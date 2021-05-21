 Friday’s Rugby News – Green and Gold Rugby
Friday’s Rugby News

'Hello Scotland, have you filled my old job yet? I'd rather a Scottish winter than a TT grubbing I reckon.'
Fearless or Fearful Predictions – TT Round 2

I was nearly right last week when I tipped two Oz wins.

But ‘nearly right’ is akin to Liberal Party ‘spin’ for actually being completely and utterly wrong. That hasn’t dulled my intrepid sense of optimism and complete avoidance of all evidence to the contrary though and I’ve gone all in on three ‘W’s’ for Oz side this week.

We have lulled the forces of middle-earth into a false sense of rugby superiority and have them right where we wanted them – fresh for the picking this weekend, well, mostly………

Before we get down to TT Round #2 nitty -gritty, a few tips for all Oz sides this week, for free, from an absolute Rugby ‘know-nothing’, don’t-kick-the-bloody-ball-directly-back-to-them.

There’s three things Kiwi’s absolutely love to receive. Five years of solid kindergarten education, Social Security benefits in Oz and receiving the rugby ball in broken field with fractured defensive lines opposing them. They spot gaps like I spot meat pies, it’s almost mythical their ability to see them, attack them and enjoy them with sauce, sorry – exploit them.

If you’re gonna kick it, kick it to the shit-house (you will at least disrupt Aaron Smith’s ‘activities’) – kick it long, kick it out but for the love of Yoda, don’t kick it back to them in broken field play at all, never-bloody-ever.

Oh and also can you all stick the ‘Garry Owen’, ‘up and under’ or ‘bomb’ from YOUR OWN BLODDY 22, back in the drawer from whence it came. Capiche?

All broadcast times are AEST

 

‘Yeah it was 50-3, but did you know Ten Pin Bowling Australia has an Autumnal offer and recently I bowled a 192 – any questions?’

Hurricanes v Melbourne Rebels

Friday 21 May, Sky Stadium, Wellington, 5:05pm

One to really avoid watching if you truly love rugby.

If you on the other hand, enjoy S&M, Parliamentary Question Time or watching your cat torment a helpless, confused and fearful mouse, by all means, tune in.

Of the recent $101 million dollar announcement for a Victorian Rugby Centre of Excellence, half of that should go to fund a clinic for the treatment of PTSD for Rebels fans, sponsors and wider Oz rugby community.

A couple of  suspended forwards return for the Rebels in Test backrower Isi Naisarani as well as Wallabies squad member Trevor Hosea, but akin to shuffling deck chairs of the good ship Titanic, it’ll help delay the inevitable, but the overall outcome won’t change.

Based on the lack of skill, plan, leadership, kicking smarts, attacking threats or just plain rugby endeavour last week at home, you’d be off your chops to expect anything significantly better across the ‘dutch’.

Two-Cows seemed distracted by his appointment to the Ten Pin Bowling Australia Board last week as that body prepare for the annual national tournament. The competition will see future serial killers, bed-wetter’s and generally persons to avoid, square off for a title that no normal person gives a flying Fukoshima about.

With MT moving out to #12 for this game it may free up the previously constipated Reb’s attack. With large bodied Cambell Magnay at #13 and the ever dangerous ‘Exocet’ on the flanks you would hope the Reb’s could at least score one try in this game, Jehovah forebid they score a double!

If, in new MT parlance, the Rebels can avoid 80 minutes of ‘gutter balls’ like last week, get a few strikes early, they could avoid absolute de-spare.

Still, if the Rebels lose by less than 25 it will be a considerable improvement on last weeks result. Last week’s performance, well, it’s the old bulldog eating porridge analogy, I get the intent, but bugger me, the results a complete bloody disaster.

Canes by 25+

TEAMS

HURRICANES (1-15): 1Xavier Numia, 2. Dane Coles (c), 3. Tyrel Lomax, 4. James Blackwell, 5. Scott Scrafton, 6. Reed Prinsep, 7. Du’Plessis Kirifi, 8. Devan Flanders, 9. Jonathan Taumateine, 10. Orbyn Leger, 11. Wes Goosen, 12. Ngani Laumape, 13. Billy Proctor, 14. Julian Savea, 15. Jordie Barrett

RESERVES: 16. Asafo Aumua, 17. Pouri Rakete-Stones, 18. Alex Fidow, 19. Liam Mitchell, 20. Brayden Iose, 21. Gareth Evans, 22. Cam Roigard, 23. Lolagi Visinia

REBELS (1-15): 1. Cameron Orr, 2. Jordan Uelese, 3. Cabous Eloff, 4. Rob Leota, 5. Trevor Hosea, 6. Michael Wells, 7. Josh Kemeny, 8. Isi Naisarani, 9. Joe Powell, 10. Carter Gordon, 11. Marika Koroibete, 12. Matt To’ouma ©, 13. Campbell Magnay, 14. Andrew Kellaway, 15. George Worth

Reserves: 16. James Hanson, 17. Matt Gibbon, 18. Lucio Sordoni, 19. Ross Haylett-Petty, 20. Richard Hardwick, 21. James Tuttle, 22. Stacey Ili, 23. Frank Lomani

OFFICIALSReferee: Graham Cooper Assistant Ref 1:Paul Williams Assistant Ref 2:Angus Mabey TMO : Mike Fraser

Force owner & Karaoke tragic ‘Twiggy’ Forest lifts the boys spirits with a Whitney Houston classic ‘ I will always love you’ during training this week.

Western Force v Highlanders

Friday 21 May, HBF Park, Perth, 7:45pm

Happily I got the margins wrong for last week’s game, but not the description of the Force outing.

Plenty of heart, some good rugby skills and smarts and the Chiefs can consider themselves very, very lucky to leave WA with the win.

There’s an old adage in Rugby that ‘kickers don’t lose you games’ – yeah, well I call bullshit on that this time.

That kick was a ‘gimme’ for any half-decent kicker. My 92yo Aunt Gladys, with dodgy hips, failing eye-sight, emphysema AND a walking frame would have slotted that one. It really is 4 points gone that the Force should have to their tally

What about this week?

Highlanders turn to travel across the planet to HBF Park. Hard to gauge how good they were in their last start Reds win as the Reds were poor.

The Force welcome back second row colossus Sitaleki Timani for this game, his return leads to a loose forward reshuffle with Lee-Warner to #6 & Anstee to #8 and Stander on the pine.

The WA boy’s are at home, perhaps a touch angry, certainly disappointed, resolute and ready to spring the ambush. I have the Force as specials for this one and the FIRST Oz win for TT. With the much vaunted Sea of Blue in attendance, belief must be strong amongst the side that they are good enough and with the pending threat of deportation to Argentinian #10 Domingo Miotti if he misses another gimme, I foretell a win for the United Nations side of Western Australia.

Whilst the Highlanders welcome back from injury and the naughty chair Josh Ioane, Shannon Frizell they will be no easy beats. The Force are at home, settled and add to that ‘Aussie Nic’ on the whistle and the Force are specials.

Force by 9

TEAMS

FORCE (1-15): 1. Tom Robertson, 2. Feleti Kaitu’u, 3. Santiago Medrano, 4. Jeremy Thrush, 5. Sitaleki Timani, 6. Fergus Lee-Warner, 7. Kane Koteka, 8. Tim Anstee, 9. Tomas Cubelli, 10. Jake McIntyre, 11. Jordan Olowofela, 12. Henry Taefu, 13. Kyle Godwin (c), 14. Richard Kahui, 15. Rob Kearney

RESERVES: 16. Andrew Ready, 17. Angus Warner, 18. Greg Holmes, 19. Ryan McCauley, 20. Brynard Stander, 21. Ian Prior, 22. Domingo Miotti, 23. Jake Strachan

HIGHLANDERS (1-15): 1. Ayden Johnstone 2. Ash Dixon (cc)3. Siate Tokolahi 4. Pari Pari Parkinson 5. Bryn Evans    6.  Shannon Frizell 7. Billy Harmon 8. Hugh Renton 9. Aaron Smith (cc) 10.Mitch Hunt 11  Jona Nareki 12. Scott Gregory 13. Michael Collins 14. Patelesio Tomkinson 15. Sam Gilbert

RESERVES: 16. Liam Coltman17. Ethan De Groot 18. Josh Hohneck19. Josh Dickson 20. Kazuki Himeno 21. Kayne Hammington 22. Josh Ioane 23. Ngatugnane Punivai

OFFICIALS:  Referee: Nic Berry Assistant Ref 1:Amy Perrett Assistant Ref 2:Reuben Keane TMO : James Leckie

64 points and 10 tries let in. Clearly this bloke is a  problem and must go – shit, hang on………

Blues v Waratahs

Saturday 22 May, Eden Park, Auckland, 2:35pm

Records are meant to be broken – bugger it.

They say a week’s a long time in politics, but the equivalent period in Rugby surely aint enough to reset an entire defensive attitude, structure or technique?

Adam Gilchrist might’ve been happy with an overall score of 112 in just 80 minutes on the SCG but as a Rugby fan I thought it was like watching the after-training game of ‘touch’ we used to play as rank amateurs in the 90’s. In fact some of the ‘touches’ we used were more solid than the shoulders of many a Tahs defenders last week.

In the cold light of day the Tahs ‘D’ was nothing short of embarrassing, no actually, it was simply, abjectly, appalling. It again showed a soft mental fortitude and evidence of a ‘few roos loose in the top paddock’ as my Grandad would say.

The Tahs can attack, but attack without defence, it’s a bit like the Captain without Tennille – it’ll get you nowhere fast and nobody really gives a shit.

The Blues are at home and looking relaxed will be near impossible to run over. They had power in their pack last week, sheer pace and electricity in the their backs an played at pace and width and were extremely impressive. Yes, the Reb’s were poor last week, but that should not detract from how good the Blues were also.

No doubt the Tahs will click soon, if for no other reason than the mathematical law of averages demands it, will it be this week though?

Even with the impressive Ben Donaldson rightfully keeping the #10 jersey (Pat Healy though was good from the pine last week), the leadership and spirt of their captain, ‘Commissioner’ Gordon, the return from the pine of ‘Jumpin’ Jack Dempsey, I sadly foretell more pain for my beloved Tahs in this one.

The rugby gods will continue to frown on the young Tahs squad. I fear this game will be a bridge to far for those in sky blue and they will equal their record for longest ever losing streak of 10 in a row.

Wrong Blues by 24.

TEAMS

Blues (1-15) 1. Karl Tu’inukuafe, 2. Kurt Eklund, 3. Ofa Tuungafasi, 4. Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 5. Josh Goodhue, 6. Tom Robinson (c), 7. Blake Gibson, 8. Akira Ioane, 9. Finlay Christie, 10. Otere Black, 11. AJ Lam, 12. TJ Faiane, 13. Rieko Ioane, 14. Bryce Heem, 15. Zarn Sullivan

RESERVES: 16. Soane Vikena, 17. Alex Hodgman, 18. Marcel Renata, 19. Patrick Tuipulotu, 20. Dalton Papalii, 21. Sam Nock, 22. Harry Plummer, 23. Mark Telea, 24. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.

Tahs (1-15)  1Angus Bell, 2.Dave Porecki, 3. Harry Johnson-Holmes, 4. Hugh Sinclair, max Douglas, 6. Lachie Swinton, 7 Charlie Gamble, 8. Will Harris, 9. Jake Gordon (C), 10. Ben Donaldson, 11. James Turner (Debut), 12. Lalakai Foketi, 13. Izaia Perese, 14. Alex Newsome, 15. Jack Maddocks

RESERVES 16. Joe Cotton, 17. Te Tera Faulkner, 18. Darcy Breen, 19. Jack Whetton, 20. jack Depsey, 21. Carlo Tizzan, 22. Jack Grant, 23. Will Harrison

Kiwi Support Team #1 : Referee: Brendon Pickerill Assistant Ref 1:Angus Mabey Assistant Ref 2:Lauen Jenner TMO : Shane McDermott

‘Chuckles’ McKellar has really aged with the recent spate of ‘near misses’ for his side.

Chief’s v Brumbies

Saturday 22 May, FMG Stadium, Hamilton, 5:05pm

Not often you’d use ‘travel’ as a reason for a Kiwi side to lose a match on Jacinda Island, but that’s my main reason this week to tip against them even with the return of Super Rugby & AB’s legend, the fit and fearsome sexagenarian, Liam Messam to the Chiefs starting side.

The Chiefs are coming off a loss in their own competition final, hopped straight onto a plane to WA, a flat performance and a sneaky win against a gallant Force side and then they fly straight back to Hamilton to host the Ponies. The Ponies themselves, already based in NZ were a fraction unlucky not to have shared the points with the Crusaders at home.

Of all the teams first few rounds the Chiefs have had the biggest ask in terms of logistics. The Ponies will lay in wait believing they are good enough to get the lollies here.

With some cavalry returning, little travel, the side nearly edging the Crusaders at home and a long pedigree of success the Ponies will be full noise for this one. One obstacle for the ACT side may be having to spend a week in Hamilton. Having spent 5 years there one weekend I seriously contemplated swimming back to Australia rather than spending another 5 minutes in that place. It wouldn’t be such a dull place if not for the absolute dullness.

Chuckles McKellar has no doubt been working his side hard, both physically and mentally I reckon and they will be primed for this one.

However, a lot will hinge on the starting 15 to get them off to a good start and establish a solid lead so the ‘finishers’ can hang onto and close out.

For mine the Ponies bench is ‘skinny’ on experience and ‘X’ factor, solid and trades-like, but able to run down a Chiefs lead on the home turf, me thinks not.

Also, as good as Darcy Swain is getting – don’t underestimate the loss of Caydern Neville to the Ponies. In my opinion he has been the form lock of SR Oz, big engine, good hands, a set piece ‘General’ and a smart all-round footballer and a big loss for the Canberrans.

For all that, I think the Brumbies can get this one done – just.

Ponies by 7

TEAMS

CHIEFS (1-15) 1.  Aidan Ross 2. Samisoni Taukei’aho 3. Sione Mafileo 4. Josh Lord 5. Tupou Vaa’i 6. Liam Messam 7. Lachlan Boshier 8. Luke Jacobson9. Brad Weber  ©10. Damian McKenzie11. Jonah Lowe12. Alex Nankivell 13. Anton Lienert-Brown 14. Bailyn Sullivan 15. Chase Tiatia

RESERVES:16. Bradley Slater 17. Ollie Norris 18. Atu Moli 19. Zane Kapeli 20. Pita Gus Sowakula
21. Xavier Roe 22. Rameka Poihipi  23. Kaleb Trask

BRUMBIES (1-15) 1. Scott Sio 2. Lachlan Lonergan 3. Allan Alaalatoa (c) 4. Darcy Swain 5. Nick Frost 6. Henry Stowers 7. Rory Scott 8. Rob Valetini 9. Ryan Lonergan 10. Noah Lolesio 11. Tom Wright 12. Irae Simone 13. Len Ikitau14. Solomone Kata 15. Tom Banks

RESERVES 16. Connal McInerney17. Harry Lloyd 18. Tom Ross 19. Tom Hooper 20. Tom Cusack 21. Issak Fines-Leleiwasa 22. Bayley Kuenzle 23. Mack Hansen

KIWI SUPPORT TEAM #2: Referee: Ben O’Keeffe Assistant Ref 1:Paul Williams Assistant Ref 2:Dan Waenga
TMO :Aaron Paterson

‘Cuz, chill, bro, Sader’s, yeah no, bro, got this, eh cuz bro’. The Padre translating for Kiwi press.

Queensland Reds v Crusaders

Saturday 22 May, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, 7:45pm

Match of the round.

Both teams were well off their respective ‘games’ last week. From an entertainment perspective the first 40 minutes of each teams match was hard to watch. With endless scrum resets in the Crusaders game, unusual handling errors and some ‘unique’ refereeing interpretations it made for difficult viewing, much like Season 8 of Game of Thrones – it still shits me about John Snow.

The Red’s cause will be improved for a number of reasons in this match.

They are back at Fortress Suncorp, a big crowd expected, some cavalry returning from injury  and have a real premiership look and feel about them. After feeling sorry for the Kiwi’s last week The Padre has nearly a full strength side at his disposal and he has rolled out the big guns.

Back in the matchday XXIII for this week from injury and workload management are:  Harry Wilson, Tate McDermott, Alex Mafi and perhaps our best centre in Oz, ‘The Squatter’, Hunter Paisami. Add to that the return to the starting side start of The Abottoir, FKA, McReight and Suliasi Vunivalu (who looked electric in last weeks loss) and barring Jordan of Nazareth it’s a very strong outfit. Similarly the bench looks fast, mobile and dangerous and I like the Reds for this one, I like them A LOT.

Also, appealing to my inner maths nerd, the 10th anniversary of the Red’s famous 2011 Super Rugby Title against this very same side draws closer, so there’s a nice little undercurrent of déjà vu bubbling along in the background.

The Reds were poor by their own standards last week and The Padre was too kind when he suggested they were ‘5% off’ in their game (I’d say more like 35% off). LSL was very good when he came on, as to Sorovi and McReight. On Sorovi, what has he done wrong at the Reds to ‘seemingly’ fall from grace – he seems a better option, at this point than Thomas?

With a whopping crowd expected, back at home where they haven’t lost since around 1937 the Red’s players grow and extra head – sorry –extra leg up there and are just that much harder to beat.

With plenty of returning troops back in the XXIII , a passionate fan base and keen to avenge a poor performance first up in TT, I like the Red’s here. Similarly though, the man not currently good enough to coach the AB’s, South Island break dancing champion, MC Hammer fan and current Crusaders Coach, Brett Robbo will have given his side an ‘attitude adjustment’ after their outing against the Ponies and I expect a showing more befitting of the Crusader franchise this week.

When the dust is settled I reckon we will have all witnessed a ripper of a match, and also 2011 repeated with a famous Reds win.

Red’s by 8

TEAMS

REDS (1-15):  Dane Zander 2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa   3. Taniela Tupou  4. Ryan Smith s 5. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto –   6. Liam Wright  (co-captain) 7. Fraser McReight 8. Harry Wilson     9. Tate McDermott 10. James O’Connor  (co-captain) 11. Jock Campbell   12. Hamish Stewart    13. Hunter Paisami    14. Suliasi Vunivalu  15. Bryce Hegarty

RESERVES: 16. Alex Mafi  17. Harry Hoopert     18. Feao Fotuaika  19. Seru Uru s  20. Angus Scott-Young  21. Kalani Thomas   22. Isaac Henry   23. Filipo Daugunu

CRUSADERS (1-15) 1. George Bower 2.  Codie Taylor (C) 3.  Oliver Jager 4.  Mitchell Dunshea 5.  Samuel Whitelock          6.  Whetukamokamo Douglas 7.  Ethan Blackadder 8.  Cullen Grace9.   Mitchell Drummond 10. Richie Mo’unga                 11. Leicester Fainga’anuku 12. David Havili (VC) 13. Braydon Ennor 14. Sevu Reece 15. Will Jordan

RESERVES: 16. Brodie McAlister 17. Tamaiti Williams 18. Michael Alaalatoa 19. Quinten Strange                                     20. Sione Havili Talitui  21. Bryn Hall 22. Dallas McLeod 23. Manasa Mataele

KIWI SUPPORT TEAM #3 : Referee: Mike FraserAssistant Ref 1:Damon Murphy Assistant Ref 2:Jordan Way TMO :Brett Cronan

Bow your heads in reverence peasants. All hail the return of King Michael.

Friday’s Fast 

‘O Captain! My Captain – Who Else!’

In news surely to be warmly received by >90% here by the GAGR faithful, coach Moses snuck this one out late Thursday night via the SMH.

In what is surely one of the most logical, warranted and ‘no brainer’ calls of Moses’ short, yet largely unsuccessful time as Wallabies Coach (bloody Kiwi’s), Moses has confirmed that Australia’s Premier 7, NSW Legend and winner of John Eales Medal 26 times, rightful incumbent of the Wallabies throne, by form, birthright and sheer volume of work will again be the Wallabies Captain for 2021.

When asked why – he said simply paraphrased former US president and soft-top saloon hater JFK – ‘ask not why I have picked Hoops for the role, but instead ask why the role is perfect for Hoops’

Long live King Michael the Great.

Officially ‘Game On’

RA has officially launched it’s bid as hosts for the 2027 RWC to held across this sunburnt country, a land of coal scarred plains.

The planets seem to be aligning for RA and the grand old game itself. No other established Rugby Nation has put their hands up as yet (whispers of a ‘Celtic’ bid) for 2027 & World Rugby have a stated preference for an ‘existing’ rugby nation to host one of the next two (2027 & 2031) cups, while the other would go to a ‘developing rugby nation’ (USA).

Given Russia’s doping history and the fact they are precluded from bidding for major sporting events until the end of 2022 by a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling –  it’s unlike any world sports body would ‘reward’ them with any hosting rights for anything above International Ferret Neutering.  Add to that USA Rugby recently entered bankruptcy proceedings things are looking good for RA and it’s 2027 bid.

A win by ‘default’ is still a win. Frankly, I don’t care how we win as long as we win. As a former cricket coach once told me, ‘you can’t draw pictures in the scorebook Hoss – only the result’.

However it might be advisable for all RA staff involved to check all door handles and drinking water for ‘Novichok’ should we win. Russia have notable form in being rather ‘sore losers’.

$5,000,000.00pa – that’s a lot of chocolate.

Furthering the ‘good news bubble’ currently surrounding RA and the Oz game in general, there are whispers out of RA that the recently announced Cadbury deal is worth more to RA in cold hard cash than the previous QANTAS deal ($5m/pa. in cash & contra), if so the infusion of more ‘Johnny’ into RA coffers is great news for RA and the game.

As a lifelong supporter of Cadbury and its numerous product offerings (I am drooling while typing this – talk about Pavlov’s dogs) I am glad that apart from type 2 diabetes, my loyal support and not inconsiderable financial contributions to the new sponsor will serve Oz Rugby so well – you’re welcome RA, you’re welcome

For those of you old enough to remember – check out Professor Julius Sumner Miller in this 1988 commercial. ‘Truth in advertising’, well, you decide……….

RA & NZR consider ‘open relationship’

Former ‘Kingswood Country’ star and now Australian Rugby CEO Lex Marinos revealed on Monday the governing body were having “philosophical conversations” with New Zealand Rugby about opening the borders, so players could play in the same competition but on other sides of the ditch and still remain eligible for their national teams.

“From an RA perspective, if we’re playing in a competition whether it’s here, New Zealand, you start looking ahead to Japan and other markets, I think if you’ve got all players that are playing in that competition eligible it’s only good for the comp because you get the cross pollination of the player, you’ll be able to create that unpredictability in outcome,” Lex said.

“That’s something we’re open-minded about” Sounds to me like its time for some Barry White music, some scented candles and the Gold-Lamé lounge suit, things are about to get freaky-naughty‘ (I love that movie).

Don’t know how I feel about cheering for a Tahs side with a possible Moody, Coles or Savea playing for them, it just feels so completely and utterly morally wrong, unless they win of course – then it’s a bloody great idea and I have no issue with it.

 The enemy of my enemy……….

I know this is GREEN & GOLD Rugby, but anything that weakens NZ Rugby (NZR) is by definition very good for Green & Gold Rugby right……..

Like dim-witted second cousins at Great Uncle Harold’s probate reading, NZR & NZRPA (NZ Rugby Players Association) are arguing over the family silver, or so it seems.

A rival bid from home-grown Kiwi investment manager Forsyth Barr via the NZRPA has been tabled, but tabled through the media and not via NZR!  Even larger sums are being bandied about for a slice of AB’s ownership with a chance for ‘mum & dad’ investors to own a slice of the action. Add in the added allure from Forsyth Barr of a free lifetime supply of wool-lined slippers,  ‘The Best of Dave Dobbins, Platinum Edition’ and a first edition, hardcopy of the erotic and useful Kiwi Farmer / Travel / Lifestyle manual ‘The Kaaaaaaarma Sutra’ and it’s a pretty compelling investment proposition.

If I were NZRPA I would get their members to boycott all games until after this year’s Bledisloe series.

When GAGR approached RA Chair Hamish Mac he mysteriously quoted some French small-person and military guy  “N’interrompez jamais un ennemi qui est en train de faire une erreur.”

Not really sure what that means, but like most things in French, it sounds both intelligent & seductive and raises the esteem of which said French speaking person is held in, indubitably.

Au revoir.

 

 

 

  • Napoleon was taller than Nelson and above average height for a frenchman.

    Report
    • Hoss

      With his hat on maybe.

      Report
    • Yowie

      Is that like “fewer problems than the average 2nd hand Fiat”?

      Report
      • Reds Revival

        Why does a Lada have twin exhaust pipes? To keep your hands warm while pushing it.

        Report
    • Who?

      The historical documentary series “Pinky and the Brain” showed that he was under 10 inches tall. :-P

      I know, you’re right – rumours of the Corsican’s lack of height have been greatly exaggerated by people who had every reason to feel threatened by his accomplishments.

      Report
      • Hoss

        I’ve lurnt two things today. Was going to reply to Sully that being taller than Lord Nelson wouldn’t be too hard is he would be leaning due to only having one leg. Then found out that was bollocks too. All those years wasted as a cricket fan.

        If you cant trust the web for facts that leaves very little use for it……..

        Report
    • mortlucky

      Yes, a fact I frequently bore people with at parties. It was the British cartoonists that made him small – arguably the most successful piece of propaganda until that McCaw gate endorsement ad that was shown only on referees’ telly boxes.

      Report
  • Happyman

    Normal transmission has been resumed.
    A Waratah returns from overseas having played a bit part in his teams season to be parachuted into the Wallabies set up.
    At least he makes a good losing speech he has had a lot of practice and as the boys from the egg chasers podcast say money plays.

    Report
  • Keith Butler

    Another beautiful crafted piece Hossman and hard to disagree with any of your predictions. As soon as I read about the return of Lee Majors I felt something bubbling inside and it wasn’t a large fart. My alter ego is about to burst forth with the real reason my beloved Rebels are so damn shite. ATHLETIC SUPPORT! And here he comes now.
    SIR
    Back in my day a man kept his meat and two veg nicely safe and warm in a jockstrap. It may have looked like one of Ghandi’s loin cloths but it was fit for purpose in keeping ones tackle out of harms way. WTF is going on with today’s game when it comes to this. https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/49b848d1f9977a8e85854c7e41aa7bb1a99bb1a0a6ab117dc770e16ab62d69be.jpg

    I mean what was his mother thinking when she let him out of the house like that! I know he’s a young buck and many a loose head would being dying to rip his shorts off to take a gander and the the goods but bloody hell there’s a a line that cannot be crossed – pink undies!!! He could be forgiven if he was a back line girlie but FFS he’s a South African prop not a dancer in Pan People or the Bolshy Ballet. Deceased Dutch Dirt Farmers on the high veldt would be spinning in their graves if they could see this. Is it any wonder the Rebels are fast becoming everyone’s whipping boys. Change your athletic support young man. I am a good friend of Oz du Randt, now there’s a mans prop, one word from me and he’ll be on a plane to Melbourne for a few words. You have been warned.

    Disgusted of Swan Bay.

    Report
    • Happyman

      Watch out for Carter Gordan mate the kid can play

      Report
    • Who?

      Didn’t the Blue Bulls wear pink jerseys for a few years there..? Around the time Stade Francais were wearing all sorts of weird jerseys?

      Report
      • Keith Butler

        To their eternal shame I think you are right. The Racing Club of Paris’s jersey was blue and white hoops topped off with a pink bow tie (plenty of pics online) and very fetching they looked to. Typical Frogs.

        Report
  • Crescent

    Thanks Hoss – that is the kind of start I need in my Friday.

    Looking forward to some belters this weekend, and I can see Disgusted from Swan Bay firing up on Saturday morning as we are likely to see more than one set of pink undies on display as the Rebels get pantsed well and truly. That said, it will fascinating watching the Canes play a team that actually tackles. Could really throw their game plan off rediscovering rugby as a contact sport.

    For mine, the Force match is something to look forward to, as well as the Ponies across the ditch. Probably our two best prospects for something on the W column, where we will see the true character of this Reds side when they square off against the Crusaders. Three matches to savour, and two that will promote heavy drinking and the desperate search for someone to scape goat now the respective coaches have both found the door….

    Report
  • Greg

    Thanks Hoss,
    The games are going to be interesting. The Red’s and Force tips could be brave but not impossible.

    The announcement re captain is amazing. There must be something that we don’t know.

    – Does the guy try hard? Without a question.

    – Was he playing to a dud plan that only Mr Cheika understood? Possibly.
    – Does he make calm, tactical decisions? well no.

    – Ref comms? Houston, we have a problem….

    To go further with Prof Sumner-Miller…. Why is it so?

    Report
    • Timbo

      Maybe the time spent in the land of the rising sun where communication and language is very important has taught him the art of Haragei.

      In negotiation, haragei is characterised by euphemisms, vague and indirect statements, prolonged silences and careful avoidance of any comment that might cause offense. Information is communicated through timing, facial expression and emotional context, rather than through direct speech. It is sometimes considered a duplicitous tactic in negotiation to obfuscate one’s true intentions, which may cause haragei to be viewed with suspicion. It can also be misconstrued by those with limited experience in the tactic.

      Report
      • Reds Revival

        And I thought origami was difficult to master…

        Report
      • laurence king

        One Michael Cheika was apparently a practitioner

        Report
  • idiot savant

    Theres gold in them thar Ponderosa hills. (Its near Beverley Hills isn’t it?)

    Outstanding work again Hoss. Thank you.

    Report
  • Yowie

    Great stuff Hoss.
    A real emotional journey from the highs of Reds-backing to the Hooper news.

    Report
  • Damo

    A mighty opus Hoss. Thank you. It will take us a day to unpick all of that.
    Apart from moving Jock to 15 and Filipo starting on the wing that’s the Reds side I’m happy to see. Fingers crossed. And I do like Force’s chances tonight. Rebels, not so much- but looking forward to seeing Carter Gordon have a crack at 10.
    Good to see a swag of hard sponsorship cash on the table. Puts new meaning to game winners “getting the chocolates”
    I call ‘fake news’ on the Hooper story…please!!

    Report
    • Hoss

      Morning Damo,

      Now that we’ve moved out from under the moss growing shadows of FUX there seems to be so much more Rugby news about. Naturally moving to Nine and all the media they have certainly helps, as too a series of good news stories and ‘wins’ for RA and there’s just so much content to choose from.

      I’ve long said the best person for the Wallabies Captaincy should be a Tah, so I cant see the fuss?

      Report
  • Alister Smith

    Thanks Hoss for all these gems….reminded me of potato gems…now where was I.

    Now my response (after quickly using Google Translate on all the foreign language stuff.

    On Hooper – he seems to have the same capacity to split the rugby crowd as his almost namesake Cooper. I am personally more on supportive side as a player but think he has probably had his run as captain. He can still be inspirational on the field and on the training paddock and blokes will still follow him, so I have no issue in picking him as a player, either in the run on or the wider 23 – there is nothing to stop him, assuming his form holds, from being our best 7 going in to the 2023 World Cup. But, in terms of captaincy, he has had a fair chance at it and I think it’s time for someone else. He had time off from the domestic comp this year and I think that is a good opportunity to give someone else a go. O’Connor for mine for this year before transitioning to someone else. Toomua is another candidate but I would rather not see JOC and Toomua in the same run on team. Among the players that a more certain of their spots, I can’t see a natural leader at the moment, but I think one will emerge.

    While the new sponsorship doesn’t include airfares the extra cash will be handy. Send the blokes around the country on Rex or Jetstar and do a deal with Aeroflot for the overseas stuff. Keep costs down. I often wonder how this contra stuff works. I know with the “in-kind” donations we sometimes receive for an event that I run that the donor tends to value the service provided a little higher than we do – still, never look a gift Hoss in the mouth.

    I was in an open-relationship once – except I didn’t know that was the arrangement at the time…until myself and the other bloke met at the pub….

    Would that work for Australia? I am probably more in favour of seeing if we can come up with ways to align our competitions with Japan so that we can provide short term loans of players (4 – 6 weeks) to top up what they make here and keeping our domestic season a little shorter so that players aren’t over taxed. It is very difficult though to fit things around a fairly full international calendar, particularly when the UK/European clubs hold the whip hand.

    Report
    • Yowie

      I know with the “in-kind” donations we sometimes receive for an event that I run that the donor tends to value the service provided a little higher than we do

      Well if that’s how you feel about my handwritten “free massage” vouchers, you and your Modelling School for Ladies can f*ck off and find a different sponsor.

      Report
    • laurence king

      In regards to Hooper and captaincy, honestly would prefer O’Connor. Maybe Rennie is simply waiting for one of the young ones to make a compelling case rather than move sideways.

      Report
      • Who?

        I think that’s a fair call. It’s a bit rough to lose your captaincy due to a sabbatical – it would set an awkward precedent.
        And JOC’s been on field captain – but not club captain – this year. Only 10 games. And selection still feels a little uncertain – I mean, he’s starting 10 first test, and likely all year, but who’s more likely to play the 2023 RWC – Hooper or JOC? JOC will be old at the RWC.
        Then factor in that JOC’s a back, and Hooper’s a forward.

        And, as someone who couldn’t stand Hooper as captain for a LONG time, I think he’s improved significantly, and is nowhere near as bad as he was. He’s serviceable until proven otherwise. Until there’s someone wearing a number between 4 and 8 that is an even more certain fixture in the team and who carries the same respect (and whilst we can question him, his JEM collection indicates his team mates don’t), it’s hard to argue his position from the inside.

        Report
  • Alister Smith

    I was in an open-relationship once – except I didn’t know that was the arrangement at the time…until myself and the other bloke met at the pub….

    Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      That’s always harsh, and a bit embarrassing

      Report

  • re: deportation of Domingo Miotti.
    I believe this falls under the federal “Three Strikes” policy.
    Not sure if that’s per game or season, but I think he’s safe for the moment.
    Probably a good thing, Feds would probably get confused and send him to NZ.

    Report
    • Hoss

      Shit mate – NO ONE deserves that fait.

      Report

      • btw, HCF Park?
        grammer errorr or attempted cacography?

        Not sure I want the answer..

        Report
        • Hoss

          I find facts so completely cumbersome – good spotting – fixed now.

          Report
  • Nutta

    Outstanding Hoss. Such a collection of one-off comments I know not where to start. I actually am a little worried you burned too many in one go but that’s likely a reflection on my inabilities rather than on your abilities to turn a phrase. Cadburys Old Gold Cobber.

    Report
    • Hoss

      I live humbly in your shadow Ernest.

      Report
      • Nutta

        The dark outline is not shadow. It’s where this perpetually inebriated shit-spinner wet himself. You can live there all you like – earnestly or otherwise.

        Hemingway my arse. I fkn knew you would note that I noted that one.

        Report
        • Yowie

          “Cease and desist” letter from Bette Midler’s lawyers incoming….

          Report
        • Hoss

          I was referring to Borgnine, now i am completely lost?

          Report
        • Nutta

          Well now we have gapped tooth to add to the romance with the grog by way of similarities. An even better match!

          Report
  • Greg

    With some trepidation after my efforts of yesterday…..

    It is reported that Mr Folau has signed with Balmain with no lesser person in his corner than Clive Palmer.

    https://www.smh.com.au/national/australia-news-live-tga-confirms-astrazeneca-vaccine-linked-to-blood-clot-in-queensland-nurse-ceasefire-in-israel-palestine-conflict-20210520-p57tps.html#p5280h

    Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Bloody hell the news just keeps getting worse. Whatever and I’m sure at that level he’ll look absolutely amazing. He still can’t kick, can’t tackle, can’t pass to the right and doesn’t know where to go on the field so don’t care

      Report
      • Who?

        Given it’s league, does any of that matter? :-P

        Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          True

          Report
    • Hoss

      If I were Dusty Springfield, I’d be seeking payment up front from ‘Pockets’ Palmer.

      Report
    • Nutta

      South-Port Tigers in Qld where his 2 brothers play. Not cleared by QRL to play yet though. I reckon he’s no chance.

      Report
  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Gold my friend.
    Loving the Kiwi Support Team bit and glad to see that you, like so many others are finding an excuse for poor skills, poor decisions and poor moves that will make you feel better inside in the same way that pissing in dark pants makes you feel better and no one can see the underlying problem. It cracks me up seeing so many people say everything is ok because the Ponies got close to the Crusaders and so that means they’ll beat everyone else. The Chiefs beat the Crusaders at Waikato Stadium this year after losing by one point against them in Christchurch. They’ll beat the Ponies comfortably at home. Doing it in Canberra would be harder but I think you’ll see a very dejected Brumbies team going home 3 zip. They will however still be able to blame the referees, the scheduling and the travel in a small attempt to make themselves feel better. I also think a hurting Crusaders team will be hard wherever they play and while the Reds will be in with a shot, a couple of mistakes and they’ll be 2 – zip as well. About the only one I agree with is the Highlanders in Perth. That’ll be a hard match to win and the Force may just get this one.

    DR has just consigned the Wallabies to another year of false dreams and poor results. I’m starting to lose interest in the team and thanking the gods that he got this gig before he could go to NZ and stuff the ABs with stupid selections of incompetent players. Of course it still all could be a dark move by NZ to keep the wallabies down and with that dumb decision it’s starting to look more and more like the conspiracy theorists have got this one right.

    Not a huge fan or cross country swapping of players and I think that regardless of intent or plan, it will end up with bot countries giving up the players who don’t make the cut at home. Most of them don’t make the cut for very good reasons and I don’t think they’d add to the other side at all. History shows that those who have come across from NZ to Aus so far haven’t exactly demonstrated they are better than anything Australia has anyway.

    The whole Silverlake thing is interesting. Personally I think the players need to be reminded they are employees not managers and if they don’t like it then they can take their option to remove themselves from the workforce. There’s plenty out there who could take their place. The shit dribbling crap they are going on about when their issue is that currently they get a 5 of the profit and with the large sum on offer the NZRFU is changing that plan and they are a bunch of selfish pricks who want to get the same % of a larger pool of money. Anyone thinking that this is about anything else is dreaming.

    Report
    • Reds Revival

      Thanks for that blazing ray of sunshine KARL. Which side of the bed did you get out of this morning? I’m guessing the side facing the wall…

      Report
      • Greg

        If we start the conversation about being on the wrong side…. we will be back to Ruchie before we know it.

        Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Bahahahawaha, almost snorted my coffee on that one

          Report
      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        I didn’t think it was that bad mate. I admit I’m a bit grumpy with the NZ Players association being twats and I’ve probably been on the Roar too much so getting depressed with all the smashing that referees are getting by ignorant viewers so maybe that tinted my response a tiny bit

        Report
        • Reds Revival

          The Roar can be a real bash-fest at times with contributors playing the man, rather than the ball.
          I hope that your day improves, as your post did seem a bit out of character for you.

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          I need to limit my time on that site I think

          Report
        • Damo

          A lot of very opinionated angry people over there at the Roar. I never forgot the sage words of a gnarled Welshman I played with at one time. We were all getting a bit agro with one another behind the posts waiting for the conversion of another try. He poked his head in and said “it’s only a bloody game boys”.

          Report
        • mortlucky

          I note from your profile KARL that you’ve passed 9700 comments – a Herculian feat. I have no doubt that reflects more love to this site than, ahem, lesser sites, and that your pending milestone is suitably recognised with something for the pool room https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/56bafa8a261420f137bc5157e4e976dbcfa852f817446aa88825c5d3ccd894a8.jpg

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Love it. He was such a legend

          Report
      • Yowie

        Mrs KARL probably had a crack at him for not rolling away.

        Report
    • idiot savant

      Good to see all those years of living here haven’t affected your contempt for Aussies KARL.

      You may not realise it but our most successful rugby team is entirely made up of players who didn’t make the cut elsewhere. In fact our entire nation fits that’s bill. We will take all your rejects. Because surely whats good for scaffolding and tree lopping is good for rugby too?

      Report
      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Mate I love my ANZAC brothers and sisters. Really proud of being an Australian too

        Report
    • Nutta

      Dude…

      I still luvs ya.

      Report
    • Hoss

      Wouldn’t be doing my job if i didn’t stoke the fires of battle between us & your Hobbits.

      Whisper it quietly but i actually thought O’Keeffe had a real good game in charge last week and apart from the Saders & Ponies scrum shit-show, nothing really jumped out at me from those with the whistle.

      That said if we lose this weekend, I am sure it will be because of those incestuous, cheating half-wit Kiwi refs (practising my ‘Roar’ blog)

      Report
      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Hahahahaha fair call too

        Report
      • Brumby Runner

        Hoss, on the subject of referees, clearly you didn’t factor in the Berry aspect of the Force/Highlanders game.

        Report
  • Reds Revival

    The thing is KARL, it works both ways. After the record Perth win, the AB’s spanked us, but after our record loss to the AB’s in Sydney last year, we were able to bounce back with a win in Brisbane.
    I therefore don’t buy into your view that we will get whitewashed again this week. As has been said earlier this week, we play a different style to the Kiwi teams that can work to our advantage. I think most Aussie teams will get inspired by the two close losses and will be up for it this week. As the Irish, Argentinians and Wallabies have shown, if you get up in the grill of the Kiwi teams, they make uncharacteristic and unforced errors (like DMac dropping the ball cold against the Force). So I say nay to your view of a post apocalyptic world covered in Darkness. I see a Golden dawn rising, with a fresh wind of change blowing through old misconceptions.
    Bring on the weekend’s rugby!

    Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      hahahaha gold mate and look I agree there will again be some close games that could go either way. The Reds, Force and the Brumbies could easily win their games if things go right for them, but I think they all could easily go the other way as well. TBH I’m glad the Wallabies beat the ABs, I actually wish the games were more of a tussle with less surety on who is most likely to win as I think both teams are better for that and that when we are closer we do better against the evil NH teams. I admit I am still feeling a lot of hate for Cheika and the rest of the madhouse that pulled Australia down so hard, and I think will linger for a few years as things build up and I think that’s part of why I don’t rate Hooper, but I also think Hooper has a proven record of failure and if that’s the best Rennie can come up with to change things then Australian rugby hurt will continue

      Report
      • Reds Revival

        I can’t say I disagree with you there. I think DR missed an opportunity to bring in a fresh culture with a changing of the old guard.

        Report
        • Yowie

          I slightly cling to the idea that there is a greater plan involved. Eg Hooper on a final stint (for whatever reason) then a change of leadership, based on conditions or otherwise.

          I can’t figure out why that would be a good idea though.

          Report
        • Reds Revival

          I slightly cling to the idea that there is a greater plan involved.
          Always the optimist Yowie. How long have you been a Wallabies fan???

          Report
        • Yowie

          No joke, the number of games over the years where I’m telling myself in the last 10 minutes “we can still win this if we just collect a couple of 90 metre intercept tries plus get a full-arm penalty down the other end”

          Report
    • idiot savant

      Started baking early this morning RR?

      Report
  • laurence king

    What a way to start the day, thanks mate. About Hooper, Moses obviously sees that he’s got more to give and fair enough. About the Tahs, they are definitely going through the worst of it but I reckon there’s reason for confidence. There’s nothing there that can’t be fixed and a bit of experience as well. Hey, if the Reds can do it, then the Tahs should have no problems.

    Report
  • donktec

    Grabbed my morning coffee, logged in and hit refresh on the G&G home page – incredibly the Friday news was already ready to go before 8am! Guessing you pushed it out prior to hitting the day job Hoss, thank you. Actually taken me until 2pm to read the page, however…

    Report
    • Hoss

      The publishing platform is new to me and i found I can actually ‘schedule’ the piece to go live at a given time(as opposed to getting up at some ungodly hour to make it ‘live’ – who knew there were 2 x 4 o’clock in the one day) Chapter two (page 38) is where things really heat up, keep reading.

      Report
  • Reds Revival

    I just read that TRC games have been announced, with Perth hosting the only Australian Bledisloe game. Brisbane gets a Saffa game.
    What is not clear yet, is whether all games will be played in Aus and NZ, or if there are plans to play in Argentina and SA (which I would highly doubt).

    Report
    • Hoss

      My take is its two v each in Oz.

      Report
      • Reds Revival

        The good news is that we are not playing and Bledisloe’s in the rugby graveyard of NSW!

        Report
  • Gun

    Was a Bonanza Hoss.

    Report
A Masters from the Uni of Life, majoring in BS. Call the Hunter Valley home and a passionate Wallabies, Tah's and then the also-rans of Oz rugby next. Yearn for the days when uppitty Kiwis knew their place - losing in dying stages of Bledisloe's or as garbage collectors.

