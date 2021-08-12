Bound for Glory ? - Green and Gold Rugby

Bound for Glory ?

Your GAGR Wallabies XXIII (& their nicknames) – Bledisloe 2.

The ballots have closed and over 70 GAGR’s wise and true and Yowie, have cast their vote.

Just who’s in and who’s out of the GAGR team for test #2 is revealed below, with it all to play for, this is the Wallabies team you’ve entrusted on the journey, Bound for Glory

GAGR Wallaby XXIII

James ‘Jimmy Slips’ Slipper Brandon ‘Lightning’ Paenga-Amosa Allan ‘7A’s’ Alaalatoa Darcy ‘Lurch’ Swain (tied with) Matt ‘The Bull-shitter’ Philips. Lukhan ‘FKA’ Salakaia-Loto Rob ‘Sideshow-Bob’ Valentini Michael ‘Lee Majors’ Hooper © Isi ‘The Other One’ Naisarani Tate ‘Billy the Kid’ McDermott Noah ‘Genesis’ Lolesio Marika ‘The Exocet’ Koroibete Hunter ‘The Squatter’ Paisami Len ‘TBA’ Ikitau Andrew ‘The Ginger Ninja’ Kellaway Tom ‘Bastards’ Banks Jordan ‘Hercules’ Uelese Angus ‘The Bull’ Bell Taniella ‘The Abattoir’ Tupou Lurch or The Bull-shitter (above tie) ‘Dirty’ Harry Wilson Lachie ‘Mad Dog’ Swinton (as part of a 6/2 bench instead of The Clydesdale) Nic ‘The Lip’ White Matt ‘Two-Cows’ To’omua Reece ‘The Clydesdale’ Hodge (as part of a 5/3 bench instead of Mad Dog)

In a different life I recall some brilliant Kiwi Aussie band once saying ‘history never repeats’, so based on that we will leave Sheep Shagger-ville at 1-1 and hi-ho, hi-ho, it’s off to Perth we go, for a decider at Optus Stadium, where, interestingly, the Kiwi’s have a 100% loss record. Don’t believe me check it out here, I am a stickler for the facts.

Come-on Aussie, come-on.

Actual voting results below.

Hoss.