Friday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby

Friday’s Rugby News

Fridays Rugby News sees the World Seven Series caught up in the worldwide virus alert, Super Rugby Round Three, Super W kick off and Brumbies trying to draw a crowd

WORLD SEVENS DISRUPTIONS In a move that will probably not surprise anyone given the state of play worldwide, World Rugby announced on Thursday that the iconic Hong Kong Sevens, along with the Singapore Sevens will be postponed until October in order to deal with the Coronavirus issue, ESPN reported. World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont said in a statement, “The wellbeing of the rugby family and wider public is our priority & the decision to reschedule has been made in full consultation with the HKRU, Sport Singapore, unions and national authorities.” This followed a rash of similar cancellations and postponements in other sports including soccer, golf, basketball, athletics and Formula One among others. Hong Kong was to feature as a full stop of the Womens Series for the first time in 2020, as part of the expansion this year, while Fiji have won the last five Hong Kong titles on the men’s side. While it is always disappointing when something like this happens, World Rugby really had little option, with safety being paramount in a situation where no one is sure what is going to happen next. The upshot of this is bit more of a gap in the schedule for both men and women, although at this stage the Challenger events to qualify for the 2021 World Series are still scheduled to go ahead in South America for the men and South Africa for the women,

SUPER RUGBY WEEK THREE Week Three will see one positive for Australian rugby. One more Australian team will get a win after tonight, when the Rebels host the Waratahs at AAMI Stadium, (7:15PM AEDT). Neither side has set the world on fire in their first two games, with the Rebels improving against the Brumbies last week and the Waratahs looking dire against a weakened Blues side. Mr Wobbly takes a look at the matchup here Saturday has the Brumbies at home (again!), this time against the Highlanders. The Highlanders were disappointing last week at home against the Sharks so the Brumbies will be seriously eyeing this one off in order to put some more space on their rivals in the Australian conference. (7:15PM AEDT SAT) Over in South America, the Reds world tour continues with their third game in three weeks on their third continent, facing the Jaguares. Teams aren’t yet out at the time of writing for this one but it will be interesting to see what sort of backline rejigging occurs from Brad Thorn this week after shifting James O’Connor to 10 last week, which to my eye, was ineffective from an attacking sense. (10AM AEDT Sunday) The round kicks off with the Blues playing the Crusaders, the Sunwolves host the Chiefs, Hurricanes take on the Sharks, and Lions against Stormers. Teamlists are here. Tips: (also known as what not what to tip): Blues v Crusaders: Crusaders by 6, Rebeels v Tahs- Tahs by 9, Sunwolves v Chiefs- Chiefs by 15, Hurricanes v Sharks- Sharks by 8, Brums v Highlanders- Brums by 7, Lions v Stormers- Stormers by 5, Jaguares v Reds- Jaguares by 9.