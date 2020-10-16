Four Wallaby changes for Eden Park test - Green and Gold Rugby

Four Wallaby changes for Eden Park test

Coach Dave Rennie has refused to rest on the laurels of an impressive Wellington performance and made four squad changes for the second Bledisloe test.

Your Wallaby 23 is:

1 James Slipper (Brumbies)

2 Brandon Paenga-Amosa (Reds)

3 Taniela Tupou (Reds)

4 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (Reds)

5 Matt Philip (Rebels)

6 Ned Hanigan (Waratahs)

7 Michael Hooper (Waratahs) – captain

8 Harry Wilson (Reds)

9 Nic White (Brumbies)

10 James O’Connor (Reds)

11 Marika Koroibete (Rebels)

12 Matt To’omua (Rebels)

13 Hunter Paisami (Reds)

14 Filipo Daugunu (Reds)

15 Tom Banks (Brumbies)

16 Jordan Uelese (Rebels)

17 Scott Sio (Brumbies)

18 Allan Alaalatoa (Brumbies)

19 Rob Simmons (Waratahs)

20 Liam Wright (Reds)

21 Jake Gordon (Waratahs)

22 Jordan Petaia (Reds)

23 Reece Hodge (Rebels)

Immediate Takeaways:

Ned Hanigan replaces Pete Samu in the starting side, with Harry Wilson moving to 8 and the Waratah playing on the side of the scrum. This will be Hanigan’s first test since he came off the bench v England at Twickenham in 2018.

Brandon Paenga-Amosa replaces Folau Fainga’a at hooker and will play his first test since his debut season, in 2018.

Jordan Petaia returns from injury to the bench replacing Noah Loloesio while Liam Wright takes the spot of Rob Valetini

The Wallabies last won in Auckland when an Andrew Slack captained, Alan Jones coached, test side defeated the All Blacks 22-9. Led by huge defense in the pack (Topo Rodrigez in particular), astute play in the halves (Nick Farr-Jones and Michael Lynagh) and moments of class from Brett Papworth and David Campese, the win secured a 2-1 series victory and a memorable Bledisloe win.