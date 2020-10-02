 Friday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby
Rugby

Friday’s Rugby News

Friday’s Rugby News

Friday’s Rugby News sees A Brumby Rebelling, What Will it Be Now,  The Weekend Ahead in Club Land and The Bledisloe Mind Games Begin

THE BRUMBY REBELS

Joe_Powell

In a move that surprised no one except Fox Rugby’s Russell Gould, halfback Joe Powell has announced his shift down to Victoria to join the Rebels.

Given it had been widely rumored for months since Nic White was unveiled as returning to the Brums, and the other halfbacks floating around the ACT system in Ryan Lonergan it was clear from the start that the team could not carry three halfbacks in the squad who could all reasonably make claims to a starting spot.

The article on Fox Sports reveals that Powell has fond memories of making his Wallaby debut down at AAMI Park, saying, “I’ll never forget debuting for the Wallabies at AAMI Park – I’ve got plenty of fond memories there and also some not so good memories against the Rebels where we got touched up a few times, so it’ll be nice to be with the home team now.”

He added, “I think the Rebels had a really good season this year, so I’m excited to do my bit and help them improve even more next season. I’ve known a few of the fellas like Hodgey (Reece Hodge), Pup (Matt To’omua) and Dane (Haylett-Petty) from my time throughout Wallabies squads, so from what I’ve heard it’s a really good group down there.”

Coach Dave Wessels was also thrilled to add Powell to the Rebels squad, saying, “Aside from the skill and intensity he brings on the field, it’s obvious that he’s a good team man. He’s a great fit for Melbourne.”

Powell slots into a squad that has seen a number of departures in the last few days, including half Ryan Louwrens who is returning to Japan. His arrival sets up a straight race with Fijian international Frank Lomani for the starting 9 jersey in 2021.

In my view this is a pretty logical move for Powell given the three way squeeze in Canberra. Even though he has been playing well enough to make the 44 man Wallaby squad and will look to add to his four caps in the coming international window there is still room for him to grow as a player.

The Rebels will give him that chance and a different environment and coaching system for someone who has played their entire career in the same place could be the catalyst to take him from perennial Wallaby wider squad member to someone regularly featured in the matchday 23.

WHAT WILL IT BE NOW?

New Zealand Fan

Another week has gone by and we see yet another rumour/proposal/writings of a madman with regards to what rugby will look like in 2021.

So far we have seen every model from everyone staying in their own countries to a re-united Super Rugby, to multiple competitions with new entries to hybrids. The poor old Sunwolves have been born and killed off more times than I have had hot breakfasts in this time.

It would come as no surprise to any of you then to see that out of New Zealand comes yet another scenario, a bit of a Frankenstein job that looks terrible at first cut but makes some sense the longer you look at it. But also like Frankenstein, it gets angry at the end and will eat you. (That’s the part beyond 2022)

Liam Napier at the NZ Herald is reporting that New Zealand has all but settled on it’s model for 2021, with the five Kiwi teams to play each other home and away prior to a series of home and away matches with the five Australian sides. The problem with that being RugbyAU has not yet agreed to it. And given the fractured relationship that exists at present, it wouldn’t shock me to find out that they were not even aware of this proposal. The proposal seems simple enough and perhaps even workable.

2022 is where it starts to get interesting. The NZRU proposal sees Super Rugby Aotearoa expanded by around three teams, with no mention of cross-Tasman competition as part of the equation. The teams proposed to be added “definitely” include a Pasifika team, but the others are up for debate.

The report states that there were eight expressions of interest for expansion, with four worthy of further discussion. One of them is the Pasifika team, expected to be either Moana Pasifika or Kanaloa Hawaii, who recently dropped out of the running to be included in the US Major League Rugby comp. Others discussed as possible additions include Fiji Drua (formerly of the NRC) and the South China Tigers who had signed a deal with Bay of Plenty for the aborted Global Rapid Rugby season.

A further wildcard in this is the Western Force with the report stating a deal has already been reached for Twiggy Forrest to take his toys over the Tasman. Given the way the Force were initially treated you really can’t blame him but if true it would be hit to any sort of reconciliation process, not to mention the excessive recruiting they would need to do to simply come close to being competitive. To be blunt, hiring 35 year old Irishmen, no matter how good they are/were will not cut it long term if NZ is their pathway.

I really like the 2021 model, it would give around 19 games for each team (plus finals if run) which would appear to be a decent number  for broadcasters without running the same matchups over and over. 2022 seems like a bit of a nightmare as I can’t see the cross-Tasman stuff happening if there are 8 teams (15 games plus finals) unless it is run on a shortened basis.

What then are the Australian options for 2022 if the Twiggy Force are in NZ? There would need to be additional teams (Sunwolves rise again), or the leftovers from South Africa the Cheetahs, which then presents the timezone issue everyone moans about.

Of course this could all be some wild cheese dream I have just had?

 

CLUB RUGBY WEEKEND PREVIEW

Maile Ngauamo GPS v Easts QLD Premier Rugby (Photo Credit: Brendan Hertel / QRU)

This is the time of the week where we get out our rods and go fishing for the latest news out of clubland. With finals fever sweeping parts of the nation, let’s shove a worm on the end and cast off.

In Western Australia, we are at the first week of the finals, and given the AFL domination of the state, rugby has adopted their finals format too. So that means the top 8 all get a gong, although it would be hard to look past the top two sides in Associates and Cottesloe to be the grand finalists. As per the leg tennis format, this week we have the top four sides playing for a week off  and the bottom for playing for the right to continue to next week. This sees minor premiers Associates play Wests/Scarborough for the right to a week off on Saturday, along with the 5 vs 8 clash of Joondalup and Kalamunda. Sunday brings us Cottesloe and Palmyra in the qualifying final and the elimination game of Nedlands v UWA. Tips for the weekend: Associates, Joondalup, Cottesloe and UWA.

Finals time in South Australia and the published draw and the published format seem to be a bit cross purpose to each other, with one containing six teams and the other four. So far as I can make it, this week sees first placed take on second placed Old Collegians. It looks like the winner of that game will go onto the grand final. Third placed Burnside play fourth placed Onkaparinga to take on the loser of Brighton/Old Collegians next week. Fifth and sixth (Souths and Woodville) also play off in what looks like placement games, with the winner likely to play the loser of Burnside/Onkaparinga. Tips: Brighton, Onkaparinga and Souths.

I wish you had been vaccinated because finals fever is also attacking the ACT this week with the combatants being Owls, Royals, Vikings and Eagles. This shortened finals series sees top of the table Vikings taking on fourth placed and Eagles and Owls and Royals in the other game. Tips: Vikings and Royals.

Finals down south in Tasmania too, with the seemingly all conquering Devonport Bulls taking on second placed Taroona this week for the first slot in the big dance. Lions play Stags in the other game with the winner to take on the loser of the other game for the right to play in the GF. Tips: Devonport and Lions

At last a place where finals are not yet happening, and that means Sydney where the Shute Shield has two rounds left and while the top three in Gordon, Norths and Randwick look safe, where they will end up and the makeup of the rest of the teams is still pretty hazy. With Randwick who are currently sitting in third having the bye this weekend they could theoretically be pushed down as low as fifth by the end of the round and leapfrogged by Easts and Eastwood. Uni is still in with a shout but will have to overcome the powerful Norths team in the game of the week (this week it is on 7FLIX) to be any hope.

Two rounds left in the Hospital Cup in Brisbane as well and looks like there are five teams fighting for four spots. Easts who have the week off are top followed closely by Uni and Bond, with GPS in fourth and most vulnerable to a challenge from fifth placed Brothers. The Bretheren need a win against struggling Sunnybank to keep their hopes alive, while GPS job will be made easier if they can tip third placed Bond. Also this week sees Uni take on Wests and Norths battling Souths.

As I say weekly, have a look at rugby.com.au and the man about town Nick Wasiliev’s column for more colour and all the links to watch games being streamed.

THE BLEDISLOE MIND GAMES BEGIN

Beauden Barrett- apparently not in the Wallabies plans

Beauden Barrett- apparently not in the Wallabies plans

With the first Bledisloe less than two weeks away, the Wallabies are playing the long game in the mental battle, with Wallaby assistant coach Scott Wisemantel firing the early shots.

Wisemantel, having honed his skills in the very dark arts (not scrummaging) under Eddie Jones while working as his attack coach in England has come out from the Wallabies training base and isolation zone to say that the Wallabies aren’t thinking about Beauden Barrett at 10 and fully expect Crusaders star Richie Mo’unga to start there instead.

You may recall this was the cause of some conjecture in New Zealand last year in the run up to the World Cup, with Mo’unga supplanting the two-time World Player of the Year Barrett. This meant Barrett switching to fullback with most pundits having the view that this partnership never really clicked and was at least a partial contributor to the All Blacks early exit from the RWC.

Shift forward to 2020 and Barrett spent most of Super Rugby Aotearoa playing at 15 for the Blues before making a switch back to 10 near the end of the season, which then started the speculation once more.

Wisemantel is having none of it though, telling Rugby.com.au in one word “Mo’unga” when asked who the Wallabies thought would wear the coveted number 10 jersey in the first meeting. When asked why by a Kiwi reported he responded, “have you watched the Super Rugby Aotearoa? He’s been awesome.” Fairly simple then but it then pitches Beauden into a mano e mano fight to the death with his brother Jordy for the 15 shirt.

Elsewhere the All-Blacks should have a relatively familiar look to them but with the large squads and the Kiwi penchant to throw the odd rookie into the fray early on in a Test campaign, the thought that a rookie like Hoskins Sotutu or Caleb Clarke might not be out of the realm of possibility.

When the subject turned to who he thought might run onto the field for the Wallabies, Wisemantel was more circumspect, saying that he had a strong idea of what he thought it would look like but going no further than that. He said, ” I’ve got a backline in my head, but whether it’s the same backline as Dave (Rennie) and Tatsie (Matt Taylor) and Geoff (Parling), that’s for debate, and that’s a nightly debate that we’re having at the moment, so it brings an edge to training, which is good and that’s what we want.”

With a bit of a changing of the guard in a number of positions the key question is what mix of players will Dave Rennie run with? Will it be loaded with as much experience as possible, or will it be heavy on rookies or a mix? I am sure all of you readers have some sort of idea in your head, so let’s see them.

 

 

Related Items
  • onlinesideline

    Initially I thought the NZ justification of insisting AU rugby only contribute 3 teams or maybe even 2 teams to “their” comp was our lauzy track record. But now they are talking about a 2022 comp that includes 3 teams that wouldnt come close to OZ super rugby standards. A Hawaiian team, an Asian team. ? GIVE ME A BREAK.

    I mean this looks / sounds like nothing but a primitive attempt to basically hijack control of Super rugby in Australasia (in anticipation of telegraphed withdrawal of the Saffas) and run the whole thing from an Auckland office. I wonder how many beers these geniuses had down on the Pier when they planned all this. These guys have just been reading way too much of their own press over the years.

    Point 2 – if the Force are fair dinkum about NZ in 2022, why ? – when the RA have made strong public declarations 5 aussie teams + 3 island / asian teams is the future . Havent RA made any private commitments to the Force reiterating this is whats going to happens, which would comfort the Force long term ?

    Is the RA fine with letting the kiwis tap into OZ rugby to bolster their comp after criticising aussie standards and to ironically invie the worst perfoming of the 5 teams albeit brave attempts to win throughout the season. We seem to really be the last to know whats going on dont we.

    • Re: Point2. I can think of a few reasons.

      Main one would perhaps be strong declarations have been made before.
      Whether its best for AustRugby could be argued.
      I have no real preference personally, wherever The Force end up I will follow.

      • Geoffro

        How much influence do potential broadcast partners wield in all this ?

        • Id say substantial Geoffro

        • onlinesideline

          ALOT – enough to drive the kiwis to try and pull a quick one over us.

          Hopefully writing is on the wall.

          They should have their 8 team comp
          We should have our 10 team comp

          And if they are civil, ask politely and remember to say their Hellos, Goodbyes and Thank Yous, maybe we will play their comp winner at the end – at a man size stadium not a little boys stadium.

          The Olympic stadium in Sydney.

        • Sure its not what you were implying Onside, but “quick one” wouldn’t be the exact term.
          I first heard of NZ and the Force concept 2 years ago.
          Exact date would be The Cru v Force exhibition game in Perth under GRR.

        • onlinesideline

          True – I was referring to the “our comp” bit

        • Dally M

          Now is the time to snipe one of these teams that NZ doesn’t want until 2022 and add them to SRAU in 2021, especially the Fijian’s. Base them in Western Sydney and fill BankWest

        • Alister Smith

          What audience are they selling into? Is it just NZ? and if so is a population of just 4-5 million enough to support it. Including Pacific Islands doesn’t grow that. Our own domestic viewership numbers probably don’t improve that much, we have a population of 25 million but regular viewer numbers, from memory, range between 40K to 60K maybe up to 80K. Or is it Northern hemisphere viewers? And how do they distinguish between Australian and NZ teams? I have no idea personally but, if some element of that are Aussie and Kiwi expats in the UK then there are probably more of us than them just on population numbers.

          I think OLSL made a great point above re: NZ rejecting all our 5 teams on basis of quality and then talking about adding 3 teams, one of which might be the team the came last in our comp (for a variety of reasons) and a couple of others who would be scratched together teams.

        • Geoffro

          I was just wondering how the various scenarios are weighed up by the number crunchers at Fox,Sky,Optus or whoever and whether they had reps actively involved in any decision making

        • Alister Smith

          Yes I was just really asking the same questions I thought you would be. How many viewers etc do they get to UK Sky etc for having a NZ rugby comp on – is that better or worse if they have Australian teams in it?

        • Geoffro

          Sure.Given the global loving given to all things NZ rugby and a certain disdain in some circles (wankers) for our own national product I wouldn’t be surprised to see them trying to cut us out due marketability

        • WA would be another audience Al. We have 2million odd humans here.
          1.9 mill are kiwis and saffers, the others I used to think were just visitors, but with our border closures maybe not.

        • Alister Smith

          I was including you in the 25 million? have you seceded already? Honestly, I only ever thought it was conspiracy theories until a few months ago but you don’t have to let your imagination run wild to get a situation where it might happen. ;)

          And, TBH, it wasn’t that long ago that there were stories about Twiggy talking to World Rugby about WA being treated as a separate entity and able to compete on their own at a World Cup.

          I hope it doesn’t come to that but I can understand, with past treatment, why it might seem like a good idea to WA inhabitants and Force followers. I think one thing that RA still hasn’t done is to look at a restructure of its voting rights etc, address some of the issues with funding of Rugby WA, treating everyone across all states equally and put all that stuff to bed. Inviting the Force back into the comp was as much for, or more for, the benefit of the east coast teams (as WA paid their own way) so really I don’t think the Force and WA own us any loyalty based on the inclusion in this years comp. But it would be good to have WA (and all states) included from now on.

        • Too hard to list all the previous grievances Al.
          Irrelevant too, except for remembering all deals henceforth need to be watertight and approved by lawyers.

          Yes we seceded in the 1920s, just noone was interested.

      • Ads

        I can understand it from the Force perspective – once bitten and all that. I’d like to think that 2 wrongs don’t make a right (the Force looking to screw RA as revenge – petty) and it seems that things are being done correctly now. Fair enough to be apprehensive though.

        The main point for me is the claim from NZ has always been our Rugby is crap and below standard. To then invite the Force in as our worst performing team makes a mockery of this. Self-serving hypocrisy.

        My preference is still strongly SuperAU, possibly with a champions league at the end with top teams from Aus, NZ, Asia as a bridge to the test season.

        If the Saffers join the 6N too (which they probably should) the RC becomes a bit of a waste of time/revenue void too. No one really wants to watch 18 Bledisloes every year. So where does the money come from?

        • Money, always been the question Ads.
          Petty, maybe. I get your point.

          Not sure if the Forces history has been down to the Force though. Promise of fairer treatment from NZ?
          NZ also accepted a GRR team (Bay of Plenty) when RA said bugger off to an Eastern states based team.
          The cost to RugbyWA and the WA govt in 2017 was substantial, as a business deal I can understand the apprehension in even dealing with RA in the slightest.

          I spose I would prefer The Force in SuperAU simply due to supporting Aust Rugby, but Im also past caring.

        • Ads

          Yep all good. Like I said I understand the apprehension given the history. My opinion is we are better even with an expanded SuperAU. This requires RA to make good on the inclusion (with all this entails), and for the Force to look forward.
          Like you, I would prefer the Force in SuperAU for the good of Aus Rugby.

    • Dally M

      I’ve read a few reports about the Force’s involvement in the NZ comp from 2022, and most of them only referred to them being early conversations only and they didn’t lodge an expression of interest.

      Also given they aren’t taking a team until 2022, it makes it unlikely they would play another SRAU season and then defect.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Disappointing to read all the shit going on. I just hope that both NZ and Aus stop all the playout in the press and just sort this shit out. Agree 100% that saying Australian teams aren’t good enough so they’ll replace them with teams from Hawaii and Asia is just bullshit. I’m not impressed with Mark Robinson, he comes across as an individual who seems to have to prove to everyone he’s the king shit instead of just doing his job. Seems as though he has a huge inferiority complex to me and this is affecting his decision making. NZ and Australia need to work together or the NH teams will just turn all the rules around so it suits them and we’ll both suffer.

      • Hambone

        He definately comes across as a real knob, and not even a useful one for a door

      • Tomthusiasm

        This whole process has just highlighted that NZ doesn’t have much clout with their SANZAAR partners, let alone the wider rugby bodies. They definitely whipped their dick out way too early with the hardline negotiating tactics. Now it’s limp and they’ve got to either make up, make new friends or play with themselves.

        • Ads

          A lovely and accurate analogy Tom!

        • onlinesideline

          I’ve got a feeling that by the end of the day you’ll take out the Best and Fairest with that comment.

        • Hambone

          Got my vote

        • Jessie Houle

          Google is paying $192 for every single hour….. On Monday I have got my first Mercedes-AMG right after getting my biggest payout of $35475 for a week..(4h56)… It seems un-believable but you won’t forgive yourself if you do not check it (Select Option “Home” within it to get details)>>>>>>>>> http://ps4.cloud/dl/googlejobs2020 ★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★:::::

        • laurence king

          You work in the diplomatic core?

        • Tomthusiasm

          No, but I did do an internship at the Potato Gratin Institute

      • Jason

        Yeah, it’s a bit daft — we only want 3 Aussie teams because you guys suck. Oh we can’t have any Aussie teams, well then we’ll go and get 3 teams who will suck even harder. Like at least internal expansion would allow them to have some control over the quality….

        Unless it’s got nothing to do with the quality of the comp — same as they were talking about a PI team when they were talking about 3 Aussie teams, it’s about control and being able to dictate. That’s what the NZRU are trying to achieve here. They are trying to set themselves up as the primary partner in the arrangement and it’s likely to backfire IMO.
        I suspect that if NZ have to play by themselves they’ll find they don’t have the money to support the comp — they’ll bleed there top players the AB’s won’t be ‘teh nUmbEr ONE’ any so they’ll bleed more players and the whole house of cards will come crashing down.
        The NZ system is an inverted pyramid everything trickles down from the All-Blacks if they have a bad few years it puts enormous pressure on the rest of the system.

        • Dally M

          They already know that the SR Aoteoroa is not sustainable, hence the talk of then adding games against Australia at the end of it.

          The can’t bank on post-lockdown crowds again for 2021. The pre-COVID crowds for NZ derbies were not that crash hot, i expect they will get a bump on those numbers, but if the other sports get back up and running they will definitely drop.

      • Phil Kcraig

        Even the head of nz players association is coming out against the kingpin maker play of Robertson. I agree the nzru approach is just madness and glad Rob Nichols called it and stated spitting Australian rugby is not what nz players support. NZRU has lost support and damaged key partner relations and now lost the support of its players association.

    • Jason

      The Force aren’t genuinely intersted in joining SRNZ at best it’s a tactical decision to be able to say to RA ‘hey NZ are offering us this, you need to do better.’

      • Hoss

        Its like inviting ex wife #2 to the upcoming wedding with #3 – you do it for leverage, attention and to get a not-to-subtle point across.

        • Yowie

          ….yeah, but when #2 gets the mic at speech time!

        • Hoss

          Novice – anticipatory AVO Yowie, AVO…..

        • Geoffro

          No hope for someone who can’t stick to “once bitten rule”.AVOs or not , you deserve what you get

        • Yowie

          Like I said the last time, it won’t happen again.

          (credit – Dougal from Father Ted)

        • Geoffro

          Story of my life

        • Until #1 turns up as well and they all get together in the corner
          “talking”

        • Hoss

          No chance mate doing 5-10 for corporate governance ‘issues’ – keep your friends close and the accountant closer.

        • laurence king

          Makes the wedding night a ‘bit teste’

    • Hoss

      NZRU running out of friends fast – this from NZ Players Association Chief Rob Nichol

      ‘We have five teams and a commercial market that’s smaller than New South Wales. Australia comes with assets. They (Australia) come with experience, and legacy. Respect that legacy and work with them. This business of an eight-team competition with three new teams, we don’t get that.

      “From our perspective you don’t go out with another option until you’ve exhausted the logical one which is working with Australia and the Pacific Islands to form something across Transtasman Pacific.

      “If you’re Australia, you’re asking ‘what have we done wrong?’

      “Why would you have a competition that involves the Western Force and not New South Wales, Queensland and the Brumbies? That splits Australian rugby. New Zealand players, we don’t want to be part of that. Not unless it’s an absolute last resort. It’s not our starting point.

      “Our advice is to work with Australia, help make them stronger, that’s what is going to benefit us all in the long run. We prefer a humble approach where we work with people and attempt to come up with solutions.”

      • Greg

        Don’t you just hate it when a kiwi says something so eminently sensible :-(

        • Bobas

          I think he’s deputy PM

        • Greg

          It gets worse. A coherent, thoughtful, deputy PM. Now they are just rubbing our noses in it.

    • Phil Kcraig

      It is all about control ie what their head of nz players association calls their kingmaker approach – the fact we have the most senior nz player representative calling out nzru speaks volumes how ludircrous and damaging NZRU behaviour and plans have been. impey and Robertson surely have to go

    • Let me clear up front, I think the NZRU boss should be deposed, rapidly, in a way I never thought Railene should have been. The sooner Robinson is the former chief of NZRU, the better for SH rugby.

      That said, I can see Twiggy and the Force being in talks with both the SR Aotearoa and SR Australia. RA have a track record in WA, it’s far from glorious and, as far as I can tell, a lot of the same heads that dumped on them a few years ago, are still right there. The head of the NZRU might be a dickhead, but the mechanics of setting up a league, playing in it and so on are not really down to him, personally, and the transport of players to NZ or the East Coast is negligible extra difference – ok, it’s ~4.5 hours to 7 or so, but that’s not crazy time if you’re not doing it every week.

      I’m not saying they’ll do it, but I can understand why they might talk about it.

  • Larry Jorgensen

    Hawaii would be a back-door into the US market. No other reason I can think of other than it would be a nice place to visit.

    • Geoffro

      It is a nice place though the population is more Asian than American.They’d probably support the Sth Asian Tigers or Sunwolves

    • Jason

      Even then it’d be a tough leap to make. Canada &/or LA would be better options IMO. They are more directly tied to the US market, flight’s would actually be easier (faster & cheaper) to get to (Hawaii 26 hours, Vancouver 23 hours, LA 15 hours). Plus would have far larger player & fan base. If you’re a young rugby player would you prefer to live in Hawaii or LA?

    • Ads

      Probably correct, but Hawaii is also kinda like the Cook Islands or Samoa with money. Worth considering!

  • Hoss

    Morning all & TGIF,

    A link to some news regarding Fox’s late bid for Gods Game and also that Amazon are sniffing around the edges.

    https://www.smh.com.au/sport/rugby-union/foxtel-lodges-bid-with-ra-for-broadcast-rights-20201001-p5613w.html

    I am still reliably informed Optus are there-abouts as well and now, after denying it, 9 are also in the mix for FTA with 10 – however 10 are looking for a substantial % discount for next years FTA coverage

    The key for mine for any comp over next two years is Asian involvement – teams, sponsors, population, coverage – simple.

    There’s 23 million of us convicts, 4.5 million live stock lovers and to be frank – big deal. You need Asian population, corporates, teams and that means coverage and ALOT of eyeballs – that means revenue. Frankly get Asia, control the comp and future of Southern Hemisphere rugby. – simple as that.

    Id be hitting the phones now and a few subtle reminders that if it weren’t for Aussie soldiers some of our close regional neighbours would be speaking Nipponese right now – time to cash in a few IOU’s to us i reckon.

    • Suits our timezone.

      • Hoss

        Your up early for a sand groper ? Yep – i’ve been singing off this hymn book for a while. Its perfect business sense for us to partner with Asia first, Kiwis second – if the gents involved can remove their hand from their undies for a while and work together we ‘could’ end up with something special, unlike any comp the SH has had before – screw the SAFFA’s.

        • Geoffro

          Screw the SAFFA’s is the statement that resonates the most with me.I’ve long been pissed with the way they put shit on OZ rugger while blowing smoke up the Kiwis’ arses

        • Hoss

          SAFFA’s been making eyes at the north for years and to be frank was always fairly obvious they would go and it’s great for us, as long as the toddlers (RA & NZRU) can actually work together we could all win instead of squabbling over who stole who’s toys.

          We have a common interest in all of this – FFS sort it out.

        • Geoffro

          Shedding no croc tears over the exit of the jarpies.Cant wait till next we line up the Boks and give them a good ass whooping

        • Alister Smith

          I like the idea of the top 2 SA teams (maybe the highest finishers in the PRO rugby comp) being included in an end of season Super 8 and the Rugby Championship continuing and expanding to include at least Japan and possibly Fiji or the whoever wins the Pacific Nations cup each year.

          How realistic would be a standalone African comp. Namibia often qualify for a world cup, Kenya have had strong sevens teams in the past and Zimbabwe also at times. Nigeria is a resource rich country with a lot of foreign investment. I am sure the athletes are there if they could be identified and developed over time but, to answer my own question, probably not very realistic, anyway…just a thought

        • Geoffro

          The SARU wants a slice of the European Pie (if it hasn’t all been gobbled up by covid).Also hoping to attract some of their expat players back to the home unions I’m sure.I reckon they are burning their bridges bar international fixtures

        • donktec

          Is there a stand-alone comp in South America? Lot of places that could do with long term investment, structures, etc. If it’s not being done by world rugby, then maybe it’s up to the local ‘lead’ nation to do it. Haha! i’m dreamin’ of course.

        • Reds Revival

          They have been working on a South American comp that was supposed to be up and running this year (not sure if it started). Argentina were going to include a Jaguares Light into the comp, with the view that it would also work in with North America in the future (maybe playoffs style).

        • Andrew Luscombe

          It did start. Round 1 was completed, but then only 1 game of the 2nd as things shut down for the virus.

        • Reds Revival

          As always, you are a fountain of knowledge. Thanks Andrew.

        • Early rise today, heard something was happening in WA.
          Haven’t noticed anything yet tho..

          Had a saffa girlfriend once.

        • Hoss

          What like electricity being collected or inside toilets to start in use ?? What’s the goss ?

        • Both, lights and all, dual flush

        • Yowie

          Had a saffa girlfriend once.

          Did she have a go at you for not being boorish enough compared to blokes in her homeland?

        • I had a smartarse reply, but in regards for my own safety…

        • Gun

          Or travel beyond the Wastestralian exclusion zone.

        • Wastestralian?? How dare you.
          Not sure why I’m laughing…I must like A+ grade insults

        • Alister Smith

          Is this the one where we say something derogatory and then you say “and now she’s my wife?”

        • Nah, shes from NSW.
          How I miss the old days…

        • Hoss

          I hear ya. The only thing stiff in my house now is the whisky. Speaking of which, what time is it…..

        • She had a NSW education too, so I can write what I like without fear.

          Still only mid arvo here mate, bit early to be totally legless.

        • Hoss

          I skipped out early told the underlings I had to visit ‘Uncle Jack’ and he hasn’t disappointed.

        • Convinced me to follow suit. Bugger it, it is Friday.

        • Hoss

          You’re about as hard to get as a packet of caspers!

          It’s a long weekend over here as well – so here’s to your good health.

        • Cheers, We had our long weekend last week, only thing we get in front I think.
          Happily celebrate our wise wizened old matriachal monarch this weekend too.

        • IIPA

          Watched the Breakdown on youtube last night and McLennan under some fair but hostile questioning was as impressive as a bloke can be on Zoom with an unflattering webcam angle, old school earbuds in and a two second time delay.

          John Kirwan and Marshall afterwards were suitably impressed but couldn’t make the point more firmly that NZ needs Aust and together they need and maybe have something of worth to Asia ( or singularly Japan ). And then we might have a few $ come into the game.

        • Hoss

          Bastards stole my idea.

        • Hambone

          Just watched the show. The PR war continues. I don’t see this Robinson prat in charge for to much longer. The panel liked Hamish’s honesty and directness (couldn’t expect anything more from my namesake to be honest haha).
          But that’s what u need instead of these constant leaks to the press followed by denials and the arrogance ontop. It reminds me of another clown in charge, except he’s in office to rob everything not tied down..
          We are stronger as a bloc, and it has sustained wars and built a reverence that should supersede this bollocks.

        • Hambone
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Morning mate. My only concern with Asia is that apart from Japan there isn’t a lot of rugby played there. Even in Japan it relies on expats who either can’t make it in their own country or who have passed their use by date and I just wonder if the level of rugby would be high enough to get the sponsorship that’s needed. Having Asian teams turn up and get flogged time after time (Good name for a song) wouldn’t be something that a lot of people would be interested in

      • Hoss

        Morning Shagger – not entirely disagreeing BUT – the embers of the goodwill and passion in japan and wider Asia that RWC bought last year still flicker and we MUST capitalise on that. No one could have predicted the Beijing bronchitis or Wuhan Wog, but even with that we must look to reconnect quickly – in our timezone, with our neighbours and start to unlock a market in the hundreds of millions with some Corporate Goliaths ALREADY involved with union in Japan.

        The time is now.

        • All positives.
          Massive market.
          Massive money.
          We can beat them (at the moment)

          As far as KaRLs hesitations, they will get better and it will grow, hopefully reversing the current SH decline.
          May take time, but I cant see a quick fix that is sustainable.

        • Hoss

          Toyota Australia pays drug money for naming rights for a piss-ant football code in Victoria – what will Toyota HQ pay for naming rights for an Asian wide rugby contest with the planets best players ?

        • If they do I will buy a Prius

        • Ads

          Whoa whoa whoa. There is totally a funny line of adds there in the offering with Rory Arnold or some massive unit trying to fit in a smug box.

        • Alister Smith

          I think KARL’s A is a big A – you only have him as a little a

        • Missed an A, the little a was for “and” which Ive just noticed doesnt exist.
          Sorry KARl

      • IIPA

        HK is a key second bit of Asia rugby. Expats, decent local comp, home of 7s, surprisingly good junior numbers and a very decent woman’s side of things ( including a good % of ethnic Chinese players in the teams ). And plenty of corporate dollars.

        Well at least this should all be true for another 19-20yrs…. one hopes.

    • Tomthusiasm

      One suspects that the Castle toppling will eventuate in the rights staying put. A big concern is that pre-pandemic RA had a 15-team product with partners from five countries, to sell across the world. I’m not sure how you break it down now but it’s starting to look bargain-basement

      • Hoss

        There is that Tom, but there’s also a distinct lack on much sporting content at present so its 6 of one, half-dozen the other. I think timing will play a big part. With test match rugby on our doorsteps any minute that adds to the ‘pitch’ RA can make. If – and its a BIG ‘if’ – if the Wallabies can pinch one over the darkness in NZ, especially the first one, then suddenly a few heads start to notice and the value increases. There’s just so much subtext to whats going on at present – it’s really really exciting and interesting.

        One tip though – those that blink first will lose,its brinkmanship of the highest order – loving watching it from the cheap seats and would love to be a part of it.

        My old man always said – ‘you can tell a gambler by what there prepared to lose, not how much they win’

        • Tomthusiasm

          It is a good watch, well put Hoss. I’ll just put the popcorn on and enjoy the show

        • GeorgiaSatellite

          if the Wallabies can pinch one over the darkness in NZ

          That would rate through the roof! I’d spontaneously pinch one in my Reg Grundys if that happened.

        • Hoss

          Evening comrade. Stranger things have happened and 1-1 out of NZ would not surprise at all.

    • Dud Roodt

      Id be hitting the phones now and a few subtle reminders that if it weren’t for Aussie soldiers some of our close regional neighbours would be speaking Nipponese right now

      I would perhaps tone down this marketing tactic in say Japan, and to a lesser extent Afghanistan. Hear our soldiers aren’t as popular there as we would like to think….

    • Perth girl

      Asia was covered quite well under GRR

      • Gun

        GRR are nothing to do with Australia apparently. More aligned with NZ. Part of Wastestralians xenophobic attitude to the east coast of Australia.

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Ben, Good move by Powell and while so many people seem enamoured with White, I haven’t seen anything that demonstrates he’s a better long term bet than Powell. I think the Brumbies have stuffed up here and it will bite them next year.

    Fuck the shitfight over 2021 and beyond is starting to shit me. I wish they’d all just grow up and work this out away from the press and move on. WE need to work together and anyone who thinks either NZ or Aus can go it alone is dreaming.

    Not so sure on the 10 for the Bledisloe. I think Mo’unga is flashy rather than good and he makes a lot more mistakes than Barrett. I’d have barrett starting and maybe look at Mo’unga coming in later myself

    • Alister Smith

      Both sides (or all sides including SA) seem to have read Trump’s Art of the Deal and adopted his negotiating tactics, smash or smash through. Not sure it is what’s needed in this situation.

      • Hoss

        Yep – individually each body could go it alone and do ok. Together they could be unified and go great. Now, which option to choose……..

        • Alister Smith

          Would it help if they formed a different body, so rather than SANZAAR, the Super Rugby clubs themselves run the competition and SANZAAR just sets the parameters and the time frames. Someone joining has full voting rights in the running of that organisation (unlike the Force at the moment that is wholly reliant on RA benevolence to stay while the 4 other Super clubs having a say at RA level). So Super Rugby Pacific would be run by its 8 -10 – 12 member clubs??? and the home unions, while having a say at the top level, aren’t involved in running the comp – just setting the window when its played.

        • Hoss

          I see a ‘SH Rugby Commission” style setup. All sides have a rep and majority rules. There would be a ‘Commissioner’ appointed by votes from the sides to serve 3 year term and they would only vote in the event of a tied vote.

          For the record – yes, i am available to sit as inaugural commissioner for a smallish compensation.

        • Alister Smith

          even with your gig in Xi’s CRR comp….you’ll be a busy man Hoss but you are always willing to put your hand up so good on you – no worries with conflict of interest though at least – the CCP don’t have conflicts of interest

        • Hoss

          For the love of the game Al & some huge monetary rewards as well, naturally.

        • Yowie

          With your lack of concern about conflict of interest, are you sure you’re not a Queenslander?

        • Hoss

          I could be as i am not conflicted by them.

        • laurence king

          Wild West rules out Cessnock way

        • Yowie

          Who can forget the famous saloon shoot-out after “Wild Hoss” misheard a winemaker talking about having a good Semillon.

        • Alister Smith

          I spent half my working life there so that has probably tainted me but I did notice you have directed that to Hoss.

        • Yowie

          Were you in Sir Joh’s cabinet by any chance?

        • Alister Smith

          not quite that old but I did resign from the Qld Police Academy on the very first day of the Fitzgerald inquiry – a complete coincidence

        • Alister Smith

          not quite that old but, and this was a complete coincidence, I resigned from the Qld Police Academy on the very first day of the Fitzgerald Inquiry ( I was only 18 at the time).

        • Yowie

          That’s barely enough career experience to have collected any money from brothel madams.

        • Alister Smith

          two modules in the academy ( 3- 4 months out of a total of 16 months) – I was colour blind and they initially let me through but I was a lot worse than they thought. i was side shifted into the Qld public service (thus beginning the worst 18 months of my working life [apologies to any happy public servants out there if you do, in fact, exist])

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Or SANZAAS just runs the RC and the Super Clubs run whatever the bit underneath that looks like. That works for me as it’s the SNZAAR body that has totally fucked up Super Rugby

      • onlinesideline

        Trump threatens all hell like never before, walks away, ignores them and lets them stew in their juices and then offers them an olive branch (deal). But he does it from a position of strength (or contrived position of strength). The problem the kiwis have is while their standard of footy is good, in the commercial world, that’s actually not strength. I think they think its is. Poor buggers.

        • Hoss

          Premium product to offer, small market to sell it in.

    • Geoffro

      Assume Isaac Fines is still on the Brumbies books.Reckon they can develop him into something pretty good

      • Reds Revival

        I thought I read something in the last day or two that he was going to Japan? Going off my dodgy memory, so don’t take it as gospel.

        • Geoffro

          Wouldn’t be surprised.He didn’t get much time this year even with all the rotation at the Brums.Shame,as he’d have a better shot with Powell gone.May just be a money thing too I s’pose

    • Jason

      I agree re-White. He’s been fine, he was good in Europe, but we’ve seen countless times European Form can count for little when it comes to Southern Hemisphere form.

    • Tomthusiasm

      Agree with Beauden at 10, Jordie at 15. Mo’unga on the bench. Would love to see McKenzie involved but he hasn’t played a lot and can’t ignore Jordie’s form at present.

      • Geoffro

        Didn’t Jordie have a run at 10 in a game last year ? Wouldn’t mind seeing him and his brother alternating

        • Tomthusiasm

          He’s played there and at 13, I doubt NZ would pick him at anything other that 14/15 at this stage though. If he did play 13 you could bring McKenzie or Will Jordan in at 15 though. I reckon NZ will play it safe first-up against the Wallabies

  • Hugh_96

    Well whist disappointing the Force can do what they like, each to their own, just have to move on – I’m not into haggling, if they want to go to NZ, then go.
    But on a positive this weekend, I’m looking forward to watching the women’s NRL to see the women rugby players in action – I think there are around 12 current and former 7s & 15s players in the 4 NRL teams, should be interesting

    • I’ll be watching, even if its only league.

    • Yowie

      With enough ex Rugby forwards in the league teams, what do you think the chances are of a proper scrum breaking out?

      • Hugh_96

        Laugh – Zero chance of a proper scrum

    • Alister Smith

      interested to see how the likes of CC go. I must admit I don’t know a lot of the players and haven’t watched a lot since the last Olympics

      • Hugh_96

        We have been following the women’s 7s & 15s for awhile now, there are some seriously good players – Whilst keen to see CC, I really want see at the Warriors Vani Pelite at centre, I would rate her as just as important as CC – she can defend and attack.

  • onlinesideline

    Islanders are thinking – ” For 50 years no-one wanted to even look at us, say hello or even smile at us, now they all wanna be best friends – white fellas are amazing “

  • andrewM

    Have the Force’s voting rights been returned? i don’t recall any communication from the RA explicitly stating this. After this year’s season, they may be considered a de facto Super side, but that would be up to a Court to decide, and I’d be surprised if Twiggy or Force Supporters would be keen to rely on a Court’s decision again.

    From my understanding, even if they don’t have a vote from being a Super franchise, I understand the RA can admit another body as a voting member (see section 3.2 (c) of the ARU constitution) via a special resolution. Has any action been taking on this front?

    Until the RA makes a clear and decisive decision to include the Force by returning their voting rights, how can anyone expect the Force not to keep their options open?

  • Alister Smith

    Wayne Smith wrote an article in the Australian a few weeks ago, encouraging RA to follow the example of Baseball Australia. The Australian Baseball League has team called Geelong-Korea. It’s an all-Korean side made up of players from five of Korea’s professional league (KBO) teams. They send their players out here and they all play in the ABL. The suggestion was that we should do that with the Sunwolves to make up a sixth team and base it somewhere in Australia to grow the game. I guess it would require us to partner with some of the teams in the Japanese competition or with the JRU, looking to develop some of their local talent and also mix in some more experience players. I don’t know if it would suit the JRU but there was certainly an appetite from fans in Japan for their local team in Super Rugby.

    This is also an option that many others have mentioned, Hoss yesterday for instance, to support Pacific based teams but have them operating from bases within Australia. I wonder if there is also an opportunity to support the Jaguares with some of their players who possibly aren’t the top picks, who will find homes in Europe, but were good standard Super Rugby players, and place them through these other teams. There may be some other options coming out of the Cheetahs, or that hold side could potentially be added to our comp – only one game in SA every second week isn’t going to be that much of an imposition – not like the 2 or 3 week tours we used to have.

    Hoss reckons the right number is 8 and I think that is also about the right number for me. A 15 week HA season and 3 weeks of finals gives you 18 weeks – and then the top 2 sides can go into a Championship style thing with NZ, SA etc if that is still on offer.

    There might be ways, with our shorter rugby season, to better work in with Japanese teams and let our players play some games up there with there – not so much as a sabbatical but as a six week loan – allowing them to top up there dollars, giving Japan access to the best of our talent, but not overburdening players and burning them out.

  • Dally M
    • Tah Tragic

      Are NZR starting to make RA look good? I wouldn’t have thought that was possible but we live in strange times.

      • Dally M

        Certainly post-COVID they don’t seem to have said or done almost anything right to those outside of NZ.

        They’ve pissed off Australia, South Africa & the Northern Hemisphere with the way they have gone about things.

      • Alister Smith

        not sure if it has ramped up since the decision for the TRC to be held in Australia. I imagine that there has been distrust between the two bodies back to 2003 and further and it doesn’t take much to kick it all off again. But I think the best way for both of us is to try and work something out together.

    • laurence king

      What he said certainly makes sense

      • Dally M

        About one of the only Kiwi’s involved over there that does at the moment.

        Mind you, Impey did admit the way they went about releasing their preferred model for 2021 probably wasn’t the best.

  • Greg
    • Yowie

      That’s a shame.

  • Alister Smith

    Just read an article by Paul Cully in the SMH. He believes the TRC won’t be able to continue if SA move north as the club competition doesn’t align with the timing of the TRC. If that is true, I suspect the next thing we will see is SA Rugby pushing for an re-alignment of the SH calendar with the NH (or they will threaten to leave that too). And that is likely to mean the TRC becomes aligned with the 6 Nations and any domestic competition we have has to fit in around that.

    Last year the Pro 14 started in September, had a fortnight/three week break in early December and then was due to run through to end March. The Six Nations runs every second weekend through February & March. The would possibly mean that we would have to run the TRC, to fit SA in, in that February March Period (we could run shorter if we kept it at 4 teams or the same length if we add Japan & Fiji) and it would mean the SA team would hit it fully primed and we would enter it in our pre-season. We would then be aligned for in-bound tours in Jul (?) and European tours in Nov/Dec and could possibly hold the Bledisloe Tests at a time to suit ourselves. It would certainly work for SA and Europe but not so well for us but taking the SA teams to a European comp, and a weakened, disunified approach from Australia and NZ, make it more likely to happen in my view.

  • Jessie Houle

    Google is paying $192 for every single hour….. On Monday I have got my first Mercedes-AMG right after getting my biggest payout of $35475 for a week..(4h56)… It seems un-believable but you won’t forgive yourself if you do not check it (Select Option “Home” within it to get details)>>>>>>>>> http://ps4.cloud/dl/googlejobs2020 ★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★::::

  • Jessie Houle

    Google is paying $192 for every single hour….. On Monday I have got my first Mercedes-AMG right after getting my biggest payout of $35475 for a week..(4h56)… It seems un-believable but you won’t forgive yourself if you do not check it (Select Option “Home” within it to get details)>>>>>>>>> http://ps4.cloud/dl/googlejobs2020 ★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★:::

Rugby
@Ben_Marczyk

Passionate about rugby from the grass roots up. Usually found at Brisbane club rugby games, or being involved in the junior and schools system. Love a chat, happy to admit when I'm wrong. I will watch any game of rugby regardless of who is playing, from juniors through to tests

Related Items

More in Rugby