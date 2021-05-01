 Brumbies see off the Western Force - Green and Gold Rugby
ACT Brumbies

Brumbies see off the Western Force

The Brumbies made hard work of it but have come away with a 21-9 win against a determined Western Force side in the qualifying final in Canberra tonight and will take on the Queensland Reds in the final next Saturday in Brisbane.

The Brumbies dominated the territory for the opening 20 minutes but couldn’t convert that advantage against a Western Force side riding the wave of emotion after making their maiden finals campaign. The Brumbies appeared to be their own worst enemy at times with a lot of uncharacteristic dropped ball not allowing them to get much momentum.

The visitors defence kept them in the game for large periods, but a few costly errors saw them come up short of causing a boil over result with a red card to Toni Pulu on half time for a high shot on Irae Simone crucial in the final makeup.

The Brumbies scored two tries to nil in the end with the boot of Ryan Lonergan icing the 12-point margin in the end with two late penalties putting the game out of reach of the Force who can hold their heads high.

The Match

It was a tight contest in the opening 20 minutes with the Brumbies execution and handling denying them to cash in on their territorial advantage with a nice run from Len Ikitau one of the few highlights of the period.

It seemed like both sides were showing signs of nerves with the set piece struggling with lineouts lost and scrum penalties stifling any momentum. The Force tactic of contesting lineouts was causing the Brumbies problems as they were unable to run their favoured launch play.

The Force grew with confidence each time the Brumbies tried to rumble close to the line with their defence shutting down whatever the Brumbies were throwing at them, including a penalty on their own line after Irae Simone tried to go again after being tackled.

It was the Force who were the first to open the scoring after 34 minutes after Domingo Miotti but they wouldn’t hold onto that lead for long as the Brumbies hit back right off the restart.

After finally stringing some phases together, Tom Wright continued his try scoring form with a good finish ahead of Kyle Godwin in the left corner with not much space to spare. Lolesio’s conversion from the sideline made it 7-3.

With the half almost up, the Brumbies ran a standard play with Simone taking it into contact but came out not looking too flash with replays showing Toni Pulu’s shoulder collecting Simone to leave referee Nic Berry to dish out the red card.

With the extra man advantage, the Brumbies found space to add their second try with Tom Banks finishing in the right corner to make it 12-3 at the break.

The Force opened the scoring in the second half through a Miotti penalty goal after a scrum penalty on the Brumbies feed to reduce the margin to six.

The home side copped a blow as Pete Samu went off clutching at his knee after a non-contact injury and that saw a debut for Luke Reimer.

The Brumbies attempted to run the ball wide to tire the Western Force defence but the execution errors from the first half were still plaguing their attack with dropped ball, but they did go within inches of scoring again as Tom Wright collected a Simone grubber with one hand and dived over but the TMO ruled it out as Wright’s boot hit touch in goal.

A penalty from Lolesio extended the margin to nine after 60 minutes after a change of tactics to not kick for a lineout but a triple piggyback of penalties allowed the Force to reply with Miotti’s third penalty with 12 minutes to go.

The Force defence was again on song as they scrambled well to deny another Brumbies attacking raid by causing another coughed-up ball but they undid all that good work by trying to run it out of their end and turned it over themselves to see Ryan Lonergan step up and restore the nine point margin.

Lonergan added another penalty with two minutes remaining to seal the 12-point win and send the Brumbies to Brisbane to face the Reds next Saturday.

The Brumbies physio will be a busy place during the week with Pete Samu and James Slipper to be looked at closely following injuries during the game.


The Game Changer

It looked it could be the Pulu red card that could decice the game but the Force were still in it right until the last ten minutes but two Ryan Lonergan penalties sealed the game.


The G&GR MOTM

Rob Valetini – Valetini has had a good 2021 so far with some physical displays and added another to his highlight reel tonight with a number of strong runs leaving Force defenders coming off second best at times.

The Details

Score & Scorers

BRUMBIES 21
Tries: Wright, Banks
Conversions: Lolesio
Penalties: Lolesio, R. Lonergan 2
FORCE 9
Penalties: Miotti 3

Cards

40 mins – Pulu (Force) – Red

  • Steve

    Thanks Steve!

    Well it wasn’t a classic, Brumbies should have been a lot further ahead but their execution was consistently a yard off, hopefully they get over their nerves next week.

    Force can hold their heads high, applied pressure enough to stick with the Brums most of the game, but didn’t ever really look likely to score.

    What’s with Valetini this year? Feels like he caught himself in the mirror in the off season and realised he’s a giant?

    • Geoffro

      Or looked in the mirror and saw a bit of mongrel.Same with Timani this year.

      • Brumby Runner

        Can’t see that about Sita at all. He is a massive human, but seems to be very easy for much smaller men to stop in mid stride. I don’t think his ball carrying has improved at all in the many years he’s been playing.

        • Reds Revival

          Sorry, but I disagree about Sita. While he didn’t make massive yards, his impact in defence was massive. 2 or 3 times, particularly when the Brumbies were attacking their line, he would come in with a huge hit from the side that would just flatten them. One of those was Valetini, which is no easy feat.

  • Greg

    Thanks for the write up Steve.

    I thought that it was a pretty dour game for much of the time. The Force defense and spirit was great. The Ponies looked great when they went wide with speed but often forced the last play and lost the ball.

    Did anyone else thing white 4 and 5 spent the night flopping on top of rucks?

    The red card was interesting. No question given the guidelines, but the tackle was identical to many others. Hit the player first with your shoulder and the arms well out of the way, then wrap arms. In this case the height was marginally off, imo the player was falling slightly and shoulder to the nose resulted. I wonder if we will start to see an evolution to genuinely tackling with your arms.

    • Geoffro

      honestly dont think Pulu was attempting any sort of tackle.He turned his shoulder in to ward of the impact of the Brumby player.It was dumb,he should have just got out of the way,Simone was held.

      • Timbo

        Pulu wasn’t in any position to make a non carded hit so on that, he was deservedly sent and with their strict head guidelines, red was it.
        In saying that, if the concern is that the tackled player might be injured, Simone should have been sent to the head bin. They should have a law that if a red is given for a high, unmitigated shot to the head, the tackled player has to get checked.

        • Geoffro

          dont want to sound flippant but if every headshot potentially injurious was sent for an hia there’d be few left on the paddock after a while

        • Timbo

          You’re on point Geoffro. This is the line they have to draw. In this case, I believe any time a red is drawn, a head check should be given too.

        • Brumby Runner

          You’d apparently like to see medical checks out of the hands of the medicos and left entirely with the referee’s opinion of whether a card is warranted or not. Rubbish.

        • Timbo

          Comprehension of words is not your strong suit is it?

  • [insert sour grapes line here]
    Reds and Brums deservedly in the final.
    Attack was lacking from the Force backline, everything else worked well.

    • Geoffro

      Yeah,their backs offered little threat in attack (I liked the young fullback,Strachan though) Kahui should transition as a loose forward,he’s a smart footy player but sloooow.

      • Timbo

        He is 35… it’s the transition for those who are old but don’t want to admit they can no longer run with the lads. He did get a turn over too.

  • Timbo

    Until Banks(and now muirhead) stops lathering his legs up with Vaseline, I will support every team that plays them. Not to mention the second row flopping over rucks, nick white constantly harassing Cubelli at scrum time, Folau trying to gain unfair advantage(pretty sure that’s the definition of cheating) at line out, Olowafela being checked at every opportunity to stop his pace etc etc. the Brumby Chip on the shoulder will never disappear until they start playing within the spirit of the game.

    • Greg

      I forgot about White playing with Cubellis’ bot bot. On the one hand, he put the Force 9 off and got a free kick. On the other…. he deserved a smack in the chops. I am surprised the touch judge (I know AR) did not get involved.

      @KRL can you yellow card someone for being a complete d***wit?

      • Geoffro

        distinctly heard the ref annoyedly yelling at White to “leave him alone” at one stage.Wasnt at scrum time though.

      • Brumby Runner

        Didn’t know the touch judges were allowed to smack anyone in the chops.

    • Brumby Runner

      Ha, ha. Most one-eyed and mistaken post I think I’ve ever seen on this site.

      • Timbo

        And yet you’re unwilling or unable to justify any brumbies actions that weren’t in the spirit of the game… interesting.

  • Crescent

    In the end, I feel the score line flattered the Brumbies – the Force’s defense all match was immense, and they may have done the Reds some favours as the Brums will be feeling that game for a while.

    Pulu’s red was always a red under the directives, and was consistent with everything we have seen – that’ll be a three week rest. Shame, as it hurt the Force at a key moment in the game, but you can’t change the rules based on match momentum.

    Felt the Brums should have used Ikitau to greater effect on attack, and they were not as clinical as we are used to seeing. The serial killers are getting sloppy as injuries and the intensity of the comp take their toll.

    I think we will see a more robust Force in the Trans Tasman – their dogged, never go away attitude will serve them well, if they continue to gel and get their attack firing, they can be a real handful.

  • mickeymckellar

    Are you lot men or mice or just plain wringers?

