 Friday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby
Rugby

Friday’s Rugby News

Friday’s Rugby News

Friday’s Rugby news sees Dave Rennie name his side for Bledisloe III, as they look to beat the All Blacks, and we preview the Shute Shield Grand Final, as Eastwood’s young playmaker gets a call up to Super Rugby.

Ready for battle

Michael Hooper

Dave Rennie has made some huge selection calls in an attempt win Bledisloe III in Sydney this weekend. With injury ruling out James O’Connor, the Wallabies will start young gun Noah Lolesio in the No.10 jersey. While he was named on the bench for the Wallabies two test against the All Black in New Zealand, Lolesio has not yet played any minutes, and will be thrown in the deep end in the Wallabies do-or-die game.

After nervously sitting on the sidelines for the last two test, Lolesio is confident he can step up in what will be the biggest game of his career to date.

“l I was pretty nervous when I was on the bench in that first game,” Lolesio told rugby.com.au.

“But now I reckon I won’t be as anxious or nervous, I’ll just be ready to go.

“There’s no better way than debuting in front of your friends and family and in this country.”

Brumbies teammate Irae Simone will earn his first Test cap after being named to start at inside centre to replace the injured Matt To’omua.

Queensland Reds pair Tate McDermott and Fraser McReight have been named on the bench and will be in line to make their Test debuts.

In other backline changes, Dane Haylett-Petty returns at fullback as of Tom Banks drops out of the match day squad, while Jordan Petaia replaces Hunter Paisami at outside centre.

In the only change to the forward pack, Allan Alaalatoa will start at tighthead prop instead of Taniela Tupou, who will provide much impact off the bench.

Strike force

Beauden Barrett kicks clear.

Meanwhile, the Wallabies have identified young powerhouse Caleb Clarke as a major threat this weekend. The gameplan is to direct contestable kicks his way to nullify his running game.

Wallabies flyer Filipo Daugunu will be charged with stopping the 21-year-old, and he says he is up for the challenge.

“Our aim is to kick to him in contests. So we can smash him. That’s our target for this week,” Daugunu said.

“He usually does a left foot step and we are working on that this week, I’m looking forward to playing against him, again, on Saturday.”

“Can’t wait to hit him,” he said.

The winger will be backed up by his teammates, who will have to contain a number of the All Black’s strike weapons across the park. The men in Gold will have to be at their best if they are to win, with the team’s relative inexperience in the backs an area of concern. The Wallabies backline only has a combined 106 caps, but Rennie is backing the team to get the job done.

“We’ve seen where we think we’ve created opportunities for ourselves,” Rennie said.

“If the boys didn’t believe us after week one that if you turn the ball over against the All Blacks or kick loosely that you get punished (they do now). We’re well aware that if we kick, we need to be able to shut them down and apply pressure, if we’re attacking we need to be accurate, and you need to tackle well.

“All the things that we did pretty well in that first Test and we were competitive.

“There’s little areas that we think we can hopefully get some joy, but they’re a good side and both sides should be improving throughout this period.”

Grand final time

Jack Dempsey will be playing his first Shute Shield grand final.

In club rugby, Gordon will take on Eastwood at Leichhardt Oval this Saturday 31 October from 3.00pm AEDT. You can catch the game on 7TWO & 7plus.

Last weekend Gordon outplayed Eastern Suburbs 28-10 after a low scoring 3-3 first half.

Northern Suburbs and Eastwoods will be stinging from a taxing Semi-Final against Northern Suburbs. The 100-minute thriller saw the Woods outdo the Shoremen four penalty goals to three with a full-time result of 9-12.

Gordon and Eastwood last met in a Grand Final back in 1976, when the Stags defeated the Woods 33-4.

Experienced Gordon head coach Darren Coleman will be going up against rookie Ben Batger, who took over the coveted Woods head coaching role at the beginning of 2019 from Women’s Aussie 7s Coach John Manenti.

However, the matchup everyone will be talking about is between playmakers Rod Iona from Gordon and Waratahs recruit Tane Edmed from Eastwood who have been the driving force behind their respective clubs success this year.

Their presence and control around the paddock have earned praised throughout the season, with their kicking abilities being the difference in many close games.

It all depends on the platform their forwards provide to allow them to take such control of the paddock, with Eastwood captain Pat Sio looking to get one over his number eight counterpart and Gordon captain Jordy Goddard.

While Eastwood may have more recent Grand Final experience, Gordon are hungry to claim the final, and most important award of the 2020 season.

Gordon Premierships: 1952, 1954, 1956, 1958, 1976, 1993, 1995 and 1998

Eastwood Premierships: 1999, 2002, 2003, 2011, 2014, 2015

Playmaker signs

Tane Edmed playing for Eastwood (Photo: Karen Watson)

The NSW Waratahs have signed Eastwood playmaker, Tane Edmed to a two-year deal and will link up with Rob Penney’s squad full-time from the 2021 Super Rugby season.

A representative cricketer and courted by rugby league, Edmed is the son of Balmain league player Steve who played more than 150 NRL games for the Tigers and North Queensland.
Originally plying his trade for Randwick in Colts, Edmed made the move to Eastwood this year to work under Ben Batger – steering his side to a Grand Final appearance in his debut season in the Shute Shield.
“Tane has really impressed me since making his debut for Eastwood,” NSW Waratahs Head Coach, Rob Penney.
“To see a young man lead a team around the way he has this season is a credit to him.
“We’ve seen him around the group and the way he’s been able to meet the expectations of a professional program, the prospect of having him in full-time and working closely with Chris Whitaker and the wider coaching group will be fantastic for his development.”
In the midst of preparations for a Shute Shield Grand Final, Edmed said he was excited to sign his first professional contract.
“To sign a professional contract is something I’m really excited about,” Edmed said.
“I’ve worked hard get here and I’m thankful for all the help my family and coaches along the way have given me.
“The focus right now is Saturday afternoon [Shute Shield Grand Final] but then it’ll be looking ahead to the start of pre-season.
“I’ve learnt so much this season being around the Super Rugby squad and getting so much game time with Eastwood, I can’t wait for 2021.”

Related Items
  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Jack, While it’s never good seeing people injured I’m glad Lolesio and Simone are getting their chances. Both of them are very good players and it’s so good to see a Wallaby coach looking to the future and not to the past when confronted by injuries. Personally I’m hoping the Abs lock up the Bledisloe this weekend but also glad to see the future of the wallabies come out.

    On ya Daugunu and if it pays off and you succeed it’ll be great. If it doesn’t though you may come out of this looking a bit silly so good luck. Now just hanging out for Sat night. Pity the game is so late though.

    • Geoffro

      going from the usual “he’s a dangerous player who we’ll have to keep an eye on” to “Our aim is to kick to him in contests. So we can smash him. That’s our target for this week,” ….love it.

      • Greg

        watch out for big hits that are left grasping air. We had some of that in the last game.

        • Geoffro

          Eh,a bit of gamesmanship dont hurt.If it makes him a little nervous,great.

      • Damo

        Been watching some of the old Bleds on Fox. One of these was late 90’s when Jonah was at the peak of his powers. Rod McQueen coaching. The Wallabies just swamped Jonah the whole game with D and excellent kick chase. He was almost unsighted with ball in hand. A big win for the G&G. This is always a good plan but especially for controlling Caleb. Filipo needs to lead that assault.

    • OnTheBurst

      I think I’m ok with Daugunu taking the offensive approach. May as well put some possible doubt in Clarke’s mind, rather than the deferential “yeah he’s an amazing talent, we will need to be really good on our D” bollocks.

      Clearly actions speak the loudest but I like the intent.

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        hahahahaha got that. Not sure it’ll put any doubt into his mind though. I don’t think he’ll give a toss what is said pre-game. It’s all about what happens on the field not off it

        • Greg

          We trained well.

  • Missing Link

    I’m going into this game with zero expectation, it’s the only way to be. I am looking forward to see how our new coach responds to what happened in the last game, it looks like we have a game plan. We also have 2 debutants in key positions and a young bloke on the bench who have all showed a lot of promise during super rugby and deserve a look in. It’s a roll of the dice, but we either lose the Bledisloe Cup for another year, or set up a decider. Hanigan and Simmons have to step up, I thought Hanigan was OK in attack at times last game, but repeated offside at the maul, missed tackles and dropped pill is inexcusable against the darkness.

    • Dally M

      Well at least we won’t die wondering over a drop goal if we need one this week.

  • Nutta

    Great to see Wobblies and Supers playing club footy. More of that please. I wonder if many of them actually have it as a contractual clause – to go out and do the grass-roots playing? I’m not tut-tutting, I’m just wondering.

    I like the chat from Lolly. Great players always want the ball in their hands when the pressure is on – they want to be in it and aren’t shying away from it. Great positivity. However as per usual I would caution against “I’m gunna smash you” and similar such targeting chat. Let’s earn the cred to talk big. And then still don’t.

    Sauce for Banksy I’m not convinced about. But Sauce certainly has an uncanny knack to score tries and Banksy hasn’t so there is cold logic to it.

    Let’s get it on!

    • Geoffro

      nice one Marvin

      • Nutta

        The Martian?

        • Geoffro

          As sung by the immortal Marvin Gaye, “lets get it on”

        • Nutta

          Ahhh…. completely missed that reference altogether. Well played. Well in-keeping with the spirit of obscurity!

        • Geoffro

          Sorry , am a bit of an audiophile. (first thought of Get it on-(bang a gong) but never was much of a T Rex fan though it probably would be better for a game of rugger

    • OnTheBurst

      Yeah agreed on Sauce. I’m a bit nervous that he’s only just come back from injury, plus he’s slow for a fullback. But as you say, while Banks has been solid under the highball and has generally kicked (for touch) well, he hasn’t shown much with ball in hand yet, so I can see why Rennie has got back on the Sauce (geddit?).

      I’d have stuck with Banksy, FWIW.

      • Nutta

        Getting on the Sauce is always understandable when one is disappointed with the alternate.

  • Reds Revival

    All the newbies is the “nitroglycerin effect”. They can either play with confidence and flair and catch the ABs unaware, or they will lack cohesion and the ABs will exploit their weaknesses. I suspect it will be a bit of both, but I love Genesis’ confidence. He’s the sort of kid who won’t die wondering. He will throw everything at them.

    • Geoffro

      “play with confidence and flair and catch the ABs unaware”. Thanks , a nice little rhyming mantra for the day

      • Custardtaht

        Sounds like the start to Bananas in Pyjamas.

        • Yowie

          Assuming you mean the animated version, I have a theory that the characters in Bananas in Pyjamas are actually in a mental institution but none of them realise (except the monkey character in the lab coat).

          Also, Dirt Girl has definitely “friend-zoned” Scrap Boy.

          (I may have watched too much ABC Kids over the last 7 or so years).

        • Reds Revival

          So Dirt Girl doesn’t get dirty?? I’ve obviously seen a different version.

        • Yowie

          Not with Scrap Boy. That’s why he’s in that garden shed a lot.

          (The European version on SBS is not really for kids)

        • Reds Revival

          Reminds me of “Bogdan the Turnip Boy” (Doug Mulray take on SBS movies from the 90’s). “Oh no, not jiggy jiggy again!”.

        • Custardtaht

          I hold a grudge against the Bananas to this day, because as a 3 year old, they led me to believe my Nanna would look like a banana in pyjamas. They never clearly explained there was a difference between a Nana and a Nanna. I dumped it big time in the international terminal when I realised she was a person and not a banana. Meeting my Nanna for the 1st time still ranks as one of the most disappointing moments of my life.

          But the daughter loves them, so suffer through them I do.

        • Alister Smith

          Dirt girl is from Whiporie I think – a little country town near Casino on the north coast of NSW

  • Reds Revival

    It’s a bit unnerving…

    • Yowie

      These walls are kind of funny. First you hate ‘em, then you get used to ‘em. Enough time passes, gets so you depend on them. That’s institutionalized.

      • Reds Revival

        Quoting my favourite movie – nice.

        • Damo

          Nelson Mandela was excellent as ‘Red’.

        • Yowie

          Mandela has such good range as an actor he can play a character who is stuck in a prison.

        • Reds Revival

          I particularly liked his enforcer character with John Travolta in Pulp Fiction.

        • Yowie

          Arguably Mandela’s breakout role. Before that he just had that relatively unknown thing of unifying South Africa and some bit parts in other films.

        • Damo

          He often complained that the big studios treated him as just a number.

        • Greg

          If we are thinking about Mr Mandela, I love this quote.

          It is good for the Wobblies as well.

          “I have walked that long road to freedom. I have tried not to falter; I have made missteps along the way. But I have discovered the secret that after climbing a great hill, one only finds that there are many more hills to climb. I have taken a moment here to rest, to steal a view of the glorious vista that surrounds me, to look back on the distance I have come. But I can only rest for a moment, for with freedom come responsibilities, and I dare not linger, for my long walk is not
          ended.”

        • Yowie

          While we’re quoting South Africans, I recall this inspirational gem shouted from one of the locals in the crowd, as picked up on the sideline mic during a test:

          “Hey Gregan! You bloody k****r!”

        • Geoffro

          sadly,you might as well quote penrith league fans from just recently and a number of others. never ends does it :(

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      scary almost

  • donktec

    Looking forward to Saturday night at home yelling at the tv. Trying not to get my hopes up too much, just hope we give it a good crack and there are minimal stuff-ups.

    • Nutta

      Oh ye of little faith… but yeh.

  • mortlucky

    My thoughtful wife has booked a family weekend away so I’m consigned to watching on Channel 10 (oh, the humanity!) Here’s hoping it’s not ‘the slaughter of the innocents’ narrated by Gordon “his auntie’s neighbour’s bridge club is watching from Lismore” Bray.

  • Greg

    I thought this was a great piece Dan Palmer reflects

    • mortlucky

      yes, I hadn’t heard his story. I wonder if his neuro studies considers CTA.

  • Hoss

    Afternoon learned,

    I have had a few request for my ‘Hossary of Nicknames’ – attached for people to save. I couldn’t save it as a pdf I had to load it as a jpeg (IT boffins – save your breath, lost on me)

    I reserve the right to add, alter, deny or steal ideas from others as required to update said ‘Hossary’ and will load a fresh one as required.

    Completely amped for the weekend.

    Go gold.

    Hoss

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/b27317ae5d93f0952343aa5feec0eb85ea8230f8a2d82ed53425944c3f73990a.jpg

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/3269af52d28619611785e93fb4a6ebcd1f517ef6279285010f4c58805f9824b1.jpg

    • Dally M

      Any chance we can get you to run a commentary on the match, ala Roy & HG, so we can block out the Fox numbats?

  • mortlucky

    It’s the Plan B we’ve lacked. Any news on that?

Rugby

Mad rugby supporter from Newcastle. Offering unbiased takes on why the Brumbies are the best team in Super Rugby.

Related Items

More in Rugby

  • James O'Connor
    Read More
    Thursday’s Rugby News

    Thursday’s Rugby news previews Bledisloe III, with some hints at selection changes for the Wallabies, and club rugby gears...

    Jack O'Rourke October 29, 2020
  • Allan Alaalatoa 
    Read More
    Wednesday’s Rugby News

    Wednesday’s Rugby News looks at a possible change for the Wallabies, O’Connor’s role heading forward, the Reds...

    Nathan Williamson October 27, 2020
  • Caleb Clarke offloads
    Read More
    Tuesday’s Rugby News

    Tuesday’s Rugby News Looks at the All Blacks squad, what colour is gold, more recruits for the...

    Shane Sullivan October 27, 2020
  • Simone tries to evade.
    Read More
    Monday’s Rugby News

    Monday’s Rugby News recaps an exciting round of club rugby, Irae Simone ready to jump at a...

    Nathan Williamson October 26, 2020