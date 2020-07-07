The Dropped Kick-Off 19 - Hospital Passes (Q&A II with the GAGR News Team) - Green and Gold Rugby

The Dropped Kick-Off 19 – Hospital Passes (Q&A II with the GAGR News Team)

The footy is back, ladies and gentlemen! And with it comes the podcasts.

To coincide with the return of Super Rugby AU, The Dropped Kick-Off returns for another round of Q&A, with Nick, Nathan, Jack and Dylan from the GAGR News Team answering the tough questions posed by rugby folk on the Twittersphere.

The Questions:

1. Ballymore Rat – Who’s going to win Aus Super Rugby and why is it the Reds?

2. Jamie Hevia – 5 teams – is it sustainable? Both here and in NZ, purely domestic comp. as great as it is. I think not. If domestic comp is the way forward we need A more teams OR playoff between NZ and Oz.

3. Qwasimodo – Is an all youth team really that good for development? Eg tahs and reds or should they be creating more of a mix

4. Reds Revival – Scrum resets (particularly towards the end of the game) are a major issue for viewers. How can it be improved?

5. RugbyReg – If we could only bring 3 ex pats home to play for the Wallabies, who would they be?

6. Hugh Cavill – Give me Wallaby 10 rankings out of JOC, Toomua, Harrison, Lolesio.

Have some thoughts on these questions or have any questions you want to ask us for a future episode? Let us know in the comments!