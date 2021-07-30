 Friday's Rugby News. - Green and Gold Rugby
Friday’s Rugby News.

Friday’s Rugby News.

LORD’S OF THE RINGS

Happy Friday Shaggers!

That time of the week to look closely at the facts, dive deep into issues & details that really matter in rugby – so click here for The Roar but for those six viewers still with us on GAGR – read on

This week we run the slide rule over the return of a fallen Red, celebrate everyone’s favourite 7’s side – the Flying Fijians and check on the progress of our Golden Girls as Day #2 of the Women’s 7’s gets underway. All this AND Australia’s highest rating, Friday bonus piece (based on bonus pieces published only on GAGR on Fridays) The Friday Fast 5.

 

Gold Medal

As close as Kiwi athletes will get to the real thing?

Lord’s of the rings!

When it comes to Fijian 7’s rugby players – what’s not to like !!

They are humble, athletic, Christian (nobodies perfect), decent, genuinely beautiful human beings. I dare anyone on this site (apart from KARL) to tell me they weren’t cheering for the Fijian lads on Wednesday night in their gold medal clash with the Darkness!

The Fijians strike me as the kind of guys that if you came home and found them in bed with a loved one, you’d grab them a warm milk, some biscuits and tuck ‘em in.

I have always found that the game of Rugby really allows for nations to express who they are as a people on a sporting field. The sheer joy, enthusiasm, grace and spirit the Fijian 7’s side produces is truly a beautiful representation of who they are as a people.

I can think of no more worthy recipients of the gold medals than for these truly wonderful people. Call me ol’ fashioned but can you name me a team who better represents the noble ideals of the Olympics than that of the men’s Fijian Rugby side.

 

All that glitters aint gold.

All that glitters aint necessarily gold.

A turd dipped in gold is……?

I profess despite my innumerous qualities, I am no Rugby savant.

I have no access to intel on the inner machinations of our Rugby sides, their players, contracts, negotiations et al. Nor do I profess similar powers of insight into the players needs, their personal financial commitments and wider thoughts. I gauge a lot from the actual actions of those involved and look to see if those actions marry their words or vice-versa, as opposed to simply accepting their words only. It’s the business adage I have trotted out here before – ‘we judge ourselves by our intentions, others judge us by our actions‘.

So based on that adage above, how do I reconcile Izack Rodda’s selfish desertion, yes, desertion of the Reds some 18 months ago and his subsequent return to the world of gold and compare all that with his recent words on Planet Rugby this week?

Put simply – I don’t.

Back in 2020 if he had been a player of 30+ years age, with limited years earning potential left, was in the last year of his contract at the Red’s and his best SR & test playing days were behind him I would simply say ‘au revoir’ and thanks for your service – earn what you can, while you can, you’ve paid your dues, you’ve earnt that right.

But no, Rodda decided to abandon ship, let his mates, the team, the organisation, the fans and the code down. He goes go back on his word – you know, also known as a ‘contract’  and chases the Euro. Upon his return is there any form of ‘Mea-Culpa’ any semblance of self-awareness, decency or just simply plain old respect for others?  Hell no, instead we get ‘no regrets’ and ‘I haven’t called Thorny yet” – as if he ever would!

Instead we get the same tired and manure-laced modern sports babble shite about ‘growth & maturity’ as a person. More vacuous words, or as my late farming grandfather used to call it ‘bullshit on the breeze’.

The thing I love most about Rugby, that for mine stands head & shoulders above all other codes and other sports, is that Rugby has always & will always be about fraternity and the collective good for all involved. It’s about ‘us’ not ‘I’. One in – all in. Yes, there have been some cluster-fudges along the way, but by and by the beating heart of rugby has been and will always be inclusiveness.

Sport’s loves a good redemption story. I love a good redemption story. Perhaps the next great redemption story will be his? I’d love to believe so, but for mine the sole adjudication method will be his ongoing actions. Rodda has set a baseline he feels is acceptable and in my opinion it’s a very low starting point.

To paraphrase the Prince of Pop, Rodda first needs to start with ‘the man in the mirror’, sort him out and the actions that follow will come easy, so too will redemption.

 

Charlotte Caslick, Australia v Fiji

Run Charlotte, Run.

Day #2 Women’s 7’s 

Our golden 7’s girls are 2 from 2 at end of day one in Nippon.

First up was a routing of host nation Japan and a runaway 48-0 score line, our girls then took on serial Olympic doping cheats & Russian chemist enthusiasts China in game #2, running out comfortable winners against their hairy chested, baritone counterparts.

Our girls take on the Seppo’s today at 11.30am AEST before the finals kick off later in the day

View a terrific write up of all things Women’s 7’s  from Nathan Williamson – former GAGR poster boy turned executive in charge of stationery at Rugby.com.au

rassie erasmus

Rassie’s twin brother Jaco Johan ‘helping out’

Friday Fast 5

FUKRS make 3 changes.

Planet Rugby reports the ‘Formal United Kingdom Rugby Side’ (FUKRS) have made three changes to their side for Test #2 v the Dutch Dirt Diggers this Saturday. Taking a handy one nil lead into game two, the FUKRS own Super Mario Itoje is quoted as saying that ‘we know they are coming’  – yep 23 boring as bat-shit Saffa’s who will try and strangle the game to death.  There would seem to be added spice to this fixture as Rassie Erasmus twin brother Jaco has been stirring the pot on social media this week, whilst Rassie has stayed largely quiet……………….well except for the ONE HOUR video rant he released Thursday evening our time.

‘Better people make better All Blacks’ and lousy people make court appearances.

Like you I’ve oft read & heard that old chestnut too & who could argue with it? Under the stewardship of Ted, Shag, Richie & Mr Reid the AB’s were borderline angelic off the field. Sure there was one or two minor indiscretions, but under those 4 gents they were widely acclaimed as both a truly champion side and truly champion people. But has the veneer now faded somewhat? Under the nearly all black jumpers is there a hint that the lustre is a touch grubby after all? Listening devices (were there any?), toilet trysts and the latest from Shannon Frizelle of two charges of ‘male assaults female’, the mighty Silver Fern emblem has faded somewhat from the halcyon days of not long ago. I crap on above about actions – what are the actions of the AB’s over recent years telling us exactly……………….

Wallabies up the world rankings with a bullet

Fresh from our series win v the synchronised divers, the Wallabies have rocketed up the World Rugby Rankings to #6 and sit currently behind the same side we just had a series victory over who are ranked #5 – WTF?  Oh well, whist the Saffa’s might be #1 they have lost every test match they’ve played since their RWC victory sometime back in the annals of history, last decade I think it was. My maths is poor, but even I know that’s a 100% loss record since then. Name one former World Champion Rugby side that had a 100% loss record 2 years on from winning the crown #claytonworldchamps.

Bledisloe, Burgers & Beervana

The Canberra of NZ – Wellington, well without the Pollies banging the help anyway,  looks set for a bumper weekend of Beer, Burgers & Bledisloe. With the Wuhan Wonder Bug wreaking havoc and the only constant being change StuffNZ.com reports that Windy Wellington could play host to the bonanza weekend on August 15.  For the first time, Dine Wellington, Cocktail Wellington and the ever popular Burger Wellington, partnered with Beervana, a craft beer bonanza weekend will be available to foodies all on the same weekend with a likely Bledisloe to round out the action – how good is that. I just put on 3 kilo’s even thinking about it.

Olympic Chuckles

Ok, so not quiet Rugby per se, but two funny Olympic bits to take us out today. First ‘Dodging Armageddon’ by the legends that are Roy & HG (available on Podcast). If you haven’t listened to the masters you simply must. The bit Wednesday about fat Aussie kids or ‘the blobs’ as Roy called them being inspired by Brisbane hosting the 2032 games was pure vintage Roy & HG. The other a laugh-out-loud take on some Olympic events from a French comedian – enjoy French Funnies

Until next week.

Hoss

 

 

  • Alister Smith

    Simply magnificent Hoss. Thanks very much. Just wanted to add to your links of good rugby stuff elsewhere. https://www.rugbypass.com/video/rugbypass-originals/6056303916001/
    I was a boarding supervisor when Nemani was there so I might have more of a connection to this than some others but it gives an insight into the modern professional and the islander perspective.

    Report
    • Hoss

      Thanks Big Al, the more sights I can pilfer learn from the better for those who suffer through my Friday k-wrap

      Report
      • Alister Smith

        Don’t be modest mate – calling this k-wrap is a load of hoss-sh!t

        Report
  • Huw Tindall

    “For a terrific write up of all things Women’s 7’s from Nathan Williamson – former GAGR poster boy turned executive in charge of stationery at Rugby.com.au” – worth it just for this bit alone.

    Report
  • onlinesideline

    Anyone see that vid of Bledisloe brawls on insta or fb. That Tolu Latu punch was absolutely golden. Sans DUI sleeping and brainsnaps on field I thought he was approaching being a bloody good Hooker. Is he coming back ? I reckon DR would suit him a lot.

    Thanks Hossman

    Report
    • Brisneyland Local

      You do mean 2 loss of licences for DUI and a further 3 charges of driving unlicenced!

      Report
      • onlinesideline

        shit – impressive
        When ever Im homesick I just …..
        I love when at 4.12 he says “I trust you”

        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8GgQi_H5SwU&t=219s

        Report
      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Mate that’s only an issue if it’s an AB. I thought Hoss made that clear

        Report
        • Hoss

          Exactly farging right – Jesus Briz. Do as I say not as I do, somebody throw something at him.

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Between him and Beale their criminal charges list is terrible. Apparently Waratahs players are better at sweeping it under the table than AB’s

          Report
        • Yowie

          “The boys in blue will be all over what you’ve done” means something different to a compromised Waratah player.

          Report
        • Custardtaht

          There’s a reason why Waratah blue is the same as police blue. You wear your Waratah Poly’s at all times in public.

          Report
        • Yowie

          At least the NSW cops have been seen in Western Sydney….

          Report
        • Custardtaht

          Fake news, it’s the Waratahs on bonding camp. Survive in the wild until next season.

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          A waratah west of Anzac avenue. Never

          Report
      • Custardtaht

        Yeah, but he only committed an offence he didn’t cause offence. So he’s good to go. If he offends people we can reassess his suitability & selectability.

        Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Seems to be that way doesnt it. Committ criminal offences all good. Commit a woke indescretion you are screwed.

          Report
        • Hoss

          I’m offended by that.

          Report
        • Yowie

          #CancelBrisneyland

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          It’s coming I know!

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          I’m offeneded that you are offended.

          Report
        • Hoss

          Well I am offended you’re offended by my original offence – so now I’m more offended.

          Report
        • Yowie

          Stop that. Stop it, will you stop that. Now look, no one is to get offended at anyone until I blow this whistle. *Even*…and I want to
          make this absolutely clear…*even* if they *do* say “Jehovah.”

          Report
        • Reds Revival

          By the end of today, we will have the entire transcript of that movie written out in individual posts. My one that relates to our forum:
          “Can someone keep those possessed by the Devil under some sort of control”

          Report
        • Yowie

          There are some cracking lines in that film that just sneak through as minor utterances.

          Report
        • GeorgiaSatellite

          Best film of all time, IMO. One such cracking line is when they’re discussing the plan to kidnap Pilate’s wife: “Now we’ll be going in through the sewer, so don’t wear your best sandals.”

          Report
        • Yowie

          Gold, now i’ve had to look up the script for that scene:

          Reg, our glorious leader and founder of the P.F.J., will be coordinating consultant at the drain head, though he himself will not be taking part in any terrorist action, as he has a bad back.

          and

          Turning left here, we enter the Caesar-Augustus memorial sewer and from there, proceed directly to the hypocaust. This has just been re-tiled, so terrorists, careful with those weapons.

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Me too. I will have to retire to concetrate on my mental health!

          Report
        • Yowie

          Isn’t it “stand down with full pay to concentrate on my mental health”? or is that just for cabinet ministers?

          Report
  • Hoss

    Nothing to see here, but if you look over there……

    Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Hahahahahaha

      Report
    • Funk

      nzru has always had a very big broom to match the size of the carpet!

      Report
      • Yowie

        There are enough ewes paid hush-money under Non-Dusclosure Agreements to make a flock.

        Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          I only know of baaaabara and Meeeeery myself

          Report
  • onlinesideline

    Random thoughs 8 days out but the selections for the Wallabies is anyones guess. There are quite a few possibilities.

    Personally, I would love to see Swain start. I say through him in there. The guy has big game mentality. A lineout and a maul both leading to 2 victories is incredible. I would love to see Quade on the bench. His impact could be phenomenal. At least he will have a crack if its even stevens at 78 mins. Nothing worse than getting defeated by nearlies in last 3 mins by not being able to get control of ball and just watching them truck it up, which they can do all day. These 50 meter kicks to win only happen every so often. So we need some Quade magic to at least TRY to win. If Jordy is fit for 13… we could have a bloody good team. Uelese needs to have a blinder too if picked. Its time – he is not injured, he is fit time to repay the beieivers. Squad is looking better and better and I love these 2 -3 weeks campaigns in NZ – IMO it weakens the home team advantage of shock and awe.

    Report
    • Yowie

      he will have a crack if its eve stevens at 78 mins

      I haven’t met her.

      Report
      • onlinesideline

        corrected

        Now its Steve Evans

        Report
        • Yowie

          Now you’re just picking on dyslexic people. The DNA (National Dyslexic Association) will be onto you about this.

          Report
        • onlinesideline

          If anyone is worth picking on its the bloke who created the word dyslexic.

          Report
        • Yowie

          and “lisp” – could they make it any easier for people to take the p!ss?

          Report
        • onlinesideline

          I take umbwidge to that

          Report
        • Yowie

          People of jewusalem! Wome is your fwiend!

          Report
        • Damo

          “We don’t have a Woger, sir.”

          Report
        • Yowie

          We have no Woger!

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          My friend Biggus Dickus

          Report
        • Funk

          WELEASE WODEWICK!!!

          Report
        • Yowie

          “Centuwion. Why do they…titter so?”

          Report
        • Greg

          From a friend who works with dyslexic people……

          A carton with a man selling badges to raise funds. He has a tray with pens on it, and a sign hanging form the front. The sign says “Please give dailysex”. His wife is say “… oh dear, I think you have it wrong”

          An anagaram of dyslexia is indeed dailysex.

          Report
        • Yowie

          I reckon I’ve got a bit of it myself.

          I had to undo a bit of damage on the home front when I tried to text my wife that I wanted to introduce her to Alan.

          That joke copyright Gary Delaney

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Pure gold.

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          It is like the dyslexic Agnostic insomniac.
          Staid up all night wondering if there really was a dog!

          Report
        • Damo

          Love that. From the body of work of my favourite stand up, Steven Wright. As in “When I was a kid we had a quicksandpit in the back yard. I was an only child- eventually.”

          Report
        • Reds Revival

          Another one of his classics – “I bought some batteries the other day, but they weren’t included”.

          Report
        • Keith Butler

          One of my favourites. “ They say it’s a small world but I wouldn’t like to paint it”.

          Report
        • Damo

          Steve has got a brain that’s wired differently to the rest of us.

          Report
      • laurence king

        And she’s 78

        Report
        • Yowie

          Still, she’s caught Quade’s eye. Must be really something.

          Report
        • laurence king

          The wrinkes speak experience

          Report
  • Keith Butler

    Another great piece Hossman. Truely heartwarming story published elsewhere about what the Fijian 7s team went through to achieve their gold. What a great bunch of human beings. As for Rodda, well what can you say. In this age of professionalism for some the words ‘team’ and ‘loyalty’ go out the window.

    Report
    • laurence king

      ‘Heartwarming’! I used heartwarming as well, must be something in the Tassie ether.

      Report
      • Hoss

        Just spent 15 minutes on your site Mr King – your beautiful renderings of the seascapes around (your capture of the different hues in the water are sensational) you have me completely relaxed for the end of month headaches that lie in ambush for me throughout the day, well, them and the mental giants who cause them anyhow.

        Report
        • onlinesideline

          Have a look at Charlottes instagram. She seems to capture many hues too.

          Report
        • Hoss

          You’re on fire today – late nite over there or early morning?

          Report
        • onlinesideline

          1.35am to be exact – the peak before the crash. The culmination of the days 6 coffees.

          Report
        • laurence king

          You are very kind sir. Just got back from 4 weeks on the northland (trapped in Victoria for 2 wks, shudder). Having breakfast and this little person hopped in for a visit. Cheers. https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/2815e5f10de4cd7c6df0a6b1e4bae12ae8aa88adf92ccf0a6a3738d972119573.jpg

          Report
        • Yowie

          It’s great to see marsupials not being chased by Force players.

          Report
        • laurence king

          You have a remarkable memory lol

          Report
        • Hoss

          You’re far too modest – I admire people with your ability, me, i can barely write my name.

          Cheers
          Shos.

          Report
        • laurence king
        • Hoss

          That’s an omen for Eden Park…………..

          Report
        • Reds Revival

          Wow Laurence, your painting looks so lifelike!

          Report
        • laurence king

          Much appreciated mate, l live in a very nice part of the world, spoilt for choice in what to paint but by heck the water’s cold. Cheers

          Report
        • Hoss

          I think he means your ‘painting’ of the Wallaby (picture above) – it’s ok, i speak ‘Queenslander’

          Report
        • Yowie

          It’s called “Queen’s English”.
          According to a quick google search Queen’s English is the international standard for English, so cop that you cockroaches, desk-floggers, latte-drinkers, cousin-marriers, body barrellers, sand-gropers and crocodile-feeders.

          Report
        • Alister Smith

          Yeah we speak new South Welsh….but without the unnecessary consonants….

          Report
        • laurence king

          Wallaby is the real deal, not a painting lol

          Report
        • Greg

          Damn. I thought it looked so lifelike

          Report
        • laurence king

          Lol the alternative is work and I’m not good at that

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Link mate?

          Report
        • Hoss
        • Yowie

          That’s impressive stuff – particularly the seawater effects.

          Report
        • laurence king

          All compliments greatfully accepted lol

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Thanks. Some very cool stuff there

          Report
        • Greg

          but who is the old guy painting?

          we are all young here aren’t we?

          Report
        • laurence king

          You cheeky bugger.

          Report
        • Greg

          Some beautiful work there, From a beautiful part of the world.

          I am lucky enough to have a painting of Ketchem Bay, by Deny King, hanging in my study. I hope you are able to make it down that way one day.

          Report
        • laurence king

          I would surely like to, a bit of a wish to do the walk but I will need one of my super fit sons to go with me, may need to carry me out lol. Cheers

          Report
        • Alister Smith

          Can you only be a guest artist if you have Terry in your name somewhere?

          Report
  • laurence king

    Thanks Hoss great stuff as usual,
    first thing I read on a friday. Heartwarming story Fijians winning again. Rodda’s got some ground to make up in the integrity stakes hasn’t he! One moment you’re confessing that you are no rugby savant and the next you are calling BIL, ‘FUKRS’. What can I say, there are times when I prefer style over substance. Cheers.

    Report
  • Nutta

    Morning Cobbers

    Cheers Hoss

    Your point re Rodda is fair – facta non verba. We should perhaps also look at what Rassie is doing as well through the same lens of fact non verba. Does anyone seriously think what Rassie is up to is demonstrably for the good of the game? I’m genuinely interested to know if anyone does because from here it is shitbaggery in the 1st degree and he should be stomped on.

    Thanks Fiji. If we have to lose, let it be to you.

    Good luck girls. Take it to them and avoid English swimmers and their phenomenal 3rd legs (google that – it’s BBC official).

    Report
    • Yowie

      One hopes there aren’t enough people in Rugby at the moment to form some sort of “Sh!tbag Barbarians” team, although we’re creeping up on it:
      Coach – Rassie
      7 – Anthony Jelonch
      Fly-half – Nicolás Sánchez

      Report
      • Damo

        10/12 Owen Farrell- although he’s pretty ‘armless.

        Report
      • Nutta

        Kolbe’s little lie-down before Vunipola helped him up…

        Report
    • Reds Revival

      English swimmers have three legs?? No wonder they’re fast.

      Report
      • Nutta

        Yes, their BBC commentators are quite enthusiastic over them (I wrote three different sets of words then and deleted them all).

        Report
    • idiot savant

      Actually I was thinking Rassie’s twin has stated something and kiwi referees must be worried that someone out there is going to start circulating Jaco style twitter reviews of their impartiality. Imagine the number of circles.

      Report
      • Yowie

        it would look like John Venn had reefer madness.

        Report
    • Happyman

      Agreed for mine Rodda shows not a lot of character but to be fair it was a business decision.

      Report
  • Nutta

    I know. I saw it and I’m waiting with popcorn…

    Report
  • Hoss

    The NZ girls looked gone at 21-0 down to GB, but they were never flustered and romped in. Got 7+ streaming on my pc now.

    Report
    • Yowie

      At the end of the first half I was mansplaining to my wife that the Poms have pretty-much finished the Kiwis.

      It turns out there is a reason I am kept away from game write-ups.

      Report
      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Just trying to even it out by letting them get some points up

        Report
        • Yowie

          There might be a deal with some bookmakers.

          Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Yeah me too. Not a lot of work being done TBH

      Report
  • Hoss

    It’s started – just got this through on my twitter feed – not sure what it means, but i reckon it’s something to do with chicken chow mein?

    听着你这个胖子

    I don’t blame you Yowie for tipping the Chinese I was onto them per se, but it is your fault

    Report
    • Yowie

      Haha gold. Thank fook for Google translate or I’d have to ask Kevin Rudd what that said.

      Report
  • idiot savant

    Warm milk. Hossman your mind just goes to the strangest places. As a fellow GAGR has observed, hilarious and disturbing yet again.

    Report
  • idiot savant

    Completely agree on Rodda. What were the selectors thinking? If his selection causes team unity issues, it will be on their head. A very bad move and Im surprised at DR.

    Report
  • Yowie

    heads-up. Aust v USA women’s’ sevens n progress.

    Report
    • Hoss

      We were outmuscled. Our first half D left no petrol in the tank in H2.

      Report
      • Yowie

        I liked the Pommy commentator Re Evania Pelite’s gushing head wound and the toughness of the players:

        “…other sports….that we won’t mention….might make a bigger deal out of this cut…”

        Report
      • Who?

        That was a pretty big miss – because it means we face Fiji @ 7pm, and if we win, we face NZ in the Semis. Easier path for the USA…

        Report
        • Hoss

          Evening Dr. not ideal but to win gold you have to beat the best anyhow. Carn gold

          Report
        • Who?

          And the referee, so it seems… How many penalties did Fiji give away there without any real sanction? Even tackled the halfback from behind the ball without copping a card.
          And the Pearls drove Fiji off the scrum – in unison, without popping up or going down, yet they get penalized?

          Oh well, that’s done. Now I just have to wait the next week or so for TV to return to something vaguely watchable, not ruined by the sudden importance of supposed sports that no one in the world cares about.

          Report
  • Perth girl

    Yeh, it’s only a woman he has (allegedly) hit! Happens all the time doesnt it!

    Report
    • Yowie

      The Magistrates Courts are full of first-time offenders (out of character). Must be pretty unlucky to get caught the first time.

      Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      No it doesn’t, and by the way I think it never should. I’m not condoning anything he did and I think he should pay whatever penalty has been decided. My point is that if he demonstrates clear regret and changes his behavior then this shouldn’t define him. We’ve all done wrong, learning from it and being better because of it is a welcome output

      Report
  • Yowie

    FYI new Nutta article here – http://www.greenandgoldrugby.com/is-hooper-crazy-shots-versus-lineout-drive/

    Will probably be moved more prominently on the main page once a gremlin is sorted out.

    Report
  • GeorgiaSatellite

    Thanks for the chuckles, Hoss. I love the FUKRS, but I can’t help thinking my Oirish colleagues wouldn’t be impressed. Can we make FUKIRS work?

    Report
    • Hoss

      I’ll need to run it by the regional sub committee first, but if it keeps the calm in your office, yes, call them all FUKIRS for sure.

      Report
  • Who?

    So, we’ve finally found ‘mitigation’ in a high tackle. Apparently Aussie women duck into tackles…
    And they can’t see passes 2m forward (though that one was to our advantage).
    And Channel 7 can’t be bothered to broadcast the game…
    Half time.

    Report
  • Adrian

    All good Hoss

    The guy I know, who knows a guy who knows what SR and Wallaby players think said:

    “The guys don’t mind him coming back, it just is that they would much prefer to play against him than with him”

    Mind you, from what I’ve seen DR is perhaps the only guy who can manage a Wallaby camp and simultaneously get guys to tackle as if they were tackling a New Zealander and get another guy to have the humility of a New Zealander…..if you know what I mean

    Report
Rugby

A Masters from the Uni of Life, majoring in BS. Call the Hunter Valley home and a passionate Wallabies, Tah's and then the also-rans of Oz rugby next. Yearn for the days when uppitty Kiwis knew their place - losing in dying stages of Bledisloe's or as garbage collectors.

