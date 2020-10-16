 Four Wallaby changes for Eden Park test - Green and Gold Rugby
Four Wallaby changes for Eden Park test

Coach Dave Rennie has refused to rest on the laurels of an impressive Wellington performance and made four squad changes for the second Bledisloe test.

Your Wallaby 23 is:

1 James Slipper (Brumbies)
2 Brandon Paenga-Amosa (Reds)
3 Taniela Tupou (Reds)
4 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (Reds)
5 Matt Philip (Rebels)
6 Ned Hanigan  (Waratahs)
7 Michael Hooper (Waratahs) – captain
8 Harry Wilson (Reds)

9 Nic White (Brumbies)
10 James O’Connor (Reds)
11 Marika Koroibete (Rebels)
12 Matt To’omua (Rebels)
13 Hunter Paisami (Reds)
14 Filipo Daugunu (Reds)
15 Tom Banks (Brumbies)

16 Jordan Uelese (Rebels)
17 Scott Sio (Brumbies)
18 Allan Alaalatoa (Brumbies)
19 Rob Simmons (Waratahs)
20 Liam Wright (Reds)
21 Jake Gordon (Waratahs)
22 Jordan Petaia (Reds)
23 Reece Hodge (Rebels)

Immediate Takeaways:

  • Ned Hanigan replaces Pete Samu in the starting side, with Harry Wilson moving to 8 and the Waratah playing on the side of the scrum. This will be Hanigan’s first test since he came off the bench v England at Twickenham in 2018.
  • Brandon Paenga-Amosa replaces Folau Fainga’a at hooker and will play his first test since his debut season,  in 2018.
  • Jordan Petaia returns from injury to the bench replacing Noah Loloesio while Liam Wright takes the spot of Rob Valetini

The Wallabies last won in Auckland when an Andrew Slack captained, Alan Jones coached, test side defeated the All Blacks 22-9. Led by huge defense in the pack (Topo Rodrigez in particular), astute play in the halves (Nick Farr-Jones and Michael Lynagh) and moments of class from Brett Papworth and David Campese, the win secured a 2-1 series victory and a memorable Bledisloe win.

 

 

  • donktec

    Morning – the team list has Samu at 8 and Simmo on the bench, no Wilson. Which is different to the “takeaways”. Which is actually correct? thanks!

    • Adrian

      Samu is out. 8 is Wilson. Just a typo

      • onlinesideline

        Freudian typo

    • formerflanker

      ARU press release says 6 Hannigan, 7 Hooper, 8 Wilson, 19 Simmons, 20 Liam Wright. No Samu at all.

  • Adrian

    BPA’s throwing was horrible in his last match.

    I’m guessing that it was a technical issue eg wrist not cocked, or no follow-through.

    He, Hannigan, Wright all there for the lineout, but they all just might be more accurate at the breakdown than those they replace

    • Geoffro

      Not happy with the Shen-hanigans in the forward selection I,m afraid.If they’re doing it for the line out they could have discarded Simmo at least

      • Adrian

        Probably agree.
        I guess Rennie wants Forster to think that it is only about the lineout,…but really we’ll have some other trick up our sleeves!

        • Geoffro

          What,hope the starting back row plays well and for the full 80

        • Adrian

          Probably Wright on for Philip and Hannigan goes to lock. Simmons only on very late

        • Geoffro

          Close out the game with a Simmo/Hanigan combo.How very blue of you

        • Adrian

          It’s all I could think of

        • Hambone

          Couldnt think of anything worse.

        • Westo

          I liked that the ABs kick out on the full to attack our lineout. 9 of 13 times (or something like that) we got the ball back and the ABs did not have the ball. ABs without the ball is good.

        • Adrian

          A bit Blackadder-ish!
          Cunning plan and all!

  • Hoss

    The ol 1-2 sucker-punch from Moses ah.

    Don’t mind the changes. Take the bile from fans due to Segall nepotism of Ned and he had a good SRA season, was terrific in the line out and has a great engine. If he can be more technically accurate around the breakdown he’ll go well. It’s also worth remembering the Nearlies are confirmed without Whitelock so the line out could become a weapon. No problem with BPA starting – Palestine was tripe last week, not just line outs but in general play I thought he was poo.

    For mine Moses will change-up the play this week, maybe use John Williamson to keep Nearlies D interested in close and get it wide, don’t think we will see the ‘shooting D’ from our backs on Princess Moana as the darkness will be alert to it and stand deeper and also use him as a decoy. The Squatter came racing up last week and to his credit got his man, but – it’s a risky move. One time he sprinted up from 45 degrees – nailed him – but my heart was in my mouth. The Nearlies are a lot of things, cheats, cry babies, livestock lovers eat al, but a dumb side the6 ain’t. We need to change tactics and stay the course.

    Fearless tip Gold 23, The Darkness 18.

    What hoodoo?

    • OnTheBurst

      Hoss… I got it all apart from “John Williamson”… as a flame-headed Ipswich fish and chip shop proprietor once said, “Ploise exploine”?

      • Hoss

        Morning MR Burst – Nic ‘I’ve been everywhere man’ White.

        • Keith Butler

          Morning Hossman. I may be a thick Soap Dodger but I still don’t get either John Williamson or The Squatter. As Mr Burst said “polish exploine”.

        • Hoss

          The Squatter is Paisami – had no contract and lived in his managers office for a spell before inking with the Reds

        • Keith Butler

          What about JW. Nic White but what’s the connection.

        • Hoss

          Brumbies, Montpellier, Exeter, Brumbies, Wallabies – derr.

        • John Tynan

          It almost fits too, if you use Septic pronunciation:
          “I’ve been to ….Can-berra, Mon-peller, Ex-eter, Can-berra..”

        • Keith Butler

          Not wishing to be pedantic but I’ve been everywhere was written by that well known Aussie country singer Geoff Mack. Kangaroo curry this Sunday. Yumm!

        • Hoss

          If I let facts stand in the way I wouldn’t be the best looking, most interesting person I know. I find them inconvenient and anathema to a good story.

        • Alister Smith

          Lucky Star had a hit with it in Australia first from memory….I associate it with him anyway.

        • Custardtaht

          Phewwww. I was wondering how you would know about his toilet posture.

        • Alister Smith

          oh thank goodness….I thought it was a rugby league nickname (actually I went to uni with a girl who obtained that unfortunate nickname after a minor indiscretion at a B&S…

        • Frosty morning

          I think I know her….

        • Damo

          Hoss thanks for the update on the glossary of terms. I thought for a minute Ned might have got a new moniker for his forever Tah status- Hey True Blue. I like and have hope for your score prediction.

    • Reds Revival

      I saw an interview last night with Nic White on Rugby Nation, and he suggested that Dave Rennie is changing the tactics up a bit this week to take them by surprise.
      That’s the sort of smart coaching that will win us a Bledisloe!

      • Yowie

        While I share your positive enthusiasm about this, “not playing the same way every week for tactical/strategic reasons” is just a return to relative normality in terms of international coaching.

        • Reds Revival

          Fair point Yowman. I forgot what normal coaching was about.

      • Damo

        Yeah, to all intents and purpose it looks like the changes are all about the lineout. Ned for Samu could only be about that you would think. But maybe that’s what Rennie wants them to think. I would say he was happy that Toupou, LSL, Philip and Wilson handled the bulldozer stuff up the guts pretty well , ball in hand and D, and he can get by without Samu. Ned & then Wright go in to manage the breakdown and frees Hooper to get out to the wider channels with ball in hand and link up with our mad dog wingers.
        Or… maybe that’s what he wants Foster to think he’s thinking and it really is about the lineout…?? One way or another I reckon there will be a bit of head scratching in AB camp today.

        • Adrian

          Cunning plan

        • RedAnt

          You would think… but BPA has been central to a pretty poorly performing QLD line out.

        • Damo

          That’s true. Hard to know where that selection came from apart from ‘let’s give him a crack”. I’m sure all squad hookers have been throwing ‘000’s of balls at jumpers this week- under pressure. Maybe BPA had the best numbers. It will depend on how his first couple go on Sunday. I reckon it’s one of the most pressure vulnerable skills executions in the game. The opposition spoil a couple and the mental wheels fall off. No excuses at this level though.

    • Greg

      What going to ask about “eat al”…. but decided no.

      • Hoss

        From the NZ Kama Sutra

        But fixed now.

        • Yowie

          Thanks. Now I have the mental image of a distressed sheep in all manner of unusual positions.

        • Geoffro

          Stop it,now you starting to sound like some pubescent kiwi teenager

        • Damo

          It was a centrefold in a recent edition of NZ Farmer’s Weekly.

        • Yowie

          Is that the edition with the survey about how subscribers found sheep in long grass?

          (“very satisfying” being the top response at 91%)

        • laurence king

          Waxing would be hellish

        • Geoffro

          was that the movie, Kama Sutra:A Tail of love

        • Hoss

          You see the sequel ‘Romancing the Roast’. Michael Douglas was terrific.

        • Custardtaht

          Do you think the Kiwis love all the Ewephemisms?

    • Custardtaht

      I’ve noticed something Hoss, Moses is a shrewd coach. Last week 3 Waratahs, this week 4. He is a pulling a boiling frog on the lesser states. Bit by bit he is slowly raising the number of Tahs. The simple folk from other states won’t even notice until the Tahs make up 3/4 of the team.

      He came in said the right things and created the illusion other states matter.

      • Adrian

        Also…3 less Brums and 3 more Reds
        …..ah..ha!

        • Alister Smith

          no Force players in the squad, now three less from the ACT – we are gradually moving east…we will be selecting entirely from Mossman by Christmas (well technically Byron Bay would supply all those players but I am sure everyone in Mossman has a holiday place in Byron these days).

        • Adrian

          Actually, it looks like Mosman will be bypassed…. heading to Brisbane by the look of it…. enroute to NZ

          You need to get that Mosman spelling right Alister.
          Actually spoken short and sharp…like medcin,…no z sound

        • Alister Smith

          That’s what I’ve been missing. I am sure there is a conspiracy theorist somewhere that would say that Rennie is doing it on purpose, that if he ends up picking all the squad from Qld and NSW that NZ will then feel entitled to say, well you only need the two teams in SR as you are picking all your players from them. You could say we have been heading east for a long while with many of our players coming from Fiji, Samoa, Tonga etc…

        • Yowie
        • Geoffro

          Ahem….Mossman is in NQ.People from Mosman wouldn’t be seen somewhere as tacky as Byron. Go The Whales

        • Alister Smith

          makes perfect sense

      • Ads

        As long as he continues with none from the Force. Us Eastern states need to stick together and keep them in their place.

      • Yowie

        We have to keep our eye on the main game (interstate squabbling) and not get distracted by this “winning test matches” misdirection.

        • Custardtaht

          I think Covid has demonstrated internal border wars are popular and that is no place inside our Federation for interstate cooperation.

      • Hoss

        It’s subtle and beautiful mate. Extra Tah added through what I now call ‘osmoses‘ no one barely notices 4 ponies shown the exit. I am getting misty just typing this. The game in Newcastle, by this count should be the entire Tah’s squad, I dream Taht, I dream.

        • Custardtaht

          Love the Osmoses!

        • Yowie

          If Robbie Deans became “Dingo Deans”, does Rennie become “Oz Moses”?

        • Custardtaht

          You just beat me to it!

          And yes it does. He is as Australian as Phar Lap.

        • Yowie

          It was only nudging the earlier idea forward another millimetre.

        • Custardtaht

          A clearly logical nudge!

        • Custardtaht

          It is early days, but I am ready to follow the great Australian tradition of claiming things as our own.

          Rennie is OzMoses.

        • Nutta

          I noticed.

      • Alister Smith

        The simple folk from the other states wouldn’t have noticed until someone told them….

        • Yowie

          Question: Who else thinks they are so much smarter than the good people, can’t help but brag about their sneaky plans etc. ?

          Answer: Villains in films and comics.

          Accordingly, New South Welsh people are villains.

        • Alister Smith

          I am a NSWelshman but I spent over half my days in Qld so I am a wake up to your shennaniggans (sic) – I am sure, having watched Sky News channel last night that it is in fact Premier Palaczuc is the daughter of the devil…oh and the other bloke from Victoria.

        • Yowie

          Yes, that is the most scandalous bit of current State Premier news that Sky would be reporting on at the moment.

        • Alister Smith

          well it might surprise you but our Glad is copping a considerable amount criticism from some of the more right wing ones…I am just very surprised personally, she is a bit of a dark horse – I didn’t expect it.

        • Yowie

          King oath. They must have operated in the dark a lot.

        • Alister Smith

          I suspect we might have a new premier before you do.

        • Yowie

          Since when in recent Australian history has “the right wing side being an omnishambles” stopped them from being voted in (or back in)?

          The Qld LNP opposition has been under a cloud of internal fighting and now allegations of illegal fund-raising, yet recent history dictates that they will oust a Labor State government that can probably take credit for very low Covid rates in Qld.

          Likewise with the Poms and the Yanks

          Onya Rupert.

        • Alister Smith

          no I am not suggesting she will lose an election, the media pressure is building and there is a precedent for Liberal leaders resigning after ICAC (for accepting and not declaring a very expensive bottle of plonk). Anna will get back in…..Glad could resign within the month….

        • Yowie

          I figured that’s what you meant. I’m just commenting on the imminent Qld election.

        • Custardtaht

          But they’ll soon forget.

    • Custardtaht

      I was reading the origin story of how the Kiwis found Rugby.

      It turns out, a couple of Kiwis overheard some Poms talking and thought they heard the Poms talking about “A line of Jumbucks out in the paddock”.

      Excitedly and with post haste, they hopped into their peddle carts and made for the paddock expecting to see a line up of sheep.

      Disappointingly upon arrival through the side gate, they saw no sheep. However what they saw was a game of Rugby, they liked it and put together a team.

      They were originally called the All Whites, but it was confusing because the guernseys were made from natural white wool, and they kept on “mistakenly” rucking and mauling sheep.

      • Mica

        They would’ve entered the paddock through the side gate. I’ll see myself out.

    • LED

      Fully agree. Different tactics this week likely. Attacking line outs, territory, whole line rush defence. If last week was 60% chess, 40% cage fighting, this week itll be 60% cage fighting, 40% chess. ABs will structure everything on keeping us from having the ball. Rennie will play defensive tactics to try and pressure their line so they end up giving it back. Then he’ll have the boys kick the corners and with no Whitelock there, pressure the line out. Bring. It. On. Geez its nice to finally feel like you have a coach whose ahead of the the other side rather than having his marionette strings pulled by it

      • Reds Revival

        I like the chess/cage fighting analogy. It works well in this context.

        • Moz

          I actually mis-read that as cheese…..It must be Friday! Was trying to work while reading and when “What??? cheese??”…

        • Reds Revival

          Cheese cage fighting is only available in France.

        • Ads

          Well it might answer that long queried management question – “Who Moved my Cheese”. It was the AB’s all along – bastards!

        • Yowie

          “Royale Rumble with Cheese”

        • Reds Revival

          I believe the local name is “Rumble Royale avec Fromage” and features the Hamburgler fighting Ronald.

        • Yowie
    • Moz

      Hoss, are you updating the Players Names list for the changes? Need this for Ted Flanders, BPA, Wright and Petaia. Heaven forbid we use their actual names!

      • Ads

        My humble suggestions for his Hossness to review:
        Ned the Shed – Kinda flimsy, but kinda useful. Probably not watertight. Possibly blown over in a strong breeze.
        BPA – Bisphenol A. Everything else is good if it is BPA free.

        • Moz

          A Bunnings shed.
          Bisphenol – a few drinks in and I’m not sure if I’ll be pronouncing that correctly!

      • Hoss

        Hannigan is Flanders
        BPA is ‘Plastic’
        Liam is NFG’ – ‘Not Fucking Gill’
        Petaia is ‘Of Nazareth’ he has some rather large expectations of him

        • Moz

          Its all so obvious… which is what happens when the master gets involved!

        • Hambone

          Of Nazareth. Purse gold. hopefully he’s handing out the water in the sheds post game..

        • Frosty morning

          Let’s just hope he’s not crucified…

        • Alister Smith

          or walking on it

    • Keith Butler

      Having got over my dose of pedantry I suppose I better offer some comment on the team. Not sure how BPA leaps over Uelese as both their arrows have been a bit wayward this season. Ned seems to have added a bit of grunt to his game but if you want total dog what about the Brick With Eyes? Could be a card waiting to happen though. Lelosio a bit unlucky but Two Moos and JOC a straight swap.Paisami and Petaia in the last 20 mins or so could be very interesting. With Whitelock gone I fancy our chances.

      • Hoss

        At $6 the win I had a Bradman on them.

        • Keith Butler

          I assume that is $100.

        • Greg

          Keith,

          since you are being pedantic…. $99.94.

        • Keith Butler

          Even a non cricket lover like myself would know that this is the Great Mans test match average.

        • Geoffro

          You must have a Kiwi bookie.Bit ova 4-1 on the tab

  • James Doherty

    What was wrong with Pete Samu? Feels like he brings a bit of oomph and class to the team.

    • Pedro

      Definitely the most perplexing non selection

      • Nutta

        Samu out altogether for Hannigan – Perplexing is generous. I just said ‘Wow’.

        Fingers getting the chop was no surprise but I did raise an eyebrow that BPA simply leapfrogged Uelese.

        • Pedro

          Yeah I mean he could be injured I suppose?

        • Ads

          I thought swapping Samu for Wright was a good idea. Not as sure about Ned.

        • servo

          I think BPA was brought in to link with LSL in the lineout. Ned brought in as another jumper option, even though Samu jumps for the Brumbies. I have a feeling that Rennie is focusing on the set pieces instead of slowing down the ABs rucks. Having said that we have Wright on the bench so we might see him get on the field early?

        • Adrian

          I think that Wright is a lineout caller too

        • Proud Pig

          If BPA was brought in to link up with LSL would it not have made more sense to start Uelese to link with Philip? He is calling the lineouts after all.

        • Alister Smith

          BPA to link with LSL….he couldn’t hit him for most of the year, why is he going to start now…;)

        • Missing Link

          The only logical reason would be injury

        • Mike D

          Maybe resting policy. Lots of high intensity rugby to get through in the next 6 weeks. Could be managing players work loads.

        • Hoss

          Injury maybe ?

    • Tah Tragic

      I’m guessing Ned is an extra line out option. Samu definitely unlucky.

    • Geoffro

      Dunno,perhaps Wilson going so well and usually playing no.8 had a hand

    • Mart

      I did notice his Jersey became un tucked about half way through match. Going by his standards that’s grounds fro dropping

      • onlinesideline

        Base to Ranger, Base to Ranger, we’ve lost Skip, wouldn’t mind another set of eyes from the copter. See anything up there ? Over.

  • Brendan Hume

    Really interesting couple of changes. Not sure if any are forced. Certainly Wright was good for the Reds this year and Wilson had a good game last week – albeit in the six role.

    The only change I think could have been made in addition would be starting Simmons to establish some early set piece advantage. He’s probably our best set piece technician at lock and I think he’s more suited to the early part of the game when there’s more general play structure.

    Gotta hand it to Rennie though, he’s not messing about.

    • Hoss

      Also sends a message about wearing the jumper and consistency mate.You don’t own it, you are the custodian on a week to week basis – now THAT drives standards.

      • Geoffro

        Wouldnt mind a few more players that absolutely owned their jerseys though, if you know what I mean.

  • Bobas

    Everyone gives Simmons shit, but he’s the only player with enough experience to be able to give away a game changing penalty in front of the sticks. I mean how many times did the All Blacks try to but couldn’t get the referee to blow the whistle. I saw one guy, in the side, off his feet and using his hands in the ruck. Simmons would have done it on the referees side and of course kept doing it, even after he was asked to stop.

    • Braveheart81

      That was a dumb period for the Wallabies. We went from nothing happening close to the halfway line and piggy-backed the All Blacks down the field off the back of two dumb maul penalties, first by Uelese to put them in the 22 and the Simmons to give up the 3 points. Our discipline altogether was poor. Close to half the penalties we gave away were what could be considered dumb penalties.

    • Simmo probably saved a try with that penalty.

      • Pedro

        The ball still came out though, it’s dumb luck that they knocked it on soon after.

      • Bobas

        Only probably because he’s on the field

  • Ads

    Crikey this NSW illuminati conspiracy to get Hanigan selected runs deep!

    • sambo6

      Two many tahs….

  • Jason

    I’m shocked Rennie whiled the axe but left Simmons — maybe Hosea isn’t ready.
    What happened to us having too many quality locks that we had to play LSL at 6. -_-

  • A Dingo Stole My Rugby

    So I’m guessing that Ned and BPA have been chosen with specific instructions to hit the breakdown hard, especially on our ball. It was the one area we were less than good last Sunday.

    And for Ned, who’s not exactly feared for his prowess over the ball (or lack thereof), he should be told that if he doesn’t do it, then Liam Wright will.

    • John Tynan

      Plus 10kg too light and wildly inaccurate to my eyes…

      • Mica

        In fairness, he was much better in SR this season than he has been in the past. Maybe he just needs time to reach true test class.

        • Mike D

          Agree, he’s had another year to mature, maybe there’s a bit more bulk there, a bit more smarts, and a bit more experience. Remember he was really young thrown into test rugby, so there’s definitely growth potential.

    • Adrian

      I think Ned will annoy NZ somehow or other

      • Ads

        Well he annoys most of GAGR by just breathing so imagine how much the kiwis will hate him!

        • Brisneyland Local

          Yes but the reasons we hate him for will be the reasons the Kiwi’s love him.

      • Missing Link

        it’s the sheep-like hair style

        • Greg

          Classic distraction strategy!!

        • Adrian

          Exactly

        • Adrian

          You might be getting confused by Hoss’s NZ Kama Sutra

      • Geoffro

        Dunno about Ned but hope Nela doesnt get sucked in by the grub playing 2 for the ABs

  • Ads

    All Blacks team for Bledisloe 2
    1. Joe Moody
    2. Dane Coles
    3. Ofa Tuungafasi
    4. Patrick Tuipulotu
    5. Tupou Vaa’i
    6. Shannon Frizell
    7. Sam Cane (c)
    8. Ardie Savea
    9. Aaron Smith
    10. Richie Mo’unga
    11. Caleb Clarke
    12. Jack Goodhue
    13. Anton Lienert-Brown
    14. Jordie Barrett
    15. Beauden Barrett

    Bench
    16. Codie Taylor
    17. Alex Hodgman
    18. Nepo Laulala
    19. Scott Barrett
    20. Hoskins Sotutu
    21. TJ Perenara
    22. Rieko Ioane
    23. Damian McKenzie

    • Mike D

      Excellent! Foster has tried to shoe-horn in both BB and Mo’unga, forcing JB to the wing. Shades of Cheika style. JB’s best position is FB yeah? Correct me if I’m wrong. Hopefully Mo man to recall the sore ribs from last week’s outing and looking up for a freight train rather than focusing on running the back line. First time he touches the ball, tackle him hard, even if it’s a smidge late, keep him rattled. Need to starve BB of ball though, kicks will have to be chased well, don’t let him have space with ball in hand.

    • Mike D

      And the moment Ioane comes on, entire Wobs team to mime dropping the ball.

  • onlinesideline

    Ive always found it weird that people who are coming back from injury are “eased” in from the bench. But in reality its not an easing in at all but rather thrown in to the furnace of the last 20 mins of the game, totally cold. If you are good enough to go fro cold to the decisive last 20 mins, arent you good enough to start and warm up as the game proceeds. Im referring to Jordan Petiai. Paisami deserves to keep spot though.

  • Cunning Linguist

    Hannigan? We’ve lost already.

    • Mike D

      If Rennie’s giving him a go at the expense of Samu, then there’s something planned. I suspect we’ll see a lot of Tom Banks kicks for territory and contested line-outs in the NZ half, rather than trying to stop the rolling/driving maul which just results in a penalty.

      • Hoss

        Great call. No Whitelock so let’s have a go at em In the LO for sure.

  • Happyman

    Hear me now believe me later

    We win why you ask.

    No Retallic no Whitelock.

    • Geoffro

      Big shoes to fill for Tuipoluto and Vaia.

      • Yowie

        “Fritzell”

        Nice one.

        • Geoffro

          You quick on the draw Tex

        • Yowie

          It’s almost like Friday afternoon at work is boring and I’m scanning the GAGR page a lot.

        • Geoffro

          As we do

        • Reds Revival

          It’s the German arm of the family. They don’t talk about them…

        • Yowie

          Keeping it a bit underground?

  • Alister Smith

    I guess I can see the logic. The lineout changes, you change the thrower and add someone who is a more noted jumper. My misgivings are that BPA was the thrower to the worst lineout in SR AU (that is just a stab – no stats to back it up but as a Reds fan it felt like it). And Ned and Samu are different players, so you might lose those things that Pete Samu brought to the game and, if the ruck is going to be a key battleground, do we now risk losing the ruck to shore up the lineout. It is a bit like the boy with his fingers in the dyke – take one out to fill the other leak but the old one is leaking now. But it may suggest a change of game plan – more kicking in behind the defence but this time for the line, good kick chase, turning around their pack and bigger wingers. Hope it works if that is what he is aiming for. I did think Samu was perhaps a little quiet but I might have personally started Wright and Wilson as they have a combination and I think Wright is better at the ruck than Ned (but he has played well this year).

    As JOC can cover 12, 13 and 15 (and played enough wing in his younger days) and MT can play 10, 12 (and maybe 15) there is a lot of flexibility in the backline so bringing in JP is a good option though I hope Lolesio gets some game time across the TRC.

    • Bernie Chan

      The Reds lineout under pressure was…crap!

