weight. Rugby in Australia needs change and the Covid19 crisis has just bought it to a head.
    But the question being asked in WA, is why were they so quite for the past 3 years?
    I can only recall Sharpe speaking up. And Lynagh has supported and helped the GRR get started.
    Anyway, at least they have spoken out at last.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      I’d question as to their credibility in writing this letter. There are many ways they could have tried to help rugby in Australia but this screams to me of self interest not help. Maybe that’s why they didn’t say anything about the West for 3 years, no self interest there to get them what they want.

  • Jason

    Was their letter even clear as to what they were calling for? It sounded like they were calling for Castel to go, but not quite saying that. Perhaps they were wanting to have a go at being on the board — but they all already have?

  • Juan_Time

    Brilliant Hugh. I hope Raelene actually reads this, and other balanced commentary questioning the process and timing here (assuming she has time after reading the Aus, Tele and Foxsports websites and Jonesy’s podcast). They say there is no interest like self interest.
    All for these guys bringing any ideas and their presence & profile to support RA, but to publicly white-ant illustrates why we are right to question their motive and desire to help the game. Good move by the board to hear them out – and how they may assist benefit of the game. That doesn’t necessarily involve a change of Leadership and definitely not parachuting one or more of them in.
    Being a former Wallaby captain should neither fastrack nor exclude you for a higher role – the AFL, CA, and NFL, NBA have professional administrators. Love the game, some played, not elite, and have the necessary strong business and/or legal background to do this role.

Rugby

Can't write, can't play. Tahs and Wallabies.

Related Items

More in Rugby