Friday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby

Dave Rennie has made some huge selection calls in an attempt win Bledisloe III in Sydney this weekend. With injury ruling out James O’Connor, the Wallabies will start young gun Noah Lolesio in the No.10 jersey. While he was named on the bench for the Wallabies two test against the All Black in New Zealand, Lolesio has not yet played any minutes, and will be thrown in the deep end in the Wallabies do-or-die game.

After nervously sitting on the sidelines for the last two test, Lolesio is confident he can step up in what will be the biggest game of his career to date.

“l I was pretty nervous when I was on the bench in that first game,” Lolesio told rugby.com.au.

“But now I reckon I won’t be as anxious or nervous, I’ll just be ready to go.

“There’s no better way than debuting in front of your friends and family and in this country.”

Brumbies teammate Irae Simone will earn his first Test cap after being named to start at inside centre to replace the injured Matt To’omua.

Queensland Reds pair Tate McDermott and Fraser McReight have been named on the bench and will be in line to make their Test debuts.

In other backline changes, Dane Haylett-Petty returns at fullback as of Tom Banks drops out of the match day squad, while Jordan Petaia replaces Hunter Paisami at outside centre.

In the only change to the forward pack, Allan Alaalatoa will start at tighthead prop instead of Taniela Tupou, who will provide much impact off the bench.