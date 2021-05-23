 Ca-TAHS-trophe – Green and Gold Rugby
Sydney loves celebrating new records.
Records are meant to be broken.

Having sat through the 5 x TT round #2 games and with this a match review of the Tahs v Blues game, it’s actually hard to know how I feel about it all?

Should this just be a simple match review that ‘X’ player scored a try here, ‘Y’ player did something else there, culminating in a 48 – 21 thumping? That a crowd of ‘ABC’ witnessed a game played out at Eden park and blahdy – blah – blah. Or do I reference that round #2 saw the Kiwis beat all Oz sides by a combined 211 – 76?

Instead I have settled on a compromise piece about the Tahs at the end of TT round #2 and my overall observations re the men in blue so far.

I won’t rehash the sacked coach, recruitment and complete lack there-of or inexperience of the side and nor will I question the heart and efforts of those players in sky blue. Certainly the application is there, no doubt they train hard, they are well prepared physically, they have reasonable skills and to a man, they sacrifice and strain to put themselves into a position to front every weekend. So if it isn’t their preparation, it’s not the lack of endeavour or willingness to simply ‘have a dig’ then what is it that has seen them let in 112 points over two TT games at an average of 56 – yes, 56 points a game?

The one overriding and gnawing feeling in the pit of my rugby soul is simply this – the Tahs are ‘rugby dumb’ and it’s not necessarily the young guys at fault.

The Auckland Blues tonight didn’t have to have set piece plays, or well thought out moves containing a thousand moving pieces with guile and deception to bamboozle the Waratahs, they simply had to wait for ill-discipline, brain-farts, break down in rugby fundamentals or simply rugby stupidity personified. Any of these events guaranteed them turn-over pill and wham bam, thank you mam – 48 to 21 in a canter.

I wish I could simply write that off to inexperience, but having watched all 5 games from start to finish, all our sides suffer the same infliction, but I’ll stick on the Tahs for now.

The NSW side are mentally soft, there, I said it.  Not all of them mind you, but enough of them that this toxic, creeping malaise permeates every fibre of the blue jersey and leaps from their fragile psyche onto the field through their actions, game in, game out.

You only have to look at things like a penalty to the Tahs, they take a quick tap from 60m out (that’s 60 METRES OUT from the Blues line). The Tahs player runs 4 yards and then, wait for it, grubbers to nobody, no one in sky blue that is. What do the Blues do, well spin it wide and score a couple of phases later don’t they.

I’d have to watch the game again to be completely scientific in my review, but to be frank I’d rather watch Eurovision for entertainment value and let me tell you, I farging hate Eurovision. From recollection I recall that all the Blues tries and a fair few more they should have scored, had at their genesis a Waratahs mistake, brain fart, panic or rugby stupidity.

To be clear, I did not expect the Tahs to win this match and do not expect the Tahs to win a single game in TT. But I do expect them to display evidence of ‘Kaizen’ (Japanese for ‘Continuous Improvement’) game-on-game in their performances. Nothing flash, no quantum leaps, but incremental gains that show an understanding of their frailties and earnest endeavour in rectifying same.

I appreciate there are mitigating factors outside the players control. Recruitment, coaching decisions, player retention – ad nauseam, but the things the players can control is their effort, application and their attitudes.  Deliver on those fronts and this Tahs fan will be ecstatic. It will show rugby maturity, clarity and leadership. Don’t reinvent the wheel and work on the 35 things that we are currently piss-poor at, but nominate those 3-5 things that can be addressed per game and soon enough ……….well, small fish soon fill a bucket.

Now to the coaches. No doubt Jason Gilmore has some abilities as a coach. His track record with the U20’s is not to be sneezed at but doesn’t he have head coach ambitions at the Tahs? Isn’t he currently also in charge of ‘D’ at the Tah’s (and has been last two seasons)? Now that’s a job interview I’d pay to sit in with NSW Rugby HR on:

HR – ‘Tell me Jason, what’s your current role?

JG – ‘I am currently former defensive, chief head, co interim assistant coach, in charge of defence’

HR – ‘Sound’s intense and multi-skilled?’

JG – ‘It is. but I love the challenge, The former coach, some Kiwi guy, was absolute tripe, but we’ve righted the ship, turned it around and now set to be breaking records’

HR – ‘Can you point to any significant achievements in your time in that role’

JG – ‘Well yes, we just equalled a long standing record and I believe we are well on our way to smashing it. We’re involved in expansive, high scoring affairs, especially against NZ sides, with a stack of tries being scored during the match – in fact our last two outings have yielded a total of 181 points.’

HR – ‘It sounds exactly like what we’re after for the Sydney – sorry, NSW (both chuckle out loud) market place. So how does a  7 year contract@ $800k per sound – about right?’

JG – ‘It’ll do for now.’

HR – ‘Well. keep up the 90 points per game average in TT and we can talk pay rise’

JG – ‘that shouldn’t be a problem’

Hoss – ‘sigh, what time’s Eurovision on again?’

 

 

 

 

 

  • Who?

    Hearing ya mate. Didn’t catch the Tahs, only the FTA Reds/Saders. Now, the poor Reds had to deal with Mike Fraser (is there a single consistently accurate ref in all of the Antipodes at present?! Fraser certainly isn’t it), but some of their decisions…
    Who decides, in the first 10 minutes, to run the ball out of their own 22? And, if you’re going to do it, you need to pass accurately from the ruck.
    McDermott spent a lot of the first half picking up the ball and then figuring out who needed it. This is part of the reason why he was picked off for the second try. He picked up the ball, then passed it flat. If you’re going to pass that flat, the pass MUST come off the deck.

    By this stage, rather than keeping things tight, the Reds decided that they’d better play catch up, throwing it wide and playing at pace. And they kept on kicking the ball back to the Crusaders in the field of play.

    This game was supposedly the 10th anniversary for the Reds’ 2011 title win over the Crusaders. I’m sure that Thorn was wishing he was back in the other dressing room.
    I can imagine a team with Genia and Cooper (given they crossed to Genia, and mentioned Cooper was in town) playing so unintelligently. I can imagine them copping some points from a team that can be as lethal as the Crusaders, but just giving away the ball, and some of the option taking…..

    Report
    • idiot savant

      Theres so much I dont understand about the way the Reds are selecting and playing at the moment….

      I have been saying all season McDermott’s pass is too slow and last night all those chickens came home to roost. I would start Sorovi. But that seems to be part of ongoing bizarre selections. Why isn’t Campbell full back? He has been excellent there. Why wasn’t Daugunu on the wing instead of Campbell? He’s a much better defender and contrary to all the bs can catch and kick. And why isn’t Stewart allowed to kick? He can kick it further and faster than any of the other Reds.

      But none of that would’ve changed the result. The score maybe but not the result. Australia has a massive problem at the breakdown. We dont support the ball carrier properly when in possession, we dont dirty up and slow the opposition ball by wrestling and moving bodies constantly, we dont have the right technique to give the refs the right picture when pilfering (lifting players), we dont use bodies on the ground to support our weight while pilfering, almost none of our backs react quickly enough when a player is about to be tackled, we dont know how to push the boundaries of side entry by coming in at either 4 o’clock or 8 o’clock preferably in pairs. And we dont play the game at a high enough speed in Australia. So much to work on…..

      Report
      • MST

        You have both hit the nail on the head in your assessment. Some of your assessment applies to the other Aussie teams as well. The Brumbies suffer some of the same issues. Aussie rugby was being forced away from the overly structured game it was suffering from pre-COVID as the Kiwis were pushing us. We have gone backwards and slipped in to the over structed and set piece reliant game plans of the past. Now we have hit the Kiwi teams it is become very obvious we have regressed. We are slow, ridged, dumb and cant play heads up rugby.

        On thing to consider is the consequence of actions at times and the false illusion it can produce. Post the Reds finals win, many of the Reds supporters were worried about Tupou’s angling in at the scrum and hoped it would stop so it didn’t get dragged in to the Wallabies games and hurt us. It looks like its now not happening at scrum time, and coincidently the scrum dominance the Reds had is now gone. The scrum penalties the Reds were rewarded for by the referee’s have also gone and it now showing how reliant they were on it. Did the SRAU competition and referees actually do us a disservice by not being harsher around the scrum and better in general?

        The Brumbies are reliant on a control game that’s fairly structured as well. They controlled the Saders thus the good showing. They couldn’t get control over the Chiefs and like the Reds, once the set piece goes they crumble.

        With both the Reds and the Brumbies once the speed of the game increases, the pressure on the decision making and need to make adjustments is simply too much for us, our players are over trained to a position or function rather then being sufficiently skilled all around (especially in defence) and the wheels fall off as we just cant “play” rugby.

        The Kiwis are good when it comes to taking calculated risks to seek reward. Yes they get it wrong, but they get it right more than wrong thus the ROI. They are wiling to create rather than wait.

        We don’t know the difference between good risk and bad risk so we end up making lots of stupid decisions, take stupid risk and then get spooked and can’t capitalise when its time to take a risk to capitalise on an opportunity presents. We don’t have the ability nor confidence to deviate from a plan in case we get burnt (again).

        Report

        • I don’t disagree with a lot of what you say here. I have a sad question to ask though. I just watched the two Crusaders matches back to back. I have my opinions, but I’d like to ask yours – how much do you think the difference was the Brumbies imposing themselves on the Saders, how much do you think the Saders were suffering post-final come-down?

          I think there’s some of both, and I don’t want to downplay the ability of the Brumbies to put the Saders off their stride, but I think the Saders we saw on Saturday would not have been held so close either.

          Report
        • Keith Butler

          Maybe they are human after all.

          Report
        • MST

          I can’t disagree that the Saders may not have been at their best, but they did drop a game or two in SR AO so it showed it was possible to beat them.

          But the comment was made on the presumption of a fairly level playing field. Both teams off the back of finals, the Brumbies did have to travel and they grabbed the opportunity from the Saders slower start and kept the pressure on. Opportunistic maybe, but they still had to keep the pressure on for 80mins.

          I also think week one of TT had the Kiwi teams wondering what they would get from the Aussie teams. By game 2 I think the Saders had seen the Reds being unlocked, had them worked out and off the back off the Brumbies experience were better prepared.

          The Sader were red hot on Saturday. So no, I don’t think the Brumbies would have held them. I think the Chiefs showed that once the Brumbies can’t get control they struggle with unstructured. They also played pretty poorly.

          Report
  • Reds Revival

    I want to say something positive, but I’ve got nothing…

    Report
    • Reds Revival

      I do have something. All Aussie teams definitely played faster (at the expense of accuracy), but this will better prepare them for the French tests.
      One positive – Yay for me!

      Report

      • A lot of truth in that statement RR, we wont get worse by playing them.
        Just sucks to watch sometimes.

        Report
      • idiot savant

        Yes and as some pundits have observed, Rennie and the Wallabies will profit from this. They will be better prepared by knowing where the bar is set and what the strengths of the kiwi game are (breakdown & line speed)

        Report
      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        You are correct there mate. The players will be better off for this. But only if they learn the lessons

        Report
    • Damo

      Mate, I’m just sitting here…depressed.

      Report

  • Its all good Hoss.
    The phoenix is still smouldering.

    Report
  • idiot savant

    If its any consolation Hoss, the Reds are currently averaging 51.5 points a game to the kiwis so the problem is not the Tahs alone.

    I thought there was a little bit of kaizen in the Tah’s defence. They shipped 20 points less to a better attacking side playing on their own turf with Pickerill reffing.

    The point you make about fundamentals is so true. I have been struck by how many tries the kiwi sides have scored simply by passing the ball to the wide channels. No tricky moves just very direct very quick comital of defender and pass. Its embarrassing how many simple tries they have scored.

    Report
    • Keith Butler

      The KISS principle personified. Works every time.

      Report
  • Reds Revival

    I have to say, today’s comments seem more like a wake than a rugby forum.

    Report
    • Geoffro

      hard to crack a smile.A couple individual moments like Angus Bell’s and Harry Wilson’s tries got me halfway there.Mounga’s apparent size amongst the commentators in his post match interview got my goat.Fancy letting a midget wreak such havoc

      Report
      • Brumby Runner

        DMac, the other midget, also had his best game in a long time against the Brumbies But apart from a couple of undersized players (Hunt at the Clan), the rest of the NZ players look to be a few sizes bigger than their Aussie counterparts and correspondingly stronger in contact as well.

        Report

    • Like a lot of folks I genuinely thought that the Force and the Brumbies were in with a decent chance this week. The Reds I was less sure about but wasn’t hating their chances when I saw their team list.

      The Force losing by 10, but not actually looking that close, was the “best” result of the weekend. The Brumbies lost by 21 and the less said about the Reds scoreline the better. It’s a good job I’m not a pundit!

      If you want continuous improvement, the Rebels finally scored some tries.

      It feels like a wake. Although I’m not a betting person, I saw the odds for the teams reaching the finals and couldn’t really argue with the short odds for the Crusaders, but all the Kiwi teams being more likely than all the Aussie teams seemed harsh. Two weeks in? I’m left wondering where the Aussie wins will come from… I want to see them but I’m far less confident.

      Report
  • Damo

    That tap and grubber probably didn’t even take the cake in the list of Oz teams’ stupid decision making, unnecessary panic and unforced skills execution across 5 games. Up there with it was the decision to scrum after a penalty almost under the posts where the #8 came off the back and passed it directly to the opposition 1/2 back, followed by a try at the other end of the field shortly thereafter. There will be a lot of coaches with red marks on foreheads this morning. Someone should put together a lowlights reel of all of this stuff and Oz players forced to watch it 10 times this week. Force were definitely of team of the week.

    Report
  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    That’s gold mate and I’m with you. There’s also the slow transition that the Aus teams seem afflicted with. This was so apparent in the 2nd try in Wellington by the Canes. Luamape got broken ball from a mistake, looked up and saw a gap and went for it. Immediately 2 players saw this and transitioned into attack and were there to support him. 2 passes later and Proctor was in. The Rebels still had players up in attacking position before the 2nd pass.

    Report
  • Greg

    Well that was pretty ugly.

    The oz teams seem to be swamped by the rush defence, struggle to make good decisions, and then have too many errors. I think the games are much faster than the oz comp and hope that the teams can adapt.

    There were some ref decisions that ranged from weird (pinged for not releasing after imo not being held 5m out form the line) to completely absent (torpedo entries completely from the side of the ruck)….. but none of this determined the results of the games.

    A risk is that JOC2.0 has been looking very good due to the slow speed of the oz comp.

    Report
    • idiot savant

      Very good point about JOC. He has struggled before against it. Foster will be taking notes.

      Report
  • Adrian

    Thanks Hoss

    Good write-up.

    Everyone here has covered all of the points.

    The things I’d add are that AU teams continue to be surprised that the counter attack against us comes on the FIRST PHASE after a turnover. That means we have to know how to immediately defend following a turnover, not wait to get into position.

    Similarly, we need to immediately attack when we get turnover ball, not consolidate first.

    Rush defence hurts JOC2 more than (say) Lolesio, Harrison, Donaldson in terms of effectiveness.

    Having said all of that, we have enough players for a competitive 23 man squad, so long as we aren’t thinking that they’ll be the same 23 as last year.

    Report
    • idiot savant

      Agree rush affects JOC. It also affects Lolesio. I like what I’ve seen of Donaldson but he’s untested yet. Big test next week for him if he keeps the ten jersey.

      Report
  • Keith Butler

    Your predictions Hosstradamus were pretty much flawless apart from one or two minor flaws. In future I will stick with that octopus in a tank, provided someone hasn’t eaten it!

    Report
A Masters from the Uni of Life, majoring in BS. Call the Hunter Valley home and a passionate Wallabies, Tah's and then the also-rans of Oz rugby next. Yearn for the days when uppitty Kiwis knew their place - losing in dying stages of Bledisloe's or as garbage collectors.

