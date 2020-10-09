 First Rennie-era Wallabies named - Green and Gold Rugby
Rugby

First Rennie-era Wallabies named

First Rennie-era Wallabies named

The first Wallaby team of the Dave Rennie era has been announced as they set themselves to break an almost 20 year New Zealand hoodoo.

Your Wallaby 23 is:

1 James Slipper (Brumbies)
2 Folau Fainga’a (Brumbies)
3 Taniela Tupou (Reds)
4 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (Reds)
5 Matt Philip (Rebels)
6 Harry Wilson (Reds)
7 Michael Hooper (Waratahs) – captain
8 Pete Samu (Brumbies)

9 Nic White (Brumbies)
10 James O’Connor (Reds)
11 Marika Koroibete (Rebels)
12 Matt To’omua (Rebels)
13 Hunter Paisami (Reds)
14 Filipo Daugunu (Reds)
15 Tom Banks (Brumbies)

16 Jordan Uelese (Rebels)
17 Scott Sio (Brumbies)
18 Allan Alaalatoa (Brumbies)
19 Rob Simmons (Waratahs)
20 Rob Valetini (Brumbies)
21 Jake Gordon (Waratahs)
22 Noah Lolesio (Brumbies)
23 Reece Hodge (Rebels)

Immediate Takeaways:

  • Wilson, Daugunu and Paisami all to make their test debut.
  • Noah Lolesio up for potential debut from the bench
  • Hooper will play his 100th test.
  • Only Koroiebete and Hooper retain their starting spot from the last Wallaby test players. Uelese, Slipper, Tupou, Salakaia-Loto, To’omua and O’Connor were all on the bench for that test (RWC19 Quarter Final v England)

Stay tuned for our GAGR indepth match preview, with the All Black team included, to follow.

  • Hoss

    The start of a golden dawn

    • Dally M

      Looking forward to the darkness fans whining over the next couple of years about how they missed out on Rennie and Razor when they opted for Foster…lol

    • Timbo

      Only 3 Tahs in the team…
      At least if we lose it’s harder to blame the Waratahs players.

      • Hoss

        What divides us as rugby people is nowhere near as strong as what unites us as a nation of Wallaby fans

        • Timbo

          Hoss: 3.16

        • Hoss

          So sayeth.

      • Yowie

        Still too many. It’s the thin edge of the Tah wedge. We cannot grow complacent about this.

    • idiot savant

      Hope theres no showers to go with it.

      • Sambo

        Only golden showers

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      as in waking up to a golden shower from an upset neighbour when you crash in their bathroom during a party

  • Reds Revival

    There’s a lot to like about this team! The front row (and reserve front row), both look intimidating. The back three have serious x factor, and we have some solid flair and defence in the mid field. I reckon the ABs will have to kick over us rather than try and run through us, which also gives our back three a chance to counter attack. Can’t wait to watch this game!!

    • Dally M

      Hopefully that means our scrum will be strong from start finish.

      • Custardtaht

        They’ll be strong to the finish, cause they eats their spinach.

      • Jason

        Mate Tupou has been playing 90 min some weeks, if it were just him it’d be strong from start to finish!

        • Timbo

          The question is, how does he get chewing gum to last 80mins?

        • Dally M

          Obviously doesn’t leave it on the bedpost overnight

        • Jason

          He probably keeps a few pieces in his jocks and swaps them out! Haha

  • Chris

    You really can’t argue with any of these picks. Sure I would like to see Tate but Gordon deserves it too.

    • Jason

      I actually think White probably doesn’t…

  • Nutta

    Good luck to you lads. Look deep inside yourselves, find your ‘bastard’ switch and turn it on.

  • Juan_Time

    After much speculation, always exciting to see the ‘new’ team. Starting XV similar to what was speculated and I think they made the right calls in nearly every case. Really happy to see the debutants who have deserved it. Phillip and Wilson in the pack deserved it on form, and the same with Daugunu and Paisami. Was surprised to see Gordon on bench ahead of McDermott. Like Valetini on the team, although Simmons and Hodge are safety bets at best, although understandable. Big opportunity for Banks to show he is ready too.

    • Dally M

      Agree about Gordon, but i think read somewhere about Rennie liking a big 9.

    • Timbo

      Wait until Banks comes trotting out of the tunnel slathered in Vaseline. I’m sure the ovine enthusiasts will recognise a good night out

  • Cunning Linguist

    I like the team overall, but not really sold on our second row. Hope to be convinced otherwise.

    Also, is Petaia injured again or just didn’t make the cut?

    • Hoss
      • Cunning Linguist

        Thanks bloke. Thats a shame. Hunter Pastrami will do well instead.

        • Hoss

          I think there is real opportunity targeting Ioane at 13 mate. It’s ‘go’ time.

        • Timbo

          Looking forward to Paisami folding him and Goodhue with some rib ticklers

        • Hoss

          Just needs to be patient and trust those around him on D and not take the ‘dummy bait’ that no doubt will be offered

        • Timbo

          I can see it now, a Barrett brother will throw an outrageous dummy, Hunter has seen this all before, aims true and Barrett realises that Wallabies hit hard. Really hard.

    • Dally M

      I think they said he is fit, but because of the injury he didn’t get in enough reps with the team this week

    • Brisneyland Local

      They are not risking further injury.

  • Keith Butler

    Cannot wait to see Tupou and Moody clash. Could get messy. Really good balance up front in all three rows. Not so sure about Nic White hope we don’t opt for a total box kicking game with the class we have in the outside backs.

    • Custardtaht

      By the time Thor is through him, he will be the Moody Blues. Unfortunately for the All Blacks, there’s no Knight in Black satin waiting to rescue him.

      • Brisneyland Local

        Boom tish!

      • Keith Butler

        Not only will Joe be Moody but he’ll be a Melancholy Man.

      • MalachyBernard

        Pun of puns right there :)

  • Dally M
    • Cunning Linguist

      Legend.

    • Timbo

      At the risk of getting cancelled for using a biblical term, f*%king amen to that!

    • Hambone

      Top shelf right there..

    • Daniel Marrable

      Which paper is this in ?

      • Saus

        Local Christchurch rag

        • Hoss

          What – Kiwi’s can read ?????

        • Timbo

          only page that hasn’t been used for loo paper

        • Saus

          But give ‘em credit, they’re good at counting numbers……..well 2,3 & 5 that is

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          small words only and with a hot line to a professor in the UK who can translate into “Kiwi”

        • Hoss

          Gold!

  • UTG

    NZ have Bridge and J Barrett on the wings. They’re going to pepper us with the high ball.

    If we blunt that we’ll see if Foster has any backup plans. My guess is he doesn’t.

    ‘Nela should towel Moody but watch out for some dirty angling from Joe and don’t expect Williams to do anything about it.

    Plenty of grunt in the pack and excitement in the backs. Feed ‘em boys.

    • Jason

      Moody is probably the dirtiest prop in World Rugby!

      • A Dingo Stole My Rugby

        In a very strong field, probably yes. Honourable mention to anyone who wears 1 or 3 for the soap dodgers, but especially Kyle Sinckler, who is an expert at dropping his side of the scrum because he’s a sh!t scrummager, and then point at and blame his opponent. As an ex-tight head myself, gawd he sh!ts me.

      • Proud Pig

        Well, someone had to take over from Wyatt Crockett.

        The player who thought when he was told to pack square that meant to carry a hanky.

  • MeanGreen

    How can Tate not be in the team. To me he was the dominate halfback and would be electric as fresh legs off the bench. Equally disappointed to see Wright not make the bench as I think he has been a wonderful player this season and an excellent leader. Not sure why we persist in playing 8’s out of position at 6.

    • Jason

      They Probably have concerns over Wilson’s handling of the ball at the back of the scrum. But my understanding is Wilson has played quite a bit of 6 in the U20’s and it’s not too different from 8.

    • idiot savant

      Tate’s passing under pressure in the 2 sudden death finals of Rugby AU was not test standard. Thorn dropped him to the bench a number of times for this reason. He will get his chance but under the AB blow torch at this stage choosing him may not have done him or the team any favours.

      • MeanGreen

        By that same measure White is not a mainstay starter either in Brumbies and I would argue looked firmly their second best half. Not a fan of his box kick and think the AB’s are not the team you want to aimlessly kick the ball too. I am a fan of utilising the 9-10 combo that have been together for much of the year (Thorn’s selection brain farts aside)

        • Seb V

          I agree about White. Based on his limited time this year in Super AU he was clearly the 3rd best half at the Brumbies alone, based on form. Although he is experienced and played well over-seas I don’t see his selection too disappointing. I would have loved to see Tate’s footwork in the last 15 mins, but I also agree his passing under pressure is too be desired. Gordon is under-rated too so hopefully it is a nice surprise from him.

      • Hoss

        I just think all players went into camp with ‘zero credit’, meaning their SRA form got them in the wider squad, but what they did or didn’t do over that 3 weeks got them in the run-on.

    • UTG

      Rennie has said Gordon got the nod because of his kicking game.

  • Big Ted

    I like that forward pack. Good to see what Taniela can provide starting.

    I feel that Simone is a bit unlucky not to at least find a spot on the bench as a backup centre and think Wright would also consider himself a bit unlucky.

    My biggest concern is the back 3. Our wingers can’t kick and aren’t exactly aerial specialists and can see the AB’s exploiting this on the weekend.

    Great to see Wilson, Samu and Phillip all starting and I hope Paisami runs a few of those devastating lines and kills it.

    Go the wallabies!

    • Jason

      Simone was marginally better than Stewart and both of them are a little wayz off a test match against the AB’s game 1.

      Daugunu is fine under the high ball, and O’Connor typically drops back to cover the other wing position so it’ll be Banks & O’Connor in that role, they’ll go fine.

      • Big Ted

        I’m not worried about their catching ability mate. More concerned that their opposites are about a foot taller than them and can kick.

        • Hoss

          They’d want to make sure their kick-chase is structured though our back 3 are pretty slippery on counter and all are quick.

        • Big Ted

          Agree Hoss. Can’t say it’s ever really been a weakness for the AB’s though.

        • Hoss

          Agreed and with conditions resembling NH rugby there will be plenty of kicking – which is also why i reckon White has started for his experience in controlling a game in the muck.

        • Jason

          Gotta be in better position to catch the ball, plenty of shorter wingers make do, the high ball is actually not as much of a weapon as everyone thinks. Even with on one out on the wing it’s a bit of a roll of the dice. If the AB’s choose to go that way and pull it off then you tip your cap to them, it’s like an NBA team beating you with half court shots.

  • Jason

    Really shocked to see NO Tate, you’d have expected the form half back of the comp would make it into the 23 at least.
    I suspect O’Connor will likely struggle without McDermott, the Reds ran everything through him and it clearly took O’Connor stepping up a gear without him.

    I’d have started Simmons over Phillip just for experience but Philip is probably in slightly better form.

    Suprised but not shocked to see Wright not in the 23 either, I’m not sold on Valetini but can see the reasoning. There is a lot of competition in that back row so it’s understandable.

    • Crescent

      I have a suspicion that Tate and Wright will get their chance for a start over the course of the Bledisloe and Rugby Championship fixtures – the matches are relatively compressed and I think in managing the player workload, I am hoping Rennie has a plan to continue balancing youth and experience.

      • Jason

        Yeah, hopefully. I’m not sure how they’ll manage that with Hooper basically locked in you struggle to get McReight time, it won’t be easy getting Wright time given this back row.

    • Seb V

      Tate’s omissions is a surprise. I agree. He would be a perfect bench option. But putting my critical hat on, he was actually over-rated in the super xv season when you look at the whole season, he didn’t even retain his Reds starting spot for the season, he was dropped by Thorne and his passing game in the final under pressure was not great. But still I would have loved to his running game in the last 15mins. Gordon is under-rated too and solid all-round, so hopefully he surprises.

      • Jason

        So there is a lot of speculation that Tate was moved to the bench for Rugby Australia to get a look at him coming off the bench. The Reds did look noticeably worse without him and Thorn did say it wasn’t really for any reason (against likely RA request).

    • D. Braithwaite’s The Brumbies

      If JOC struggles I think that he will just swap with Toomua mid-match.

      I think Tate was a bit overrated, although surprised he isn’t the back up. His passing and kicking aren’t great, but then again, neither is Gordon’s.

      • Jason

        I hope they don’t waste too much time with Toomua, he’s ‘fine’ but nothing more if JO’C is struggling by half time I’d say you pull Hunter and slot in Lolesio, with O’Connor playing 13.

        • D. Braithwaite’s The Brumbies

          I did wonder if that was the plan too. Problem is that then there’s no hard runner in the midfield. None of those guys can straighten and get over the gain line reliably. You could well be right though.

  • Hoss

    To aid in ongoing critiquing of the blessed ones for 20/21 – below should assist in deciphering the gibberish i shall no doubt put forward.

    YOUR WALLABY ‘Hossary’ for 20/21

    Dave Rennie – ‘Moses’ will lead us to the promised lands.

    1 James Slipper (Brumbies) – ‘Eric Clapton’ previously performed ‘Cocaine’
    2 Folau Fainga’a (Brumbies) – ‘Palestine’ – the other Folau – not Israel
    3 Taniela Tupou (Reds) – ‘The Abattoir’ – will cut short the career of a lot of pigs
    4 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (Reds) – FKA “Formerly Known As’ – due to name change in 2019
    5 Matt Philip (Rebels) – ‘The Bullshitter’ – initials are ‘MP’
    6 Harry Wilson (Reds) – Dirty Harry’ – loves the rough stuff
    7 Michael Hooper (Waratahs) – captain – ‘Lee Majors’ the Six Million Dollar Man
    8 Pete Samu (Brumbies) ‘Postscript’ – Cheik treated him as an afterthought – matches his initials

    9. Nic White (Brumbies) – ‘John Williamson’ (I’ve been everywhere man)
    10 James O’Connor (Reds) – ‘JOC2.0′ – the new edition
    11 Marika Koroibete (Rebels) – ‘The Exocet’ – love how he explodes into action from a standing start
    12 Matt To’omua (Rebels) – ‘2Cows’ – you figure it out
    13 Hunter Paisami (Reds) – ‘Hobo’ – lived in managers office for a spell.
    14 Filipo Daugunu (Reds) ‘Roosevelt’ – initials are FD
    15 Tom Banks (Brumbies) – ‘Bastards’ – cause all Banks are bastards.

    16 Jordan Uelese (Rebels) – ‘Brick with Eyes’ – courtesy the one and only, well two actually – Roy & HG
    17 Scott Sio (Brumbies) – ‘the SS’
    18 Allan Alaalatoa (Brumbies) – ‘7A’s’
    19 Rob Simmons (Waratahs) – ‘Gene’
    20 Rob Valetini (Brumbies) – ‘Rudolph’ – after the great cassanova Valentino.
    21 Jake Gordon (Waratahs) – ‘The Commissioner’
    22 Noah Lolesio (Brumbies) – ‘Genesis’ – where he first appeared
    23 Reece Hodge (Rebels) – The Clydesdale – solid, but slow.

    • Brisneyland Local

      Pure gold. Love Roosevelt

    • idiot savant

      Love your gibberish maestro. Im still gonna call Slipps JJ Cale (gotta honour the original) and for the same reason and just to show my age Im gonna refer to White as Lucky Starr.

    • Dally M

      This should be posted somewhere prominently on the site and regularly updates so that any Tom, Dick or Harry that lobs in can quickly figure out who the rest of us are discussing.

      Hossapedia?

      • Yowie

        Hoss is a what?!

        EDIT – oh I see, never mind.

      • donktec

        updating my spreadsheet now

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      That’s gold mate

  • idiot savant

    Really looking forward to the next few years as Rennie teaches and brings the next generation through. I don’t care about the result. My only expectations are that we start playing smart rugby. Im looking forward to us kicking out of our half and seeing how our players organise themselves positionally when we do. If we are to climb up from no. 7 in the world this is a vital skill we must master. And nothing like starting doing it against the best counter attacking side in the world!

    Im also really looking forward to seeing how Rennie tries to get us ‘shaping the opposition’s defence and attack’. He’s only had a few weeks to work on this but Im salivating at the thought of seeing some intelligent strategy being tried.

    Dealing with the All Black intensity is always the biggest challenge so fingers crossed the preparation is right. My biggest concerns are 1) that Williams will target Tupou in the scrums. Williams spent 60 minutes of one super rugby game staring at Tupou in every scrum, refereeing him only, and never once going to the other side of the scrum. A series of penalties against Tupou early in the game could have a really negative impact on the Wallaby side. And 2) that we dont have enough ruck monkeys to prevent the ABs from getting super quick ball. All our looses are running players. And the ABs are the most dangerous side in the world with quick ball.

    At the same time I love the attacking intent these selections show. He chose the quicker front row, running loosies, 2 number 10s that like to take it to the line, and speed and X factor at 13 and 14. Its riskier but hell its exciting. Lets not die wondering. Hats off to these selections.

    • Hoss

      Reckon Samu and Hooper will play ‘on ball’ mate. I expect Hoops to be more of a pilferer under Moses than under Voldemort.

    • Geoffro

      Agree the ruck monkeys.Wouldn’t have minded seeing McReight sitting on that bench

  • Missing Link

    I think he’s done an OK job. I’m assuming DHP is under an injury cloud, big call on Paisami at 13 and Wilson at 6.
    Decent tight 5, smallish mobile back row, solid 9-10-12 combo and plenty of gas in the back 3. lets see how they go.

  • Mike D

    Brilliant to see JOC (The Phoenix) and 2 moos at 10 and 12. Both good in defence and managing attack. JOC having a bad day at the office? Just switch around and change up the management in game – I reckon they’re both experienced enough to do that if they need to. Be interesting to watch the White-JOC axis – surely that’s a combo we’ve never seen before? Yes, a bit nervous about White, but then, when in the comp has he had that much experience at 10 and 12 to back him up? Might help his confidence that he can fling the ball and know there’ll be a receiver in the right spot every time.

    Great positive vibe from the bloke with the full page add – no nastiness, just good support.

  • Quentonml

    Cheering on from Canada, lets go boys

  • D. Braithwaite’s The Brumbies

    Love it, can’t wait.

  • Hambone

    Individual match ups give a shiver down the spine, but that is what makes this game the greatest. On any given Sunday you only need a few heroes to raise their hands and march forth and bring the golden glow to the darkness. If frodo can take on Sauron in the land of mordor with only a couple of elves and hobbits in tow then I’ll be damned if we can’t stand our ground and give their ogres a run for their money on home turf too.
    Lets do it for frodo and his legacy of good over evil Hahahaha..
    go u good thing..

  • RedAnt

    Freakin’ excited!

  • onlinesideline

    how long has it been since we played the kiwis in wellington without it raining. Any money they will organiise a rain dance in the second half if they are behind.

    You amrk my words. The amount of matches these guys have won in Wellington while its raining I reckon would be up near 75%

  • Wonder if Joe Powell will ever get to wear the run-on number 9 jersey? Wonder how long Nick White will hang around, then disappear again. Then reappear when he wants a test jersey.

  • Gilbert
    • Yowie

      gold!

Rugby
