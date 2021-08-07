 Australia v New Zealand - Bledisloe 1 2021 - Green and Gold Rugby
All Blacks

Australia v New Zealand – Bledisloe 1 2021

Australia v New Zealand – Bledisloe 1 2021

Well here we are at Eden Park, the Graveyard for the Wallabies, for Bledisloe 1.
The weather is crappy, even for Auckland. But KARL assures me that Auckland is full of
wankers, so they deserve it. What I also notice during the warm-up is the propensity for crap
haircuts. D-Mac and Tate McDermott leading the push. What are they thinking.
A late change for the All Blacks with Scott Barrett stood down due to illness being replaced
by the Auckland Blues Captain Tuipulotu. This match was Aaron Smith’s 100th cap for the
Darkness.

The Match

First Half – Well, the first half was a series of errors for both teams. With the AB’s looking
categorically rusty, which isn’t such a bad thing for the Wallabies. Only the Wallabies were
just as bad. With the Aussie having two handling errors in the first 5 mins. What didn’t help
the Wallabies was blowing their first 5 line outs. Hunter Paisami looks good in the first half
causing the Kiwis to knock on and stripping Mo’unga. An easy penalty gives Richie a shot at
goal, putting our sheep loving brothers up 3-0.
Banks continues his shocking form with a Falcon on a kick-off receive, deemed a knock when
he was that crap, he didn’t get his hands to it. Doing Kurtley ‘Gilbert’ Beale proud, my boy.
Kiwis with the scrum, get a scrum penalty. Take the kick and are up 6-0.
Wob’s shortly there after go in to attack, but the Wallaby curse strikes again, and we turn
over the ball. Kiwi’s take the penalty, up 9-0. Aussie get possession and are attacking, and
Tate McDermott is taken high and gets a penalty, with Noah pinning it: 9-3 for the Kiwi’s.
Aussie’s get a line out with the throw going to Tate McDermott at the front, AB’s deemed
offside and Wallabies get the penalty. We kick for touch, take the line out and throw it long
to Paisami on the run, nice pass to Kellaway – try to the Aussies. Lolo misses the conversion
Kiwi’s 9-8.
A bizarre occurrence with Australia having the advantage and then the penalty goes to the
Kiwis with the Australian team marched ten yards (KARL you will have to explain that one,
maybe too many beers, but no idea what happened there). Kiwi’s then go for touch, good
line out and Sevu Reece over for a try. Half Time Kiwi’s up 16-8.

Second Half – The second half kicks off and the Kiwi’s are penalised for Retallick not rolling
away (no surprises there). Tate McDermott takes a box kick, Sevu Reece takes it and knocks
on. There is nothing much happening, and Tate hooks it around to go into touch. Kiwis take
the line out and good ol’ slippery Mo’unga slides through, beautiful passing through the
hands Kiwi’s score, but the try is reviewed for potential forward passes and obstruction. No
try and we come back to a scrum on the half way line. Aussie’s get a half arm for a Kiwi early
engagement, scrum resets, and the Aussie get a full arm with the Kiwi’s dropping their bind
on 7 A’s.
Aussies take the penalty and Lolo attempts a kick with the wind but pulls it to the left.
Aussies go into attack with 10 phases of good bad, Lolo throws a cut-out pass and that
bastard Mo’unga intercepts and runs 70 yards to score a try. 23-8 to the Sheep lovers. The
game restarts, and Aussies score a penalty when the Kiwi’s seal it off. Banks kicks for touch,
not well, with both sides front rows going for the bench. Aussie get possession and surprise
surprise turn it over again. Kiwi’s with possession and then knock it on, Aussie scrum feed
however, Hooper slips off Tupou, causing the scrum to collapse, Kiwi penalty. Kiwi’s attack
with Havali crossing the line for a try on the left. Mo’unga shanks it 28-8 at the 60 min mark.
The Kiwi’s go back on attack, and the Aussie’s are off side, Kiwi’s get the advantage, and go
wide with D-Mac over for a try. Richie misses again (pretty rare with this chap) due to wind
33-8. Aussies get the penalty on restart, take the kick for a line out. Our line out finally starts
working, we gain an advantage kick for the line out at the 5m line. We gain another
advantage, keep attacking, 3rd advantage (where is the cheese?) spin it wide to Banks who
scores. Lolo misses again (re-occurring theme) 33-13.
Errors from both sides as the fatigue starts to set it. Wob’s gain a scrum penalty, but our kick
for touch is utter shite. Line out, on attack, Lolo toes it through and Banks scores a try. Lolo
yet again misses a conversion 33-18. Banks has a further two kicks for touch that are sub-
standard. Wobs go back on attack, but Jordan Uelese goes off his feet for a Kiwi penalty. Aus
has one last attacking raid, gaining two advantages (still no cheese). We take the kick for
touch, line out, beautiful rolling maul and Uelese goes over for a try. Lolo finally gets a
conversion. Full time NZ 33- Aus 25.

Conclusion – Overall a rusty performance by both teams, and the score line flattered the
Kiwi’s performance. It will interesting to see how both teams reset and go again next week.
But for the Aussies, we didn’t get flogged so overall, we can’t complain too much.

The Game Changer

Was the bench coming on for both teams. The performance of both
sides lifted and gelled more when their benches came on. The Aussies actually scored tries
at Eden park, which is an unusual occurrence. We had much better discipline, but we were let
down by some poor handling and average kicking by both Lolo and Banks.


The G&GR MOTM

Has to be Richie Mo’unga with a fantastic performance of distribution,
kicking in hard conditions, and scoring a beautiful intercept try.


Wallaby watch

Kellaway put in a good performance for his starting debut. Tate McDermott
looked good at scrum half. Banks although scoring two tries had a performance he would
rather forget.

The Details

Crowd:
Score & Scorers

New Zealand: 33
Tries:McKenzie63′, Havili57′, Mo’unga50′, Reece40′

Conversions: Mo’unga 2
Penalties: Mo’unga 3


Australia: 25
Tries: Uelese80+1′, Banks74′, Banks68′, Kellaway35′
Conversions: Lolesio
Penalties: Lolesio

Cards & citings

None

Related Items
  • Tim

    Not gonna lie.
    I am happy with the result. I thought we would get royally spanked but we did fight our way back.
    We didn’t play very well our kicking was awful, our lineout was again woeful. We invited the all blacks to win.
    The real talking point of the game for me was 18 pens against the all blacks. Yet no warning of a yellow card.
    Overall I feel sorry for Noah most of the kicks he should have got which would have changed the game.
    Hunter defence was awesome but again his attack is costing. Sometimes he just needs to pin the ears and run instead of kicking.
    The forwards didn’t do enough at the breakdown Fraser made a huge impact when he came on.
    Jordan petaia had a tough outing and didn’t seem to be doing much off the ball either.
    Kellaway what a game! So pleasing to someone come in and dig in.

    Report
  • Crescent

    Thanks BLL – that was quick!

    A couple of random thoughts – overall we went better than we had a right to expect, but too many basic errors. First half match intelligence was lacking – adult supervision of the back line required to build attack early in the match rather than the speculative grubber kick into the 22.

    Was good to see the Wallabies hang in there to the end and bring the scoreboard back to a closer result.

    Poor night off the tee kept us from applying continuous pressure on the scoreboard.

    Nice to see some set piece variations, some worked, some didn’t, but good to see them trying something different.

    For mine – Lolo to spend significant time off the tee, Kellaway to start at 15, Koriobete to the wing and Banks to the pine for the next match.

    Report
    • Brisneyland Local

      Thanks Crescent. Will have to go and watch the match again, as I was so busy taking notes for the write up, I didnt really watch the game if that makes sense.

      Report
      • Crescent

        I am more than a couple of cans in, will see how the impressions stack up on a re-watch. Going to need a few more tins before taking on final BIL test too….

        Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Yeah I will watch the BIL’s in the morning. NOt worth staying up for.

          Report
    • Patrick

      And Isi to 8! We missed his impact sorely.

      Report
      • Reds Revival

        I’m a big Harry Wilson fan, but they had him figured out, and so he played a very quiet game indeed. Not sure if the other Izzy would have had a bigger impact given the attention that they had for Harry, but I guess we will see in Bled II.

        Report
        • Patrick

          He is simply a few percent more powerful so not sure they can figure him out as much.

          Report
        • Reds Revival

          But Harry runs better lines than “the other Izzy”, but doesn’t have the same physical bulk. In a year or two, he will leave Isi behind him..

          Report
  • Mike D

    I thought Wallabies went pretty well. The wind was a big factor and Aus not used to the conditions. Ref was ok, yeah probably a couple of odd calls, the calls just before half time were head-scratching but he seemed mostly even handed. Notably policing offside – suddenly the “rush” defence wasn’t.
    Happy to see some creativity off the set piece and change on the fly. Saw the line out was struggling so did a couple of variations. I think that helped because NZ couldn’t then predict the throw.
    Some smart play slowing the game down and using set piece.
    Banks struggled with the wind affecting his kicking, but I like his running play. I thought he looked more settled and confident, happy to see him in 15 again.

    Report

  • Thanks for a quick report!

    In the first half I thought the poor kicking might be excusable thanks to the wind. The NZ commentators that I had over here described it as “a bit of breeze” but looking at the way Mo’unga hoofed it all the way down the park and whoever in a G&G shirt kicked struggled for range that looked more like a gale.

    But in the second half it looked like both sides were playing into a gale. DMac adapted and kept the ball low for range, ugly but effective. But Banks still couldn’t peel off the metres… what’s up with that?

    Retallick looked off the pace. He’s been in Japan for the year and it showed, he’s not getting back onside, not rolling fast enough. That will get better, which feels ominous because it means the penalty count will fall.

    Both sides have a lot of room to improve, it feels like the Darkness have fewer, and easier, fixes though, after a first watch.

    Report
  • Who?

    In order, BLL:

    Haircuts. My sister – who’s a hairdresser up at the Sunny Coast – watched the French test with me. When she saw McDermott’s terrible hair and I told her he was from the SC, she replied, “Figures…” Terrible. Dishonourable mention also to Mo’unga.

    Scrum penalty after Banks’ falcon (terrible call to make that a knock on!). Very poor call. The ABs back five slowly, individually stepped left after the scrum stalled. They then pushed sideways, but the Wallabies were called for not pushing straight. To me, it was a very good, even contest, and neither side deserved a penalty – it should’ve been play on. One of the few times Williams could’ve left the whistle in the pocket (he blew it enough – though I can’t blame him on most of the calls).

    The penalty you couldn’t understand before the half? Blame DMac. He kept Ikitau’s kick from finding touch. It was a huge effort, and great skill. Hooper was in front of the kicker and kept running (he expected the ball to go into touch), and so the penalty was against him for being offside. He wasn’t the only one running, and the refs actually did really well to pick it up.

    The no-try for the Kiwis off Mo’unga’s break? Mo’unga had no choice but to run it – our D had put on so much pressure, he had no room to kick it. But we didn’t take the man… We got lucky.

    Mo’unga’s intercept try? Paisami threw that one. I thought the ABs were all offside the ruck before, but it wasn’t noticed.

    Hooper slips off Tupou, causing the scrum to collapse, Kiwi penalty.

    Before Havili’s try. 55 minutes.
    This was the most bizarre scrum refereeing call I’ve ever seen. Williams said to Tupou, “You stepped back and allowed him to drop.”
    Nowhere in law is it the responsibility of a prop to hold up their opponent.
    Further, Tupou didn’t step backwards, and it wasn’t Hooper’s fault, either. LHP’s love to get under THP’s, placing their (LHP’s) heads under the THP’s sternum, causing pain and hopefully popping them out of the scrum. Therefore, THPs try very hard to keep the scrum so low that the LHP can’t get under them, and then try to drive forward to attack the LHP’s binding shoulder, hoping to split them off the hooker.
    King Karl actually achieved his goal – he got right underneath Tupou! But he couldn’t push up – instead falling over, because there wasn’t much room in there. It was good work from Karl that didn’t quite pay off with causing Tupou to pop. But that was the risk he took – he went under, he collapsed.
    What really has me baffled is how Williams could think that it was Tupou’s fault, or his responsibility to hold Karl up. A truly bizarre ruling, and I look forward to @Nutta and Karl giving their thoughts on it.

    In spite of all that (a couple of weird calls and what felt like too much whistle), I thought Williams did ok. I saw some Kiwis furious with him (and I could see why on some of the calls). And I saw errors against us. Which means he probably did ok.
    Though it’s really, really unusual to have a game with 27 penalties, especially with 18 against one side, without even a warning of cheese.

    And I thought it was an excellent contest. And I thought the final scoreline was reasonably reflective of that contest. We lost by 8 points, and we left 9 points on the field (3 missed conversions and a penalty), with a kicker who may not ever have played at Eden Park before, in a howling gale that meant even Mo’unga missed a couple of kicks. We lost a game by 8 points with a starting backline that had fewer caps than the bench backs – Banks’ 14 caps was the most of any of our backs.

    Both teams will be better next week, but I’ve finished that game feeling better than after any of the NZ tests we played under Cheika.

    Report
    • Brisneyland Local

      Wasnt a howling gale. It was a gale. I have been there for a howling gale at an NPC match. Wind was blowing 60-70 kmh. Ball barely made the 10 yard line on Kick off. shocking place. No wonder the Dunedin ground is enclosed.

      Report
      • Who?

        Still, easier if you’ve kicked there before.
        Does that penalty before the half makes sense now?

        Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Maybe I am being unsympathetic. They have been in NZ for a few weeks. they would have had training sessions there, I just think he didnt adjust well enough.

          Report
        • Reds Revival

          In all fairness BL, I think you need to have lived in Middle Earth for an eternity to be truly used to the conditions. The Orcs didn’t put on All Black jerseys overnight…

          Report
        • Brumby Runner

          Not unsympathetic, just intolerant.

          Report
    • Patrick

      That last para sums it up for me too.

      Report
      • Brisneyland Local

        Oh so true. I wasnt swearing at the Wobs or cursing the arse Clown. So quite happy really.

        Report
        • Brumby Runner

          C’mon BLL, no acknowledgement of Paisami being the culprit for the intercept try?

          Report
  • Happyman

    Thanks BLL

    My thoughts through a sea of Red wine

    Not too bad we left points out there and they were pretty clinical.

    Both sides will be unhappy not to have done more.

    Retallick whitelock and Smith are world class the rest are just water carriers.

    The intercept was the difference.

    Report
  • Reds Revival

    It felt like the AB’s took the foot off the pedal at 33 – 8, and we were able to claw our way back into the game, although I agree with the sentiment that the intercept try was the “Sliding Doors” point of the game.

    Report
  • Timbo

    I don’t have a lot to add, but for mine, if you’re a rugby mad Kiwi at a game in NZ and there are ‘fans’ around you booing at every opportunity when the opposition have the ball, make a break, are kicking a conversion or PG, and you don’t tell them to shut their arrogant gobs, you’re as bad as they are.

    Nothing makes me more angry that a lack of humility and the NZ rugby public showed that tonight. Every chance to boo Lolesio when taking a place kick was taken.

    Shame.

    Report
    • Reds Revival

      At least they weren’t shining lasers in his eyes!

      Report
      • Timbo

        The next step when we start winning

        Report
        • Reds Revival

          You mean Bled II?

          Report
        • Timbo

          2025?

          Report
        • Reds Revival

          Give us something before the next World Cup…
          I like where Rennie is heading with this group.

          Report
  • Happyman

    Meant to add more rugby in that game than two Bil v Saffa games

    Report
All Blacks

A complete and utter Rugby tragic, former very average No.4, who loves the game and all that comes with it. Born In NSW, resides in QLD (Gods Sate), known for coming in off the long run up. Remember lads and laddettes :|"It all starts in the second row!" I take the mickey out of everyone, but mostly myself, so don’t get to worked up about the dribbling’s and rantings of an old second rower. Join in the fun!

Related Items

More in All Blacks