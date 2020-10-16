Friday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby

Friday’s Rugby News

Friday’s Rugby News sees the Bledisloe Being Played On a Field, Who Will Play on Said Field?, Club Finals Fever and South Africa Out of Rugby Championship



IT IS JUST A PITCH In this week’s edition of mind games we see the Wallabies again trying to mix it with the Kiwis on the psychological warfare front. This time it is the appalling record of the Wallabies when playing at Eden Park, where we haven’t won since 1986. In case you forget that stat, fear not as I am certain you will hear it several hundred times between now and kick off. Anyway, instead of dwelling on the rather large elephant in the room, newly minted Wallabies forward coach (and part time Same Whitelock impersonator if the picture above is anything to go by) has tried to go the traditional route, telling all and sundry that it is all a load of guff, and to add further fuel to the fire, that Beauden Barrett is just another player. When asked by reporters about the likelihood of a Barrett return after being a late out last week, Parling told them, “He’s obviously a good player but the other guys that are in there are obviously good players again,” Parling said. “I wouldn’t make more of it than what it is if he comes back in — he’d be replacing someone else who is a very good player.” When asked about Eden Park, he added: “It’s certainly not (scary), no. It’s just a rugby pitch.” Through the presser Parling gave some quite contrasting comments, rating the performance as only a six out of ten but then telling the assembled media pack how proud he was of the performance last Sunday. It is interesting to consider, given that Australia managed a draw to only consider it a six. Sure, the lineout was iffy and we were killed at the breakdown (partly via the whistle) but certainly the heart cannot be questioned. Wallabies teams of the past would have folded at a couple of points in the game, in particular the early try in the second half or given away a silly penalty under the sticks in time added on but fought on and nearly (should have?) won. I’m interested in hearing the views of the reader on this- were we a six? And despite the words of Parling, do you think the venue and record there gets into the heads of the players?

TEAM GUESSING TIME With less than 24 hours until the teams are named, there is all sorts of speculation from both sides about what they will look like when they run out onto Eden Park, but for very different reasons. For Australia, speculation seems to be around who will and won’t be dropped as all are apparently fit, while the All Blacks have been playing ducks and drakes all week with their injury list, with a late twist on Thursday throwing a further spanner into their works. Late Thursday, the NewsCorp press published a purported Wallaby team that contained a few changes, with some expected and some from left field. The team published here showed stability to the starting backline, but the forward pack and the bench is where all the shenanigans appear to be happening. In the forward pack, it is suggested that Folau Fainga’a has been dumped and replaced by Brandon Paenga-Amosa, and Pete Samu making way for Ned Hanigan. Both are rumoured to be out of the 23 altogether. On the bench, the story has Liam Wright replacing Rob Valentini and Jordan Petaia coming in for Noah Lolesio. I think a lot of people saw Petaia coming in and perhaps Wright but BPA and Hanigan seem to be the big shocks. For the All Blacks, there has been speculation all week about the fitness of a few different players. Richie Mo’unga was under a cloud as was Beauden Barrett, resulting in Josh Ioane being called in early in the week. Add to that the story of Sam Whitelock being under a concussion cloud and things were up in the air in a few spots. Things seemed to get worse on Thursday with George Bridge hurting himself in the gym, putting him out for around six months. Sydney Morning Herald reports that Bridge tore his pectoral muscle in the gym, with Caleb Clarke, who looked dangerous off the bench last Sunday the likely replacement, although Jordie Barrett is also an option. Oh to have Jordie Barrett as a squad option….

CLUB FINALS FEVER Finals fever has hit the eastern seaboard after it swept through WA last week, so let’s pop off to the chemist and stock up on the good stuff and take a peek. Firstly we are in the ACT, where it is time for the big dance. The grand final features Royals facing Eagles after the cut-throat semis played last week. Royals will be looking to go back to back after capturing the John I Dent Cup last year. They face a Gungahlin Eagles outfit in their first GF since 2007 and have become a more cohesive outfit since the addition of former Wallaby Matt Giteau. The game kicks off at 215PM local time Saturday and there is a nifty little preview of both clubs on Rugby.com.au here Off to Sydney now and the Shute Shield. With a six team finals series this week sees 1v6, 2v5 and 3v4. This pits Gordon and Randwick, Uni and Norths, and Easts and Eastwood. Easts and Eastwood is the televised game on Sunday at 3PM local on 7TWO. After getting belted by 60 points last week Randwick will be looking to spring what would amount to an amazing form turnaround against the minor premiers. Newly free man Jim Tucker gets to freelance for rugby.com.au this week and brings the story of the mateship pushed to one side this week for the Darren Coleman and Ben McCormack, the coaches of Gordon and Randwick respectively. Tasmania is onto their grand finals this weekend and as predicted it will be a battle of 1v2 on the table with the all conquering Devonport Bulls taking on the Taroona Penguins. The game is set down for 3PM local Saturday and will be a bit of an uphill battle for Taroona against the perennial powerhouse Bulls. Rugby.com.au has their preview here It is semi final weekend in Queensland with the traditional four team final format in play. This weekend we have the major semi final with minor premiers Easts taking on second placed Uni, and third placed playing GPS for the right to take on the loser of that game next week. The rather busy Jim Tucker has a piece here previewing the weekend and also profiling Bond Uni’s Dan Boardman and his key role as a carer and what it all meant for him during the Qld lockdown amidst COVID. And finally South Australia with their second week of finals this week. Last weekend Port Adelaide and Onkaparinga were knocked out of contention, with Brighton and Southern Suburbs picking up home semi finals. In what is set to be an intense weekend of footy, current champions Burnside will face up against Old Collegians, while Woodville will host Adelaide Uni. Brighton and Souths have earned the week off and will be looking forward to seeing who their opponents are.