Brumbies rout Waratahs in record win - Green and Gold Rugby

Brumbies rout Waratahs in record win

QUICK MATCH STATS Brumbies scored 9 tries to 1 in a record score

Mack Hansen with a hat trick

Lolesio 1 try and 5 conversions

The Brumbies have heaped more misery on Rob Penney and the Waratahs after a dominant 61-10 win in Canberra to record their biggest ever win over the Waratahs. The win extends the Brumbies home winning streak against Australian sides and make it 10 wins out 11 against the Waratahs.

A hat trick to winger Mack Hansen and tries to six others ensured a tough night for the Waratahs as they had no answers for a strong Brumbies forward pack. The Brumbies also threw it around like a training run in the backs to see Hansen claim his hat trick in the nine tries to one win.

The Waratahs had some glimpses of good play towards the backend of the first half after a try to Harry Johnson-Holmes but that was about it for them as they watched the Brumbies forwards flex their muscle and were unable to get any sort of attack going in the second half.

The Match

It wasn’t a great start for the Brumbies after knock on from Noah Lolesio allowed the Waratahs some good field position and they eventually settled for a penalty goal from Will Harrison after just three minutes.

It only took five minutes for the Brumbies to hit back following a strong midfield scrum earned a penalty that saw Banks kick to within 10 metres. From the lineout the Waratahs did well to repel the initial maul but a few phases later, Rob Valetini reached out to get the opening try.

The crowd were on their feet again less than five minutes later as the Brumbies started to find holes in the Waratahs defensive line to have the defence on the backfoot in their own 22. After working through the phases and multiple hands, the ball found its way to Mack Hansen on the left wing for a well worked team try.

The Waratahs were using Tepai Moeroa as a crash ball option in his first game for 2021 and was making small inroads and it almost saw the Waratahs hit back with a Mark Nawaqanitawase try in the corner but Andy Muirhead did enough to deny him.

Another strong scrum from the Brumbies saw another penalty kicked for touch and they went to their strength of the rolling maul but for something different, it was Noah Lolesio who scored his second of the season. He converted his own try for a 19-3 lead.

The Waratahs could have dropped their bundle but on the back of a penalty came up with a forwards try of their own to Harry Johnson-Holmes from close range and Harrisons conversion made it 19-10 after 30 minutes after a good 10 minute period for the visitors.

But all that good work was undone by back-to-back penalties right on half time to earn the team warning and as the Macca’s Power Play was activated, Connal McInerney obliged to ensure Big Macs for the fans with the fourth try of the half. Lolesio’s conversion made it 26-10.

The halftime talk from Rob Penney would have been interesting to listen to but it looked like it didn’t even have time to settle in as an innocuous kick bounced awkwardly for Jack Maddocks but to his credit he did well to get back to clean up and stop Tom Banks.

Nic White bounced out of the resulting scrum and ran back against the grain with barely a hand laid on him and dive over for the fifth Brumbies try of the night. Lolesio converted to extend the margin to 23.

The Waratahs were under real pressure from that point with the Brumbies enjoying 90% territory for the first 15 minutes of the second half but they did well to keep the Brumbies out after virtually being camped in their half.

But after another warning from Nic Berry, the pressure was too much to handle and a wide ball to the left wing found Hansen unmarked and he dived over for his second of the night. Another conversion from Lolesio from wide out saw the Brumbies crack 40.

The night for the Waratahs was summed up after a rare attacking raid in the Brumbies 22 saw them turn over the ball followed by kicking the ball dead from 60m out to give the Brumbies a good attacking position with a scrum.

With it starting to look like Groundhog Day, the Brumbies went to the corner after another penalty and from there it was rolled over again by replacement hooker Lachlan Lonergan and for good measure, his brother Ryan converted to make it 47-10.

Hansen capped off his brilliant night with his third after a neat grubber from Len Ikitau bounced up perfectly for him to go over untouched as the score ticked past 50.

Tom Banks added his name to the try scoring sheet with three minutes remaining and Lonergan’s conversion from wide out saw the Brumbies make it 61-10.

The Waratahs had their best attack of the second half well after the full time siren, but a pass over the sideline to end the game defined their game to ensure a tough week before they take on the Force in Sydney on Friday, while the Brumbies play the Rebels in Canberra on Saturday.



The Game Changer No real moment as the Brumbies saw off a slow start to pile on the points to put away the Waratahs in a record score.



The G&GR MOTM Mack Hansen bagged a hat trick so edges it in a hot field full of Brumbies like looking at a Melbourne Cup sweep.

The Details

Score & Scorers

BRUMBIES 61

Tries: Hansen 3, Valetini, Lolesio, McInerney, White, L Lonergan, Banks

Conversions: Lolesio 5, R Lonergan 3



WARATAHS 10

Tries: Johnson-Holmes

Conversions: Harrison

Penalties: Harrison



Cards

Nil