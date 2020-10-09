First Rennie-era Wallabies named - Green and Gold Rugby

First Rennie-era Wallabies named

The first Wallaby team of the Dave Rennie era has been announced as they set themselves to break an almost 20 year New Zealand hoodoo.

1 James Slipper (Brumbies)

2 Folau Fainga’a (Brumbies)

3 Taniela Tupou (Reds)

4 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (Reds)

5 Matt Philip (Rebels)

6 Harry Wilson (Reds)

7 Michael Hooper (Waratahs) – captain

8 Pete Samu (Brumbies)

9 Nic White (Brumbies)

10 James O’Connor (Reds)

11 Marika Koroibete (Rebels)

12 Matt To’omua (Rebels)

13 Hunter Paisami (Reds)

14 Filipo Daugunu (Reds)

15 Tom Banks (Brumbies)

16 Jordan Uelese (Rebels)

17 Scott Sio (Brumbies)

18 Allan Alaalatoa (Brumbies)

19 Rob Simmons (Waratahs)

20 Rob Valetini (Brumbies)

21 Jake Gordon (Waratahs)

22 Noah Lolesio (Brumbies)

23 Reece Hodge (Rebels)

Stay tuned for our GAGR indepth match preview, with the All Black team included, to follow.

“Covid costs Hooper world record for 100 caps” (The Australian)

Sort of but not completely. Hooper will not be the quickest to caps but he WILL be the youngest ALL-TIME, not just Australian, to do so.

Q. Who holds the record?

A. The one and only George Benjamin Smith

— Mal_Varez (@mattfa91) October 8, 2020