COVID CORRESPONDENCE with Ben Alexander IV - Marketing and Forging our own Broadcasting Path - Green and Gold Rugby

COVID CORRESPONDENCE with Ben Alexander IV – Marketing and Forging our own Broadcasting Path

This is a continuing series based on a letter correspondence I had with 72-veteran Wallaby, and highest capped Brumbies player in history, Ben Alexander.

In our final section of this series, we discuss a topic high on the agenda of many rugby fans, around marketing and getting people to watch the game.

JP Smith and Taniela Tupou tell the Foxsports crew how it was done

NW: Marketing has always been a major issue for rugby; competing with the likes of League, Soccer and AFL, not to mention many associated perceptions around the game, and who plays it. For me, there are two things we need to focus on: how the game is perceived and how people can watch it.

For casual fans there is a common association that rugby is more about who you’ve played for, which unfavourably adds to the perceptions that rugby is an “exclusive, private school” sport. This is probably reiterated by commentators, coaches and players often speaking about players making their way through a prestigious school to a prestigious club, to SR and the Wallabies. Why should a casual fan care? Instead, a retelling of the brand of rugby needs to happen.

BA: I’m no expert, but I’m a strong believer that “Good products sell themselves”. If the product is shit, people will see straight through any attempt to market it. Of course advertising and marketing campaigns can help, but I think all the focus should be on fixing the game as a spectacle, before we start to consider how to market it.

Fiji fans

How do we get folks back to games?

Once the competition and rules etc are sorted, then decent money needs to be spent to hire great storytelling talent, to tell the off field stories and capture “the hero’s journey” that many of the players are on. Fans want to believe in and to be proud of their role models, as they look up and attempt to emulate them.

However, if there was one marketing theme that I would focus on, it would be that Rugby truly is a game for people of all shapes and sizes. Regardless of all the Izzy Folau stuff last year, I believe that rugby was already the most inclusive game.

In what other sport could you get two body types like a Rory Arnold and a Les Leulua’ial’i-Makin working together in perfect unison? Like during a scrum or at a line out? One gangly 6-foot-8 creature and the other known as “the human bar fridge”.

Regularly these two would make a 2-man tackle to absolutely destroy any ball-carrier who dared to run at them. Any defence coach’s wet dream! Just ask Peter Ryan.

It’s how these different body shapes and backgrounds come together to impact how a team plays the game is what makes the game of Rugby unique, and truly special, and something that AFL and League will never have.

Rugby at the SCG Waratahs v Rebels 2019 (Credit Keith McInnes)

Is it time for rugby to go back to the future?

NW: Rugby also has the added benefit of being played internationally, on a scale much larger than either League or especially AFL has achieved. At my club for instance, we’ve got boys from New Zealand, England, Spain, Argentina, even the US!

Advertising needs to be clinical, targeted and cunning. We need to re-frame the narrative of the game and what it represents: the rivalries, the fact that no matter your size, rugby has a place for you. Add to that, we need to especially target women. The Womens 7s, the Wallaroos and the Super W has shown there is a lot of potential in the women’s game, and to grow the Wallaroos as a brand.

Then, we need to get people to watch it.

I think most agree that we need to part ways with Fox. It was a relationship that has worked a lot in the professional era, but we have to admit that now it is a relationship that isn’t working, and they have a product that is less and less in touch with the current media landscape.

Getting bums on seats is important, no matter where those bums are. Andrew Robertson wrote a fantastic article comparing pricing of Fox to streaming platforms, and while you have to fork out at least $25 for Foxtel, streaming subscriptions like Stan or Netflix often barely pass the $10 mark.

Rugby needs to move with the times and with the audience, and a streaming service like Optus (which has 800K subscribers compared to Fox’s Kayo Sports and Foxtel Now, that has 700K between them) is doing that.

Get those freeloaders out of there and get in on Foxsports ya mug...

Is it time to move with the times and embrace streaming?

BA: I’d go further. Foxtel’s overpriced and outdated model with a lot of content that doesn’t interest you was in deep trouble before Coronavirus. To sign a long-term deal with Foxtel is not too dissimilar to having “tea and scones in the 1st class cabin of the Titanic.”

I’ve always been a massive NBA fan, after growing up in the Basketball mad USA, watching Michael Jordan tear apart my beloved Seattle Supersonics. During the 2013 British and Irish Lions series, I will never forget watching the NBA finals between LeBron James’s Miami Heat, and the San Antonio Spurs on the team bus, while we went to and from training. All on my smartphone.

I paid a monthly subscription fee directly to the NBA for all the NBA content I could gobble up, largely removing the middleman (although I’m sure Apple/Google gets a small cut of that fee).

I’ll never forget watching Ray Allen’s epic 3 pointer with seconds to go in Game 6, to force a game 7. Watching NBA history, while attempting to be a part of some of our own. Sporting history I would’ve missed, if it wasn’t for streaming.

While I’m not totally across the costs involved to set something like this up, could Australian Rugby start it’s own streaming service, maintaining the bulk of the profits, and have Rugby fans from all around the world pay a monthly subscription to get all the great Aussie rugby content? There’s an absolute shitload of highlights just waiting in the archives!

NW: Whether rugby can go it alone and has the demand for its own service right now is difficult to say, but it is a product that could potentially reach more people if it gets on the front foot and goes where the audience is going.

Rugby.com.au has done similar things in the past with their Rugby Xplorer app which I think has great potential, especially off the back of being a great platform to watch last year’s NRC. Rugby can survive if it moves with the times, and we know the future is not Fox. They’ve given no indication they can adapt their product.

Lachlan Swinton leaps in defense Sydney v NSW Country NRC 2019 (Credit Peter Tremain)

The NSW Derby during last year’s NRC

If you’d like to read more of what we discussed, you can check out our full letter conversation here. What options do you think could be brought to the table?

  • RedAnt

    Thanks, Nick (and Ben). Some good, thoughtful stuff.

  • Reds Revival

    You’re talking about my two passions – rugby and marketing (rowing is the other one, but that’s a different website entirely).

    I agree that half the problem of Rugby’s image is the perception that it is elitist. If you are going to do the player profiles, it needs to be about the guys (and girls) who never went to a private school, but still feel right at home in a rugby team. Marketing is often about what people aspire to. Whether that’s a nice car, branded sports clothing, or success in sport. Rugby needs to be seen as the vehicle that can help people reach their dream. The story of how The Beast first started in Rugby at the Sharks perfectly sums up how Rugby in Australia should pitch itself. He had one pair of boots that were falling apart, and would walk to training each day, but it made him the worldwide name that he is today. Rugby can sell that dream in this country too.

  • Huw Tindall

    Excellent series Nick. MVP on the GAGR site without a doubt!

    One of the things that disturbed me most about the recent RA cuts was the fact they are cutting so much of the journo/marketing department from the look of things. I know cuts were necessary for survival but they’ve gone deep in an area where Rugby needs the most help. Hopefully they do market the sh”t out of the next iteration. The last great ad was the original ARC intro “you don’t know me, yet” and before that “what do you want to be, a Walla-Wallaby”.

    First things first though, get a comp people want to watch, which is not the current Super comp. That of course is another story altogether.

  • Brumby Jack

    Very insightful and plenty to think about.

    Do you think World Rugby developing and producing their own broadcast network or streaming service that covers all the major competitions (similar to NFL & NBA), and sell it off broadcaster as a complete package. Surely a rugby broadcast that has 6 Nations, Rugby Championship and the top club comps would be a tantalising prospect, and rugby wouldn’t be so beholden to broadcast deals.

    Not sure if we could do it here on national scale but it would be cool to see a broadcast starting with Schoolboy rugby, followed by club footy (QPR or Shute Sheild), followed by a National Comp (whatever form that may take). That’s a lot of rugby to watch over a weekend.

  • ATrain

    A lot is made of the private school thing. I struggle with some of the criticism they cop. I did not go to a private school, I met a lot of mates who did through rugby, and you can’t blame them that their parents decided to prioritise a particular sort of education and had the money for it. Also I worked at one of the private schools in Brisbane, one that offered community scholarships and sporting scholarships. There were young men in both programmes who, under the current system, would not have got exposed to rugby anyway else. They would have most likely played rugby league and some of them, who have gone on to since be Wallabies or represent other Island nations, probably would have carved out pretty decent careers in the NRL. I, as an outsider who went to a school in a regional area, never felt left out because I didn’t go to the right school. Because of my exposure to rugby I got at least two job offers that I suspect I wouldn’t have even been aware of because a mate, who went to a private school, new someone who worked at the firm and new that I was qualified. There were times when I thought I might not have made teams because I wasn’t in the right clique but, when I look back on it, it was more likely that the other bloke was just better.

    Where I think we have faded away a bit is the initial exposure for those outliers. I know in the country area I grew up in, every school in our area, which was overwhelmingly a league area, entered into the Waratah Shield, a state wide comp for all country independent/private and state schools. We generally made it to the second round and no further but that was at least two games of 15s that we wouldn’t have had. The local rugby club also ran a round robin comp for the 4 local high schools, 3 public and one catholic. So six games plus the two from Waratah Shield. You aren’t going to get the died in the wool leaguies to turn but the tall gangly kids and the bar fridges who don’t really fit the league mold – well they feel like the ugly ducklings who realise they’re really swans… very funny looking swans.

