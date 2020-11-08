Bledisloe Four In Photos - Green and Gold Rugby

Bledisloe Four In Photos

Was fortunate enough to get Media Accreditation for the Suncorp Stadium Bledisloe, which has become increasingly difficult in a Post-Covid19 environment.

Thanks to Rugby Australia and GAGR for the access

Great to see a big crowd at a Rubgy game again, and Suncorp Stadium retains it’s status as a Wallabies fortress, with 7 straight wins, with the last loss being against England in 2016. Also, good to see the next generation of young Wallabies stepping up and playing with confidence against the All Blacks

Gallery