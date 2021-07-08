 Early Thursdays Rugby News and the Test - Green and Gold Rugby
Early Thursdays Rugby News and the Test

Happy Thursday everyone everyone as I have to get up early tomorrow and with he test match on I have had a crack at both things tonight. It is weird watching a test without the benefit of red wine (not a fan).

My breakdown of the test from a fans perspective and a couple of news items follow.

The Game

I am going to write this in a linear fashion while watching the game as a fan.

The First 20 Minutes were an OMNI Shambles. The French don’t look that good but the Australians look like a team that has been in camp for three weeks. Unfortunately, I don’t think they were practicing the game of rugby or playing to the game plan that they played the first twenty. This is on the players the execution was poor from defensive misreads for two tries to the forward (inches) pass. 15 nil to France

 

The Next 20 the Australians seemed to have settled into their work they started to exert some physical dominance which culminated in a well worked lineout try. It looks like the Wallabies are trying to play the French off their feet. Halftime score 15 to 7 France.

 

Halftime:

My thoughts on the game so far. The Australians lack the cutting edge that we would all hope to see. Overall, the Wallabies are dominant at scrum and lineout which is nice to see. The French are putting a lot of pressure on the ball at the breakdown which is exacerbating the lack of polish in the Wallabies game. The French have some real class out wide and could easily break this game apart. I am nervous but quietly confident.

 

Second half:

The Wallabies seem to be building into the game trying to exert pressure in territory and they trade penalties over the next ten minutes. The injection of Taniela Tupou has made an immediate difference in the set piece with heavy pressure on the French scrum. The Australians continue to suffer from a lack of execution with a bad bounce with a try beckoning a few silly knock ons.

Going into the final quarter

The French breakdown work is excellent, and they are turning Australia over quite often. They are giving away plenty of penalties but are doing it in places on there own terms slowing the game down. Australia finally get some speed and purchase into the game and score a nice try from some close forward work off a lineout close the French line 21 to 20 with 8 to play

 

The final eight minutes the Australian finally started to get some continuity together with the French heroic in defense. Keeping the Australians at bay for the full eighty minutes.

The French then did the most French thing possible with the final siren having sounded and a lineout and kick out to win the game proceeded to fluff their line by losing the lineout and giving away two penalty advantages one under the posts to lose a game they should have won.

 

My simple conclusion is that the Australians will be better for the run and so will the French. It wasn’t a classic by any means but at this level only the result matters. Unlike previous coaches I would rather win ugly than lose with style.

 

Other News

Covid chaos hits Lions tour: Bulls match postponed, 10 more cases in Springboks camp

The British & Irish Lions tour of South Africa has been thrown into Covid chaos with this weekend’s game against the Bulls postponed and the Springboks squad recording 10 more positive cases including coach Jacques Nienaber.

Marvin Orie, Frans Steyn, Handre Pollard and Frans Malherbe have joined lock Lood de Jager on the list of players with positive Covid test results this week while Nienaber is among six members of the team management to be hit with the virus.

The Springboks’ second test against Georgia now has a massive question mark over it

Tongan Under 15 Captain Called up to the All Blacks Squad

Trying to find an irony font but here goes anyway.

Chiefs hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho has been called into the All Blacks squad ahead of this weekend’s test against Fiji in Dunedin. Born in Tonga, Taukei’aho was scouted when touring New Zealand as captain of Tonga’s under-15s team, and was awarded an international scholarship at St Paul’s Collegiate in Hamilton, going on to represent the New Zealand Secondary Schools team.

Given the events of the last week is seems unfair but it is more complex this young man has made use of the educational opportunity and is now finishing a law degree.

  • onlinesideline

    hell – a wins a win
    I’ll take it
    How many times did the ABs beat us by 1 or 2 points in 83rd min over the years ? They were revered for their never say die attitude, so should we.
    We’re awesome. Well done boys.
    NEXT

    Report
    • Brisneyland Local

      Yep Tate noticeably picked up the pace of the game when he came on.

      Report
    • Ads

      I reckon the pace picked up when tupou and isi came on as much as Tate.

      Report
    • Crescent

      Gordon was serviceable, but Tate added another dimension when he came on. Rest of the boys needs to keep their wits about them if they want to make the most of Tate’s running from the quick tap. He is sharp, runs a good line with nice evasion to get good metres – the loosies need to support the option and it is their job to be ready in that scenario.

      Report
      • Jason

        Oh he just controlled the game, I don’t think we’ve seen that level of control from any Aussie 9 this year (including Tate), he REALLY stepped it up.

        Report
    • Funk

      “…but can we honestly say he stresses the opposition in that they don’t know what the hell he is going to do next ? I dont think so.” this really made me laugh, I don’t think Gordon even knows what he is going to do. Do you reckon he was even thinking when he rolled the ball forward in the ruck????
      The link above is awesome, shows Tate’s vision and Nela’s determination, that pressure is what gave Tate the opportunity.

      Report
    • Hambone

      5 or 6 phases in down the left wing, getting some forward momentum and lines up for box kick and gives it away.
      Needless to say i was a little loud at the TV.

      Tate whilst everyone’s golden boy and definately added some starch, I found most of his passes from the base to be hitting above head height of receivers which adds that extra millisecond to reset run or pass..
      I think the boys just need to settle and let the game flow instead of trying to make their mark with every touch they get..
      Rust is blown out. Salvaged the win.
      Lets see where game 2 takes us

      Report
      • Ads

        Agree re Tate – passes high and often behind/static taking away the runners momentum, but his sniping was good.

        Report
  • Ads

    And props to Swain and Bell. I was a doubter. I was wrong.

    Report
    • onlinesideline

      agree – Bell didnt look out of place

      Report
      • Patrick

        I only saw snatches on my phone, it seemed to me that the Aussie tighthead was angled in horribly for at least the first three scrums and was completely ineffective, but I’m not so clear on the details now… ??

        Report
        • Simon

          The scrums were a mess all night, the Wallabies got the better of the calls but most of them could just as easily gone the other way. E.g. were the French going backwards or were the Wallabies wheeling?

          But that’s rugby. We’ve been on the wrong side of the scrum calls often enough.

          Report
        • Patrick

          I agree, especially about the karma! But early on it definitely seemed that we were misaligned and that was driving the collapses. Notably, I’ve seen Bamba scrummaging a few times and he didn’t go down often, whereas his opposite number looked totally out of position.

          Report
        • Simon

          Yeah, it looked to me like both AA and the French loosehead were driving in. The scrum would drive sideways then either pop up or collapse. Somehow the ref decided the French were mostly in the wrong. The best that could be said for the Wallabies is they might have made half a metre in the process, maybe that was the difference for Pickerill.

          Report
        • onlinesideline

          Thats what happens when ya scrumming reputation is good. Its all about rep and benefit of doubt when its 50/50 Thankfully we are seen as a strong scrumming side these days. Its strange but real I think.How does a ref really make a lot oft these calls. Its BS.

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Interesting for me as a referee how with the calls going the Wallabies way there aren’t so many calls against the ref. Just part of the issues we deal with

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          KARL I dont think people can complain when it is a nueetral umpire. But in my opinion the Ref seemed pretty fair, and communicated well.

          Report
        • Nutta

          He was fair. He didn’t play advantage well. But he applied his version of the game to both sides.

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Consistency is all we can ask for. His interpretation may be different, but if he applies it consistently then that is a good thing.

          Report
        • Keith Butler

          Scrums will always be a lottery. If cards don’t work then treat the front rows like children and have uncontested scrums.

          Report
        • Rugby Truth

          There was 1 scrum in the 2nd half, where Tupou’s backside was pointing towards the sideline. Scrum goes down and the French get penalised. Very similar to his scrummaging in Super Rugby AU where Nic Berry never penalised him. I think you’ll see him come under the microscope when we play the AB’s

          Report
        • numpty

          Tupou looked angled in because he made his french opposite buckle under him. His scrummaging was fine and awarded justly. Bell also responsible for one of the scrum penalties awarded to Aus.

          Report
  • A Dingo Stole My Rugby

    All these calls for selection changes… Aren’t we playing 3 tests in 11 days against France? So I would expect significant squad rotations across the 3 games anyway.

    I don’t expect to see Rennie’s idea of our “first choice” XXIII until the first test against the darkness. Then we can start making informed judgements.

    Sure, some blokes won’t be happy with their shift last night, and are probably on notice to do better. Others might have gone well, but might do time on the pine due to player workload management.

    But I’m not writing off anyone yet, nor am I demanding anyone’s locked-in selection yet. Let’s cool our jets until we can see a form line, not just one-off excellence or rubbish.

    Report
    • Jason

      I don’t think we we see Toomua back this year. MAYBE off the bench if we are desperate but he was very poor.

      Report
      • MNIMD

        Was he out there??

        Report
    • Adrian

      Agree 100% dingo.
      We can cherry-pick mistakes for almost everybody, but the same guys did some very good things.
      The guys getting the praise also made mistakes.
      Winning this game is compensation for two of our draws last year, when we were leading as the bell rang.

      Report
  • Simon

    I’m just so very tired of every media article I read the morning after a Wallabies game including the words “guilty of kicking away possession.”

    Seriously. We get into a good position, an unexpected turnover or similar, on the break with players lined up outside, and the first instinct of every single Australian back (except Koroibete) is to kick it away.

    And they even refer to it in post match interviews – “we probably kicked too much ball away there.” The media, the fans, the coaches, the players themselves – everyone flags it as an issue and yet it continues to be endemic in Australian rugby. I just don’t get it. Particularly when every week NZ teams show a better way to manage unstructured play.

    Report
  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Happyman, I feel for you mate. Watching that game without alcohol would have been hard. Nice summary of the match for me it was a pretty crap game TBH but I’ll take a poor win over a great loss any day of the week. I thought the French lost their way from just after halftime and it was only the Wallaby mistakes that kept them in it. I must have watched a different game from most as I thought Koroibete was absolute crap. Sure he gets involved but the opposition know he can’t pass so they just need to gang tackle him. He had no penetration and for me seemed to kill the attack time after time.

    It’ll be interesting to see how the BIL tour progresses with all the covid issues. I’m thinking it’s going to have quite a big impact with the BOKs having a lot of players unavailable. On the good side they have a ready made excuse if they lose

    The Tongan player is just a great example of the problems the PI teams have. I can’t blame him accepting an AB position over a Tongan position as we know he’s going to be paid more, develop better and have a better career. The real issue is that he should also be available for the Tongan team when the ABs don’t need him, or if he just wants to go back and play for Tonga. I think we don’t want to go down the path of players being available for both nations and playing for NZ one week and Tonga the next, but I do think that at some stage he should be available to play for Tonga. World Rugby need to pull their heads out of their @rse over this

    Report
    • Greg

      I had the same thought on Koroibete. Lots of menace, great beard, good build for a front rower… gets turned over. Something is missing.

      It was interesting to watch the ref calling crooked throws, both ways, when the opposition didn’t contest. No complaint, just links to the conversation we had earlier. Also called a penalty against blue for a destroyed front row… it seemd after the ball was out. Maybe harsh…. but they fell apart.

      It was also interesting to look at both of Australia’s tries. I suspect that if they did not score there would have been yelllows both times. 9 came in at the side on the first one and 2/3 penalty advantages on the second. If advantage is taken, can the yellow still be applied?

      I am interested in your thoughts on the “final warning” followed by 8+ more penalties for similar sorts of offenses.

      Report
    • Happyman

      Agreed on the Tongan kid. It is complex he comes from a 3rd world country and has leveraged his athletic ability into a first world education.

      The eligibility rules rob everyone of his potential to add to the international game. He can make more money in 20 minutes off the bench fir New Zeeland than 50 games for Tonga.

      Report
  • Perth girl

    Well that game was a load of poo! We had 50kg on the French in the scrums but didn’t use it, even when metres away from the line!

    Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      I know right. All these kicks to the corner in the middle of the field with a dominant scrum. I guess that’s what you get with a shit captain

      Report
  • Larry Jorgensen

    I want to focus on the half time period and the French sheds. Charcuterie and cheese buffet table! Not an electrolyte replacement in sight.

    Report
  • Nutta

    Gudday Cobbers

    The difference in that game was that we found a way to win. For the past 5yrs we would have lost that game. Last night we didn’t. There is resilience in that.

    I thought Slippers hips were way too wide in scrummage and that caused the splitting issue on our left side on our feed. It directly led to the Frogs 1st scrum. It was unusual for him. I thought the other fronties all played pretty well. 6A’s was a rock, Tupou pulled 3 scrum penalties in his first 4 scrums and Bell did his job. I admired the way Lonegran bounced back after some ordinary first few minutes too.

    One of the best games I’ve seen Hooper play.

    Tate has taken the 9. Lolly will keep the 10. 2-Cows will bow to JOC.

    The right winger – 14 – was found out a couple of times defensively esp on th Frogs 2nd try. That inside winger was his and he never even entered the camera frame.

    I admire the gumption to take a gamble, but let’s stop kicking balls way in the last 10min when we need points please.

    1pt win by 7th over 5th. I’ll take it. Yes, foot of the mountain and all that, but it’s better than a 1pt loss. Well done lads. You will be better for the run.

    Report
Rugby

Like all things rugby a firm believer that we all love the game just support different colours.

