Friday's Rugby News. - Green and Gold Rugby

Wo, Wo, Wo, Wo Wallabies..........

Friday’s Rugby News.

It’s the morning after the mourning after and time for reflections, player ratings, the French’s Benny Hill impersonation & your ‘Fast 5 Bonus’ plus the usual dose of complete and utter Friday gibberish – enjoy, or not.

(Apologies to the Swedish super group – the three ‘plain’ looking ones and the smoking hot blonde, Bjorn I think it is?)

You often play like refuse

And we feel quiet ill when you do

Wallabies

Should be defeated, you won the war

Wallabies

Trying to love you for ever more

Wallabies

Knowing my fate is to be with you

Wo, Wo, Wo, Wallabies

F**k it’s hard following the Wallabies.

GAGR Official Player Ratings

Patented GAGR Scoring system

1-5 Did they play? 6-7 Did what they should – whacky-doo 7.01-8 Above average 8.01 -9 Very Strong & consistent 9.01 – 10 Buy the man a beer – outstanding

1. Jimmy Slips – Solid Shift – done good. Set piece was strong. He & 7A’s often don’t get due credit for Golds set piece strength as TT gets the accolades. But Slips & 7A’s always lay a solid platform – always. 6.5

2. Lightning – Solid all round game, busy and strong at set piece. No dumb penalties and did his work without fuss or much failure. 7.00

3. 7 A’s – refer Jimmy Slips comments. 6.5

4. The Bull-shitter. Line-out general and strong set piece play. I noted a few pastries around the midriff, but he was a welcome addition back in the engine room. 6.5

5. FKA. Set piece work was good, but largely innocuous around the park. When will he unleash the beast that lurks within and truly take a game by the scruff of the neck and impose his physical will on it? 5

6. Sideshow Bob. Disappointing impact and seemingly lack of general involvement. SR dominance certainly doesn’t automatically translate to Test dominance, but would like to have seen more carries and intent. 4.5

7. Lee Majors. His captaincy and calm head were outstanding – good decisions around when to go for posts & territory and solid around the park, including a ‘reverse park’ try. 7

8. Dirty Harry – my MOTM. Busy, strong on both sides of the ball and effective. Loses .50 for scrum error but this kids got game. 7.5

9. The Commissioner. Nerves, rust or channelling the spirit of The Bovine Sprinkler – either / or, he was dreadful. 3.5

10 Genesis. No doubt he needs more time, but I thought he was fairly flat and that behind a pack doing well. Needs more time in the saddle perhaps, but JOC must be #10 in Mexico. 5

11. TBA. Must be Catholic. Didn’t see much pill and when he did he didn’t use it well. Went missing as cover D for Frogs second try – bad read or poor communication – either way he should have been cover. 4.5

12 Two-Cows. Still injured or has age wearied him? I don’t recall any meaningful impact or contribution. Bad one-on-one missed tackle that let France invade our 22 for first try – he simply got burnt for pace. Missed a few cleanouts and looks to have slowed somewhat. Poor all round game, but cream rise to the top – unless it’s past it’s ‘used by’ date…….. 4

13. The Squatter. Tried hard, too hard on occasion. Overplayed his hand with a few kicks late – not the cross field attempt, but a few that effectively just handed back possession late in the game and to be frank he got lucky we got out of jail. Hard not to like the guy though. The pre-match interview around his rugby journey and the tears in his eyes during the anthem – it means the world to him. Although any more tears on camera may need a nickname upgrade to ‘Hawkey’. 6.5

14. The Exocet – delivered on everything you like about him, hard on the ball, involved, explosive and committed – can overplay the ‘quick tap’ sometimes when tackled when really the ball should go wider. He seem to imbibe the spirit of ]Lang Park’ & the Ghost of ‘Three Knees’ from Roy & HG’s halcyon origin calling days. 7.0

15. Bastards. Just seems to lack something at this level, confidence, belief maybe? He genuinely has the skills and pace. I am keen to see what he can do over three tests. The spot is his to take…………or lose. 5

16. Uncle Fester. After a nervy start he didn’t put a foot wrong and Moses rates him as the ‘future’ of Gold #2. Certainly a big wrap and a solid start 5.5

17. The Bull. Big lump of a kid and future anchor for Gold. The kid is class. Set piece went up a notch v the Tadpole finishers as he and The Abattoir asserted smarts & dominance against their opposites. What chance both to start in Melbourne to share the workload – me thinks a near certainty. 6.5

18. The Abattoir. Did what he does best at scrum time and was involved across the paddock, loses .50 for not passing to Billy the Kid in backfield, but strong. I reckon he & The Bull start in Melbourne. 6.5

19. Lurch. Terrific debut and possibly best of all the virgins. Aggressive yet composed. Effective and went about his work like a 40 game veteran. Watch his jump in that doomed lineout- he gets up early and in front of the Frog, effectively spooking him into error. Well done that man. 7.0

20. Not that Isi. Terrific impact, real go forward, willing and his post-contact metre drive is outstanding. A starter at 6 / 8 next week with Dirty Harry swapping to 6? Suffers the ‘Fijian curse’ with the up and go (as per Exocet) that usually results in turnover pill or penalties as his supports cant get there as they are set for the ball to go wider next phase. As Kenny Rogers always said ‘you got to know when to hold ‘em and know when to recycle the ball quickly’. 6.5

21. Billy the Kid. Dynamic, sharp and won us the game through his will & determination to chase the spilt French lineout. Of all times to call the fabled ‘Benny Hill’ lineout move AFTER the hooter had gone (tell me you cant hear the music in your head now. Watch the replay and hum the tune – I dare you). 7

22. Len Ikitau. His time will come. N/A

23. The Ginger Ninja. I like this young man as a player and he could be anything. Does his work to a high standard, no fuss, no histrionics but every inch a footballer. Limited time, but glimpses of what’s possible. 6

Overall team score 5.5.

le regret

You nearly have to feel sorry for the Frogs dontcha?

They have the longest domestic season in the world. Travelled to OZ, straight into quarantine. Allowed to train together and then back to their own personal Siberia and eat-sleep-rinse-repeat for 14 days. You then fly to the QPRQ which is shite enough anyway to take on a gold team fresh from a few weeks break, been in camp and ready to pounce!

For ALL of that you largely feed the home team their taints as an amuse bouche, out-think them, out muscle them, out play them, out enthuse, out hustle and basically have the win at your feet and THEN………

As only the French can do they surrender. Throw to 2, tap down and roost into row 35 and its ‘bonne nuit infirmière’.

But no, the French do as only the French can and well……..

I did say ‘nearly’ feel sorry for them, not ‘actually’ feel sorry them.