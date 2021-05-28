Friday’s Rugby News

‘But deliver us from Kiwi’s, Amen’

Time to change tack.

This week I make no fearless predictions, other than to expect Oz sides receive a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of the mutton-molesters. At least if I am wrong, as I may have possibly been in the past, I will ‘own’ the mistake and much like the discovery of one last frozen pie, way up the back of the freezer, it will be a welcome and pleasant surprise worth devouring.

The Forward’s Prayer ‘Our saviour, who aint our seven, hollowed be our game. The Kiwi’s come, their will gets done, on turf, as if from Rugby heaven. Give us this day, some bloody plans, to help roll these Kiwi bastards, as we forgive those useless backs, who stuff-up their kicks & passes. And lead us not into frustration, but deliver us from Kiwi’s: For theirs is the kingdom, the power & rugby glory, forever & ever Amen’

He’s not the messiah, but….. Apart from curing leprosy & maybe baldness, Crusaders #10 Richie ‘Princess’ Mo’unga did just about every thing else against the Reds in a virtuoso performance that as an Oz Rugby fan makes me ill, but as a Rugby fan in general, you simply have to doff the cap and admire. Have you ever seen a more electric, breathtaking performance by someone in a the #10 jumper than that of Mo’unga at Suncorp? The Crusaders have had some fair-to-middlin’ 10’s before, but this outing was simply sublime. Mo’unga’s pace was blinding. His composure incredible. His passing akin to a raking heat seeking missile that always found its target (I shudder to think of him and A Smith in tandem). His ability to be ‘three sets’ ahead of the play. His positioning of support players. His timing. His goal kicking. It was a study of a #10 at the peak of their powers. Equal parts rugby ballet and rugby brutality in its effectiveness. Actually, does anybody know if he has an Australian relative or been here more than 5 days at any one time, that surely would count as ‘residency’ – yes? But like any revered figure, he can’t perform to this level without some help from his disciples doing the grunt work. There were outstanding efforts all round from the Saders forwards, perhaps none more so than Ethan Blackadder – who was fan-bloody-tastic throughout and if not for RM, my MOTM by some way. To rub salt into the wound, when back in the sheds Mo’unga was rumoured to also turn Gatorade into wine, or even more impressive, making Speight’s drinkable. However, full messiah status can not be anointed for the Crusaders apostle just yet, at least not until he helps cure the dreaded twin human frailties of blindness and coveting thy own sides, current afflictions of the New Zealand referees……..

Round #3 of ‘Belt an Aussie’ Only one Friday game in Round #3 of TT this week, but we get a Sunday game in lieu. All times are AEST Hurricanes v Western Force, Friday 28 May, McLean Park, Napier, 5:05pm WA Premier and Novacastrian reject Mark McGowan (what’s the old joke about both states IQ’s going up) closing the border again because someone on the east coast said ‘Coronavirus’ out loud, would seem their best chance of avoiding a third loss here. I think the score line flattered the WA side last week and they are not renowned ‘travellers’ as a rugby side, usually reserving their best efforts for the home crowds over in 1985. If they aren’t ‘on’ for the full 80 with the Canes at home it could get messy. NSW Waratahs v Crusaders, Saturday 29 May, WIN Stadium, Wollongong, 3:05pm The only glimmer of a positive I can find for my Tah’s this week is that the game is being played mid-afternoon at Wollongong. In a little known fact, ‘Wollongong’ is a first-nations word meaning ‘Why?’ At least with the fixture being held in this barren, south coast wasteland there will be little-to-no crowd, hardly any local press or any sense or awareness that the game is on. In anticipation of the likely result for this match, I actually googled the word for those that like intercourse with plants and flowers – ‘Paraphilia’ – and I suspect the Break Dancer and his troupe are going to ‘paraphilia’ those adorning the NSW state flower on their jerseys, three ways from Sunday come Saturday. Blues v Brumbies, Saturday 29 May, Eden Park, Auckland, 5:15pm To paraphrase Marshall Mathers III, ‘will the real Canberran’s please stand up, please stand up’. The team from ACT certainly have a shite TT draw, no argument there, but they have been poor to date. Normally this head-to-head would have me salivating at the prospect of a certain Oz win, but now – hmmmmm. They seem disconnected and down on confidence and when their fabled maul aint working they seem tired and somewhat lame ‘one trick Ponies’. But all is not lost, as nothing rights a wrong more than a right (I think). Lets hope the Ponies can rise up and win won for their skipper, ‘7A’s’ in his 100th SR game. Fair effort for a prop and still a relatively young man too. Queensland Reds v Chiefs, Saturday 29 May, Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville, 7:45pm Even in Autumn, the humidity and heat of Townsville could well be a deciding factor in this one. Fresh from a pants-ing from the Saders, the Reds will seek deliverance in this one and nothing screams ‘deliverance’ like far North Queensland does. With banjo’s a-pickin’ in the stands, the sweet smell of corn, molasses and sugar lingering on the air from the Hillbilly brew of the surrounding hills and the crowd adorned in their finest denim overalls, the Reds will look to give the NQ yokels and all Oz Rugby fans something to smile about, as they look to run the legs off the Chiefs and finish over the top of them in the last 15. Despite me tipping Kiwi’s in each game this round, I’d really love to wrong with this one. Highlanders v Melbourne Rebels, Sunday 30 May, Leichhardt Oval Sydney 3:00 pm. With the ‘Wuhan Wonder Bug’ rearing its ugly head again in Mexico and Jacinda pulling the shutters on all things Mexican from entering NZ, something just had to give. Personally I am disappointed with the rescheduling of this match. The potential sharing of points for the Reb’s ‘no show’ in Queenstown could have been our only TT ladder points this season. But, credit must go to all parties involved for their response in moving the match to Sydney’s bastion of bogan-ball, Leichardt Oval. The Rebels have been based in Sydney since Wednesday as a contingency plan was developed around the fluid events of C-19 in Victoria. The Highlanders won’t land in Oz until Saturday now, which will certainly disrupt their prep & normal routines and perhaps, just perhaps, improve the Rebels odd’s a fraction for this one. Will Highlander travel play a part? Possibly, but with A-Ron Smith and co in fair form the Reb’s must seize every half-opportunity and get more than a few things go their way to be any chance. if they are to capitalise on any travel fatigue the Highlanders might experience. All teams details courtesy of Rugby.com.au and former hero to us commoners on GAGR, turned corporate deserter, Mr Nathan Williamson Match officials details here courtesy of Superxv.com