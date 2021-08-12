 Bound for Glory ? - Green and Gold Rugby
Bound for Glory ?

Your GAGR Wallabies XXIII (& their nicknames) – Bledisloe 2.

The ballots have closed and over 70 GAGR’s wise and true and Yowie, have cast their vote.

Just who’s in and who’s out of the GAGR team for test #2 is revealed below, with it all to play for, this is the Wallabies team you’ve entrusted on the journey, Bound for Glory

GAGR Wallaby XXIII

  1. James ‘Jimmy Slips’ Slipper
  2. Brandon ‘Lightning’ Paenga-Amosa
  3. Allan ‘7A’s’ Alaalatoa
  4. Darcy ‘Lurch’ Swain (tied with) Matt ‘The Bull-shitter’ Philips.
  5. Lukhan ‘FKA’ Salakaia-Loto
  6. Rob ‘Sideshow-Bob’ Valentini
  7. Michael ‘Lee Majors’ Hooper ©
  8. Isi ‘The Other One’ Naisarani
  9. Tate ‘Billy the Kid’ McDermott
  10. Noah ‘Genesis’ Lolesio
  11. Marika ‘The Exocet’ Koroibete
  12. Hunter ‘The Squatter’ Paisami
  13. Len ‘TBA’ Ikitau
  14. Andrew ‘The Ginger Ninja’ Kellaway
  15. Tom ‘Bastards’ Banks
  16. Jordan ‘Hercules’ Uelese
  17. Angus ‘The Bull’ Bell
  18. Taniella ‘The Abattoir’ Tupou
  19. Lurch or The Bull-shitter (above tie)
  20. ‘Dirty’ Harry Wilson
  21. Lachie ‘Mad Dog’ Swinton (as part of a 6/2 bench instead of The Clydesdale)
  22. Nic ‘The Lip’ White
  23. Matt ‘Two-Cows’ To’omua
  24. Reece ‘The Clydesdale’ Hodge (as part of a 5/3 bench instead of Mad Dog)

In a different life I recall some brilliant Kiwi Aussie band once saying ‘history never repeats’, so based on that we will leave Sheep Shagger-ville at 1-1 and hi-ho, hi-ho, it’s off to Perth we go, for a decider at Optus Stadium, where, interestingly, the Kiwi’s have a 100% loss record. Don’t believe me check it out here, I am a stickler for the facts.

Come-on Aussie, come-on.

Actual voting results below.

Hoss.

Starting Piggies

Starting Fairies

Reserve Piggies

Reserve Fairies

  • Happyman

    Nice

    Report
  • Patrick

    That team works for me. Such a relief to have a team you are happy with!

    Report
  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Hoss. Pretty predictable and it’ll be good to see DR have some consistency based on performance rather than whatever the hell was used in the last coaching team

    Report
  • laurence king

    Thankyou sir

    Report
  • Reds and wallabies fan

    Thanks Hoss. Michael Hooper the most voted for player, are we as a group agreeing that he should be playing (a new trend) or are we trying to forceast the way that DR will select the team?

    Report
    • Nutta

      The way DR will select.

      Report
    • Ads

      Yes to both I hope.

      Report
      • Reds and wallabies fan

        That’s a good point, its nice to not have the randomness of previous years isn’t it.

        Report
    • donktec

      Bit of both perhaps. Reckon we could save Moses the time and effort of selection and just send him the above GAGR picks.

      Report
      • Yowie

        Yeah. Seems like redundant duplication of effort for the coach & selectors to do selections when there is so much untapped wisdom on the internet and in pubs.

        Report
        • Geoffro

          yeah,well , we still dont have the full insight.Sio must have trained the house down

          Report
  • Reds Revival

    While I’m looking forward to the impact that The Other Izzy will have, with him going OS next year, I kinda feel like we should be giving Dirty Harry as much game time as possible to help his development.

    Report
    • Hoss

      Don’t entirely disagree, but the Ab’s have sorted him out for now. I like him off the pine with 25 to go running wider channels and utilising his offload game. I actually had mad-dog in my run on side

      Report
      • Reds Revival

        But doesn’t Dirty Harry need to learn how to react to the extra attention? If he develops like we think he will, every team will try to limit his opportunities. Its’ how he responds to that which will determine how good a player he is.

        Report
        • Hoss

          Yes and no – it’s ‘The Abattoir’ effect – as they learn and hone their craft we need to maximise their use to the team and for Bled #2, IMO, that’s from the pine

          Report
      • Keith Butler

        I had the Brick as well. Great minds think alike.

        Report
  • Reds and wallabies fan

    Here’s the team for Saturday:

    WALLABIES SQUAD TO FACE ALL BLACKS IN SECOND BLEDISLOE TEST
    1. James Slipper (104 Tests)

    2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa (13 Tests)

    3. Allan Alaalatoa (47 Tests)

    4. Darcy Swain (4 Tests)

    5. Matt Philip (13 Tests)

    6. Lachlan Swinton (2 Tests)

    7. Michael Hooper (c) (109 Tests)

    8. Rob Valetini (8 Tests)

    9. Tate McDermott (6 Tests)

    10. Noah Lolesio (6 Tests)

    11. Marika Koroibete (37 Tests)

    12. Matt To’omua (58 Tests)

    13. Hunter Paisami (10 Tests)

    14. Andrew Kellaway (3 Tests)

    15. Tom Banks (15 Tests)

    Replacements

    16. Jordan Uelese (14 Tests)

    17. Scott Sio (68 Tests)

    18. Taniela Tupou (29 Tests)

    19. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (29 Tests)

    20. Harry Wilson (9 Tests)

    21. Nic White (37 Tests)

    22. Len Ikitau (3 Tests)

    23. Reece Hodge (47 Tests)

    I think the two difference between the 2 lots of 23 are Sio for Bell, and the other Isi out of the squad.

    I’m excited for the weekend. Hopefully Two cows plays like he did in the end of the first test rather than every other game this year.

    Report
    • laurence king

      I like the look of those forwards with the addition of Phillip and Swinton. Be very interesting around the rucks I imagine.

      Report
    • Reds Revival

      I’m surprised they swapped Sio for Bell. I hope he can keep his side of the scrum up while Tupou goes to work. Bell had done nothing wrong IMO.
      Interesting that Isi didn’t make the team, but pleased that Kellaway kept his spot at the expense of Petaia.

      Report
    • Keith Butler

      Like the look of the team. Thought Isi might have been at 8. Sio for Bell a surprise unless Bell’s injured.

      Report
    • Nutta

      I’m not surprised to see Sio. It keeps him on the hook for the next Bill and allows Bell time to develop. Good call I think.

      I’m surprised to see LSL not start. But that would be rotation.

      Valetini at 8 surprised me given the mix of options we have. But it’s not as though I see it as a glaring error, just surprising.

      I like 2Cows when he plays off the leash. So if he plays with freedom it will be grand. But I suspect he won’t have too many more chances to impress.

      Good, fit squad. A little on the green side but no debutants. No excuses. Let’s get it on.

      Report
