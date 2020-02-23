 Aussie Super Rugby team of the week - Green and Gold Rugby
Aussie Super Rugby team of the week

The death of Australian Rugby has been grossly exaggerated and after two wins this round WE’RE BACK BABY!

All you need to do now is tell your mates at work, send a group e-mail, snapchat it (is snapchat still a thing?), put it on Tik Tok, talk it up to the boys, and girls, in the group Whatsapp chat, maybe even send it to those who don’t follow the game but like to pile in.

With that in mind, it’s time to reveal the team of the week. And this week we have a special edition with two teams because it was too hard to narrow down but I’m sure you’ll agree with those named.

TEAM ONE

1 James Slipper
2 Connal McInerney
3 Allan Alaalatoa
4 Cadeyrn Neville
5 Murray Douglas
6 Rob Valetini
7 Will Miller
8 Pete Samu
9 Joe Powell
10 Noah Lolesio
11 Andy Muirhead
12 Irae Simone
13 Tevita Kuridrani
14 Solomone Kata
15 Tom Banks

TEAM TWO

1 JP Smith
2 Alex Mafi
3 Taniela Tupou
4 Izack Rodda
5 Angus Blyth
6 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto
7 Liam Wright
8 Harry Wilson
9 Tate McDermott
10 James O’Connor
11 Henry Speight
12 Hamish Stewart
13 Hunter Paisami
14 Chris Feauai-Sautia
15 Jock Campbell

 

  • Jason

    I was actually finding myself agreeing with most of the selections, I got to about the centers it dawned on me that it was the full XV of the Brumbies and Reds!

    I agree those two are probably the best two Aussie sides at the moment. And I expect as the Reds get on a bit of a role I can see both the Brumbies and Reds being in the top 5 teams in Super this year, but minimum the Reds have to be a top 8 team and need to play finals.

    • D. Braithwaite’s The Brumbies

      The Reds will need to improve a lot to be in the top 5 teams, given this is their first win. That said, the Reds have the players to do it.

  • Westoout

    I was very impressed by both wins. I feared for how the Brumbies second half was heading as it was very similar to the Reds second half in BA. So glad the wise heads got involved and stopped the massive swing wards the Chiefs. As for The Reds, they were were ruthless, but it has to be said that the Sunwolves were dreadful. I reckon they were at Honey Bees up on Caxton St the night before.

