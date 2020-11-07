 Bledisloe Four: Erasing the Mental Scars - Green and Gold Rugby
Bledisloe Four: Erasing the Mental Scars

With last week’s capitulation still ringing in our ears and sullying our minds, the Wallabies return to Fortress Suncorp for the fourth Bledisloe and second game of the Tri-Nations campaign. With the changes having been made by Dave Rennie and Ian Foster in both teams, will we see a different result to last week?

Tom Wright scores early. Photo courtesy Stephen Tremain

THE MATCH

James Slipper led the Wallabies onto the park in his 100th Test to a large roar from his former home town crowd, and after the anthems and the Haka we are away.

An early penalty to the Wallabies after showing some real intent with the advantage, led to an attacking lineout which immediately paid dividends. The win saw the ball out to Reece Hodge who chipped across field and after a neat pass out of the back of the hand Tom Wright went over with his first touch in Test rugby. 5-0 through three minutes after the missed conversion.

As always, the All Blacks were nearly sure to hit back and in the eighth minute they did just that. Sustained pressure and movement across the field caused compression and after nearly scoring on the right, the try came on the left to Rieko Ioane from a deflection by Wright of a Laumape pass. Not many team could defend 29 phases and this was no exception. 5 all after the missed conversion.

Despite not having much possession through the first fifteen minutes the Wallabies were looking to attack from all places and trying to use the ball to pressure New Zealand. Another neat set piece from a lineout sent Koroibete through a hole and Sevu Reece conceded the panicked penalty, which Reece Hodge made no mistake. 8-5 Australia after 20 minutes.

After 22 minutes Tom Wright’s fifth touch changed the tone of the game. A bustling run led to a ferocious hit by Ofa Tuungafaasi which caught him high. Referee Nic “Rasp” Berry eventually opted for the Red card and the All Blacks are down to 14.

Despite the man advantage, Australia couldn’t capitalise, and a Beauden Barrett penalty levelled the scores with eight minutes until halftime. Soon after Australia very kindly evened the numbers with Lachie Swinton making a terrible no arms tackle on Sam Whitelock. The inevitable red meant it would be 46 minutes with 14 a side.

Australia continued it’s march towards rugby league numbers when Marika Koroibete fell victim to being the fifth Australian penalised in succession, allegedly for failing to remain on feet. At the same time  James Slipper came off with what looked like a severe arm/shoulder injury, leading to a debut for Angus Bell. A misfired All Blacks lineout close to the line took us to half time with the scores locked up at 8 all.

The second half started with Australia looking to soak time up with Koroibete still off the field. With little possession they still managed to take the lead with five phases leading to a penalty which Hodge knocked over for an 11-8 lead just as Koroibete returned.

Immediately there was a reponse, with a Reece break down the right  ended by Koriobete right near the line, but from the ensuing lineout, a driving maul was perfectly executed and Codie Taylor scored. The conversion was good and it was 15-11 to New Zealand after 52.

Taniela Tupou replaced Allan Alaalatoa and immediately monstered the scrum, drawing a penalty even with Australia packing one less. Hodge put the kick over and it is 15-14 into the last quarter.

With 13 minutes to go the Wallabies had the chance to nail the win. Scott Barrett was pinged for a blatant professional foul and earnt a yellow for his trouble after 67 minutes. Another uncharacteristic All Black penalty right in front gave Hodge another easy three and it is 17-15 with eleven minutes to go.

The Wallabies took full advantage this time with some concerted possession and attack, continuing to pressure the line, and eventually it told with Taniela Tupou burrowing over from close range. The conversion was good and it was 24-15 with four minutes to go.

The last few minutes were nail biting and with 90 seconds left Tupou Vaa’i went over and Barrett converted. 24-22 with less than a minute left.  The game was sealed with 25 seconds left with two big tackles from Marika Koroibete, the second causing a knock on by Jordie Barrett. The scrum was won and the game was sealed.

It wasn’t the prettiest game but the sheer fight from the team to fight back mentally from last weeks humiliation can’t be overlooked. Well done Wallabies.

Swinton's red threatened to ruin the game. Photo courtesy Stephen Tremain

MATCH TURNING POINT

One would have thought there would be some hope for the Wallabies but they failed to make inroads in the time they had the advantage. Then after Swinton’s red they lost the plot with a string of penalties prior to half time.

The second half was more measured but you always had the sense that New Zealand had enough in reserve to see it out, but uncharacteristic ill discipline told eventually. Six straight penalties and a silly yellow sealed their fate.

GAGR MOTM

Marika Koroibete was his usual feast or famine self, making a few errors and being harshly yellow carded but his good outweighed the bad tonight. His effort in chasing, running until the last minute, earning penalties and causing a knock on to end the game.

STATS

Australia

Tries: Wright, Tupou

Conv: Hodge

Penalties: Hodge 4

Discipline: Swinton (RED), Koroibete (Yellow, 40th)

NEW ZEALAND

Tries: Rieko Ioane, Taylor, Vaa’i

Conv: Beauden Barrett 2

Penalties: Beauden Barrett

Discipline: Tuungafaasi (RED), Scott Barrett (Yellow, 67th)

Crowd- 36,626

  • Frosty morning

    I’ve just knocked off half a bottle of single malt. You fuckin’ beauty!!!!!

    • Yowie

      Which whisky in particular?

      • Greg

        I was given a bottle of Sullivan’s Cove when I submitted my thesis. A few too many zeros…. but absolutely great. Give it a try when you are feeling extravagant.

        • Yowie

          I think I’ve had a bottle of that in the past. Good stuff. Tasmanians make some good scotch.

        • Reds Revival

          They make some good beer too! I think inebriation is a good thing if you live in Tasmania.

        • laurence king

          I’ll drink to that

        • Yowie

          I’ve got some kiwi beer in the fridge (a Monteith’s IPA) but didn’t touch any tonight in favour of Aussie beers. I think that made the difference.

          (Apologies for last week, I just wasn’t thinking straight cracking a Kiwi beer during the game)

        • Reds Revival

          So you’re to blame for the score blow out last week Yowie. What were you thinking???

        • Yowie

          I thought cracking a second one would cancel it out!

        • Reds Revival

          Only if you cracked two VB’s – rank amateur!

        • Hoss

          Helps blur the line between ‘cousin’ and ‘concubine’

        • Reds Revival

          I think that only applies to the Hunter Valley…

        • Hoss

          ‘Cousin’ is only a word.

        • Reds Revival

          It’s a relative word…

        • Greg

          Have you met my cousin Princess Mary?

        • onlinesideline

          Tassie is bloody awesome. I remember pulling out a machine from the Wesley Vale paper mill years ago, up on the hill where the mill was. At the end of the day I drove out of the mill and as I was driving back to town I wound the window down and looked at the sun shining right across the whole bay, talking 100 km across. I started to think, why the hell am I depriving myself of this kind of beauty and peace by living in a pretentious city where lets be honest, its just one big pointless pose.

          Any truly decent memories I have ever had in life have always be associated with flashes of nature in the past.

        • Frosty morning

          Sullivan’s Cove is lovely. As is Lark. And there’s a whisky from near Canberra called Riverbourne that is very special.

      • Frosty morning

        It was an Old Pulteney. Very smooth.

  • Straith

    I know we won and all but the wallabies played so bad.
    I said this on the Friday news post here and I saw it again tonight.

    David Rennie is trying to make the wallabies play smart and FAST rugby like the new zealand teams. (this is a good thing by the way)
    Perfect fast running rugby is all about recycling the ball as fast as possible so the defence struggles to get set. Eventually, holes or overlaps will open up in the defence and tries can be scored.
    The first rule of this rugby is that you must execute and recycle every phase simply, cleanly and methodically. You can only play as Fast as you can do these three things perfectly.

    Australia did none of these tonight.

    If you can’t recycle the ball at the ruck cleanly, you’ll lose speed.
    You need your forwards ready to support the next ball runner
    If your 9 takes an extra second to pass the ball you lose speed.
    Nic white does a good job of this but Tate mcdermott is our fasted 9 and aaron cruden is the fastest in the world
    If you drop the ball backwards you’ll lose momentum
    You need to catch the fucking ball and stop forcing offloads no one is ready for. Stop rushing and looking ahead before you’ve even caught the ball.
    If you make a break your strategy is working, you must recycle and attack again. do NOT force an offload or get isolated and turned over or youll lose possession.
    You can only offload if its safe and certain to do so.
    You must have a 10 that is constantly organising the forwards and directing them for the next phase and a 10 that has a plan to manipulate the defence.
    Quade Cooper and Toomua are the only 10s in australia that play eyes up rugby and lead the team like a battle field commander. Hodge, Foley and JOC only ever catch and pass.

    All these points are simple and safe and smart. These points are what every player in new zealand has engrained into them. Rugby IQ. Nothing to do with physcality.
    Australia are trying run before they can walk, trying to force offloads and making errors on attack, you can get fancy with it once you’ve earned the right.
    Just imagine the wallabies playing a game with less than 3 turnovers instead of 10 in the first half.

    • Reds Revival

      Unless you/re a kiwi, that is the most negative post I have seen after a Wallabies win! They played out of their skins and beat a team who is significantly better than them on paper. This should be celebrated wildly (as I am doing in my house!).
      GO THE WALLABIES!!!!

      • Bobas

        Certanly a kiwi, after a couple of bathroom trysts all the Aarons are the fastest in the world

    • Huw Tindall

      Harsh judge mate!

      • Parker

        Agreed it’s a tough review and a mood killer. But it’s necessary lest we
        get blind jubilant and overlook the skill deficiencies and hubris
        Straith lists, until next time when they bite us in the arse, we lose
        convincingly and the lamentations and rage returns to this site.

        • Huw Tindall

          That’s true. Don’t want everyone getting ahead of themselves like after Bled 1 in Wellington! Great result but far from perfect. Enjoy it and go again in 2 weeks against the Pumas.

    • Adrian

      No one’s perfect!

    • Who?

      Aaron Cruden’s a flyhalf, not a scrumhalf…

      I’m happy to say our backs didn’t win that tonight. Our backs lost the game last week with the defensive system, but our forwards won tonight with their hard graft, and the overall defensive effort (full team) was exceptional.

  • Straith

    Like this comment to support my Petition to make rugby a 14 man sport from now on.

  • Greg

    Ben,
    Thanks for the quick report.

    No analysis from me…. just satisfaction!

  • Custardtaht

    Well, I couldn’t find any humble pie, so I substituted in Cheesecake. Didn’t think a Wallaby team with Hodge at 10 would win, but there we go.

    1.Marika was a beast!
    2.The Red cards were bullshit
    3. Swinton should be the 6 going forward
    4. Simmons and Phillps made a good duo
    5. Tupou is a weapon
    6. Hannigan can fuck off, stripped clean by a 10, have you no shame
    7. I shall not stray from the path of OzMoses.

    • Patrick

      And admit it, Hodge was pretty good.

      • Reds Revival

        I will happily admit that! His chip in the second minute was pure brilliance, and exactly what we needed against the AB’s.

      • Custardtaht

        Yep, he went better than expected and his goal kicking was a difference maker. Not ready to anoint him as king maker, but possibly worth having further assessment.

    • Tim

      Marika is good but alot of the time the all blacks go down his wing as he isn’t there defending. Swinton was great but almost cost us the game he should have toned it down. Simmons multiple times should have gone for a steal but stepped back and allowed for the all blacks to have quick ball.
      Tupou sweet jesus love him

      • Custardtaht

        Marikas runs were busters and his defence sealed the game. Yep, he is caught out a bit, but this is coachable.

        That ill discipline can be worked on, much like Toupo, and like Tupou the Wallabies need the aggression that Swinton brings. He will get the balance right.

        The set piece including the lineout look better with Simmons on. Yep he has flaws, but things function better with him on at the moment.

  • Yowie

    You ripper Tupou!

    • Bobas

      TaNielaTupou –
      See him ride out of the sunset on your colour TV screen

  • Straith

    Man the ideology behind the refereeing in union needs a complete revamp. They need to look at offences on a benefit gained/lost merit instead of whether a rule was broken or not. In the first minute of the game The wallabies lost the ball at a ruck down the wing. But since Jordan Petaia sealed it off, then rolled away, we were penalized anyway even though the all blacks had the possession at the back of the ruck. Like we’ve already lost the ball and all blacks have benefited, why do we then need to be punished 30m of field possession after we just lost the ball? Another example is when a player goes for a pilfer and eventually comes away with the ball after a few seconds. Yet the referee sees the player didn’t instantly release and then penalizes the team for not releasing.. why not just let play go on as the turn over was successful? Sometimes the players do release the ball but the pilferer is just holding it against the guys chest, yet 10/10 times the ref sees that as a penalty. The referees in union are literally just looking for an excuse to blow the whistle these days (looking at you Adam Gardener).
    However, professional fouls should be instant yellow cards in my opinion. I was so happy to see Scotty Barrett sent off for that, if only that could have happened to Mccaw for the last 15 years every time he held onto a player at a scrum or interfered on the ground lol.
    The NRL (forgive me my friends) has been allowing the game to ‘play on’ in recent years and blow the whistle sparingly. High tackles are only penalized when dangerous, lifting is 10x more dangerous than a wayward arm around a neck or shoulder. It is much more new age and pleasant to watch in that regard.

    • Huw Tindall

      That was a great bit of Cheese to The Worst Barrett. Cynical penalties should be treated much more severely than accidental/edge case penalties.

      • sugarwookie

        “The Worst Barrett” hahahahahahaha

        He’s the Dean Waugh of the Barrett’s. XD

        • Parker

          Does AB stand for All Barretts?

        • Brisneyland Local

          Lucky because those three are in amongst 8 siblings. We are bloody lucky there are not more of them.

  • Bobas

    No other wallaby coach could beat the kiwis without their two first choice 10s.
    Rennie found a way. Brilliant

    • Huw Tindall

      Good call this! Especially after the domolition last week. Rennie getting the team mentally back up off the ground and making tactical changes to the line up and game plan then executing it is outstanding. Assume the other coaches had input as well given the immense experience of Wisemantel and Taylor. Good start to the new coaching groups tenure.

      • Adrian

        I liked what looked like a more conventional defence system with no hiding

        • Bobas

          Grey would have had Banks go to 13 and Paisami 10, Hodge 12 and Petaia would have gone to tight head prop, just to protect Allan Alalatoua

        • Adrian

          Exactly, but then he would have fine tuned it by using a mathematical formula for everyone.
          A-±2=D for backs:
          (excluding backs where where the sum of the digits on their back =4, because 4 is the number I wore when I broke my collar bone 4 times…hmmm)
          A±1=D for forwards
          (excluding outcomes where 6 is removed from the equation)

        • Bobas

          Hmm, looks OK, but what if they were allowed to kick the ball back to you at anytime?

        • Adrian

          πr²+Ω

        • Bobas

          A cross section of tanielas calf plus the action potential that fires them

        • Adrian

          Exactly.
          You must have done this before!

        • Bobas

          Its simple when it comes down to it. So simple you could do your own performance reviews.

        • Adrian

          Or, 87867 on alphanumeric keyboard

        • Bobas

          They predate me, I know what one of those holed telephones is and the printers where you have to tear the holes off from the sides, that’s about it.

        • Adrian

          Each letter also has from 1 to 4 numbers.
          If you tap the key quickly you get the number.
          In this example the letters are TRUMP

        • Bobas

          Ah. I thought it might be that but didn’t find a vowel on the second letter so gave up.
          I had a Nokia 8250, yr 8 2002. I dont know what we called it. Speed typing or something

        • Adrian

          Ha ha.
          I could text and drive without looking (much) on the tiny little spring loaded keys and be 99% right

        • Bobas

          99% right without auto-correct, now that is showing your age

        • Adrian

          The hint is wearing #4 jumper and being a back.
          In Australia we used to wear League jumpers until the late 60s. Exactly the same from fullback to #8, then opensider was 9, other breakaway 10, 2nd rowers 11&12, front row 13,14,15.
          I occasionally wore 9.
          I also played League, mostly wearing 3,4 or 7

        • Huw Tindall

          It was a super conservative backline selection wasn’t it. All runners and defenders. In fact beyond White none of the backline could be described as having anything more than a reasonable distribution game. Not Kerevi bad but all pretty average. Still, it worked with the tactics employed so hats off to them.

  • Reds Revival

    While I agree with Koroibete as MOTM, I thought that Paisami had an absolute cracker. For a guy playing out of position, he hit hard, and ran even harder. He was immense!
    Credit to Mad Dog. He was brilliant in defence before his RC, and deserves to be in the team again. He is the sort of 6 that we desperately need (but without the red cards).

    • Huw Tindall

      Most balanced back row we’ve had in a while. A hit man, a runner, and a motor. Swinton good lineout option too so more than a one trick pony.

      • Hoss

        Both reds whilst technically correct were very harsh. Would love to have seen 55 or so minutes of Mad Dog and Dirty Harry bashing everything in nearly all black.

        • Bobas

          Swinton did the same hit on Naisarani in super au and was wrongfully not carded.

        • Huw Tindall

          That was shameful

        • Brisneyland Local

          Yep! Yet me still let him play. BTW it was his third DUI infringement!

        • Hoss

          I may have a faint, subliminal underlying bias towards the Tah’s and even I cringed when I saw that hit on Isi and no follow-up disciplinary action at all.

        • Bobas

          The most annoying part is he missed the instant speeding fine, the suspension that would change his behaviour, Hodge got it in the ’19 world cup. Rory Arnold got it in the curry cup before he was a big name.
          Latu seems to have gotten it from the actual police.
          Swinton will get sorted and be better for it.

        • Adrian

          Ha ha re Latu. His was for sleeping behind the wheel.

        • Yowie

          I may have a faint, subliminal underlying bias towards the Tah’s…

          https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/6bf68bd774ee5e1e64fee51e2298ed64a540062cac283e101a8059540c6727bf.gif

        • Hoss

          Yep, surprised me too, real moment of self awakening.

        • Huw Tindall

          100%. Technically correct but no mallice or even massive negligence like a coathanger. Going for big shots leading with a shoulder and attempting to wrap (just as you should) but just a bit high on initial contact. Tough but consistent with the rules. Did rob us off some big hits but also opened up the game for some helter skelter stuff!

    • Geoffro

      +1 Paisami,he has well and truly earned his place in this team

    • Ev

      Agree, Paisami’s distribution at 12 was far better than I expected, along with his strong running and D I think he could be a long term option there (after Toomua)

    • Brisneyland Local

      Agree, but we cant afford a card from him (red or yellow) every game. And that seems to be the kind of player he is !

  • Hoss

    Feels like a month of Sunday’s since I’ve been on here.

    Never in doubt for mine.

  • Huw Tindall

    Well well well haven’t I been saying Hodge is a test 10 for a while now? Of course not. I’ll happily eat my hat of his selection. Did exactly what he needed to do. Straight running. Simple passes. Excellent front on D. And of course his trusty massive boot. If we don’t have the skills and cohesion to play Rennie’s ultimate end game style of rugby then keep it simple. Hodge has copped a lot of sh!t over the years for being a mr fix it type but honestly I think we’re lucky to have him. First and foremost he seems to be a great footballer. Skills and a rugby IQ. He also managed the D well being very vocal and directing traffic. Kind of like Toomua did.

    Reds were Reds under the current rules and fine. Still think we need an orange card or able to bring on a replacement after 20 mins or whatever. As it was it evened out the game and this is not a time to reopen the cards debate.

    Swinton is gold. I almost don’t care about the red. He made more dominat tackles in his 34 minutes than the whole Wallabies did last week in Sydney. He made the kiwis look up and his team mates fed off it. Swinton, Wilson, Hooper was a great combo and probably our most balence back row in a while. A hit man, and runner, and a motor. Actually think Hooper played his best so far this year. Great metres and involvements. He looks even better when he isn’t carrying the team on his shoulders in terms of effort.

    Love the front row depth we’ve got now. Hookers aren’t the best but good enough to be competitive. Hopefully Slipper’s arm isn’t too bad.

    Paisami surprised me at 12. Missed a few shots but played a much better balanced game on D and his trucking up to settle the attack is what we needed. Petaia looks a genuine freak and will only get better. Hopefully his knee is OK.

    Banks solid at the back and his big boot. Lets stick with him. DHP doesn’t add enough anymore in comparison I don’t think.

    Tom Wright looks like he has a better step than Daugunu which is saying something. Smart footballer too and has a good boot which I think is critical in a balacned back 3.

    Koroibete is of course a freak. His efforts put everyone to shame. If I did anything in life with half as much effort as he did I’d be happy.

    Nic White deserves a mention too. Was out pesting TJ which is saying something. Worked super hard with a lot of play making off him rather than Hodge (as per the plan). His box kicks were on point too and the chase was excellent. Contestable kicks and the ABs knock it on 50% of the time just like everyone else. So glad he’s back in Aus and can make a real run at RWC2023.

    Overall just really happy they came out with attitude and a simple game plan that they executed well enough. Took opportunities for the 3 and made the ABs pay in the second half when they had to. Sure it was a dead rubber and the ABs made plenty of changes but it was still a bloody good effort. We don’t often get to enjoy these moments so lets drink it in.

    Looking back before Bled 1 if you’d said 2 losses, a draw and a win I’d have taken it and said Rennie has outdone himself at the start of his tenure. As it is I think he sneaks a pass mark. If it wasn’t for the schemozzle in Sydney last week, even if we still lost, then it’d have been a good result for a young side and new coach.

    • Steve

      I like this Huw.

      Hodge was much better than I gave him credit for, although Lolesio actually very good in his 20 minutes as well.

      Good point re: Banks, he actually started skipping some tackles and actually did a lot of good ball playing, maybe it was a matter of remit from the coach or just confidence but he needs to stay.

      Koroibete was great and Wright is a definite keeper.

      I still wouldn’t be playing Paisami and Petaia together (I’d prefer a genuine 12 and have one of them at 13) but overall much improved from last week (not hard).

      Re: Swinton, I gather you’d be a lot less forgiving if the ABs weren’t already down to 14 and it cost us the game. But he was undoubtedly good in his time.

      • Huw Tindall

        Fair point about Paisami and I agree. Would rather have a legit 12 like Toomua or Stewart but given the injuries in the team, the squad depth at 12, and the need to front up in D after last week Paisami was a good selection I think. Would Simone have done the job tonight? Don’t know. He certainly wouldn’t have made the hits or as many post contact metres as Paisami and that’s what we needed tonight I reckon. Long term if we have more stability at 10 and 13 I’d hope we have a regular 12 in the position.

        For sure on Swinton. I’d be ropeable if we lost because we were down to 14 men. Hopefully I’d be able to see through the red mist though and see what positives he did bring and how they were a clear differentiator for the team.

        • Geoffro

          Swinton was intimidating and pulled down a few lineouts.Switch him to lock , would love a Bakkies/Jackpot type hardnut , especially when we front the Poms and Saffers

      • Geoffro

        Lolesio looked like he”s got over his nerves,Wright had none and looked confident (a try on your first touch of test footy would help). Eating my words re:Hodge now but Hanigan is still crap.Everyone else gets better than a pass mark from me though the breakdown is a worry

        • Steve

          I’ll admit I have a bit of a crush on Tom Wright.

          As a sprinter I love seeing a very balanced runner – it makes them hard to bring down and great at changing direction.

          Henry Speight had it in his prime but maybe not the robustness for test footy, but Wright really looks the goods as an athlete.

        • sugarwookie

          He was bloody sensational for the Brums this year – you could see there was “something” about him when he first arrived. Quality player, so stoked to see him get a gold jersey! <3

        • Geoffro

          I have said it before but he reminds me a bit of Roff.Very balanced as you say,good positional awareness with a cool head.Robust ? That shoulder to the chin would’ve been lights out for a few players so Id say yeah

        • Who?

          When Savea ran around Hooper, Hanigan made a blinder of a blindside tackle around his legs. He’s not a first choice in my books, but he’s shown definite improvement from two years ago.

        • Geoffro

          I’d have him as a backup lock while we’re short,thats about it.He just doesn’t have the mongrel I want from a backrower

      • Big Ted

        I know he’s raw but with the opportunity to play a Paisami/Petaia 12/13 combo at the reds for the next decade I’d be happy for Rennie to persist with him at 12. He actually looks like he understands when to pass/kick/run but just needs a bit of polish on his execution in all 3 facets.

    • Adrian

      I think I agree with everything you said Huw. Well summarised!

  • Who?

    First off, gotta talk the ref. Berry did very well in the first 20 and the last 20. After the (correct) RC to Tu’ungafase, he was rattled. I’ve no idea how Sam Cane can be 3m behind the scrum ready to catch a pass from the #8 to the halfback. There were some terrible decisions – not least the card to Koroibete.

    Sure – Koroibete took out the halfback. But the first infringement was Laumape sealing off the ball. It was a very, very clear piece of foul play – Reece (?) was getting monstered by the Wallabies, Marika and two buddies were marching over him and so the tackled AB pushed the ball back, right as Laumape dove over it (sealing off). Laumape, with an elbow and a shoulder on the ground, and then pushed the ball back (hands in the ruck, hands off his feet) to TJ, who was then taken out by Koroibete.
    First infringement is Laumape, so Koroibete’s infringement is immaterial.

    Then, after the break, Reece makes a great break down the far side before throwing a loose pass. The ball is ruled out off Phillips – by Gus Gardiner. But Phillips missed it! It actually went out off Jordie Barrett’s knee, after hitting Nic White’s backside. From the resulting lineout the ABs drove across for a try.

    Through that period, it felt like Berry had lost control. He was relying a lot on his AR’s and touchies to pull up obvious forward passes. By around 60 minutes, it seemed he’d started to calm down again, and he did well in the last 20. No small achievement to turn it around, but that middle period wasn’t great to watch.

    I’m still not sold on Hodge at 10, but I’d be ok with him at 12. Try Lolesio at 10 with Hodge at 12..? Lolesio looked WAY more comfortable out there tonight. I was quite happy with Paisami, Wright, Banks, Tate. Koroibete, whilst he’s MOTM here, I don’t think it was a stand out performance from him. Apart from a couple of duds recently in the cold and wet, that’s been the level he’s held for a while now. Which isn’t to say it was a bad performance, but rather to say we’ve kind of come to expect exceptional effort and the odd blinding hit. And it’s welcome. I’m going cold on Petaia – he can do anything, but he ends up overcooking it far too regularly.

    Very impressed with our pack. So much vim, vigour and venom!!! Stoked that Tupou scored his try – he earned it, given he personally made most of the metres for the try. Stoked to see the pack put on a show for Du Plessis. Great to see a strong lineout – though I’ve no idea why we don’t contest a bit more often on our tryline.

    They might’ve played something of a ‘B’ team, but we had a ‘B’ team out there, too, and it wasn’t like the ABs weren’t trying. It was fiery, and well earned.
    And great to see – after they’d had a bit of a dust up on the field – Cane hand Slipper a bottle of red for his hundredth cap.

    • Huw Tindall

      Wallabies B team > ABs B team?

      • Geoffro

        Cant agree , that was a pretty good AB team (on paper) and we proved that we got a few A listers

  • GeorgiaSatellite

    Sadly, missed it. All I can say is, if someone had told me before this series that we’d win one and draw one, I’d have been quite satisfied. Last week’s drubbing notwithstanding, there’s a lot to like if we can play more than one game plan. It’ll be interesting how we3 fare against the Argies. Go Wallabies!!!

  • dsb

    Marika Koroibete for Prime Minister

  • Yowie

    What a momentous 24 hours for the free world.

    A bunch of cynical law breakers with family members appointed to key positions (and with a dumb-arse but determined supporter base) are defeated.

    Also, Biden wins an election.

    • Huw Tindall

      hat tip

    • Geoffro

      Is that you Snoop

      • Yowie

        Haha – had to google search to find that. It’s an old joke formula.

  • Hutch

    Well done wallabies! I predicted Paisami would have a shocker, Wright would shine and Swinton would be carded. I was happy Hunter proved me wrong. He had his best game all year and showed skills I didn’t think he had. Wright has been a gun for the Brumbies for two years so no surprises there. But I’m disappointed with Swinton. He played exactly as expected; big, uncontrolled hits that ultimately led to a card and likely a long suspension. If the All Blacks weren’t a man down he would have lost us the game.

  • Richard Patterson

    Congratulations to the Wallabies and all their fans. Well deserved and an important turnaround. You taught a young All Blacks side the importance of concentration and cool heads when the pressure is most intense.

    They don’t call them “tests” for nothing. Some players last night passed. Some failed. Only time will tell the learnings. Enjoy the celebrations.

  • A Dingo Stole My Rugby

    Two points from me:

    1. Am I the only one who was not the least bit surprised that Swinton saw red for a no-arms shoulder charge? The bloke has form, and needs to be coached to change his technique. He was lucky to make the team, and he let everyone down.

    2. The retired players whingeing about the two red cards and calling for law changes to make them subject to lesser sanction sh!t me to tears. World rugby has a specific responsibility to protect players’ health, and in particular head injuries, given the litigious potential as we’ve seen elsewhere.

    Here’s a thought, Kearns et al – how about the coaches and players take some responsibility for what happens, and instead of changing the laws, let’s change the players’ behaviour?

    We pretty much eradicated spear tackles and coathanger tackles through maintaining strong sanctions complemented by coaching, why not with these dangerous shoulder charges to the head?

    • RugbyReg

      what’s Swinton’s form?

  • Brisneyland Local

    Well good morning GAGR’s. Sorry for my late rant, but alas I had to watch the tv version of the game as I was in attendance at the hallowed Suncorp last night. So want to get the tv view to see if my initial thoughts were accurate. For you usual GAGR’s there is going to be a bit of Long Run up, and a bit of over the top jubilation. So ride the wave brothers and sisters! Here we go:

    – Firstly let me say it was great to be back at Suncorp with such a massive crowd. 37k is big these days, and certainly big for Aussie rugby, considering how much we sucked ass over the last 5 years. I must say it almost felt quite odd to be out and about in that many people, in this new covid era. But boy was it a joyous crowd.
    – Secondly I don’t know if it showed as much on TV as it did in person, but when we were walking down from the Paddo tavern to the ground, and then around Suncorp to gate B, we were severely out numbered by Kiwi’s. At least 2 to one! Whilst the Kiwi’s are generally a jovial bunch of chaps and chappette’s, I actually felt like I was in Christchurch rather than my beloved Brissy.
    – Whilst there are many positives, there were a lot of negatives too. I will not totally ‘rose colour glasses’ this review, but I must admit after reading Straith’s review I feel he has quite a few good points that cant be discarded.
    – Overall our first half was not a good half. That try in the first few minutes was sublime, but after that we lost our way. Again, slipping off tackles, pushed passes, letting ourselves get isolated, and coughing up the pill. The only thing that saved us was the Nearlies were having a bit of a shocker too.
    – The second half was a lot better, and our pressure actually caused the Kiwi’s to push their passes and run very flat causing 2 forward passes. A marked improvement.
    – Hodge as 10, I was certainly not sold on it, but over all was impressed with him. His kicking is brilliant, and I don’t understand why that guy isn’t taking every kick for touch, when he has a cannon for a foot.
    – Swinton, love his aggression and tackling, but we cant afford a guy who is going to get us a card every second match.
    – Tupou was farking brilliant. Nick white was great in defence and great kicking. Tate bought on some pace in the last 20. Marika Koroboite is a star. He gives 100%.
    – The Red’s were reds every day of the week and twice on Sundays according to the rules. It is what it is, no point bitching about it. Koroboite was unlucky to cop the team yellow for his infringement, but it was going to come who ever infringed.
    – SB’s yellow was cynical and deserved more. Cynicals should be afforded not only 10 in the bin, but an automatic penalty straight in front of the posts.
    Over all a mix of good and bad, but fuck me it was great to be there when we won. The crowd was utterly deafening and it was a great spectacle.
    Over to you GAGR’s!

