First Rennie-era Wallabies named - Green and Gold Rugby

The first Wallaby team of the Dave Rennie era has been announced as they set themselves to break an almost 20 year New Zealand hoodoo.
Your Wallaby 23 is:
1 James Slipper (Brumbies)
2 Folau Fainga’a (Brumbies)
3 Taniela Tupou (Reds)
4 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (Reds)
5 Matt Philip (Rebels)
6 Harry Wilson (Reds)
7 Michael Hooper (Waratahs) – captain
8 Pete Samu (Brumbies)
9 Nic White (Brumbies)
10 James O’Connor (Reds)
11 Marika Koroibete (Rebels)
12 Matt To’omua (Rebels)
13 Hunter Paisami (Reds)
14 Filipo Daugunu (Reds)
15 Tom Banks (Brumbies)
16 Jordan Uelese (Rebels)
17 Scott Sio (Brumbies)
18 Allan Alaalatoa (Brumbies)
19 Rob Simmons (Waratahs)
20 Rob Valetini (Brumbies)
21 Jake Gordon (Waratahs)
22 Noah Lolesio (Brumbies)
23 Reece Hodge (Rebels)
Immediate Takeaways:
- Wilson, Daugunu and Paisami all to make their test debut.
- Noah Lolesio up for potential debut from the bench
- Hooper will play his 100th test.
- Only Koroiebete and Hooper retain their starting spot from the last Wallaby test players. Uelese, Slipper, Tupou, Salakaia-Loto, To’omua and O’Connor were all on the bench for that test (RWC19 Quarter Final v England)
Stay tuned for our GAGR indepth match preview, with the All Black team included, to follow.
“Covid costs Hooper world record for 100 caps” (The Australian)
Sort of but not completely. Hooper will not be the quickest to caps but he WILL be the youngest ALL-TIME, not just Australian, to do so.
Q. Who holds the record?
A. The one and only George Benjamin Smith
— Mal_Varez (@mattfa91) October 8, 2020
Google+
YouTube
RSS