Australia v France 1st Test 2021 - Green and Gold Rugby

Tonight is the first proper test for Dave Rennie’s Wallabies. If his black period is to be successful, the Wallabies need to start knocking off teams ranked higher than them. Even teams missing most of their top ranked players. Even teams who’ve been in lockdown for weeks.

The Match

The wallabies started a little skittishly and invited the French into their 22 with an unforgivable scrum stuff up. The ball squirted out the side straight into french hands and only a couple of phases later Le Bleu were in through number 11 Gabin Villiere.

France take a restart

The Wallabies looked to have hit back immediately, but were pulled back for a forward pass. Outside Centre Hunter Paisami’s run in the disallowed try was a highlight of the game.

Once again, the Wallabies made errors and invited France into their half. France made no mistakes, and Gabin Villiere gleefully accepted the inside ball and ran in his second try untouched.

Finally, Australia calmed down a little and applied some pressure to the French line. Brandon Paenga-Amosa crossed at the back of a maul, as all good hooker tries should be. That was it for points for the first half. France lead 15-7 at the break.

Tom Wright makes a break

The first 20 minutes of the second half was a bit of an arm wrestle. Australia had the only chance to score a try, but they were crueled by the bounce of the ball. There were penalty shots though and with about 18 minutes to go France lead 21-13.

Australia scored through Michael Hooper with ten minutes to go. Tate McDermott had made an instant difference around the ruckwith his speed and running game. He put poth Valentini and Wilson in to mini gaps before Hooper backed over for a try. It was a one point game with minutes to go. France lead 21-20.

In the 76 minute the Wallabies played smart rugby and went for a field goal. Unfortunately, it sprayed off to the right.

Oh, wow! Here we go. Australia were attacking with 30 seconds to go when France won a penalty for not releasing. They kicked for the lineout and Australia pressured. France threw a couple of panicked passes trying to get a kick for touch and Tate McDermott pounced on one of the passes and Australia hammered away at the line for what seemed like hours.

France gave away penalties in the turmoil, how could they not. Australia slowly worked towards the posts and Noah Lolesio took a shot at field goal, but it was charged down. The ref went back for a penalty right in front of goal and Lolesio had no problem slotting it. Australia in front for the first time in the game win 23-21!

Hunter Paisami try is disallowed

The Game Changer

Tate Mcdermott subbing on for Jake Gordon. Not a doubt in my mind that this changed the game.


The G&GR MOTM

Three playrs come to mind. Korobete, Paisami, and Wilson. Of the three I’m giving Korobete the gong, but Wilson was bloody close.


Player watch

I’ve already mentioned Wilson, McDermott and Paisami. To’omua did himself no favours. Valentini lost too much ball in contact. Topou and Bell made a difference when they came on. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto did he job with aplomb.

The Details

Crowd: 17821
Score & Scorers

Australia: 23
Tries: Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Michael Hooper
Conversions: Noah Lolesio 2
Penalties: Noah Lolesio 3

France: 21
Tries: Gabin Villiere 2
Conversions: Louis Carbonel
Penalties: Louis Carbonel 3

Cards & citings

None

  • sambo6

    I’m tempted to call for Rennie cut Paisami’s foot off, so he cant kick. But that also means he wouldn’t be able to run……so i’ll settle for Rennie giving him a stern telling-off

    Report
    • Brumby Runner

      Or to move him to 12 where he would be better suited, including with his grubber kicking.

      Report
      • Tim

        To’omua played awful switch hunter to 12 and put izzy at 13

        Report
        • Ads

          With JOC at 10.

          Report
        • Tim

          JOC is injured I didn’t mind Noah at 10 but he didn’t run the ball enough.

          Report
        • Ads

          Yeah I know tonight but thought he was back soon?

          Report
    • Huw Tindall

      I don’t know. His two kicks were inches from glory. Wright should have grounded the grubber and the cross kick was inches from Kellaway going over unmolested.

      Report
      • sambo6

        That’s the thing with high risk plays…..99 times out of 100 you’ll be ‘inches from glory’…..

        Report
        • Huw Tindall

          Yeah they didn’t work out tonight, although the grubber should have, but I really like the ambition and skill set he is showing. This was his 5th test. He’s 23. His ceiling is so high. When we all thought he was a crash ball guy he’s gone beyond that in one season.

          Report
  • sambo6

    Just heard on the grapevine that Ian Foster finished watching that Wallaby game and has told the AB squad that training for the Bledisloe will just comprise of a lap round the oval, and a shirts v skins game of touch for 20mins on a Tuesday, then on to the pub for Chicken parmies….

    Report
  • Tim

    What a game! But my god it was so frustrating to watch. Hats off to the French 12 who i think got 2-3 turnovers as we kept running straight at him. It is clear we needed to speed the game up. To’omua had an awful game I would prefer to see Hunter back at 12 and maybe izzy at 13 if fit. Thor and Tate played really well both of which forced the error in the 80th minute. I would have loved to see Noah run more as he has a good step but he received to much slow ball for that to happen. Overall we did do everything to loose the game yet somehow snatch a win. I will take that.

    Report
    • Huw Tindall

      Perese gone for the series unfortunately. Ikitau the other realistic 13 option.

      Report
  • Ian Rodger

    That was a rollercoaster at the end there. I was sititng in my office yelling at Paisami to cut of his foot haha and then for Tate to run. It wasn’t always pretty but the boys got there in the end. Some players stood up and others have to really show more before we can say they are proper wallabies.

    One guy who baffles me is Tom Banks, he looks a milion bucks in SR but just doesn’t seem to have it a wallaby level. Wonder what it could be?

    Report
    • Gottsy

      Thought the same with banks. His potential is huge but just seems to crumple a bit doesn’t he? Not entirely sure who would replace him atm though.
      Also on Paisami’s boot- I might be in the minority here but I actually don’t mind him keeping at it, it might not have worked tonight but it’s been a while since we’ve had a centre that can keep the opposition guessing like he does. If he can get it right it he’ll be such a weapon

      Report
      • Ian Rodger

        He could be our long term full-back if he can get his level up. Maybe full-back is Hodge’s best position. He is quick, decent hands and a big boot. I just don’t know how safe he is under the high ball.

        I didn’t really mind his kicking much except for the one with 2 minutes to go when he gave easy ball back to the french. Some of his other kicks were close to perfect. He just has to pick his moments, ie not in the last 2 minutes when we are chasing the score.

        Report
        • Gottsy

          Yeah for sure, would be good to see Hodge spend more time there and try and lock it down, work on his defence too. How much more time would you give Banks? He’s had a few cracks at it now hasn’t he

          Report
        • Alister Smith

          He had that one really gutsy take in very heavy traffic tonight. I didn’t think he was our worst but maybe someone like Grealy or Pataia will be an option – Horan suggested Pataia would make a good Fullback.

          Report
        • Brumby Runner

          This is rubbish. Banks did nothing wrong all night. I reckon you and others here will be surprised when his stats get published. And who the Hell is Pataia – never seen him at SR level let alone in the running for Test matches. How about you try to get a name right – or does that reflect your level of knowledge of the game?

          And Grealy. FFS one or two SR games and he’s the Messiah. Get real.

          Report
        • Alister Smith

          Well Brumby Runner you obviously feel strongly about this. Perhaps so strongly that you have missed the fact that I complemented Banks and said I didn’t think he was our worst player. Sorry my mistyping has offended you. Love your passion and support of your players – all I am expressing is my own. Peace out.

          Report
        • idiot savant

          He did a few things wrong. He failed to find touch with his first kick of the game. That was not a composed kick and a bit of a sign of wrong headed thinking under test match pressure. Touch was all that needed not a line out 5 metres out. He also dropped a high ball. He also did some good things but his first outing against the ABs last year remains his best game. Still to really grasp the 15 jersey.

          Report
        • Who?

          Banks did nothing wrong all night… Except fail to put the first penalty into touch, and drop some high balls.

          Everyone compared Banks to Latham when he first started out. But everyone’s thinking about Latham 2005-07, when he was incredibly consistent, arguably the best 15 in the world. And forgetting that he took years to mature into that player. I’m thinking Banks feels that way. One day, he may be an awesome Wallaby 15. But for now, he just hasn’t figured out how to be consistent at the top level.

          Report
        • Ian Rodger

          I don’t know, i’m happy its not my decision to make. I would give Hodge a chance this series but the problem is there is not many games between this test and the RC.
          If Banks keeps preforming at SR level he is going to get called up because the skills are there, they just have to come out at wallabies level. Nice job for Rennie and his coaches.

          Report
      • Brumby Runner

        Banks will be the Wallaby fullback for this series – you can bank on it.

        Paisami looks more like a 12 every game.

        Report
        • Gottsy

          BR i wish our starting forwards showed as much mongrel as you’re showing in this comment section :P

          Report
        • onlinesideline

          I actually thought there was a lot of mongrel by our forwards. This French pack were exceptional for mine.

          I don’t think lack of mongrel was our problem. In fact I think it saved us TBH. The French backline defense was also really good. That French 12 exposed our dumbness at times. We lacked a game plan or maybe couldnt execute because French were in our face all match. They are a really good side.

          Report
        • Gottsy

          definitely agree, was just having a laugh at BR lol

          Report
        • idiot savant

          Yeah good analysis. The French game plan was clear and nearly did it for them. Our forwards won it when they held it for multiple phases and forced French penalties. Tate had the right idea to keep holding it up and feed the forwards. And they did get go forward and make hard metres. The backs were very disappointing by comparison. They did try to kick in behind the rush defence but never executed well.

          Report
        • Who?

          I totally agree. That French pack was STRONG. I don’t think Valetini was terrible, not by far. It was just a good contest.

          Report
    • Brumby Runner

      What exactly does Banks have to do to convince you? He is by far the best under the high ball and was very sound again tonight. He runs the ball back after a kick in general play more often than not and generally makes ground through the first defensive line – not as much as he used to pre-injury, but plenty of ground nevertheless. He chimes into the backline when an opportunity presents. Just wtf do you want him to do?

      Report
      • Greg

        Kick penalties out.

        Report
        • Ads

          and pull his socks up. He’s not Latho by any stretch of the imagination.

          Report
      • Ads

        He and Wright were both poor.

        Report
      • Ian Rodger

        Nail down the 15 jersey with a really good performance. Just looking at this thread a lot of people weren’t overly impressed with Banks tonight. I just want him to play the way he does for the brums, it just seems he doesn’t get his game to click at wallaby level but i really hope he proves me wrong in the coming tests.

        Report
  • Gottsy

    Cheers for the write up Sully, hope you don’t have too many more grey hairs after that like I do! Geez we looked rusty. Not sure how it took us so long to get into any sort of rhythm, surely a lot of that had to do with Gordon being short on game time and having no chemistry with Lolesio. Surely Tate has to start next game, our bench really was the difference for me (btw how good did Swain look??).
    Always happy to get the win but I think we got a little bit lucky, if they had a strong bench like we did I reckon we might have been up shit creek. Looking forward to seeing how we respond, the short turnaround might see a few changes and will be a real test for both teams

    Report

    • If I update my profile pic you’d realise it’s pretty much all grey these days.

      Report
      • Gottsy

        Haha mate me too, too many years of being reds and wallabies supporters

        Report
        • Huw Tindall

          I should be eligible for the age pension already based on my Wallabies watching

          Report
    • idiot savant

      Yeah Swain was impressive. Ive always liked is mongrel attitude and tonight he stepped up with it.

      Report
  • Alister Smith

    Thanks for the great write up Sully. I agree with your call on the MOTM. Koroibete was enormous and so was Wilson – particularly defensively. Paisami I felt was good overall but had a couple of errors and maybe one in appropriate kick. Felt Philip was good.

    If someone asked me to pick which team was missing a bunch of its best players and had spent two weeks locked down after travelling from the other side of the world I would have picked the gold ones. A pretty rusty effort. And I know a wins a win but I am not sure how many new fans we’ll draw to the game by kicking for touch and rolling mauls off the line out.

    Report
    • Alister Smith

      And well done to whoever is working on the line out. McKellar I guess. It was much improved and BPA who had some shockers this year with his throwing but was spot on tonight.

      Report
      • Ads

        Agreed. Improved maul and lineout. Defence still poor. And no discernible game plan.

        Report
    • onlinesideline

      Paisami’s kick to wing at 77th min – mmm – dunno. Appetite for risk is high. He had bunch of players on outside and French were scrambling. Its a test match on the line and a good 2-3mins to go. I like the bloke, cant deny his guts but still got a bit to go re decisions.

      Report
      • Hoss

        He showed tonite he is not to standard and needs to mature a long way as a rugby player and a person before (if) he should be regular starting 10. I quote Genesis in the post match “i was really proud of myself how i bounced back’…..right.

        Report
        • onlinesideline

          is Jordan injured, if not how on earth is Paisami a better choice at 13 ?

          Report
        • Hoss

          Done his uvula and out for a while.

          Report
  • Ads

    Valentini was absent. ISi was better. I thought Wilson and Hooper were good. Most of the backs were pretty terrible. Gravy was gravy for me. Reserve front rowers did better than I expected.

    Report
    • Brumby Runner

      LOL.

      Report
    • Alister Smith

      Isi 8, Wilson 6 & Hooper 7 might be interesting. Wilson played six in his first test against the ABs and looked OK there.

      Report
      • Ads

        Yep. Or even LSL to 6. We were properly outmuscled.

        Report
        • Greg

          Hooper?

          Report
        • onlinesideline

          thats the thing – we were out muscled, so what is LSL actually there for ? He’s def not there for his speed around the park. I have never been a fan which irks people. At 6 LSL would be worse – too slow mate. He’s a lump of a lad. Why was Matt Philip pulled ? BTW – if that was Darcy Swain who tapped the last French lineout that was almost Justin Harrisonesque British Lions.

          Wilson is a Wallaby. Full stop.

          Report
        • idiot savant

          I think Phillip was pulled because he’s been eating croissants for 6 months and was running out of fuel. He’s good though.

          Report
        • onlinesideline

          Philip – natural lock, knows how to get over the gain line. LSL, I may be blind but I just never see the guy get the ball and use his size to steam roll blokes, truck it up, stay balanced enough to maybe get the pass away. I dont think we will be a champion top 3 side with him in it and I really just dont see him as Wallaby material. Yes, he gets through some defensive work. OK …

          Report
        • idiot savant

          Go back to Simmo then?

          Report
        • onlinesideline

          TBH …..

          Report
        • Jason

          LSL apparently only made 0.3m per run so go figure.

          Report
        • Jason

          I think that’s just because the French team are massive by world rugby standards.

          Report
        • Jason

          We need him at lock we don’t have the depth in lock to be without him there. In an ideal world I think LSL would be a 6 (especially if he got to spend his whole career at 6 rather than yoyoing between 5 and 6. But we just can’t replace him unless we want to have Swain starting (vom) or move Leota up into the locks (double vom!)…

          Report
      • Patrick

        Isi 8, Wilson 6 and McCreight 7…

        Report
      • Jason

        For game 2 against the French, maybe. Honestly, Rob-V was average, Hooper went 80. You take Wilson on the bench, you start Isi at 8, McReight at 7 and Rennie’s choice of Swinton/Leota/Wells.
        You rest LSL and bring in Timani.

        Report
    • Huw Tindall

      We won the last 60 minutes of the game. Had c.70% possession and territory. Bar Banks missing that first touch finder and Wilson fluffing the ball at the back of a scrum it’s a wildly different score line. French had <5 entries into the Wallabies 22. Sure the start was atrocious and we had to battle our way back into it but I don't think we deserved to lose.

      Report
    • Patrick

      Gravy was a pass mark only, this was their third choice backrow and front row (maybe 2.5th choice)… imagine our reserve reserves lining up?

      Report
    • Who?

      I didn’t think Valetini was bad. They had a big backrow, and plenty of possession (which we gave them) in the first half. Valetini didn’t dominate like SR, but he put in the work.

      Report
    • Jason

      I pulled stats (from ESPN) for LSL, Rob, Hooper, Wilson and Isi.

      Some interesting observations, Wilson was much higher than any of them for his Meters / Run: 3 from 9 runs vs 2 from 11 for Rob, and 1.3 from 9 for Hooper & 1.5 from 6 for Isi (0.33 for LSL). Tackles again Wilson was way above with 10 vs 5 or 6 for the others, and his percentage was very high at 91% (LSL 100%, while Hooper & Rob around 85% & Isi didn’t make an attempt). Rob did have two offloads, but also gave away two penalties so that’s a wash.

      I think given that Wilson can do whatever the fuck he want’s next game… Probably off the bench. You probably start McReight & Isi along with Isi Liota or Wells.

      https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/7b705e3a1f44b3e727e0e247c09a053cabc58471cd7c2eb63c7d11eb54e12264.png

      Report
  • skip

    They did everything to lose that game and still managed to even fuck that up.

    Report
  • Greg

    A win is a win.

    Well played to the Frogs. They have a lot too offer.
    They also infringe like crazy if put under pressure. After the final warning form the ref…. I counted about 8 more penalties. Not sure what happened to the YC.

    We tried some nice ideas which didn’t come off. Hopefully some more time together will help. There was some reasonable composure and we didn’t force the ball. But….

    Gosh we made some mistakes (e.g. penalty not finding touch, that scrum for the first try)

    Report
    • Huw Tindall

      I had the penalty count at 10 in a row at one point! Problem was it was split by half time so for some reason the refs “reset” the penalty clock at the break…..

      Report
  • Brumby Runner

    Sully, I wholeheartedly agree that bringing Tate on was the game changer. Jake G was disappointing to say the least. Three times in the first 5 minutes he caused turnover ball. One, the reticence to pick the ball out of the scrum waiting for a penalty led directly to a France try.

    What a bastard that we had to rely on a rolling maul to score the first try. Derpus will be beside himself. Then, I can’t see how Hooper wasn’t off side when he scored his try.

    In the end it was a deserved win. The turnover awarded to France with a minute or so to play came from hands on the ground before pulling the ball back. That should have been the winning penalty goal at that point.

    I thought the finishers looked better than the starters overall, even allowing that they were theoretically playing against lesser players at the end. Bell was strong, Swain outstanding, Tate the difference, Naisarani very good. Tupou was himself and got the benefit of a couple of Referee decisions (probably correctly).

    Surely, MT is beyond his use by date.

    Overall, I thought BPA, Philip, Wilson, Wright and Banks were the pick of the starters. Lolesio was reliable, apart from a poor effort at catching a high ball, and his goal kicking was very satisfying.

    The French No 7 showed exactly what we are missing with Michael Hooper. Sure, he was penalised, but he was in just about every breakdown and putting extreme pressure on Wallaby ball. Hooper, otoh, was unsighted in protecting the ball in Wallaby rucks.

    I was only disappointed with Hooper, Gordon and Toomua.

    Report
    • Ads

      Lol

      Report
    • Hoss

      That’s some Brumby Coloured Glasses you have there BR, do they sell them in Tahs blue?

      I think Bastards deserves these 3 tests to make a claim and really stamp 15 as his own, but if he don’t and I dont think he will – Petaia is waiting in the wings.

      TB reminds me of Jesse Mogg – good at SR, but not good enough for the next step.

      Report
      • Patrick

        He is right about Hooper though, imho we are really lucky Ollivon did not play – like Hooper except he makes metres in contact and jumps in lineouts (and scores a try every third game or so but that is just icing on the cake).

        Report
  • idiot savant

    Thanks Sully for getting this up so quickly. A lot of rust from both sides. Gordon was very nervous and played one of the worst games I’ve seen from him. And I picked him in my side. Errors and slow passing. McDermott by comparison was a step up and his pass was better which it normally isn’t. Tate looked at home under pressure which is a good sign.

    Wilson my MOTM. He was huge. He followed his class performances against kiwis sides with another top drawer performance when it counted. He’s become one of out best forwards in no time. Valentini was off tonight. Not sure what’s going on there. He looked to be stationed wider than Wilson and I don’t think he is that 13 channel kind of player. Starting front row were very good. AAA looks to have upped his game and Slips was great. Locks were solid. Hoops was good. Forwards won that match for us.

    Backs were very ordinary. I remain unconvinced by Lolesio. I dont think he is a good decision maker. Several times he shovelled wide to isolation situations when he would have been better off taking the tackle himself or passing back to more numbers in the middle. Not the kind of game reading sense you want in a five eight. He might appear confident but plays like someone who isn’t.

    Paisami was easily our best back even though he made a lot of errors. Toomua did the hard stuff but offered little in attack. Mind you his opponent Danty is some player. Banks and Wright made lots of mistakes. Koro was his usual competitive self. There is lots of work to do in the backs. On tonights showing, this combination is not it.

    Two last things. 1. Can our scrum coaches tell our pack not to try to win a penalty for pushing their opponent backwards when the opposition has the feed in our half? This commits all the forwards and takes them out of defence leaving the door open for inside passes to the blind wing and an open run to the line. The Reds have given up a number of tries because of this useless arrogance. Just hold your ground and let the back row get off quickly. Particularly if the ref has not shown an inclination to penalise a scrum for going backwards.

    2. Lastly hats off to Pickerill. Lord knows Ive never been complimentary about him but tonight he proved he can be a top class ref.

    Report
    • Ads

      Agree re Lolo. Hopefully JOC back next game.

      Report
  • onlinesideline

    I was taught never to boast, but

    “Wouldnt be a surprise to see some length of the field tries, leads chop and change and 83 rd minute victor. Be prepared to be nervous to the final whistle. Huge wake up call and a huge test for DR who has no excuses now, its time for him to start shaping his legacy. There is a new NH sheriff in town and we will have to be on song to beat em.

    A proper test match. Walllabies by 2.”

    Report
    • Ads

      Well done mate. Like a dirty nose.

      Report
  • Hoss

    I’d love to write something positive about the Wallaby’s game tonite but the words currently escape me. Their jerseys looked well ironed, the anthem was good and, well, that’s about it.

    Is it too cynical to say I am sick to death of terms like ‘rebuilding’ and ‘rust; & ‘identity’ and all the other buzz words and phrases like ‘winning ugly, but we’ll take it’.

    There were payers worthy of mention – Dirty Harry, Lee Majors. Slips & 7A’s all earnt their keep. Swain was strong, Isi also made an impact – but truly & I mean ‘truly’ did anyone in gold do any more than the minimum we expect of an INTERNATIONAL player…………

    Have our expectations been so poorly massaged downwards over the years that being simply ‘to international standard’ is worthy of lavish praise or of note?

    I texted a couple of Queenslanders at the game and cant help but feel that this mediocre tripe AGAIN served up from the Wallabies will be used to paper over the cracks – nay, yawning chasms – that ails this side

    Don’t you expect more of your national team. Shouldn’t we demand higher standards than what we got tonite?

    The AB’s fans do and look at what their side rolls out, year, after year, after year, after year………..

    Yep, we won, woopty-fargin-doo. But this fan is is a tad sick of being served ‘Pal’ and told its a meatloaf delicacy.

    Report
    • Ads

      I didn’t like the anthem either. Too poncy.

      Report
      • Hoss

        Actually on reflection – our discipline was very good tonite – so that’s something at least. I think when Valentini makes his debut he will add some starch to our pack – his twin brother was shite tonite.

        Report
        • onlinesideline

          where was Toomua ?

          Report
        • Hoss

          Yep.

          Report
        • Alister Smith

          Tom Decent in SMH rated Toomua 7/10 for his first half – the highest rating of any player. Surprised me – thought he was off tonight.

          Report
        • Hoss

          I’ve never watched Rugby stoned and then reported on it – each to their own

          Report
        • onlinesideline

          blind freddy could see that wasnt a 7/10 performance. He met his match big time. French 12 was a game changer.

          Report
        • idiot savant

          Yeah Danty is some player. That said, MT was ok. Missed one key tackle but otherwise solid. Nothing more than that tho.

          Report
      • onlinesideline

        at least ours what sung by a bloke. Female operatics should be banned from the history of humanity. Its sounds idiotic, un – tuneful and just not how the human voice should sound on any level.
        Screw high culture, its retarded.

        Report
        • Patrick

          I cannot resist sharing this with you: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SIxOl1EraXA

          Report
        • onlinesideline

          Amazing – I nearly started to fill out the Legion application form.

          Can sound good when its 5 octives lower and actually SUNG instead of shreiked out like someone is being sexually assualted

          Report
    • idiot savant

      Is this the sour mash critique? We are coming off a very low base. We are not going to rise from number 7 in the world to AB standard overnight regardless of what Moses brings down from the mountain. He himself said we are at the foot of it. How many Wallabies would make an AB side at the moment? One? So its a project. I dont mind the baby steps we are taking. First time I can remember us coming from behind since well…your Father Ignatius was around.

      Report
      • Hoss

        You have a good memory…..

        I want to believe and commit wholeheartedly to this side. But how many rebuilds, foot of the mountains metaphors can we have before you go ‘meh – what’s on the other channel?’

        I had one drink and the whilst processing the wallabies latest spectacle it made really expensive whisky taste like stagnant swamp water so I stopped.

        Maybe therein lies the answer to following this side?

        Report
        • idiot savant

          Some of your witticisms are unforgettable Hoss.

          Not sure I can follow them sober but good luck with it.

          Report
      • Patrick

        All fair points if this had been even the French 2nd XV but it was basically the 3rd!!

        Report
        • onlinesideline

          c’mon mate – it wasnt reallyy. They dont have THAT many cattle.

          Report
  • onlinesideline

    Re the French – well coached, lots of pride, playing footy no silly buggers, big, fit, skillfull and smart. Lots to admire and great to see – good for rugby and happy to see them give home nations a spanking now and in the future, especially the “the overpaid doormen”

    Report
    • Huw Tindall

      They had <5 entries into the Wallaby 22. Couple of unforced errors by the Wallabies punished in the first 20 then that was it. French didn't really fire a shot in second half.

      Report
      • onlinesideline

        well we look flustered and directionless. Their defense was their firepower and you could argue they took their chances when they had got them by forcing our mistakes. We were trailling the whole match.

        Report
  • Frenchy

    As a French I’m pretty gutted, needless to say. Believe it or not I had moderate to high expectations. I could see the hold-up in the making: a group of inexperienced but talented second or third stringers giving it their all for the opportunity of a lifetime, after 14 days banding together in quarantine with laser focus on the task at hand. Against a bunch of Australian players still looking for answers and licking their wounds after the epic trouncing of the Trans Tasman Super Rugby, but yet falsely confident they would crush any 3rd string side.

    As the game went on my expectations were met and exceeded. We were ill-disciplined but held back the OZ comeback pretty well. But that 80st minute… what a shocker. Way to undermine all the efforts. I guess these things happen when you lack experience. And maybe justice was served, after all Australia was shaping up and put a lot of pressure in the second half, especially with McDermott and Tupou coming in and making an immediate difference.

    Couple of points: for France, I don’t think test number 2 next week will carry the same quality, alas. Fabien Galthié said he would start the best squad in the first test, then rotate a bit. So we could move down from 3rd to 4th string next Tuesday. Let’s see.

    For Australia, sorry but I think you’re still looking for several answers. That 9-10-12 backbone was misfiring pretty hard until McDermott came in. Toomua was a bit invisible. Banks was hot and cold. And in the forwards, Valentini completely nullified by solid tackling (that was my main concern), and imo Tupou should start and play for as long as he can. You have the single most devastating front rower in world rugby, why pull him out of the freezer for the last 20, when he can make a mark from the start ? (like he has at the Reds all year).

    Report
    • Hoss

      Welcome Frenchy, no arguments with anything you say. Your team were far better and deserved the win and surely will be better for the run – lookout Melbourne. The Wallabies did their level best to lose and almost succeeded.

      Report
    • Alister Smith

      I would be gutted too if I were you. That was a fantastic effort and I honestly thought the French played the more entertaining rugby.

      Report
    • Yowie

      Agreed re Tupou. That is the best i can write in my current state of sobriety. Cheers

      Report
      • onlinesideline

        yeah I dont get it. He was given time to prove himself as a subbie and made his way into starting line up and proved time again he can play 80 and play well. How can one say that 7AAAAAs has more benefits than Nela. The guy is phenomenal. Let him start regularly and be the No 1 or close in world.

        Report
    • Patrick

      As someone with a foot in both camps I thought that everything you said is right but that France’s main takeaway is that you really do have the second-best and perhaps first best depth in World Rugby.

      This was your third-choice halves and backrow, and arguably your 2.5th choice front row!

      Report
    • Who?

      Much of your indiscipline was the offside line. Which is probably down to reffing enforcement and focus, and it’s tough to get it right with a high speed defensive rush as you had. So I don’t think French discipline was terrible…

      Report
  • Huw Tindall

    I age noticeably each Wallabies game.

    Report
  • Huw Tindall

    My quick take is thank f#ck we found a way to win. My longer take is actually we really dominated for most of the game. After the sh!thouse first 20 the Wallabies won the remaining 60 miutes in all facets. Finished with circa 70% territory and possession. Multiple entries into the French 22. Penalty count was something like 15 to 5 from all the pressure. If Banks kicks that first touch finder out and Wilson doesn’t fluff the ball at the back of the scrum then this game plays out wildly different. All this with a backline clearly short of a run together. No combos whatsoever. Thankfully the pack showed the way and the bench had immense impact. Credit to Lolesio for kicking 100% as well. Lots to like and lots to work on for the next game.

    Report
  • Jason

    So one thing that kind of jumped out at me this year that I hadn’t really noticed before, was down the back end of the game, the (granted inexperienced) backline would kick away a lot of quality possession (likely due to panic fair enough they’re bloody 20!).
    I contrast that with the Reds with JOC who would really settle the team and get them doing whatever it was that he needed them to do. I feel like looking back that’s something that’s something we’ve never really gotten from Hooper and having seen it from JOC all year really made it stick out at me. Obviously having your 10 being a more experienced player helps a lot but even when the Wallabies had Foley etc we would always be plagued by just dumb decisions form various players.

    And thinking about it it kind of all links back to that communicating to the players what the strategy is, and what we are trying to achieve. Getting players to make good decisions in those key moments. Just in this game alone we made probably a dozen (okay maybe a half dozen) poor decisions down the stretch (like the drop goal attempt, when we were looking like scoring a try was on the cards, kicking without penalty advantage, attempting to force the offload, etc). Obviously the players must be responsible for their decisions but a good captain can steer those players towards the best decisions for the team and it just kind of looks like that’s something Hooper is lacking (or yet another thing Hooper is lacking) as captain.

    Report
  • Who?

    So… The Commissioner. I get why he was picked over Tate to start. My question is….
    What happened to Powell?
    Tonight, Gordon failed to read the scrum falling to ground (Wilson couldn’t see that) and so allowed the first try. Then, he tried to dart from scrumhalf rather than clearing the ball from the deck, stealing time and making his pass to Paisami forward (no try). Given the first two defenders were fixed by forwards, there wasn’t any advantage in him scooting. Then, the second French try, he tracked the halfback running sideways rather than the unmarked winger running forwards (Lolesio had to tackle the ball carrying 10).
    That’s 19 points on poor decisions.
    Then there’s the decision to roll the ball forwards back into the ruck (truly bizarre), which was only cancelled out by his actions knocking the ball free from the French 8 at the resulting scrum.

    I wonder what Powell did to get himself so far from selection? Because, aside from White, he appears to be our most complete and proficient scrumhalf. Passes well both sides (bye Tate), box kicks well, doesn’t seem to make silly mistakes.

    Also, the first French try..? The last pass was a metre forwards, where the pass for Paisami’s denied try was only about 30cm forward. I’m not sure why they reviewed one but not the other…

    Report
Rugby
@Only1Sully

Just another Rugby tragic. Shane "Sully" Sullivan has been in man love with the game since high school in the 70's. He inflicts his passion on family and anyone who will listen. He can't guarantee unbiased opinion but he can tell you the Reds are Awesome! To read non-rugby content head to http://www.onesully.com.au

