Brisbane Bogey Bites Brumbies - Green and Gold Rugby

Brisbane Bogey Bites Brumbies

The Queensland Reds have secured a home Super Rugby AU Final with a 24 -22 win a 5th straight win over the Brumbies at Suncorp Stadium

2021-reds-v-brumbies-28

Hunter Paisami was a late withdrawal with a calf injury, giving Josh Flook a start. and bringing Lawson Creighton onto the bench. Brumbies were unchanged, welcoming back Allan Alaalatoa and Scott Sio

 

The Brumbies got their rolling maul rolling early, and Folau Fainga’a crossed after 5 minutes. The try was reviewed for a foot in touch, but the Reds were probably lucky the try stood, otherwise Taniela Tupou could have been in the bin early, for repeated maul infringements.

Noah Lolesio clears

Tom Wright’s intercept came at a critical time, with the Reds looking to get on the scoreboard. Down 12-0 the Reds, eventually looked to James O’Connors boot to close the gap. With the score at 12-6 the Reds looked like they had a chance to go into the break with a try to take the lead.  However, a penalty given up by Taniela Tupou, instead let Nic White increase the lead to 15 – 6 at the break with a long range penalty.

 

Taniela Tupou bumps off Irae Simone

 

Reds worked their way back into the game in the second half, on the back of their dominant scrum.

Josh Flook scored a nice try slipping out of Andy Muirhead‘s tackle, after some good work by James O’Connor and Jock Campbell. That closed the gap to 2 points, but the Brumbies hit back immediately with a well worked try to Tom Wright off the back of another maul.

Josh Flook scores

Allan Alaalatoa, back from suspension, breathed a sigh of relief when his high tackle on Richie Asiata was ruled a penalty only.  But with the score at 22 – 16 at the 60 minute mark, that was the last of the good news for the Brumbies, not able to score again, despite throwing everything at the Reds in the last quarter.

Jordan Petaia had 2 big impacts to get the Reds within striking distance. First a 50-22 kick to gain the line-out throw, and then getting in behind the Brumbies defence to leap above Tom Banks to score from James O’Connor’s kick.

Jordan Petaia gets above Tom Banks to score

James O’Connor missed the conversion, but kept his cool, to kick two late penalties to get the win for the Reds.

The scene is now set for a a replay at Suncorp Stadium in the Super Rugby final on the 8th May – however the Rebels and Force will have plenty of say in that, particularly with the Force finishing the season with 2 home games. However, whoever finishes 3rd will have to get past the Brumbies at home in the 2 v 3 playoff in Canberra

Allan Alaalatoa and Liam Wright

The Game Changer
Could have been Tom Bank‘s intercept, or Jordan Petaia‘s leaping try. However, I’ll go with Fraser McReight’s turnover late in the game, when the Reds were under pressure, and a penalty goal or a try would have sealed it for the Brumbies

The G&GR MOTM
Rob Valetini was one of the Brumbies best, same for Cadeyrn NevilleNoah Lolesio.  Taniela Tupou was a monster but gave away too many penalties. James O’Connor picks up the GAGR MOTM for his game management at the death.

Wallaby watch
Hunter Paisami‘s calf is a concern. Folau Fainga’a continued his try-scoring form from the back of the Brumbies maul.

The Details

Crowd: 19,185

Score & Scorers

Reds 24
Tries: Flook, Petaia
Conversions: O’Connor
Penalties: O’Connor 4
Brumbies 22
Tries: Fainga’a, Banks, Wright
Conversions: Lolesio 2
Penalties: White

Cards & citings
None

Teams

Reds : Feao Fotuaika, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Taniela Tupou, Ryan Smith, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Angus Scott-Young, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson, Tate McDermott, James O’Connor (c), Jock Campbell, Hamish Stewart, Hunter Paisami, Jordan Petaia, Bryce Hegarty

Reserves: Alex Mafi, Richie Asiata, Zane Nonggorr, Seru Uru, Liam Wright, Kalani Thomas, Josh Flook, Filipo Daugunu

Brumbies : James Slipper, Folau Fainga’a, Allan Alaalatoa (c), Darcy Swain, Cadeyrn Neville, Rob Valetini, Tom Cusack, Pete Samu, Nic White, Noah Lolesio, Tom Wright, Irae Simone, Len Ikitau, Andy Muirhead, Tom Banks

Reserves: Lachlan Lonergan, Scott Sio, Sefo Kautai, Nick Frost, James Tucker, Ryan Lonergan, Bayley Kuenzle, Mack Hansen

 

Gallery

  • Yowie
    • laurence king

      Not a ‘don’t argue’, more like a ‘don’t even think about it’

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Sort of epitomises his game. Some good work but seemingly has to be an in your face “look how tough I am” approach that gives away too many penalties when he gets it wrong. Dropped the ball in the contact a couple of times and while his scrummaging is very good, got a long way to go before he can be considered a very good player

      • Yowie

        Dropped the ball in the contact a couple of times

        I maintain that at least one of them was accidentally-on-purpose because we were playing under advantage and the kick would have been more beneficial than continuing the then-current running attack. Smart props do that.

        Having said that, I’m not the most objective Tupou fan observer.

      • laurence king

        Don’t think it’s a tough guy thing. He seems to lack clarity and over excited. Like a kid in a lolly shop. When TT can bring a calmness to his thinking, ..I guess that’s maturity isn’t it

        • Yowie

          When TT can bring a calmness to his thinking…

          Now I have an image of Tongan Thor turning up at James O’Connor’s meditation dojo, followed by a training montage with lots of Eastern/Yoda wisdom and the three-inch-punch being perfected.

        • laurence king

          Kungfu Panda

        • Geoffro

          Or just sitting down with the boys for a coffee :) :)

  • Brumby Runner

    Small correction HJ, the intercept and try was by Banks, not Wright.

    Penalty count 15 – 8 against the Brumbies. Reds reliant on penalties to win both games but encouraging for the Wallabies that our goal kicking ranks are in really good form.

    • HJ Nelson

      Thanks. Fixed my brain fade

    • McWarren

      Or maybe if the Brumbies stopped being off side, slowing the ball down and other shenanigans the Reds could play the up tempo game they like, and beat the Brumbies that way? Either works for me.

      • Geoffro

        The reds wouldnt fare that well in an up tempo match wi the brums,their backline is as lethal as any going around if given quick ball

  • laurence king

    Thanks mate for the write-up. Fantastic entertainment, most enjoyable game in a couple of years I reckon

    • Geoffro

      yeah,well done Jordie.For me he pulled off tackle of the game,tactical kick of the game and jumpintheairscoreatry of the game.

      • Yowie

        jumpintheairscoreatry of the game

        Could “Air Jordan” become Jordan Petaia’s thing?
        Someone check at the Trademarks Office on Monday morning to see if it’s already taken.

        • Geoffro

          If the shoe fits….oh,,hang on..Lets just call it a “Jordanaire”

        • laurence king

          The pics of him doing the air thing are pretty cool

  • Happyman

    Great effort in getting the article up.
    I was at the game and it was a great night out. My thoughts.

    Brumbies are a great set piece team the try in the corner was a thing of beauty. But to be frank they do not ask to many questions apart from that.

    The Reds missed Hunter P badly at the start of the game but the replacements worked there way into it very well.

    The Reds seem to be more mature in the approach a year ago they would have started playing catch up at 12 down they now have a game plan and will continue to work it for the full 80 and if you beat them well played.

    I was in the corner for the no try and I still have no idea how it was disallowed.

    Assuming the Brums make it we can expect a cracking final.

    • Yowie

      Brumbies are a great set piece team the try in the corner was a thing of beauty. But to be frank they do not ask to many questions apart from that.

      That Brumbies passage of play that started on the camera side with their lineout and finished with a try on the other side wasn’t too bad though.

      [EDIT – it just occurred to me we could be talking about the same try]

      I suppose if you’re known for lineout-maul-try, you may as well have “give it to the backs” as a surprise move.

      • Happyman

        That was the try I was talking about the Reds actually defended it well but the execution was just superb. Was worth the price of admission.

    • Geoffro

      No writeup for the Force/Rebs game ? Where’s the love !! :)

      • Yowie

        I draw your attention to Article 17(b)(ii) of the East Coast Elite Anti Western Australia Conspiracy Constitution:

        (ii) signatories shall use their best endeavours to ensure that victories by the Western Force over East Coast Teams are not acknowledged;

      • Happyman

        Love a good conspiracy theory perhaps you could dust off the typewriter and punch out one. Lol.

        • Geoffro

          If there was more than the last two minutes of the match to get enthused about,I’d give it a shot.Sadly,no.

      • Patrick

        By chance when I turned on the telly looking for IRL-WAL in the women’s there it was, just at kick off. I was so excited!!

        Unfortunately I kept it on :(

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks HJ and I think you’ve nailed the MOTM moment. I thought ASY played well throughout the match and for coming in late and then scoring a very good try I thought Flook did very well. TT pisses me off with his dumb penalties, he really needs to chill out on these. I thought FF was lucky not get a YC for that grass cutter tackle. They are extremely dangerous and have ended careers, I would have carded him straight away.
    That was such an intense match and I really enjoyed it. Small errors from both sides that were exploited and some great rugby all round. Solesio was given a lesson on game control by JOC and while White’s passing is a bit crisper I think the Tuttle/JOC combo works a lot better. I like Petaia on the wing and I think a couple of seasons there will really help his game before moving to centre where I see him in the long term.

    • Greg

      I think the combination is good, but wonder if this is more down to 10 than 9. The half was skipping sideways for a few steps each time he picked up the ball.

    • Brumby Runner

      Wouldn’t have thought anyone would have Tuttle in front of McDermott for the Reds nor for consideration for the Wallabies. Got the 9s mixed up KARL?

      Anyway, I reckon we’ll see White/JOC starting the test matches.

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        FUCK. Yes i meant McD

  • laurence king

    Great photos, you responsible HJN? Well done.

    • Yowie

      Cheers for the heads-up. They are indeed great shots.

  • idiot savant

    Great game. Thanks HJ. Some thoughts:
    The Reds are becoming really strong mentally.
    The Reds reliance on JOC is increasing. Bit of a worry. They should leave him at home for Force game.
    Worst game Ive seen from Berry.
    Such inconsistency in pilfering decisions. Sometimes hands on ground seem to be ok. Noticed this in NZ game as well.
    Brummies inside backs don’t create a lot. Wright is their most creative back.
    What to do with ASY now Wright is back? He has shown such guts and determination.

  • Greg

    Thanks for the write-up. Very much appreciated.

    The game was a cracker. Points to JoC2.0 for his game management. Even when he makes a blunder, he retains his composure.

    The overhead shots showed red 3 boring in all night. His hips were never close to those of the hooker. I was surprised it was not called. Red 1 also had a go but seemd to be at it less often.

  • laurence king

    Really impressed with the Reds last night but having said that, the Brums played well. For me Valentino was awesome, best forward on either side. Samu is a warrior and the locks were great. They are such a well coached team and they are getting better.

    • idiot savant

      Valentini must wear the gold 6 after that. Which means we need to find an 8 who can win line outs.

  • Hoss

    Well fark me rugby lovers if we didn’t need that correction last night after the cluster fuck that was Farce v Frebel’s on Friday night. Or perhaps more aptly ‘the team of big heart and little talents win over the team with big talent and little heart’

    As for Friday, at least it cemented a few things for me:

    1. Two-Cows cemented the gold 10 jersey – for JOC 2.0. He was so rank I thought they had signed Spanners and he was playing. Jesus H he was shite
    2. With a kick to win and the Clydesdale in the pocket I knew the Farce had it. Law of averages says one day Hodgey will land a kick to win
    something, but me thinks it will be the 2029 thirds prelim at manly.
    3. Kepler can’t coach and the fact that Byrne got a gig at national level under Cheika is example enough of the lunacy that prevailed as ‘insight’ at the time. The Frebels will win nought with Kepler and Co holding the clipboard.

    Biggest shock for me from Friday was finding myself agreeing with Drew Mitchell regarding comments from the guy who ate Morgan Turinui if it being a ‘classic arm wrestle’ – well fark me MT, I don’t know what passes for entertainment in your household – but that sure-as-shit ain’t it!

    Having said that I then saw Drew during his post-match recap and realised he’d stolen glasses from Elton John or possibly his grand mother and I felt normal again.

    As for last night, closer than I thought, I had the reds by 15, but the right result. They are a remarkably mature side for a young side reflective of a group of level headed, respectful hard workers moulded in the coaches own image.

    I am a fan of ‘gen-next’ lead by Mac Wright and co and state for the record that JOC2.0 should be Wallaby Captain and McWright starting 7. The battle for 6 & 8 gold is a real contest ain’t it – man we have some young stars putting there hands up here. Neville was again terrific for ACT and must be in gold contention.

    As for the one-trick ponies. I admit to having no love for them as a side. They are efficient, proficient and not without talent, but cynical, lippy and smug and perhaps a touch of ‘birthright’ in their attitude to rugby. I will always cheer for the when in gold or facing any side from sheep shagger-ville, but when it comes to Aus, not so much.

    I am enjoying the sun and the finals of the women’s sevens in Newcastle. The Aussie 7s team are in town and spread over the sides, I even spent 5 minutes with coach Mannetti chewing the fat – all this after seeing Ben Elton last night. It’s goes to show a bad day in Newcastle is better than the best day anywhere else.

    Another bourbon, why not….

    • Yowie

      From a Tahs supporter:-

      I admit to having no love for [Brumbies] as a side. They [have] perhaps a touch of ‘birthright’ in their attitude to rugby

      https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/c6e0b3c22285e76457bd3385a14988b369f2f9478afbc45bba3f7ea613feea18.jpg

      • Hoss

        Ours is not birthright. But enshrined in the constitution – ‘it’s the vibe’.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Glad the 7’s are going well mate. Must admit I love watching the girls play, their skills are great. Would have been great chatting with Mannetti and seeing where the team is going.
      Rebels really are struggling and I think the Force will beat them to the finals. I think it’s time to look past Wessels, I hear Penney is free

    • donktec

      Thanks for the write up of Friday’s game! As a melburnite rebs supporter I was actually glad the force got a try and won the dogs breakfast, shambolic arm wrestle. Painful…
      Just watched reds/brums after throwing some snowballs earlier today. Now that was a game!
      JOC 2.0 for wallabies captain- aside from anything else, how can you have the skip someone who hasn’t played with his teammates for 12 months?

  • Pedro

    The game changer for me was Berry holding his arm out and then changing his mind with seconds to go. Really looked like Liam Wright played that on the ground and it was a gimme in front of the posts for the brumbies.

    Either way it was a high quality match with positives for both teams.

  • HK Red

    How is the Brumbies using 2-3 players, standing just off the ruck, as a wall to shield the Nick White box-kick, not a clear obstruction?
    Anyone on here a ref, that can explain that one?

    • Greg

      Provided that they are not offside – i.e. they are behind the back foot of the ruck – then they have no obligation to get out of the way. If they grabbed the attacking player, that would be obstruction.

      Most/all teams do it.
      I also see lots of forwards standing next to the ruck, not bound and not playing the ball. The ref doesn’t seem to care. If they grabbed a player, that might be a yellow card.

      • HK Red

        Yeah these guys aren’t bound.
        Fair enough though. Just seems strange that in general play, running behind your own man to prevent the opposition tackling you, is a penalty, whereas this isn’t.

    • Keith Butler

      As Greg says all teams do it. Can someone also explain why, if Tupou is such a destructive scrummager he walks backwards as his LH walks forwards and the Reds milk penalty after penalty. It’s called wheeling the scrum and is illegal. But again all teams attempt it some with more success than others

  • Yowie

    Under the headline Labor & Greens to blame for non-dominant Reds win?

  • Brisneyland Local

    Afternoon GAGR’s sorry for the lack of comment. I have been warming my self in Cairns, god blesw work trips where they want you up there for an early morning meeting on a Monday.
    My mad ramblings in no particular order:
    – A great game that attests to the fact that these are two definitely are the top teams in the Aus conference.
    – The Reds belive in themselves and back themselves. A trait I am sure BRad thorn has taught them from his sheep rooting experience.
    – THe Brumbies had a second half struggle that is becoming thematic. Especially with their discipline. It was not good in the second half particularly. A cynical style of play in my eyes. BUt that siad they tried bloody hard, and were so committed in their defence and the breakdown.
    – THe Reds had their traditional slow start in the first half, but demonstrated that they know how to adapt their game plan to win.
    – The Referump was ok. There were things things that could have gone either way, or went against the team that thought they were going to get the penalty. The blokes in the bar watching with me were Tah’s and Reb’s supporters, and they didnt have a dog in the fight. They thought the adjudication was equitable. Well that is what the lawyer said.
    – JOC2.0 is the Wallabies 10 and (C). No doubt. Fraser McReight is the 7. The other spots in the team, well there is solid competition across the board and that is a wonderful thing to see.
    – Most of the other commenters have put what I was going to say, so I wont recover it. But alas, the Reds scrum was absolutely dominant, regardless of TT’s scrummaging. The Brumbies line out and rolling maul, whilst questionable is dominant.
    Overall this will be 1& 2. This will be the Grand Final. And these two teams are more likely to fill a majority of the positions in the Wobs, with the other three teams providing onsies and twosies. Australian rugby is finally looking reeasonable again. The Trans Tasman will be the yard stick by which we will know. Bring it on.
    Over to you GAGR’s.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Mate I’m picking no changes with Hooper as 7 and captain. I’m not sure why Rennie is going that way but I can’t see him changing from last year. I think JOC 2.0 should get the gig but I just can’t see it fort some reason

      • Greg

        let’s see. I am afraid you might be right.

        Hooper wins on motor.
        JoC2.0 on judgement, management, composure, ref comms…. and haircut.

  • skip

    Kicking points on offer and being strong enough mentally to keep playing a decent game plan that eventually get you over the line to win is very un-Australian. Personally, as a Reds fan, I am upset we didn’t leave 3 kickable penalties alone, butcher 5 line outs and go on to lose by less than we left out there. We must hope it doesn’t translate to the Wallabies and bring unpatriotic success to the national team.

    • Yowie

      Better to win the moral victory that comes from losing on the scoreboard the Australian Way

