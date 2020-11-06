 Friday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby
Friday’s Rugby News sees Wallaby Mix and Match, All Black Ring the Changes, European Rugby News, and A New Home for Rugby?

WALLABY MIX AND MATCH

Lachlan_Swinton

Wallaby coach Dave Rennie has swung the axe in an attempt to find a winning combination for this weeks Tri-Nations/Bledisloe, having lost the opportunity to claim the latter after the capitulation in Sydney last Saturday.

There have been multiple changes and a few players picked out of their usual position with a couple of debuts as the icing on the cake.

In what is perhaps the most controversial move, Reece Hodge gets the nod at flyhalf, despite having played only one test there in 2017. Hodge has also had little experience there in recent seasons at club level, with both Matt Toomua and Andrew Deegan being preferred there at the Rebels.

Coach Dave Rennie has in the past implied Hodge was a victim of his own versatility when trying to find his spot in the team, and this pick is no exception. When asked by rugby.com.au what Hodge’s best position was, Rennie said, “I’ll tell you after Saturday.” Interesting time to pick him at 10 against the AB’s given that view but also given the lack of depth at the position in terms of experience, it makes some sort of sense.

Elsewhere, Waratah “hardman” Lachie Swinton comes into the starting side on debut, presumably to inject some mongrel into the pack, which is fine so long as he doesn’t lose his head. And Brumby Tom Wright comes onto the wing for his debut. A third debutant is also likely off the bench, with Angus Bell the reserve loosehead.

In other team moves, Rob Simmons replaces the injured Lukhan Salakaia-Loto in the second row. In the backs, Tom Banks replaces Dane-Haylett Petty, and Hunter Paisami comes in for Irae Simone.

The major milestone for the game is the 100th Test for former Reds captain James Slipper, with the occasion being marked at his old home, presumably in front of a large group of family and friends.

WALLABIES (1-15): James Slipper, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Allan Alaalatoa, Rob Simmons, Matt Philip, Lachie Swinton, Michael Hooper (c), Harry Wilson, Nic White, Reece Hodge, Marika Koroibete, Hunter Paisami, Jordan Petaia, Tom Wright, Tom Banks

RESERVES: Folau Fainga’a, Angus Bell, Taniela Tupou, Ned Hanigan, Liam Wright, Tate McDermott, Noah Lolesio, Filipo Daugunu

ALL BLACKS RING THE CHANGES

Beauden Barrett

A week after sealing the Bledisloe with a thumping win over the Wallabies, the All Blacks have made multiple changes, resting key players across the field and putting up what some would describe as second-string, while still being dangerous enough to take down pretty much every team going around.

Coach Ian Foster has rewarded multiple members of the team with the week off, with the backline in particular looking very different to last week. This includes giving flyhalf Richie Mo’unga the week off, with the second choice being one Barrett, B. Excellent.

Elsewhere in the backline only Anton Lienert-Brown stays in the same spot as last week with Sevu Reece and Rieko Ioane on the wings and Jordie Barrett shifting to fullback. Ngani Laumape joins Lienert-Brown in the centres and TJ Perenara gets the start at halfback.

In the forwards, Codie Taylor, Scott Barrett, Akira Ioane and Ardie Savea all get the start. On the bench Cullen Grace is the loose forward replacement and Crusaders excitement machine (doesn’t narrow it down much!) Will Jordan is in line to make a Test debut.

Coach Foster was pretty blunt in his reasoning for all the changes, telling rugby.com.au that “It’s been a big three-week Test series to date against Australia; it’ll be another massive Test, so we’ve brought in some freshness and new energy into the group,” he said.

ALL BLACKS (1-15): Karl Tu’inkuafe, Codie Taylor, Ofa Tuungafasi, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock, Akira Ioane, Sam Cane (c), Ardie Savea, TJ Perenara, Beauden Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Ngani Laumape, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sevu Reece, Jordie Barrett

RESERVES: Asafo Aumua, Alex Hodgman, Tyrel Lomax, Patrick Tuipulotu, Cullen Grace, Brad Weber, Damian McKenzie, Will Jordan

EUROPEAN NEWS WRAP

0lVRnAiv

Let’s use this opportunity to have a quick wrap around Europe and pick up some tidbits of news on both the international and club scene.

As England prepares to go into another lockdown scenario in the coming hours, the English Premiership clubs are preparing for the 2020 season which is due to start on November 20. With it comes the inevitable COVID testing and early results from the first round of testing has thrown up 17 positives from 718 tests, reports the BBC. That is from 8 teams, with another 4 teams coming on line next week. Fortunately there are no hard and fast rules around the amount of positives and whether the sport can continue, although one would imagine if most of the population is locked down the chances of an explosion of positives declines somewhat.

The continued and extended absence of any fans from UK rugby continues to bite, with many dire warnings over time about how teams are struggling to manage with gate receipts and hospitality revenue all but eliminated. In Wales specifically there has been some joint action with the Welsh teams agreeing to a joint 20 million pound loan with the four provinces splitting the money. The five year loan is designed to cover the loss of revenue that was planned to be distributed by the WRU from their share of tickets from internationals and the like. This is unlikely to be the last of such arrangements with many clubs barely making ends meet, and an extended lockout of fans is likely to spell chaos.

COIVD is playing havoc with the fixture schedule for the Pro14 with this weekend’s clash between Munster and Benetton Treviso being called off due to the number of cases within the Italian team. The home clash for Treviso was put off after last weekends away game with Connacht was also postponed for the same reason. Three cases and four in isolation due to contact was enough to put the game on ice, with the BBC reporting that options are being considered to play the rescheduled games at some point in January.

On the international front and if you are a Scotland fan, it might be time to look away. The top two Scottish flyhalves, Finn Russell and Adam Hastings will miss the entire Autumn Nations Cup Campaign through injury, with Hastings possibly out for the 6 Nations in February as well. With Italy, France and Fiji in their part of the competition, the Scots may struggle to challenge the French and the Fijians without the two key players.

 

A NEW HOME FOR RUGBY?

Nine2012_Glossed_Logo

 

Speculation was rife late on Thursday that a deal had finally been struck to see rugby switch networks in Australia, although no official word had come from Rugby AU as of press time.

The Australian reported that a deal similar to that mooted in recent weeks had been signed and was ready to be announced yesterday.

The deal would see Wallabies Tests on one of the Nine channels along with one Super Rugby game per week. The remainder of the Super Rugby would move to their subscription service Stan. marking the first move of Stan into the sport market.

There was no initial word if the deal included any provision for club rugby or any sort of NRC-esque competition, but I for one am still holding out hope.

It would also see the end of a 25 year association between Fox Sport and rugby in this country.

The general parameters of the deal re the same as those that had been floating around in the media for weeks now; $30 million plus free advertising spend on the Nine Network.

While I am generally positive about the prospects of the deal a few things concern me. Firstly, is one game on free to air really going to massively increase the viewing market for rugby in this country, especially if it is on one of the secondary channels? Secondly, I am as little worried about who might the commentary team be? This is the opportunity to hire Sean Maloney and those dumped over the last few years on Fox and give them the task.

No word yet on the rumour that Phil Kearns and George Gregan were seen huddling on the doorstep of Nine HQ ringing the doorbell trying to get into the premises.

 

 

 

  • IIPA

    Professional footballers who have played flyhalf in Australia in the last 12months and are available for selection:

    Stewart, Hegarty, Harrison, Donaldson, Lolesio, Kuenzle, Deegan, Lance, McGregor.

    And we’ve gone and picked a hard running, big kicking no.13.

    Other than this, I like the team. Swinton and Bell won’t die wondering. Tom Wright was overdue. Not sure Banks should have been dropped in the first place. Centre pairing works for me. I can understand the calls for Hosea over Simmo or over Hanigan on the bench but at least it’s a strong looking set piece.

    Thor and Tate off the bench is exciting but hope they get at least 25minutes. In fact I’d be inclined to bring both on for start of second half.

    • formerflanker

      “And we’ve gone and picked a hard running, big kicking no.13.”
      Perhaps the game plan is for 10 man rugby.

      • Hannes En Brianda Barnard

        Hodge takes too long to kick – he is better to unleash that boot when he has time to wind up. I expect White will do a lot of the kicking with Hodge running straight. To play this style of rugby you need a good chase, cannot miss tackles and a dominant pack and a 6/2 split on the bench to maintain the pressure. Not so sure we have any of these….

    • Bobas

      Silly thing re:banks is rugby au dot com is reporting DHP only out due to injury.

      • Hannes En Brianda Barnard

        I understand DHP would have played wing if he was not injured. Probably to chase the kicks and hopefully regain possession.

      • mortlucky

        I was wondering about him. It seemed harsh.

  • Timbo

    Well this weekend looks to be a disaster in the making. Swinton to get a slice of cheese for a late clean-out and Wright to get penalised for holding a player back when his wing is being peppered by BB for weaknesses. His inner Mungo will come out when he’s under pressure.

    • mortlucky

      “Nein” Ich lieb es! It’s also ironic because their viewers have never heard of Europe.

      It feels like a corporate buy-out just to asset strip the competition.

    • Mike D

      So long as the late hit is on BB and hurts, I’ll wear it.

  • Custardtaht

    Well, OzMoses has only taken 3 games to do what Cheika and Deans took a number of seasons to do….WTF, head scratching team selections.

    Bring in Harrison if the cupboard is bare and you’ve decided after being exposed to a flood, that Noah is a shit Ark builder.

    • Timbo

      As a Waratah I agree Harrison should be given a shot if we’re just handing 10 jerseys out to any old sod. Kunzel is at least big. why not give him a go too? Also Gungahlin Eagles 4th grade number 6 didn’t play this year as Covid was a thing. He could be a good option too.

      • Custardtaht

        Any of those would have to better than Hodge. Personally I would give Noah another go, but I’m not the coach.

        • Greg

          Maybe he is giving Hodge a last chance in a different position?

        • Custardtaht

          Maybe, but not sure trying someone in a different position at national level is a solid plan. That is shit the last coach pulled and it didn’t work then, it won’t work now.

          Hodge is an honest plodder who is at best a utility bench player. There are definitely better options at 10.

          I assume the plan will be kick to kick the leather off it and pin the All Blacks in their territory and take the 3s when the All Blacks inevitably commit cynical penalties. Nothing I’ve seen suggests Hodge is a playmaker.

        • idiot savant

          You’ve got it. Its a radical new plan. A backline without a playmaker.

        • Damo

          The new game plan…
          “Chaos theory is an interdisciplinary theory stating that,
          within the apparent randomness of chaotic complex systems, there are underlying patterns,interconnectedness, constant feedback loops, repetition, self-similarity,
          fractals, and self-organization”.

        • donktec

          a plan so cunning you could pin a tail on it and call it a weasel… use a test match to train the players in using tactics and positions they never expected to be in. may pay dividends in coming years…

        • Yowie

          onya Blackadder.

          (I’m also a fan of “We’re in the stickiest situation since Sticky the Stick Insect got stuck on a sticky bun”)

        • Damo

          Let’s get him. He was pretty successful when he coached the Crusaders.

        • Yowie

          Were his assistant coaches a short scruffy fellow with loads of cunning plans plus a slightly posh-but-dim taller chap?

        • Damo

          Yes, and the wallabies are currently devoid of cunning plans. The jerseys are so tight today we can’t even shove the ball up there.

        • Custardtaht

          A plan worthy of Cheika.

        • Reds Revival

          A bit like Improv theatre then?

        • Custardtaht

          Cheika tried that for years with Foley…..

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Ben, Wow the NH rugby is looking sad isn’t it? I think we are so much luckier here and maybe this will see an exodus of players from the North to the South in the coming years. That will be an interesting issue to try and resolve. Big changes this week and it’ll certainly be an interesting game on Saturday.
    Whatever 9 does, I hope they don’t take the Fox commentators. I can almost handle anything else. One game a week isn’t much but it’s a hell of a lot better than the zero games a week on FTA that there is at the moment so I’m sort of looking forward to it. I know once it happens I’m gone from FOXTEL and looking at 9 and Stan myself

    • Yowie

      I hope they don’t take the Fox commentators. I can almost handle anything else

      I take it that the “almost” caveat leaves some room to bitch about a 9 commentary team of Scott Cam, Shelley Craft and Eddie McGuire.

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        It is totally acceptable to bitch about any and all commentators. It’s our damn right as supporters

        • Who?

          Commentators and referees! Regardless of their accuracy, partiality or otherwise! :-)

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          absofriggenlutely

      • Reds Revival

        Shelley is doing a segment on how you can knit your own Wallabies Indigenous jersey at home – must watch TV!

        • Yowie

          When I flicked on the TV special guest Pauline was knitting a white jersey.

        • Reds Revival

          with a matching white hood.

        • Yowie

          You see Shelley, we get some cold wind in Ipswich, so the hood covers your whole face. It’s important to leave some round eye holes like I’ve done here.

        • Damo

          And if it’s really cold we light a couple of bonfires.

        • Mike D

          Classic! I can even hear the Pauline voice!

    • Crescent

      Like you, Fox only exists in my household for the rugby. No rugby, no Fox. That said – Ch 9 have royally rooted their shot at rugby coverage, and I have never forgiven the shunting of a Wallabies test to a secondary channel for a regular round of mungo on the primary channel. We are trading one abusive relationship for another in my opinion. Happy for them to prove me wrong, but I am not holding my breath.

      Interesting moves around the test selections – not sure Hodge to 10 will serve Hodge or the team, and am really curious about the thought process. There may be something around putting some out there selections into the crucible of a dead rubber fixture. I would have like to have seen Lolesio given another shot to find his feet, but I guess Rennie is concerned about throwing him under the bus too early. Shows how important JOC and Toomua are to our backline.

      I am concerned for Swinton – I like the mongrel he can bring, but needs to be able to control the aggression. Watch as the AB’s return a little bit of niggle and he has a brain explosion for a yellow or red card. Needs to learn to put intelligence into the brawn.

      Rennie has a lot of puzzle pieces to put together – I don’t envy his task in trying to find the best combinations that will last for the RC campaign.

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        I think Rennie has already written off this year. Now it’s all about trying different players and looking at who he gets rid of in the next couple of years so he can bring in others. Sad for them but after the largess of Cheika where they didn’t have to do anything except breathe to be included I have little sympathy

        • Hannes En Brianda Barnard

          Agree, it looks like an experimental side that is part of a Dave Rennie’s four year plan to the next RWC.
          The game risk devaluing test rugby, however it appears that we picked a side to keep the score low without offering much on attack so last week’s record loss should be safe.

      • Keith Butler

        Swinton and intelligence = non sequiteur

        • Reds Revival

          I didn’t realise he doesn’t like sequins, but it probably doesn’t suit his “mad dog” reputation.

  • Straith

    Has everyone forgotten Quade exists? His style is the same as Rennies fast style of rugby. Can he not get released from Japan? We’re in desperate need of a 10.

    The wallabies new fast style of rugby has been showing glimmers of hope but it only works when its done clean and methodically. What I’ve been seeing, is a forward will drop a ball backwards, regather and then the wallabies will still try keep up the pace, all of a sudden we find ourselves scrambling on attack… We need to just slow down when that happens, let everyone get set, and then launch into multiple quick phases after that. That’s what the AB’s do and that’s what Quade has done his entire career. I don’t think many people notice that when he plays he is directing his team like a battlefield commander and is always thinking two phases in advance in his head. That is why he was so good, not just the ball skills and flashy feet. That leadership and planning on attack allows you to play the fast style of rugby we want. That’s why Foley never even did anything for the team, just caught the ball and passed it, never any manipulation of defence.

    • Who?

      I think Quade would be an excellent selection for Rennie at 10. He fits the skillset perfectly. But he’s moved overseas and effectively retired from international Rugby, as has Foley, Phipps and Genia. All are already eligible under the Giteau clause without any need for changes. But they’ve signalled, as much as anyone else has, that they think it’s time to move on.

      With that in mind, I’ve no issue with Rennie choosing not to select players who haven’t been local and won’t be part of his future plans. Though I do question Hodge at 10…..

      • Missing Link

        Even if Quade or anyone else currently overseas was willing, wouldn’t they have to quarantine for 14 days? They’d have needed to put the wheels in motion after the Auckland test.

        • Who?

          Great point. Those guys may actually already be in the country (I haven’t looked – someone could Insta-stalk them if they were keen), but I still think that Rennie’s idea is more about building for the future than the moment. Even if I can’t fathom his selection at 10.
          It’s his first year involved, he’s got the right to some mistakes.

  • Tomthusiasm

    Does anyone here have Stan? I’m (naively) assuming the games would be be without ads, except perhaps for halftime etc. Hard to tell as they’ve never had sport on that specific platform, but I’m assuming they don’t play ads like other subscription streaming services. What was a punish though, after watching the odd NRL game on Fox/Kayo this year, and then being forced to watch the finals/Origin on Channel 9 is the ad break after every try or pause in the game. While a FTA presence could bring new eyeballs, it’ll be excruciating to watch with the amount of breaks

    • Yowie

      As a wild guess, these models start relatively ad-free then the advertising creeps in down the track.

      • Missing Link

        I had Foxtel in the 90’s, remember when Bart Simpson used to say “I want my Foxtel”?
        $30 per month for all channels, no ads, and a plethora of “Super 12″ to watch

        How things have changed!

    • mortlucky

      The NFL wait for the ads to finish before they continue. Uh oh

      • Yowie

        I’m looking forward to the sideline interviews.

        “So, Michael, tough first half for the Wallabies. Nearly as tough as the tough time Jen is having on Married at First Sight wouldn’t you agree?”

        • mortlucky

          “Michael, tell us about that Harvey-Norman-penalty from that Mitre-10-scrum”

    • ThePhoenix

      I have Stan – never seen ads in any of their other programming so am assuming it would be the same for the rugby. The big bonus is they have all the Twin Peaks series and other David Lynch movies.

  • idiot savant

    As a cure for insomnia last night I went back and had a look at the second half of last week’s debacle. Saw a few things I didn’t pick up at the time. The first one was we actually played well in large parts but really paid dearly for mistakes. Barrett’s try was a result of Paisami throwing a pass he didnt need to make when we were on the attack and making inroads behind them. What we have to learn and hopefully Rennie can teach is the speed with which the ABs can then strike. With our side all on the attack on the shortside we were out of shape for defence on the open side. One quick recycle from the ball Paisami game them and Barrett spotted a mismatch in the defensive line and no cover because we had been on the attack. Now if that had been the ABs they would’ve sprinted until they spewed to get back into position. We didnt and paid the price as the ABs struck like a cobra.

    Rieko’s try was a shared mistake from Koro coming in off his wing to take Sotutu and McReight being slow to get off (hes not played 6 for a long while). Sotutu may well have been tackled by the halfback and No.8 if Koro had stayed on his wing. Both our wings are nervous fillies sometimes. But the field position the ABs got was delivered by the referee. Wilson was held in the ruck by an AB lying on his legs and holding them which made it impossible for him to move. Some refs might have read that as deliberate and ruled the other way particularly as Whitelock looked at the ref and then pushed the ball into Wilson on purpose to try and win the penalty. He could have placed it over Wilson but his intention wasn’t to get on with it but try to milk a penalty. When are refs going to stop rewarding players for this negative play? There was (and always is) lots of this sort of stuff from the ABs. McDermott had to go digging because an AB was lying on the ball later on and BOK ignored it. Sotutu actually walked through the ruck very slowly at one point and lingered momentarily in McDermott’s way before retiring. Again BOK allowed this deliberate ball slowing interference. And the penalty Whitelock won for a pilfer that led to the penalty goal? Take another look – his left hand is clearly on the ground before he wins the ball. Of course this was on Paul Williams touch judge side. They were clearly the better side but they also got the rub of the green.

    The one thing I did notice was Hodge’s play at 10 in the last 20 minutes. Or should I say, Hodges absence of play. He defended well in the 10 channel but I dont recall him ‘straightening the attack’ as Rennie said publicly. Thats because he didn’t act as first receiver. I dont think he received the ball from any set piece or phase in that time, maybe once, so I dont know how Rennie could say he straightened the attack. It was Simone who played first receiver and hes been dropped. Figure that one out.

    • Mike D

      Yep. That second half score line was all from Wobs pushing passes and taking risks they didn’t have to. Settle down and play the plan. Going in 26-0 down we’re probably not going to win but keep playing the sensible game, it might get you there. The high risk game just gives it to NZ.
      And yes on the lazy NZ players our side of the ruck. Do a Will Genia and pass it into them.

@Ben_Marczyk

Passionate about rugby from the grass roots up. Usually found at Brisbane club rugby games, or being involved in the junior and schools system. Love a chat, happy to admit when I'm wrong. I will watch any game of rugby regardless of who is playing, from juniors through to tests

