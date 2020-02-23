Aussie Super Rugby team of the week - Green and Gold Rugby

The death of Australian Rugby has been grossly exaggerated and after two wins this round WE’RE BACK BABY!
All you need to do now is tell your mates at work, send a group e-mail, snapchat it (is snapchat still a thing?), put it on Tik Tok, talk it up to the boys, and girls, in the group Whatsapp chat, maybe even send it to those who don’t follow the game but like to pile in.
With that in mind, it’s time to reveal the team of the week. And this week we have a special edition with two teams because it was too hard to narrow down but I’m sure you’ll agree with those named.
TEAM ONE
1 James Slipper
2 Connal McInerney
3 Allan Alaalatoa
4 Cadeyrn Neville
5 Murray Douglas
6 Rob Valetini
7 Will Miller
8 Pete Samu
9 Joe Powell
10 Noah Lolesio
11 Andy Muirhead
12 Irae Simone
13 Tevita Kuridrani
14 Solomone Kata
15 Tom Banks
TEAM TWO
1 JP Smith
2 Alex Mafi
3 Taniela Tupou
4 Izack Rodda
5 Angus Blyth
6 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto
7 Liam Wright
8 Harry Wilson
9 Tate McDermott
10 James O’Connor
11 Henry Speight
12 Hamish Stewart
13 Hunter Paisami
14 Chris Feauai-Sautia
15 Jock Campbell
