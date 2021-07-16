 Friday's Rugby News. - Green and Gold Rugby
Rugby

Friday’s Rugby News.

No wonder Cadbury wanted the sponsorship !
Friday’s Rugby News.

‘Cadbury Flakes Crumble’.

Morning GAGR’s.

By the time you read this I will be dead!

Well brain-dead anyhow, I will have arrived in the land free of dentist’s, coincidentally also the world capital for unsolved homicides & banjo shops per capita, Brisbane in the Queensland Peoples Republic of Queensland (QPRQ) to ‘enjoy’ the decider v The Frogs on Saturday night.

This week I take a look at our second test player ratings, your Wallaby XXIII for Brisbane, I respond as a ‘fickle’ supporter and look into the deep dark recesses of the known rugby universe for the Platinum Edition of ‘Friday’s Fast 5′.

Player Ratings

Who was shiny and who was …………

‘Please sir, may I not have some more’

GAGR Player Ratings. (Editors note – the scores & comments were compiled days prior to Moses announcing the 3rd Test Squad)

1-5   Did they play? 6-7  Did what they should – whacky-doo 7.01-8  Above average 8.01 -9 Very Strong & consistent 9.01 – 10  Buy the man a beer – outstanding

1. Jimmy Slips. Does what he does. Was strong at set piece and willing in his work 5.5

2. Lightning. Back to his absolute ineffectual best. Watch his work around rucks – he is all ‘show’ and no ‘go’. Seems intent on being seen as ‘the hard man’ rather than actually being effective. 3

3. The Abattoir. Strong at scrum, busy around the park, but I’d like to see more grunt from him at rucks. 6.5

4. The Bull-shitter. Solid without standing out. Outplayed comprehensively by the French locks. 5

5. FKA. Largely invisible for mine. Not the answer at lock and Timani must start at Suncorp. 4

6. Sideshow Bob. Only natural he must find his feet at this level, but just doesn’t get involved enough with the ball for mine. Tries hard in D, but either Mad Dog or ‘the other Izzy’ need to start at 6 on Saturday. 4.5

7. Lee Majors. Strong Captains knock. Say what you like, but if he aint playing in Mexico, we lose by plenty. MOTM by some way. 8

8. Dirty Harry. Nullified by the French who did their homework. that said , he was sleeves up and hooked in as he always does. 7

9. The Commissioner. Improved outing and looked sharper in attack, but our 9-10 axis was again poor. 4.5

10 Genesis. We make a 60 metre break, we are in behind the French, they have a fractured defensive line and he kicks the ball away…..shows he still lacks game maturity – this was one of many examples. Good goal kicking is a minimum requirement, not a reason for getting a Gold starting jumper. 4.0

11. The Exocet. Terrific game and if not for shite basic skills of others – like catching & passing –  would be a dual try scorer and MOTM. Herculean effort and he deserved better from those around him. 8

12 Two-Cows. Must have converted to Islam recently as he has been absolutely Shiite in these two tests. 3.5

13. The Squatter. Poor game but not helped by Two-Cows & Genesis quality of ball and space, needs to be at 12. 4

14. TBA. Was dreadful for the whole night, not one positive redeeming aspect to his game and should have been hooked much earlier. Training bunny next week only. 2.5

15. Bastards. Was sharper across his whole game, looked assured and dangerous and more than did enough to stay in 15 next week. 7

16. Uncle Fester. Didn’t have same impact and largely unnoticed. 4

17. The Bull. French reserves were larger and better prepared. Ate him and 7A’s at scrum time for match winner. 4

18. 7A’s. As above. Little impact other than going backwards at crucial time to hand Frogs (deserved) win. 4.

19. Lurch. tried hard but French were all over him. The French locks, both starting & finishing comprehensively outplayed ours. 4.

20. Not that Isi. Again looked good in the hand to hand stuff. Makes metres evey time. We are just starting to see the best of him and his off. 6.0

21. Billy the Kid. Pass is still poo, but what he offers over and above that more than makes up. Must start in Brisbane. I also REALLY liked his post game interview – honest, frank and he had the shits – that’s want I want to see from those in gold – show me it matters and not just that you are satisfied with the ‘effort’. 6

22. Len Ikitau. Showed enough in his limited time to start in Brisbane at 13, outside the Squatter at 12 and JOC2.0 at 10.  He has some class this guy. 5.5

23. The Ginger Ninja. Must start in place of TBA next week. The awareness and pass to Hoop’s for that try was terrific. 6

Overall team score 4.5

'Not Happy Jan!'

‘Not Happy Jan!’

Your Wallaby Squad for le décideur

Our Gold side have had 8 changes for the Suncorp Showdown – 83% accurate with our own GAGR Wallaby XXIII side selected yesterday.

I can’t say I disagree with the team much, bar #2. IMO Lightning was dreadful last up, but injuries and inexperience see him keep the gig. Dirty Harry no doubt rested due to ‘player management’ and fair enough too. His constant physicality and workloads so far this year and with a heap of tests still to come in ’21, we need this guy fresh & firing.

My tip? Mad Dog Swinton to terrorise the tadpoles and be MOTM in a 5 point Wallaby win.

1. James Slipper (102 Tests) 2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa (11 Tests) 3. Allan Alaalatoa (45 Tests) 4. Darcy Swain (2 Tests) 5. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (27 Tests) 6. Lachlan Swinton (1 Test)7. Michael Hooper (c) (107 Tests) 8. Isi Naisarani (10 Tests)

9. Tate McDermott (4 Tests) 10. Noah Lolesio (4 Tests) 11. Marika Koroibete (36 Tests) 12. Hunter Paisami (8 Tests) 13. Len Ikitau (1 Test) 14. Filipo Daugunu (5 Tests) 15. Tom Banks (13 Tests)

Replacements

16. Jordan Uelese (12 Tests) 17. Angus Bell (5 Tests) 18. Taniela Tupou (27 Tests) 19. Matt Philip (11 Tests) 20. Rob Valetini (6 Tests) 21. Jake Gordon (7 Tests) 22. Matt To’omua (56 Tests) 23. Reece Hodge (45 Tests)

 

Nick

‘These fans should just pay their money & shut-up, right boys?’

‘The Fans are a Fickle Bunch aren’t they?’.

So Nick McArdle reckons us fans ‘are a fickle bunch’ eh?

Is it ‘fickle’ to reasonably expect:

1. Consistently competitive performances in terms of quality & application of basic skills

2. A win ratio somewhere in the neighbourhood of 60-70%

3. Be rated in the worlds top #3 at any given time

4. To see continued improvement across all aspects, player development, new tactics, new thinking, new approaches

5. To not be embarrassed or angry every time we witness a Wallaby performance and to expect a showing befitting ‘entertainment’. For when it’s all said and done is Rugby not in the ‘entertainment business’ and competing for our ‘discretionary spending’.

Perhaps I am ‘fickle’ in that I am tired of hearing about ‘effort’ from those in and around the Gold universe – you know our coach, captain and media pundits alike. Just when exactly did us fans allow the buzzword ‘effort’ to be an acceptable substitute for real, tangible substance, consistent results & most important for me – consistent quality of performance 

Have the Wallabies and us fans become so happily ensconced on the good ship ‘HMAS Mediocrity’ that we have accepted, nay, been complicit in allowing ‘weasel words’ and ‘defeatist phrases’ like ‘effort’ to become an accepted ‘get out of jail free card’ for an ever growing litany of shite performances and results?

Is it ‘fickle’ to be completely over 18 years of Bledisloe defeats? Is it fickle to be satisfied with a possible series loss to a second / third string French outfit – I mean when did Australian Rugby & it’s fans slip so far into the darkness that we even countenance such a thing was acceptable if the ‘effort’ was ok?

Isn’t Australian Rugby and the glory of our past successes built on a bedrock of belief, accountability and sustained performances that make us all proud? Or should we simple settle for the fact we are truly shite, but our teams ‘efforts’ are terrific – so that makes it all ok?

Or am I still being ‘fickle’ Nick?

8cc2nho1ev311

‘Not in shape? Round is a shape!’

Friday Fast 5

Fit & Fat or Fat & Fit?

Morgan Turinui has come out in the SMH questioning the ‘condition’ of our players post SR as they joined the Wallabies squad and in turn ‘the alignment’ of Wallaby & SR squads S&C programs. Having watched both he & big Sean Maloney on Stan and their ‘snug’ fitting suits (condom full of walnuts anyone?) perhaps they undertake some S&C of their own. I appreciate the TV camera ‘adds 20 pounds’, but exactly how many cameras are on them again?

Careful what you wish for.

The team from the Emerald Isle have announced 4 tests v The Nearlies over the next 12 months. With a northern tour game against NZ scheduled for November this year & then 3 tests scheduled in NZ during the Winter of 2022, well might you suggest the Oirish be careful what they wish for. With an All Black paddywhack, especially at home, this green side could go crawling home.

What happens on the field……..ends in the court’s.

Interesting news from  Stuff NZ regarding a NZ club 7’s game involving formal police charges laid against a player with ‘intent to cause grievous bodily harm’ for events during an on field brawl.  As a side note, surely then RSPCA prosecutors will be watching the case closely and consider laying charges against a litany of AB’s for their continued sodomy of a certain marsupial over many a year?

Slow Learners?

Mr Hooper “Yes, it sucks losing. The change room was definitely quiet. But the only negative will be if we take nothing from this, we don’t take a lesson learned.” So 18 years of Bledisloe losses, a quarter final loss at the RWC, series losses to the Soap Dodgers and the Paddy’s has taught us what exactly? ‘Slow learners’ ? Any slower we’d be forced move to Perth. Oh well, at least the ‘effort can’t be faulted’……..

A Pox on the BIL Tour?

The United Kingdom Touring Rugby side has suffered it’s first loss on tour against a ‘SAFFA A’ side in what was dubbed ‘an unofficial 4th test’ – going down 17-13 in a tough & physical hit-out. Apart from the ever-changing Wuhan Wonder Bug challenges, the BIL’s now face possible upheaval to the tour from worsening civil unrest‘ in the Rainbow Nation.

I am off to The Gresham for a whisky.

Hoss – out.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  • Brisneyland Local

    Morning GAGR’s and good morning Hoss man. Look forward to catching up this weekend for a refreshing libation or 50. Excellent points made this morning. For my applied mad ramblings read on:
    – Player ratings are pretty much bang on, except for Lee Majors. Yes his player rating is good but he has to be -4, for his captaincy. He is the worst captain the wlaabies have ever had. He continual resistance to taking the three is killing this side. His inability to correct his players faults on the ground are bad, and getting worse. The shite he trots out in post game interviews keeps a plasterer in full time employment in the BL household. He has to go.
    – The new squad with changes looks pretty good. Just wish JOC was fit, Our back line struggles without adult supervision, and a player that can guide and manipulate the backline to where they need to be.
    – Yep that Nick McCardle statement had me bristling. You are 100% right in what you said. I am a proud Australian, I want my team to win. And the money these fuckers are earning and the shit they get to serve up every week is just appalling. I am fast becoming annoyed with their lack of ability to learn.
    – MOrgan Tuirinui has no right to question any one’s conditioning. Mind you he is correct. But as the old saying goes, poeple in glass houses shouldnt throw hand grenades.
    – Not surprised a rugby game event has ended up in court. Surprised it didnt happen sooner. It happened in the AFL when Lethal Leigh Matthews smacked Neville Bruns in the Jaw in the Grand Final. It will be common place eventually.
    Look forward to catching up for a glass or two.
    Over to you GAGR’s.

    Report
    • Reds Revival

      Our back line struggles without adult supervision
      That is quote of the week for mine BL. Absolute Gold (and Purple).

      Report
      • Brisneyland Local

        Thanks mate. you joining us tonight?

        Report
        • Reds Revival

          Unfortunately not. I’m up in the Far North. Planning on making the trip for a game in the not too distant future.

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          It would be good to have you. I am going to surronded by Hoss and Keith. It would be good to have fellow queenslanders there as back up. At this stage I think it is only Yowie.

          Report
    • Keith Butler

      The bag is almost packed and I’m itching to go. See you all in the Gresham at 5.00

      Report
      • Brisneyland Local

        LEts hope they dont shut the borders before you land.

        Report
        • Hoss

          I had to endure 2 x cavity searches when I arrived, admittedly the second one was a $75 option and they trim their nails though.

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          I do so love the trimed nails option.

          Report
    • onlinesideline

      Yeah thats the truth about Lee Majors. All heart but so did Poidevan, David Wilson, Pocock, George Smith. One is supposed to have these levels of heart. He is doing what he is supposed to do. Does that make him an 8 ? – not when he gets picked up and rag dolled down the paddock, not when his decisions on field are just odd and unsettle the team, but no-one has the “Gits” to say anything about it. He is a 7 at best. The truth with him at 7 how many tests have we won. People bagged Quade but the sides win rate with him in, was good. If I was coach I would go by that. When x players are in the side we win, when y players are in the side we just lose. After a certain point you just say time’s up buddy, we aint winning with you in the team or as captain.

      Report
      • UTG

        God, what a way to confuse correlation and causation. Shocking take.

        Report
      • Brisneyland Local

        I admit I am one of the biggest Hooper detractors. I think he has the biggest motor of any player in the Wallabies outfit. He has more drive and hear than anyone. But he is not a good 7 fit, and is a complete joke as a captain. So what do we do with him. Drop him from Captain to start with, and give that to JOC if he is playing, or Two Cows. Someone with a brain. Try a game without him with Fraser McReight as 7 and see how we go. We cant do much worse.

        Report
  • Steve

    Well good morning all – haven’t been round for a while and must say I’m surprised at the negative feeling after Test 2, I thought was generally much better overall and a good game.

    Execution still sucked at times but not wholly unexpected.

    Some good changes for the weekend, I would have kept Valetini personally I thought his Game 2 was a particular improvement from 1, but other than that they look the goods.

    I’m particularly excited by Paisami and Ikitau in the midfield, I didn’t think it would work but they looked v. dangerous in their time together.

    Looking forward to more!

    Report
    • UTG

      I’m hardly surprised by the negative feeling. You’re going to be continually outraged if you benchmark every performance to the golden era like everyone seems to do around here.

      Does seem ironic that the average player rating is 1 point lower this week than last week after an improved performance (presumably if the ball came out of that last scrum the ratings would have been higher than last week) in the same piece having a go at McArdle for calling supporters fickle.

      Report
  • Happyman

    Welcome to gods country Hoss.

    Two things can be true at the same time. Lee Majors played well and was a terrible Captain.

    The execution was terrible and players need to be held accountable. Fortunately changes have been made I am both a fan of continuity and accountability. Swindon worries me and it shows a real structural issue for mine. Yes he is aggressive but at this level you need to be smart and I don’t think anyone has every accused him of being that.

    Fans aren’t fickle Nick it inconsistency of the performance or our national team isn’t funny any more.

    Report
  • Crescent

    Thanks Hoss – good to hear you were able to sneak over the border – sometimes AP’s crayons are a bit blunt when drawing boundaries of who can’t come in….

    I am just going to zero in on McArdle. Fickle fans. Really Nick? Go look at the trophy cabinet. Then ask how long it has been since anything really notable was there. And still we turn up to cheer on the squad. Look at the performances over the last, say, decade. Sure, there are some noticeable ones. Who would have thought we would have even made the 2015 RWC Final? Then look at the less than competent ones. That list is notably larger than the former. We aren’t fickle Nick – we are tired of being served the same deficiencies for the same result and being told to part with our cash and be happy.

    These are professional players. They should be able to catch and pass, kick with some degree of accuracy and tackle an opposition player. It’s not a high threshhold, and this mob still manage to trip on it. All these deficiencies are fixable, and we see no progress. Why shouldn’t we be “fickle”?

    Report
  • A Dingo Stole My Rugby

    “Good goal kicking is a minimum requirement, not a reason for getting a Gold starting jumper.”

    Oh, Hoss, you’re going to be hearing from Bernard Foley’s lawyers.

    Report
    • Brisneyland Local

      Ah Spanners Foley. The central point of the Wallabies retrograde to averageness, well that and the Ass Clown.

      Report

  • Move to Perth?? I’m offended.
    Gotta hand it to you though Hoss, a NSWelshie that’s actually read Dikkens (that well known dutch author).

    Break a leg in QPRQ, us lot aren’t allowed out to play.

    Report
Rugby

A Masters from the Uni of Life, majoring in BS. Call the Hunter Valley home and a passionate Wallabies, Tah's and then the also-rans of Oz rugby next. Yearn for the days when uppitty Kiwis knew their place - losing in dying stages of Bledisloe's or as garbage collectors.

