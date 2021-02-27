 Brumbies rout Waratahs in record win - Green and Gold Rugby
Brumbies rout Waratahs in record win

QUICK MATCH STATS

  • Brumbies scored 9 tries to 1 in a record score
  • Mack Hansen with a hat trick
  • Lolesio 1 try and 5 conversions

The Brumbies have heaped more misery on Rob Penney and the Waratahs after a dominant 61-10 win in Canberra to record their biggest ever win over the Waratahs. The win extends the Brumbies home winning streak against Australian sides and make it 10 wins out 11 against the Waratahs.

A hat trick to winger Mack Hansen and tries to six others ensured a tough night for the Waratahs as they had no answers for a strong Brumbies forward pack. The Brumbies also threw it around like a training run in the backs to see Hansen claim his hat trick in the nine tries to one win.

The Waratahs had some glimpses of good play towards the backend of the first half after a try to Harry Johnson-Holmes but that was about it for them as they watched the Brumbies forwards flex their muscle and were unable to get any sort of attack going in the second half.

The Match

It wasn’t a great start for the Brumbies after knock on from Noah Lolesio allowed the Waratahs some good field position and they eventually settled for a penalty goal from Will Harrison after just three minutes.

It only took five minutes for the Brumbies to hit back following a strong midfield scrum earned a penalty that saw Banks kick to within 10 metres. From the lineout the Waratahs did well to repel the initial maul but a few phases later, Rob Valetini reached out to get the opening try.

The crowd were on their feet again less than five minutes later as the Brumbies started to find holes in the Waratahs defensive line to have the defence on the backfoot in their own 22. After working through the phases and multiple hands, the ball found its way to Mack Hansen on the left wing for a well worked team try.

The Waratahs were using Tepai Moeroa as a crash ball option in his first game for 2021 and was making small inroads and it almost saw the Waratahs hit back with a Mark Nawaqanitawase try in the corner but Andy Muirhead did enough to deny him.

Another strong scrum from the Brumbies saw another penalty kicked for touch and they went to their strength of the rolling maul but for something different, it was Noah Lolesio who scored his second of the season. He converted his own try for a 19-3 lead.

The Waratahs could have dropped their bundle but on the back of a penalty came up with a forwards try of their own to Harry Johnson-Holmes from close range and Harrisons conversion made it 19-10 after 30 minutes after a good 10 minute period for the visitors.

But all that good work was undone by back-to-back penalties right on half time to earn the team warning and as the Macca’s Power Play was activated, Connal McInerney obliged to ensure Big Macs for the fans with the fourth try of the half. Lolesio’s conversion made it 26-10.

The halftime talk from Rob Penney would have been interesting to listen to but it looked like it didn’t even have time to settle in as an innocuous kick bounced awkwardly for Jack Maddocks but to his credit he did well to get back to clean up and stop Tom Banks.

Nic White bounced out of the resulting scrum and ran back against the grain with barely a hand laid on him and dive over for the fifth Brumbies try of the night. Lolesio converted to extend the margin to 23.

The Waratahs were under real pressure from that point with the Brumbies enjoying 90% territory for the first 15 minutes of the second half but they did well to keep the Brumbies out after virtually being camped in their half.

But after another warning from Nic Berry, the pressure was too much to handle and a wide ball to the left wing found Hansen unmarked and he dived over for his second of the night. Another conversion from Lolesio from wide out saw the Brumbies crack 40.

The night for the Waratahs was summed up after a rare attacking raid in the Brumbies 22 saw them turn over the ball followed by kicking the ball dead from 60m out to give the Brumbies a good attacking position with a scrum.

With it starting to look like Groundhog Day, the Brumbies went to the corner after another penalty and from there it was rolled over again by replacement hooker Lachlan Lonergan and for good measure, his brother Ryan converted to make it 47-10.

Hansen capped off his brilliant night with his third after a neat grubber from Len Ikitau bounced up perfectly for him to go over untouched as the score ticked past 50.

Tom Banks added his name to the try scoring sheet with three minutes remaining and Lonergan’s conversion from wide out saw the Brumbies make it 61-10.

The Waratahs had their best attack of the second half well after the full time siren, but a pass over the sideline to end the game defined their game to ensure a tough week before they take on the Force in Sydney on Friday, while the Brumbies play the Rebels in Canberra on Saturday.


The Game Changer

No real moment as the Brumbies saw off a slow start to pile on the points to put away the Waratahs in a record score.


The G&GR MOTM

Mack Hansen bagged a hat trick so edges it in a hot field full of Brumbies like looking at a Melbourne Cup sweep.

The Details

Score & Scorers

BRUMBIES 61
Tries: Hansen 3, Valetini, Lolesio, McInerney, White, L Lonergan, Banks
Conversions: Lolesio 5, R Lonergan 3
WARATAHS 10
Tries: Johnson-Holmes
Conversions: Harrison
Penalties: Harrison

Cards

Nil

  • Hoss

    I think ‘rout’ and ‘record’ are a bit inflammatory. The record shows that the Tah’s had 6 minutes of dominance compared to three minutes last week. So in my reckoning the Tah’s are specials for June 26 2023.

    Get on em now.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Mate all jokes aside the Tahs, despite being pretty bad for most of the match, had the odd moment. I thought the 9/10 worked much better this week but too many mistakes and dumb decisions cost them. Not sold on the loosies yet and they certainly aren’t working as a team

      • Hoss

        I think our staring front row have been poor both games – if I am coach HJH gets hooked early last night – 4 penalties and a very poor night at a props bread and butter roles – having said that Jimmy Slips is like a fine Hunter Valley red and just keeps getting better with age. I like Tizzano he is a real find, Mad Dog was ok but seems to keen on the aggro and not much else, Dempsey was poor again and our 12 was terrific and effective all nite. Young Pat Healy in the blue #10 looks all class, but as stated by another last week, he will find it hard to shine behind the low numbers at the Tah’s this year.

        Oh well, we got the Farce next week so 1 from 3 is a start.

        • After watching the Tahs performance, I’m reasonably happy with the Force’s efforts last week.
          Anyone ever taught your blockers how to bind at a maul from lineout?

          I wont get too lippy just yet tho, maybe after next weekend…

        • Hoss

          I won’t be forking out any on gods-chosen ones mate. We are now the reds circa 2019.

        • Lots of young blood.
          Some obvious things need addressing, but being so obvious it shouldn’t be too hard to bring the tahs back to being competitive.

          Wheres your game tho? I’ll go nearly $1 on the Force to win.

        • Brisneyland Local

          You sure they will beat the Force? I have a lazy fitty on the West Aus boys!

        • Hoss

          ‘West Aus boys’ – think that’s an oxy-moron ain’t it. As best I can tell their squad consists of the following:

          – 17FISMS,
          – 12 SAFFAS,
          – 8 GYPSIES,
          – 2 GOATS (‘mascots’ my arse)

          & appear to be owned by someone whose company demolishes indigenous sacred sites looking for expensive rocks for a living (but he now owns RM so by the sacred catholic powers invested in me I admonish all previous and future guilt – it’s a ‘get out of hell free card’ for all perpetuity

          Oh, you mean the team ‘based’ in WA – my apologies.

        • Brisneyland Local

          Pure Gold. Yes he saved RM’s and that alone earns hima sainthood in my book!

        • Greg

          At least the Waratahs are playing better than the Force.

        • David Creagh

          Not so sure of that.

        • Greg

          err – sorry, I was drinking the Hoss coolaid.

        • Yowie

          I assumed it was moonshine.

        • onlinesideline

          Somehow I get the impression that anyone who contributes to the total erradicaton of the purple suede loafer (worn sckkless) from the annals of human history gains instant redemption in your book. Not your look mate ? bhahaha

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Always hoping you make it 1 from 3 mate. I agree with Mad Dog. A bit like Tupou he seems to have read too much about himself and tries to live to that instead of just doing his job. Tizzano is good but not sure he’s the best 7 around. I see him more as a good look in what otherwise is a pretty poor pack so he looks better than he actually is. Still very good just not better than McReight

        • Mike D

          I’m liking Tizzano, he seems a bit light but is managing to impact with some of his carries and defence, didn’t see a lot of turn over ball by him yet. I hope he keeps improving and maybe adds a couple of kegs because he has a touch of Matt Hodgson vibe about him. Maybe it’s just the shaved head.

        • Rugby Truth

          Agree – mad dog seems to have read reports on himself.
          Valentini definitely took the honours last night!
          Telling piece of action – mad dog tried to tackle Valentini, but was bounced off, and Valentini stood over mad dog laughing, and mad dog got to his feet and wanted to swing his hand bag

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Yeah I laughed at that one

        • Mike D

          I think Dempsey was ok. He was hamstrung by lack of cohesion in the group – the forward pack is not yet a pack. He did a fair bit of the hard stuff and hard man stuff – I don’t think he gave away any penalties in that, maybe there was one? Looking forward to seeing him and Tizzano working more in tandem, Dempsey puts the hit on and Tizzano scavenges. I think there were glimpses of it in there and potential for a fantastic partnership.

        • Hoss

          Only problem mate – Jumpin Jack is off to Glasgow at seasons end.

        • David Creagh

          For mine I thought the Warratah’s 12 was thier best. Jack Maddocks was rubbish, the ultimate definition of a confidence player yet he is still being talked up. Swinton needs to turn down the agro and focus on doing the big defence and strong ball carry we all know he is capable of.

    • Yowie

      The Tahs players are probably just keeping a lot of fuel in the tank for when they inevitably get selected for most of the Wallabies positions later this year. It’s smart resource management if anything.

      • Hoss

        Smart.

    • Greg

      So in my reckoning the Tah’s are specials for June 26 20232033.

      Fixed it for you @HossRugby:disqus

      • Hoss

        Cheers mate – never could type, born and raised in the Hunter so i am literally all thumbs

    • Custardtaht

      There is a song that reckons that “I need a dollar, a dollar, a dollar is what I need”. So what do the Waratahs do, take a Penny. Maybe in 1950 a Penny was good and it would pay for a movie, popcorn and ice cream, but nowadays a Penny is shit.

      Could be worse, could be a Qlder, who are so broke they default on debts and have beg for handouts.

      • Yowie

        Just when I was starting to feel sorry for you Mexicans….

  • Bobas

    SS, FF injured. Fines covering the outside backs due to other injuries and Brown and Samu hardly hitting their straps make this Brumbies team hard not think will go all the way again.

    • D. Braithwaite’s The Brumbies

      Hard to tell when we haven’t played a good team yet. I think we’ll learn more when we play the Rebels and definitely when we play the Reds

      • Brisneyland Local

        Looking forward to the Reds VS Brumbies. I think that will be the litmus test for both teams. By my reckoning the POnies are slightly favourite at this point of time.

        • Bobas

          This is all food for thought.
          ATM it will be close but in terms of the overall season I think the reds are going to struggle more than most teams if injuries occur to key players. Purely because the other teams aren’t swapping out players that their whole attacking DNA is built upon. I mean there is no half like McDermott, no prop like Taniela, no outside back like Petaia.

          Shoe on the other foot, could it be that Cusak isn’t Valetini and Tom Ross doesn’t hold a flame to our fearless leader, but the rest of the team takes the pressure off and the attacking structure is adapted to support the replacement player and let them play to their strengths?

          Case in point the Brumbies and Reds left wingers scored 5 tries this weekend, the brumbies player, with the 11 on his back due to injuries is known as more of a 15 and is gunning to start regardless. The reds player starts in the 2 jersey.

        • Brisneyland Local

          Really good point about the attack being built around a couple of key players.

        • Mike D

          I think the Brumbies look the more complete package, especially as they have stepped up their running game. The “Brumbies only score off the maul” is no longer true. What the maul does is give them a fantastic threat up front locking in defence and allowing the backs to play with more freedom. Reds have a great scrum, but don’t have that immediate potential try scoring threat that fixes defences as thoroughly.

        • Brisneyland Local

          Very true. The Reds need to keep working on their line out too!

  • Steve

    Oh man, that went from exciting, to impressive, to kind of depressing.

    The Waratahs defence was so paper thin the Brumbies were just on a training run for most of the game – The fact that they’d cleared the bench by about 55 minutes and continued piling on the points was pretty telling.

    Have to say I am finding Len Ikitau incredibly impressive, looking back now it’s a wonder he sat behind Tevita for so long. Already looks like one of the best players in the team in his first season getting starts. Valetini is finally starting to monster oppositions with some consistency and it’s great to see.

    Where to for the Tahs? Struggling to put a finger on where they can improve to be competitive, sadly not a single aspect of the game was up to standard.

    • D. Braithwaite’s The Brumbies

      He’s only 22 now, and TK’s form only really declined last year. I’m staggered by how immediately composed Ikitau has looked though. Seems to have wallaby written all over him.

      • Brumby Runner

        It will be interesting to follow the fortunes of Simone and Ikitau against Paisami and Petaia (2 Ps) as the year progresses.

        2 Ps following the 2Ks. Maybe we should now refer to Simone as Irae so we can have the 2 Is as well?

        • D. Braithwaite’s The Brumbies

          Will also be interesting to see if Petaia goes to 13 or if he stays on the wing. If Petaia plays wing all year it could be advantage Ikitau.

        • Hoss

          He had the ‘stupid kick’ bug again on Friday nite and his hands appear to be following a darwinistic type evolutionary transition to flippers – like Chemist Warehouse trucks at Cessnock – he’s regularly dropping a lot of pill.

        • D. Braithwaite’s The Brumbies

          The Reds in general are playing overly exuberant. It is like they are all trying to win the match with every touch. Brumbies are exhibiting better decision making at the moment I think.

  • Yowie

    KARL, if Jacinda has a sleeper-agent coaching an Australian Super Rugby team, why would she activate him during a period of limited trans-tasman competition? Wouldn’t it be better to keep the NZ powder dry until the Aussies were more of a threat?

    Clearly I lack the John le Carré spymaster “from the side” “outside the box” strategic lateral thinking skills. You probably still go to the Kiwi meetings and might be able to tell us the secret plan?

    • Geoffro

      She still has Merhts too,sublety suggesting that the Tahs werent really playing that bad :);).

      • Brisneyland Local

        He was only saying that as Cheika the Ass clown was sitting near him and was scared he would schitz out!

        • jimmyjam

          How about you keep your putrid Cheika hate to a private group pal, you don’t have to like the bloke but cut out the A@# clown crap.

          I’m sure you wouldn’t like your wife or kids reading this nasty crap.

          Moderators, step up please.

        • Brisneyland Local

          You are obviously new here. So I will let that pass.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Chill out mate there’s been worse and he’s correct

        • Custardtaht

          I’m still confused as to what an ass clown is….is it an ass with a red nose and bleached cheeks or is it a clown whose act revolves around asses.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      No mate continue to bring down the strength of Australian rugby so that moral takes more of a dive

  • Geoffro

    Lolesio yes,Harrison no.I just dont reckon there is anything special about him bar his kicking.I was more impressed with Edmad when he came on and that was only for about 10 minutes.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      I think with a good pack and fast service from a good 9 he’d do well

      • Geoffro

        So would the Waratahs but dont think thats going to happen in a hurry

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          No probably not mate. Their tight 5 are very poor

  • Brisneyland Local

    Well Hello GAGR’s. That was fucking embarrassing wasnt it. The Tarts were not even playing at NRC standard. Maybe they should go back to Shute Sheild for a little while and improve! ;-)
    Not a lot went right for them, and they are the victims of poor team list management and recruiting.
    The Ponies are looking good. Test will be MAr 13, when the Reds and the Brumbies meet. By my money the Ponies are slightly up, but boy is that going to be a good game.
    Ikitau. Fantastic. Can any of the POnies fans tell me how he sits on eligibility for the Wobs?
    Well All I can say is that a loss for the Tah’s is good for Rugby.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Morning mate. Yeah a rough night at the office. I’m holding the board, CEO and management more to blame than I am the players and coach. A complete failure of leadership at all levels that has got them here

      • Brisneyland Local

        I agree. I feel sorry for Penny. He is doing the best he can with what he was left. This has club mismanagment written all over it.

    • MST

      Ikitau was picked in the Wallabies squad last year, so no issues with eligibility. He’s looking good so far!

      • Brisneyland Local

        Excellent. Thanks MST, must have missed that.

        • Brumby Runner

          Probably saw all the posts about Len Who? and didn’t put two and two together.

        • Brisneyland Local

          HAve been tracking him as a lot of my mates are Rbumbies fans. Just didnt track he made the squad last year. Am thoroughly impressed. And think he displays attributes that will earn hima seat at the big game.

  • Mike D

    This is definitely Penny’s honeymoon year. He’s got this year to experiment and see what he can do with the team as it stands; they’ve had massive turnover, so not surprising that against one of the most settled and well drilled provincial teams around that they’re copping a shellacking.

  • Adrian

    Poor allover the park.
    Most of it already mentioned here.
    One I noticed though was the extremely poor defensive positioning and reading of the outside backs on the open side.
    This has happened 2 weeks in a row, with different centres and one different winger.
    Makes it seem like a coaching issue (sliding defense not sliding, or no cover).
    Newsome at 13 and captain could/should have done something about it on the field.

    For next week, with Bell injured, I’d do the following:
    1. Change backline defense strategy (coaching)
    2. Drop Newsome and put Ramm at 13.
    3. Swinton to lock.
    4. Woods (young ex Qlder) to lock
    5. Sinclair to 6 (and captain)
    6. HJH to LHP and then to bench when Bell recovers
    7. Polekki to hooker
    8. Chris Talaki to THP

    • Hoss

      All salient points and selections mate.

      I got nervous a few weeks back
      when a young Mr Horton was making noises about the Wallabies #2 jersey instead of securing the Tah’s #2 jersey first.

      Delusions of grandeur often fail to bare fruit. It’s one of Disney’s maxims – ‘be brilliant at the basics and the rest takes care of itself’

      The Tah’s have been better at set piece with Dave Porecki on the paddock, hmmmm…….

      • Adrian

        The interesting thing Hoss, is that the lineout has gone ok. The trouble is that they couldn’t do anything else.

        What about the 2 attempted rolling mauls. Lost the ball each time.

        NSW doing a rolling maul is like Santa stealing lollies

    • Brumby Runner

      Not sure of all those changes Adrian, but HJH to LHP is a necessity. Hasn’t been half the influence on a game at TH. I would then retain him even after Bell overcomes his injury.

  • Greg

    I saw the game on replay.

    The really good new was that this meant I could fast forward over the ugly bits and watch, well… a replay of the red/force game instead.

  • Jason

    Honestly, the ‘Tahs can’t be this bad, Australian Rugby need them to just be less shit. Surely, they have like ZERO money spent on salaries, so why didn’t they go after any decent players?
    They kind of feel like the Reds 3 or 4 years ago, but they kept a few quality players around to help teach the younger guys, but now the Waratahs are without even the NRC. This is what happens when you ignore player development and academy pathways.

    Nothing wrong with the coaching — actually it’s impossible to judge the coaching, but management should all be writing resignation letters.

