 Friday’s (belated) Rugby News – Green and Gold Rugby
Rugby

Friday’s (belated) Rugby News

A precursor to 7A's fulltime face for Saturday ?
Friday’s (belated) Rugby News

Just when you thought it was safe to go back online…….

Welcome to the first of my Friday Rugby News offerings for GAGR. My apologies for the delay as some finer IT points were sorted. Thank you to Sully and the GAGR team for the opportunity and for confirming appropriate legal / indemnity cover is in place for all. I’ve fed on the efforts of others for so long I thought it only apt I put my shoulder to the wheel for a change, so let’s hook in.

After a couple of big weeks for Rugby Oz – secret loans to RA, private equity discussions, coach resignations, sacked coaches, the team from 1985 making their first finals, ‘Sideshow Bob’s’ (Valentini) contract renewal, McMahons gold overtures ignored, a proposed July test window of 3 tests v Les Bleus over 11 days and much more, but there’s one show in town that matters most this week & that’s ‘The Showdown for the Oz Crown – Part II’

 
‘Dan the Angry Man’

Even the most cursory glance, from a casual Rugby watcher at the Brumbies coach box will arrive at one conclusion, Coach McKellar is an angry man. Now that’s not necessarily a bad thing, but come on coach – smile. You lead the most consistently strong and accomplished Oz outfit, you are the anointed heir as coach of gold after Moses and your team, bye and bye, are the real deal. But, something has got under the Ponies skin this year, something Red and annoying – this from SMH’s Sam Phillips during the week.

“We’re quite happy: Brumbies, backs to the wall, big crowd at Suncorp, just ourselves and our family to bounce off,” McKellar said.

“We’ll go out there and prove a few people wrong and continue our reign as Australia’s leading team over a number of years. That’s the goal.”

“They’re at home, in front of a big crowd in Queensland and the expectation within their own group is that they win,” he said. “Individuals have been talking about it. Harry [Wilson] and James [O’Connor] have spoken about it a number of times; that it’s their turn and their time to take over the lead as Australia’s leading side.”

Nic ‘the Lip’ White chirped in with a few shots from the cheap seats as well

Now, I don’t mind the fact the Reds have consistently expressed their desire to be #1 this year. They have always been respectful, humble and driven to reach their sated goals.

Every corporate training / conference I go to says goals should be ‘SMART’ (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time bound), but apart for the dull a dog-shit ‘psychological hand grenades’ that always precede big games, I reckon the Reds have genuinely got under the Ponies skin this year ad to be frank, the Ponies haven’t put out a complete showing as yet, can they when it matters, will they when it counts or will a seething underbelly see them play on emotion instead of smarts – time will tell.

 

Finals Fearless Prediction

Let’s start at the end – Reds by 5.

For mine, at Fortress Suncorp, in front of over 40,000 (already confirmed) rabid, toothless, closely-related, Red’s fans and with a largely settled team (bar the Squatters injury and absence) I think they are deserved favourites.

The Reds of 2021 are a young side that’s learned to win, learned to close out close games, to win the ‘moments that matter’. They trust in each other, have a remarkable maturity (courtesy of one JOC2.0), but have the vigour, excitement and ‘can-do’ attitude that a combination of youth, common goal & clarity of role can provide.

With speed, size and skill across the field, lead superbly by JOC2.0 (who surely must be under serious consideration for Captaincy of the Wallabies) they are, in my opinion, the most complete Australian side for some time. Plus I get the feeling they have a few attacking tricks up their sleeve for this week’s finale that will bare scoreboard fruit.

The Brumbies are not without their dangers or threats and must be respected. You don’t become Australia’s premier Rugby Provence overnight. It’s a reputation and title built on consistency, resolution, hard work and results. They are well coached, well drilled and ruthless. BUT and it’s a big ‘BUT’, for mine they haven’t shone this year. They seem ‘clunky’ and just off the pace verse seasons of old. Granted they could have / should have beaten the Reds 2 & 0 for 2021, but that’s my point. The Ponies circa 2021 don’t let teams off the deck from leads of 17-0 & 12-0, they just don’t do it. They strangle you with a combination of field position and set piece dominance – a dominance they simply cannot impose against the vaunted Reds pack.

It’s around their playmakers that I think a lot of the ‘clunk’ is generated. For all the talk of ‘Gen Next’ & ‘second season stutters’ from the crop of talent unearthed last season , I think most have grown in stature, except maybe for one who has stalled – I’ve been left feeling ‘meh’ with one Noah ‘Genesis’ Lolesio.

For mine the Ponies 10/12 combo just has lacked sizzle / cohesion and as such hasn’t yet fully unleashed the dangers that lurk out wide in the Ponies backline. There’s been the occasional moment, but not the dominance, understanding or delivery of a commanding game from Genesis or ‘The Sheila’ (Simone). I also note Nic ‘The Lip’ White has forgotten how to run the ball, and when he is a passing 9 only (is it just me has his passing also been a little inconsistent this year?) and doesn’t run, opposition D’s have time and space to drift and snuff out wider threats.

I don’t discount the loss of the Squatter to the Red’s team, but in the Scottish kid, Hamish Stewart at 12, they have a vastly underrated and calm midfield defender, kicking option and ball playing / attacking threat to both support JOC and feed his outside men.

If there’s one are that those from the Sex Capital clearly edge the Communist’s it’s at 13. Young Josh Flook is no doubt a talented kid, but at 19, a kid none-the-less and I reckon he can expect a lot of traffic his way and some ‘special attention’ from Ikitau & Valentini. If Lolesio and Simone are to redeem themselves, it’s their smarts here in both isolating Flook in D and belting him when he has the ball – legal or otherwise. Nothing sends a message better than a 120kg number 8 arriving a fraction late for a tackle and a good ol’ fashioned rib-tickler, just lets him now you care…..

To sum it up – It’s the fabled Rugby adage. The Red’s pack will win them the game, the fairies, led by JOC2.0, will decide by how much and I suspect the ‘finishers’ for the Reds to provide real impetus from 55 minutes on.

This should be a victory for the Reds, a victory 4 years in the making. Indeed it will be a victory for all Oz Rugby and a celebration of vision, commitment, dedication & values and for that, at full time I would invite The Padre, The Coaching and Support Teams & one Mr Sam Cordingley to take a much-deserved bow.

 

When two tribes go to war.

A few surprises, some ‘gambles’ or ‘strokes of genius’ – the most inspirational and clever of them all for mine is JOC with the ‘C’ next to his name. It’s go time:

Queensland Reds 1-15: Feao Fotuaika, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Taniela Tupou, Ryan Smith, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Angus Scott-Young, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson, Tate McDermott, James O’Connor (c), Jock Campbell, Hamish Stewart, Josh Flook, Jordan Petaia, Bryce Hegarty.

Bench: Alex Mafi, Dane Zander, Zane Nonggorr, Seru Uru, Liam Wright, Kalani Thomas, Isaac Henry, Filipo Daugunu.

Brumbies 1-15: Scott Sio, Lachlan Lonergan, Allan Alaalatoa (c), Darcy Swain, Cadeyrn Neville, Nick Frost, Rory Scott, Rob Valetini, Nic White, Noah Lolesio, Tom Wright, Irae Simone, Len Ikitau, Andy Muirhead, Tom Banks.

Bench: Folau Fainga’a, Harry Lloyd, Tom Ross, Henry Stowers, Luke Reimer, Ryan Lonergan, Reesjan Pasitoa, Mack Hansen.

Me thinks the Reds bench has a far better ‘zing’ to it as well.

 

Three in Eleven!

No, this isn’t the results of a survey of Queenslanders who could successfully spell ‘cat’, but a confirmed test window v the baby frogs for July this year

Tom Decent from the SMH reports:

‘Rugby Australia boss Andy Marinos said World Rugby blocked a request to move the international window back a week and addressed concerns about player welfare as the Wallabies prepare to play three Tests in 11 days against France in July.
The Wallabies will carry a squad of approximately 38 players into the France series, which will see Test matches played on July 7 (Sydney), 13 (Melbourne) and 17 (Brisbane) in quick succession.

The Wallabies are set to play a match at the SCG for the first time in 35 years after Rugby Australia confirmed the three-Test series would be played in the space of 11 days.

As reported last week, Australia will take on the world No.5 French in three matches on July 7, 13 and 17, the first two of which fall on Wednesday and Tuesday evenings.

The opening Test will be held at the SCG, a venue the Wallabies last played at in 1986 against Argentina. Australia, captained by Simon Poidevin, won that match 26-0 in front of a crowd of 18,799′ (as a side note it also was the test Fitzy fell foul of flagrant French filth, aggression pent up from countless surrenders through the ages. However, it still remains Fitzy’s most memorable moment in Gold)

‘The second match will take place at AAMI Park in Melbourne, while Suncorp Stadium is locked in for a potential deciding Test.

Three-Test series are normally played over three consecutive Saturdays but RA and French officials have come to an agreement given there is a tighter window because the Top 14 season does not finish until June 26.

It means six- and four-day breaks will split the series. The Rugby Union Players’ Association (RUPA) wanted a minimum of five days between Tests but both parties have agreed on three matches in 11 days.

Larger squads are likely to come into play due to player welfare issues.

French players will come out in two touring groups, while Australia’s players will congregate after Super Rugby Trans-Tasman finishes on June 19.’

Related Items
  • Adrian

    Well done Hoss.

    I agree with just about all of the GF analysis, and I’ll read the bit about crawling for money later.

    I think JOC2 is THE man in this contest, both as game controller and captain.

    No doubt about the Qld pack either.

    I’m a bit iffy though about the Qld outside backs v the ACT outside backs. I can sort of see Len Ikitau and the wingers cutting up the “safe” Qld outside backs, almost all of whom are not familiar with their positions.

    I’m guessing that that Dungunau will come on early second half, and that possibly Campbell or Persia will end up as fullback. Faster ball will come when the halfback interchange happens and these outside backs should get it.

    Should be a terrific game

    Report
    • Hoss

      Morning mate,

      With Paisami out and Roosevelt on the pine I don’t disagree, but I think the Reds are stronger and more cohesive from 9-12. Add in their bench and I think the Reds are the more threatening XXIII.

      Can’t wait for the game, should be a cracker.

      Report
      • Geoffro

        Will be good to watch this game immediately after the ate a something finale,and guage a bit where we’re at.

        Report
  • Crescent

    Thanks Hoss – love the contribution!

    What I am loving is the match is unlikely to be a one sided affair and should be a belter. The battered and bruised Brumbies against a rising Reds side at home – there should be plenty of sizzle in this one. Even better, it will be on free to air on a primary channel, so this should be a worthy show piece.

    Report
  • Geoffro

    Good on you for stepping into the breech Hoss,Being unnatural as an Australian Rugby Championship match minus the NSW Waratahs (again, but we are living in extraordinary times I s’pose) my impartial tip is for Brumbies experience to prevail over Reds exuberance.
    As for the Frogs , they surely going to be pushing shit uphill travelling downunda and trying to win a series of 3 matches over 11 days

    Report

    • France is going to be interesting. Yes, they’re at the end of their season and they’ll be tired as always. But in terms of their development, they’re still really working out the kinks in their systems, particularly their attack strange as that might sound. When it clicks it’s almost literally irresistible, but they huff and puff a lot for not much return too often at the moment.

      However, in 2019, the Bokke kept dropping too many passes or throwing them to touch and losing games they should have won, and in 2021 it all came together for them. France’s issues are different but it will be interesting to see if they can sort it out in the next two years. I think they might well. It’s going to be a good challenge for the Wallabies.

      Report
      • laurence king

        They seem to be an excellent side and on the way up. Looking forward to the series. Cheers

        Report
  • Keith Butler

    Nice one Hoss. Still working on my magnum opus and hope to have it ready some time next week. Working title ‘Get Rooted’ a history of rugby in Taswegia.

    Report
    • Geoffro

      Hahahaha…was it your publisher that suggested adding the “Get” part to the title though ? :)

      Report
      • Keith Butler

        All my own work. An article on the club scene, small but perfectly formed, here in Tassie. Grass roots rugby at its grassiest. We sometimes forget that there is a game being played outside the big comps in Tahland and Redland.

        Report
        • markpa

          Keith, if you need a proof reader let me know.

          Report
    • Hoss

      Can’t wait for the reveal mate.

      Report
      • onlinesideline

        Mate – just an idea. (Sorry KB for using your answer as a direct path to Hossman ) But maybe its worth suggesting to GGR & Co that if the pickins’ are slim ATM and the resources arent there for a daily update, then maybe at beginning of every week just get the boys to publish the “Weekly Wang” page which stays up all week and just allows the users to wang on themselves. Im sure we’ll find something to talk about. It will just feed itself. No need for any editorial, just a picture of a Wallaby and we we’ll do the rest. What you think ? BTW – nice going, you called the score correctly sans 1.

        Report
        • Hoss

          Greetings to our Hungarian readers joining us today.

          terrific idea – I know that 3-4 GAGR faithful have reached out to Sully via back channels with offers as volunteers to keep the content and hence GAGR pumping.

          I note Sully has posted an email contact for himself in today’s news mate – drop him a line and see how you go.

          My offer was borne out of guilt – i had long enjoyed the fruits of others labours so I needed to put up or shut up. So I will be doing the Friday news and help fill any other role if required.

          Report
        • Yowie

          Cheers for doing the Friday news Hoss.

          (I had that day off work so caught up with that fact much later – my lack of comments was not a protest).

          Report
        • onlinesideline

          thats great mate – you’re 1-zip re score predictions.
          Maybe GGR may allow you to play bookie out of the Hunter as well

          Report

  • Good stuff Hoss.
    Brums for mine – Ikitau too hard to control, add one or two rolling mauls inside the 22 should do it for them.

    Report
    • Hoss

      Ponies starting outside backs are certainly sharp, but overall the Reds XXII get the chocolates.

      Report

      • We’ll see.

        I’ll still stick by my opinion, not sure enough to risk the $$ though.
        Brumbies by 13.

        Report
  • laurence king

    ‘Rabid, toothless, closely related’, I’m glad you put that qualifer in about ‘Red’s fans’. Because that first part could have been anybody north of the Tweed.

    Report
  • Brisneyland Local

    Like you brother Hoss, I am late to the party. But alas, I bring bon homie to everyone. Well except the puppy killers this week.
    Alas what a game it will be. I have my tickets, have to attend an childs birthday party (thank god not one of mine) then off to the watering hole, to pre-load for what shall be a stunning game.

    A tight contest all across the field. I think the reds are definitely up on the forward pack though. ANd should use their scrum as a weapon. I hope the Reds watched the Force’s method last week of distrupting the line out and rolling maul.

    JOC2.0 I think will be the settled 10. Lolesio struggled against a forward pack last week that was pushing him hard. Same with Nic White to a degree.

    Having Hunter Piasami is a disapointment, but I think the other backs should account for themselves well. Ikatu and Valentini are the concern.

    I am really looking forward to this game. Prediction is Reds by 5. Brumbies will still be sore from last week, and that will hurt by the second half.
    Reds are fresh and will start slow, but have fresh legs and will come home hard.
    Discipline for both teams is going to be the key issue. Mark my words on that one.

    Report
  • Brumby Runner

    Well done Hoss.

    While I think you have the result close to right, for the sake of balance and to maintain the GAGR reputation for integrity and best rugby website around, I will offer the reasons why the Brumbies will win the game.

    First, they are in better form than the Reds. Reds recently beaten by the Force who were in turn overcome by the Brumbies.

    Then, the 2021 record between the two sides should really be equal. The hand of God (Liam Wright) was to be penalised on the bell in the second game right in front. For some unknown reason, the referee withdrew his penalty advantage (perhaps when he realised the repercussions?).

    Finally, the Brumbies backline is a step up on the Reds. Every one of their 7 backline players was a member of the Wallabies group recently, while only three of the Reds backline players were.

    The weakness, if any, is in the scrum. The Reds will be heavily reliant on scrum penalties to stay in the game on the scoreboard.

    All that considered, Reds to win by 5.

    Report
    • laurence king

      Whichever way it goes I’m hoping for a titanic struggle, best of luck mate.

      Report
    • Hoss

      A game befitting all the hype. Herculean efforts from the Ponies, Reds never laying down. It ebbed and flowed and it was almost destiny that JOC would have final say.

      As the dust settles it’s perhaps poetic that it was the Ponies season-long achilles heal that cruelled them most – discipline.

      Great spectacle, I could’ve lived with a Ponies win, but the script had twist and turns till the death. To quote the reds captain – ‘how fucking good’ was that.

      Report

  • Does Berry get the trophy, or the Reds?

    Report
    • Greg

      I think 1-2 penalty tries would have been a tad generous but were arguably deserved.

      Report
    • Keith Butler

      A message for Mr Berry. It’s called boring in and Tupou was doing it all evening and only got pinged once. Valentini’s YC was dubious and yet Scott-Young gets away with a fore arm across the face of a Ponies player. Only light contact admittedly but to the head. No skin in this game as I do not follow either team. Berry had a mare and ruined it for me.

      Report
      • Brisneyland Local

        Keith I think it makes up for the 4 other Ponies that should have been yellow carded. continual infrigment in defence is not a tactic that we want to see. That is an AB’s tactic.

        Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          But it works

          Report

      • Scrum was my only whinge really Keith.
        Toward the end Nella was even angled in on setup, way before the engagement.
        Been a peeve of mine all year, always “reffed” by Berry.

        One could count the scrums and state that as being the amount of penalties the Brumbies missed out on, a big game changer.

        Oh well, get away with what you can eh?

        Report
  • Greg

    Trev Hoss,
    Well done, and thanks for stepping up.

    The game was interesting. Nothing showy. Only a little bit of sparkle out wide. Lots of hard work and players on both sides taking the ball into contact rather than throwing and hoping.

    Some good solid performances. I think O’Connor was the general again. It was fitting that O’Connor scored the winning try, and that the Ponies only had 13 men on the paddock.

    Not everyone will agree but I think the brumbies play cynically in the forwards and it shits me off. 4/5 need to learn to stay on their feet, and Mr White…. don’t let me start. That said, he had a solid game without dominating.

    Thanks again Hoss.

    Report
  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Hoss, love your work mate and I think you’ve been proved bang on with the way the game played out. I was surprised at the ill discipline of the Brumbies but I guess the pressure got to them.

    Love your bio but have to reply with this
    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/f30da343dd9ba750662df6fde0007a58c61df6a3baeaf52f69d5e89cf9cfd3b5.jpg

    Report
    • Yowie

      To quote an old boss:

      “I’m trying hard to like you, but you’re making it very difficult.”

      Report
  • Nutta

    Well done Cobb. And a fairly accurate prediction to boot. Long may he reign.

    Report
  • Huw Tindall

    This is like the Betoota but with facts. In fact better than Betoota. Long live Hoss’s hot Friday take on the news!

    Report
Rugby

A Masters from the Uni of Life, majoring in BS. Call the Hunter Valley home and a passionate Wallabies, Tah's and then the also-rans of Oz rugby next. Yearn for the days when uppitty Kiwis knew their place - losing in dying stages of Bledisloe's or as garbage collectors.

Related Items

More in Rugby