Bound for Glory ? - Green and Gold Rugby

Your GAGR Wallabies XXIII (& their nicknames) – Bledisloe 2.
The ballots have closed and over 70 GAGR’s wise and true and Yowie, have cast their vote.
Just who’s in and who’s out of the GAGR team for test #2 is revealed below, with it all to play for, this is the Wallabies team you’ve entrusted on the journey, Bound for Glory
GAGR Wallaby XXIII
- James ‘Jimmy Slips’ Slipper
- Brandon ‘Lightning’ Paenga-Amosa
- Allan ‘7A’s’ Alaalatoa
- Darcy ‘Lurch’ Swain (tied with) Matt ‘The Bull-shitter’ Philips.
- Lukhan ‘FKA’ Salakaia-Loto
- Rob ‘Sideshow-Bob’ Valentini
- Michael ‘Lee Majors’ Hooper ©
- Isi ‘The Other One’ Naisarani
- Tate ‘Billy the Kid’ McDermott
- Noah ‘Genesis’ Lolesio
- Marika ‘The Exocet’ Koroibete
- Hunter ‘The Squatter’ Paisami
- Len ‘TBA’ Ikitau
- Andrew ‘The Ginger Ninja’ Kellaway
- Tom ‘Bastards’ Banks
- Jordan ‘Hercules’ Uelese
- Angus ‘The Bull’ Bell
- Taniella ‘The Abattoir’ Tupou
- Lurch or The Bull-shitter (above tie)
- ‘Dirty’ Harry Wilson
- Lachie ‘Mad Dog’ Swinton (as part of a 6/2 bench instead of The Clydesdale)
- Nic ‘The Lip’ White
- Matt ‘Two-Cows’ To’omua
- Reece ‘The Clydesdale’ Hodge (as part of a 5/3 bench instead of Mad Dog)
In a different life I recall some brilliant
Kiwi Aussie band once saying ‘history never repeats’, so based on that we will leave Sheep Shagger-ville at 1-1 and hi-ho, hi-ho, it’s off to Perth we go, for a decider at Optus Stadium, where, interestingly, the Kiwi’s have a 100% loss record. Don’t believe me check it out here, I am a stickler for the facts.
Come-on Aussie, come-on.
Actual voting results below.
Hoss.
