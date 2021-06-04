 Friday’s Rugby News. – Green and Gold Rugby
Rugby

Friday's Rugby News.

Friday’s Rugby News.

‘We’re not gonna take it’

Week #4 of SRTT rolls around and it’s high time Aussie sides, to a man, stopped the shite, stood up and said ‘we’re not gonna take it’

Show us you care.

‘Stay Hungry’ – do whatever it takes to inspire your team!

Stay Hungry!

Are we, as a proud rugby nation, going to be pushed around, bullied, subjugated and ridiculed by those from some poxy little rocky outcrops?

I mean for god’s sake, their nation resembles pimples on the arse of the Pacific! Is that to be our lot? That this ‘smear’ on the undies of the globe are to continue to be be our rugby overlords?

Well no more GAGR’s. This fan has had enough and calls for the Captains of our 4 sides, sorry, forgot the Force, our 5 sides to take a stand and send us Oz Rugby fans a ‘coded message’ in their pre-game interviews to show that a fire lurks within.

I call on JOC2.0, Two-Cows, The Commissioner, 7A’s and whoever is Captain of that Western side to use the phrase ‘Stay Hungry’ during their pre-match interviews.

Show us you’re listening, show us the fire burns within, a fire equal parts desire, intent and seething ambition. Show us that you will stick it to the Kiwi’s for the full 85 minutes if needed. Show us some true Aussie fight, spirit & endeavour, show us, that we, the scarred Oz Rugby fans matter. Show us you’re not gonna take it.

‘Stay Hungry’

‘Now drop & give me 20′

At least Sharpies had a purpose.

At least Sharpies kick had a purpose I could understand.

‘Stupid is as Stupid does’

Attack and/or kicking coaches of Oz Rugby listen up.

Are you all stupid ? No, then………….

STOP KICKING THE BALL AIMLESSLY BACK TO THE KIWI’S.

I am a rugby boof-head and only know a handful of rugby truths:

1. Your team can’t score without the ball

2. Kiwi players love receiving broken field kicks – it’s mana from heaven to them

3. The Kiwi sides are cunning and very, very rugby-clever. They present ‘an alternate reality’ to you to make it appear there is room in behind them. They want you to kick, they dare you to kick, more than that they ARE banking on you kicking AND they have already planned their response in anticipation of your kick.

4. Refer rules 1-3.

Over three rounds of TT I have seen more aimless kicks by Australian sides than at a kids Under 6’s Soccer Gala Day.

It’s embarrassing.

The kicks are usually the ‘option of last resort’ from Aussie teams ‘programmed to attack over 4-5 phases only’. These kicks serve only two purposes, that I can tell:

1. You’ve run out of ideas – which also feeds the Kiwi confidence that they ‘have your number’ &

2. These kicks also act as the catalyst, or fuel, for the igniting the attacking fires that lurk within the hearts of the sheep-shagger’s and oblige they do.

Here’s a tip – for free. Hold the pill.

Stress & fatigue the defence physically & mentally. Have multiple options at the ‘ad’ line so not only are you forcing them to make a a decision in D, but also multiple, repeat physical expenditures and soon enough a tired shoulder or lazy (fatigued) inside defender appears. Yes it’s difficult, but what’s the result of kicking possession away (refer ‘Hoss Rugby Truths’ one through four again) ?????

Someone can do the actual numbers of tries by Kiwi’s, that had at their inception a shite Oz kick, but by my reckoning the Kiwi sides have scored 163 tries this TT season off dreadful Oz team kicks.

I was taught 4 things as a player. On a Rugby field things should only be done with ‘purpose’. Run with purpose, tackle with purpose, kick with purpose. Off the field, I was taught that you’re not drunk till you soil your daks (as an aside, I’ve been ‘drunk’ twice).

Kick for offense, kick for territory, kick for contestable / attacking kicks, kick to keep a team pinned – brilliant. But kick because you’re out of ideas’ panicked or hoodwinked into it, you soon find yourself down 14-1 out of 15 completed games.

And DON’T get me started on those damn mungo-ball ‘out the back, second man’ attacking moves – FFS, that’s one for next week. There’s times in TT where the only way I could tell the difference between watching Loig & Union was by the number of parole officers in the crowd.

Red #16?

Red #16? Ask a Kiwi………or Canberran.

Kiwi Boys-n-Berry

Riddle me this GAGR’s.

When is a tackle without arms, late, with forceful contact to the head and no mitigating circumstances, not a red card?

When it’s from a player of a Kiwi team of course.

In scenes reminiscent of when ‘Gilbert’ (Kurtley Beale) used his throat to sickeningly attacked the elbow of Honest Joe Moodynow Red’s #9, Tate McDermott has used his head to make wilful, malicious, late & forceful contact with D-Mac’s shoulder in Townsville last Saturday’s clash v The Chiefs.

In completely foreign scenes to Kiwi players and fans, a Kiwi player has been held to an account for their actions on a Rugby field. Apart from being, late, high, no arms, no mitigation and with forceful contact to the head, the tackle was near perfect – jut ask those fans over the ‘dutch’.

Naturally those Kiwis with an iPad (14 @ last census 2019), internet access (87.66 last census 2019) have merged with those who can nearly spell (116.25  last census 2019) have taken to social media to voice their considerable rage towards those officials that have the temerity to actually apply the rules to Kiwi player – some snapshots of Kiwi bloggers below:

– ‘wot givs cuzzy bro’s, Ozi saw lusers, gotta cheet now’ – Jacinda A – Auckland

– ‘min the kinoos, this mins war’ NZ Dep’t Defence

– ‘Oz hid it cumin, no right to bee on sim paddick as our boyz’ S Hanson – Japan

– ‘see, thet’s why we nid to play Oz sides so we int injuring other Kiwis ich week’ – S Robertson South Island

The reaction of the decision by Chiefs Captain and potential ‘Bald & the Beautiful’ actor Brad Weber, was priceless and will be used as a GIF for many a year to come.

Needless to say the relationship between Kiwi boys-n-Berry was prickly from that point on, but he did his best to get them back in the game to make them feel valued.

Scotty from marketing was so concerned about deteriorating bi-lateral relations he left his happy-clapper chant-fest and sausage sizzle, to urgently head to Queenstown to appease the Kiwi leader with offerings of ugg boots and ‘Neighbour’s’ re-runs.

Meanwhile RA are pushing ahead to have Aussie Nic appointed as main referee for all three Bledisloe Tests, with Sportsbet temporarily suspending betting markets.

'Take that NZ 1-14, who's the easy beats now!'

‘1-14, yeah that’s right, who’s the easy-beats now!’

ROUND 4 TT

With the horses already well & truly bolted, all that’s left is for Oz sides to play the role of ‘spoiler’ from this point.

With bonus points at a premium who will win and who can get or stop the bonus points – a lot to still play for, for all teams.

Friday 4 June 5:05 pm AEST – Crusaders v Western Force at Orange Theory Stadium Christchurch.

Round 4 of TT kicks off with The Force taking on unheralded NZ side, the Crusaders, in the deep-south of middle earth. The match marks a milestone for Ian Pryor as he notches up SR game #100. A great result for the player who may not be the most naturally gifted but has worked hard and deserves every accolade.

Even with the Saders resting 32 of their best 23 players, it’s hard to foretell anything but a shellacking for the Force boys in this one and another 50+ point tally as the Crusader machine just keeps on keeping on.

2022 will see some much needed youth & spark arrive west to try and kickstart their attack, until then though, ouch…. Crusaders by 35 and bonus point

Friday 4 June 7:45 pm AEST – Reds v Blues at Suncorp Stadium Brisvegas

With JOC2.0 celebrating Super Rugby Cap #100 in front of his home fans, friends and family you would like the Reds to get the job done in this one. But perhaps in the shadows of the Crusaders a fraction, it get’s lost that this Blues team are the real deal and very dangerous across the paddock.

The Reds did their best to lose last outing and if they nod-off against this lot they will be blown off the paddock in the blink of an eye.

At home, JOC’s #100th and finally hitting their strides in TT, Red’s by 9 and no ‘Blues’ bonus point.

Saturday 5 June 5:05 pm AEST – Highlanders v Waratahs at Forsyth Barr Stadium Dunedin

Not only is the Tahs trophy cupboard bare, the ‘Win’ column bare, but now too their propping stocks with Wallaby props Bell, HJH and Faulkner all ruled out with various injuries late Thursday afternoon.

For a brief minute around Thursday lunch, I wistfully pondered the outside chance of a sneaky Tahs win. The Highlanders had some reasonable players already ruled out in The Porcelain Porn Performer due to NZ’s AB ‘workload management’ policy and Shannon Frizelle also out with injury.

With the Tahs at full strength, I’d dare believe they may have broken the drought – but now, no chance, no how, no way.

In place of the injured three, the Tahs have called up Harry Somebody & Trevor Somebodyelse to cover props and the faithful Octogenarian Robbie Abel to plug the #16 Jersey. There are several Tahs still with much to play for (Swinton, Porecki, Perese, The Commissioner (THE form #9 in Oz behind a well beaten pack he has shone)) so I hope to see a good effort, but as for a result?????? Well, remember the Alamo.

I had the Highlanders by 10 against a full strength Tahs, now even without the Dunny Lover and Knuckles Frizelle v a depleted Tahs, I fear the Landers by lots, 25+

Saturday 5 June 7:45 pm AEST – Brumbies v Hurricanes at GIO Stadium Canberra

Hard to know with this Brumbies side. They just seem to have been jaded and flat ever since they were pipped by the Reds in SR Gondwana (if the Kiwi’s can make up words, so can I).

Certainly the Rugby god’s have not bestowed much goodwill to the Canberrans across either competition this year. The SRG final loss, jumped on a barge  to Jacinda Island for 3 back to back rough games,  injuries, suspensions, rub-o-the-green. But there’s also the old adage that a good side creates its own luck and the Ponies ARE a good side.

However, IMO a few Ponies have played their way out of gold contention over the last 3 weeks and have the next two games at home to rebuild their profiles and chances in gold. People who were once ‘mainstays; of gold may find their names missing from the first gold squad of 21.

That aside if they can get refocused and back to their bread & butter then the should win

Back in their own beds, on their own track and with personal motivations,  I’ll tip the Ponies by 6 but with a Canes Bonus Point

Sunday 6 May 3.00 pm AEST – Chiefs v Rebels at Leichardt Oval – Balmain

The Reb’s cant take a trick with scheduling, venues or travel and it’s the rough end of the pineapple again for them in 2021.

You certainly cant but admire their sacrifices and commitment to the side and the comp and I would love a ‘W’ to their name as rewards.

With Chief’s head-hunter, coiffure fashionista and attacking spark D-Mac sentenced to 3 weeks out for his attempted decapitation of the Reds 9 the Reb’s hopes grow somewhat.

The Reb’s forwards led by Wells & Naisarani were terrific last game and will need to be again to get the lollies. Chiefs basically out of contention for the final, without D-Mac and after a long season will need to stay focused or this could be an upset win to the Reb’s

Come fulltime I am tipping the Chiefs planning Mad Monday, D-Mac considering a new WHAM hairdo and a Reb’s victory by 11.

All teams here

19 of The Best Quotes and GIFs from The Castle

Friday Fast 5 – This week’s all about ‘The Vibe’

‘Its the Vibe’

‘In summing up, it’s the constitution, it’s Mabo, it’s justice, it’s law, it’s the vibe.….’

I had always understood ‘last feet’ to be last feet of the defending player at the ruck or if no D than where the ruck has formed? Naturally I look at things through the subjective prism of ‘Oz Rugby Fan’, so the Kiwis are cheating bastards, but I challenge you to watch the next game and tell me I am wrong.

If ‘last feet’ is the marker, then let’s enforce the friggin’ thing – not just the vibe.

‘The Vibe Part II - 4 Inches Makes a Difference

There seems to be complete consistency in the inconsistency of law application of Kiwi ref’s vis-à-vis Aussie sides.

The Reb’s slide into shits-ville last Saturday had at it’s inception their winger being 3-4 inches, yes inches, in front of Joe Powell’s clearance kick. The subsequent penalty, penalty advantages, yellow card and numerical advantage had at its heart that very penalty. All this too from a kick-off receival from the Reb’s after they had taken a 15-14 lead – talk about momentum killer.

Happy to cop that as a ruling as long as the same forensic application applies to all sides or should I say, to teams from both sides of the Tasman. A couple of phases later and with the Landers winger 2-3 yards in front of the kicker and……crickets.

As KARL’S excellent Ref article Tuesday pointed out, we can cop mistakes, but not inconsistency. These little infractions have massive momentum, game changing outcomes, as one of Australia’s great 20th century poets explains from little things big things grow

The Vibe Part III – He did what?

No one player wins or loses you a game, but some contribute to the result more than others, enter here the big Rebel’s #2 Jordan Uelese.

Call it what you will, a massive brain-fade, petulance, frustration or a conniption that took hold and temporarily suspended sanity. I am going to call it 21 points conceded in the 10 minutes he was in the naughty chair & ‘goodnight nurse’ for his team, their fightback and chances.

His actions were also inflicted when the position of Gold #2 is wide open. I would imagine it’s the little things that perhaps speak loudest to Moses & Co come selection criteria. That one action from Uelese’s would have reverberated loudly and negatively for selectors. He also owes his team mates a real solid knock this weekend in lieu of last week’s transgression.

The Vibe – Part IV – Tahs signs of life

With a likely 13 losses in a row looming, no wins over two comps and a squad nudie run around Moore Park being pencilled in, there are actually green shoots of life if you look hard enough. Well, if you squint and have whisky before lunch, but none-the-less some building blocks are evident for season 2022.

The SRTT Team statistics are interesting reading.The Tah’s are #6th for tries, #4th for clean breaks, #1st for carries, #6th for metres gained, #8th for Tackles Won (no surprise here – but Reds are #10th – which did surprise), #7th Lineouts won,  #3rd for off-loads, #5th for scrums won, #1 for rucks won & Mad-Dog Swinton #1 Aussie Player for tackles Won at 42.

Still some way to go but perhaps, just perhaps, the Tahs are awakening from their post 2015 slumber. Roll on 2022.

The Vibe Part V – Back to the Future?

In a move sure to have those who have lost in life’s lottery and live in WA scream ‘what the flux capacitor’, Lord Laurie of the Aztecs has seemingly suggested the WA side be cut again.

With a a trickle of Ponies heading West becoming a stream, Lozza bemoaned Rugby Australia’s lot with 5 teams in it.

Although ancient history, I seem to recall a majority of those in the West supporting Cameron Clyne and Billy P as they lanced the boil back in 2017, although freely admit it may prove unpopular this time, unless it helped the Tahs, then…..

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  • Brisneyland Local

    Good morning wonderful GAGR’s, and what can I say but well done to the Hoss man. That is a bumper crop of news and comedy rolled into one. Just the way to start of a wonderful Friday morning! BL’s mad ramblings in no particualr order:
    – Defence, Defence, and Defence! To quote Gandalf the Grey. “You shall not pass!” That is what I want to see from the Aussie sides this week.
    – Kicking because we cant come up with aything better and we are sick of defending because we arent very good at it. That shit has to go too!
    – Nic Berry I have thought in the games he has referumped has been very good. Consistent, talks with the players well. They know exactly where they stand. I understand the Ponies supporters dont like him, but hey being bitter and twisted will only get you so far in life. In reading KARL’s posts and speaking to y other Sheep loving friends, they all said the Chiefs incidents were definitely cards.
    – Cant wait to watch the games this week. Except for the Tah’s game, that will be just like watching baby seals get clubbed to death. Hopefully the Ponies and the Reds can do the business. Hopefully my flight gets me back from Townsville in time to get to the game tonight. Flights are always late these days.

    Ok GAGR’s lets have a wonderful discussion today, triggered by the Hoss’ mans view of the world which is frankly just what we need in life, especially if you are living in the Communist state of Victoria! Over to you GAGR’s!

    Report
    • Happyman

      Mate flew out of there last night and texted my wife that Covid is over as flights are now running late. It almost bought a tear to my eye. It just felt normal.

      Report
      • Brisneyland Local

        Except for the wearing masks on a plane thing. Makes my reading glasses fog up when I am trying to watch something. arghhhhh

        Report
        • Reds Revival

          Cleaning your glasses with Windex or soapy water prevents them from fogging up.

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          I must be breathing too heavy.

          Report
        • Reds Revival

          What are you reading to get your breathing up like that?

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Status quo for being an old fat bastard!

          Report
  • Crescent
    • Crescent

      Love your work Hoss – bought this little gem to front of mind again!

      Report
    • Greg

      Yes he did coach again…. I think he was my under 13s coach!

      Report
      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Every coach I ever had in NZ

        Report
    • Brisneyland Local

      I think we had the same coach!

      Report
  • Keith Butler

    I often wonder what you do for work Hoss as this latest piece is Tolstoyesque in proportions and must have taken a week to type up. Just the right balance of the humour that you are famous for and serious comment. Brilliant but is this praise enough for you to buy me a beer in Brissie on 16/7?

    Report
    • Hoss

      As long as we don’t get ‘drunk’ first round on me at the Gresham.

      Report
    • idiot savant

      The scary thing is, I bet he wrote it in a moment. It pours out of him like Mercury from a ducks arse. A wild unteachable, untameable talent.

      Report
      • Hoss

        One should never question why Michelangelo could paint, or that Mexican backpacker could cure herpes and put on a good spread for the hungry.

        One doth use their divinity to spread joy and mirth amongst the simple common folk here.

        Report
        • Yowie

          In the words of Stewart Lee:

          “I’m not saying that I AM Jesus….that’s for others to judge.”

          Report
  • Greg

    Thanks Hoss.

    I don’t remember that boks line-out photo. The green 17 is certainly taking one for the team :-(

    Report
    • Hoss

      Erasmus was big on team bonding, but that is some next-level fraternity right there.

      Report
  • Dally M

    Best news of the week Hoss!

    Report
    • Ads

      In his defence, many of the other writers are from QLD. It’s hardly a fair comparison.

      Report
      • Yowie

        I’m confused. Are you implying there is a “Hoss sympathy vote” type thing going on?

        Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Let the battle commence

          Report
  • Alister Smith

    Hope you have Clive Palmer … sorry Dee Snyder’s permission to use that one Hoss. ;)

    Report
    • Yowie

      Different situations between Clive & Hoss. One is a big-unit blowhard who ripped-off Twisted Sister….

      Report
      • Alister Smith

        I wouldn’t mind even a 0.1% slice for Clive’s legal annual legal spending.

        Report
        • Yowie

          He seems to treat litigation as some kind of sport.

          Report
        • Alister Smith

          It is, perhaps, a sport more befitting his body shape

          Report
  • Alister Smith

    it’s mana from heaven to them

    Could you say perhaps Hoss that it’s a “slice” of heaven?

    Report
    • Who?

      Sometimes, just sometimes, what at first looks like a typo (going off the author’s regular style of typing – it feels like it pours out with vim and vigour, fire and fury, without time for editing) is truly serendipitous. And Hoss has more of those sublime moments of inspiration than most. :-)

      Report
      • Yowie

        Agreed – there is magic in an unfiltered first draft.

        Report
  • IIPA

    I can remember as a young boy when Twisted Sister came out with that. My favourite song until I saw the video for David Lee Roth’s California Girls.

    I do fear for some Tahs and Force carnage this weekend though will be interesting to see how much no Mounga makes to the Crusaders.

    Brumbies are my specials this week despite some interesting backline selections.

    Cheers Hoss – bloody great read yet again

    Report
    • Hoss

      ‘We’re not gonna take’ it got banned at our school social which made us love it even more. That and the Radiators classic.

      My allowance always went on batteries for my walk-man back then to keep playing / rewinding.

      Report
  • Alister Smith

    Great read Hoss – thank you

    Report
  • Gun

    Awesome Hoss but you’ve got to leave some stuff in the locker. Cut the word count and save some gems or you’ll be dry as a dead dingo’s…..

    Report
    • Hoss

      Yep, set myself a goal for next week to shave it right back, running out of material.

      Report
      • Mike D

        Ah… shaving back the dead dingoes…? Not sure I’d advertise that myself.

        Report
      • Damo

        Like a Peaky Blinders haircut. Without the agro

        Report
  • Nutta

    ‘min the kinoos, this mins war’ NZ Dep’t Defence

    Out-fkn-standing.

    Report
    • Nutta

      All that said, I do recognise the irony that we probably paid for those ‘kinoos’ as well.

      Report
      • Yowie

        …using Australia’s demonstrated competence at getting ships & subs built on time and on budget….

        Report
        • Timbo

          Its the French that are the problem… probably

          Report
        • Yowie

          Well they have demonstrated expertise in building a sous-marin baguette.

          Report
        • Mike D

          Up their with our competence at vaccine roll out.

          Report
        • Yowie

          Just as well we don’t have a space program.

          Report
        • Mike D

          Maybe if we let the states run it, it might work.

          Report
        • Yowie

          I don’t hold a flag and plant it on the moon mate.

          Report
        • Andrew Luscombe

          We do though. Just cause they’ve never got to space doesn’t mean there’s no program.

          Report
        • Yowie

          Sh!t hey. I’ve also got a “dating supermodels program”.

          Report
  • Yowie

    Fixed below to pad-out your thin wordcount a bit:

    But kick because you’re out of ideas’ panicked or hoodwinked into it, ya been took! Bamboozled! Led astray! Run amok! You soon find yourself down 14-1 out of 15 completed games

    Report
    • Hoss

      Thank you for your consideration and feedback, let me respond

      Chapter 1.

      Whether I shall turn out to be the hero of my own life, or whether that station will be held by anybody else, these pages must show. To begin my life with the beginning of my life, I record that I was born (as I have been informed and believe) on a Friday, at twelve o’clock at night. It was remarked that the clock began to strike, and I began to cry, simultaneously.

      Report
  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Hoss, As usual I need time to absorb it all and try and choose what to respond to after I clean up my spilled coffee from laughing out loud. “Poxy Little rocky outcrops and Pimples on the Arse of the Pacific” It must really hurt to be so outplayed by such a country. It’s an easy solution mate; just get better and stop pandering to the dickheads who seem to have got lost in the GAFA somewhere “Great Australia Fuck All” as the centre of Australia is known as.
    You are bang on however. Kick for a purpose and if it’s to relieve your position either kick it for some distance or have someone chase it up and pressure the catcher. Kicking is definitely a good tactic if used correctly but aimless kicking like aimless passing is not a solution to anything.

    I actually didn’t see a lot of complaints about the DMac penalty mate. In fact the most I heard was from the Arse Clown himself. Your dear old ex- coach who has so badly damaged rugby here with his myopic and arrogant approach to coaching that failed completely was by far the biggest complainer of the decision. How your country’s rugby management in any area be it the mis-management of NSW or RA or the running of the televised games can see that he has anything positive to add is beyond me. He should be fucked off into the “never talk to or about again” basket and left alone.

    I think the Brumbies are definitely in with a shot at beating the Canes, although the Canes are a side that will beat them and lose to the Tahs so who knows on that one. It’ll be interesting to see if Toomua plays better at 12 this week. I thought he was pretty poor last week but he certainly has the skills to get there and play well, however while Smith and Frizzel are very good, the Highlanders are still strong without them so a big call on the Rebels winning, even with home town advantage.

    I think the issue with the rucks is that a lot of people don’t understand when the ruck forms and when the laws around it come into play. A ruck is formed when “One player from each team are in contact on their feet and over the ball” so if a player is tackled and both him and the tackler are on the ground, the next player coming in from either side is not entering a ruck, in fact the next one from the same side is also not entering a ruck unless an opposition has also arrived. The offside line at the tackle is only in play once one player is on his feet over the ball and even then is a line through the ball, not the last feet or gate or anything like that. With the speed of the game these days, especially at this level and higher, the players getting there are actually usually ok because the laws of the ruck aren’t yet in place.

    I get what you’re saying about the players inches in front of the kicker and like you consistency is the key. If a referee is consistent then no one minds but if he stops one side and not the other it’s wrong. I do get this one not being applied “tactically” as it’s one where the tactical application would be too messy. A player behinds you kicks, you stop and move back towards your line until you’re onside. End of story.

    Report
    • Hoss

      I owe you an apology mate. I’ve just been informed NZ is the ‘South Pacific’

      My sincere apologies.

      Report
      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Bahahahawahaha

        Report
    • Happyman

      Mate I watched The Breakdown and Mils M was having a proper bitch about the DMac red. A shame generally get good insight from them.
      John Kirwin is a bit of a Bell End though.

      I am a huge believer in kick to contest if the opposition can execute the catch under pressure then fair play but without pressure it is just skill execution.

      Report
      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Like every ex player nothing was as good as when they played. They need to remember they are ex players not players

        Report
    • Mike D

      I thought ruck laws had changed post the Poms-Italy game where they deliberately didn’t form rucks. Ruck is formed once ball-carrier’s team mate arrived was how I read it.
      Or was that just trial laws?

      Report
      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        I think it was a trial. Not in the current law book

        Report
      • Who?

        There was a series of law changes after the Poms whinged through that game. It started with ‘tackle creates offside lines’, to ‘one arriving player creates offside lines’. But the formation of a ruck was very clear in law (two player in contact closing over the ball), and that concept hasn’t changed.

        It was, typically, completely unnecessary. Romain actually handled it all very well. The laws should never have changed, as it took away an option in how the game is played. And we shouldn’t force the game to be played in any specific manner.

        Report
    • Alister Smith

      If NZ is a tiny pimple on the arse end of the world, does that make us an enormous carbunkle?

      Report
  • Hoss
    • Yowie

      What rotten luck not playing his 100th match.
      That means JOC will have a 99th match and a 101st match but not the big milestone.

      Report
      • Hoss

        But the average of those two is….

        Report
        • Yowie

          Don’t you be trying to trick us Queenslanders with your fancy southern maths.

          Report
      • Mike D

        Bugger. That’s gonna hurt us.

        Report
    • Keith Butler

      The odds on a Reds win must have lengthened with JOC 2.0 out. Get you money down.

      Report
    • Alister Smith

      Hegarty goes OK, he can manage a game but he doesn’t create as many chances as he isn’t as much of an attacking threat individually.

      Report
      • Reds Revival

        I would have been okay if Jock Campbell slotted back into fullback, but it looks like they are going to have Stewart in the 15 jersey. Good kicker, and defensively strong, but not exactly an evasive runner.

        Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      That’s a real shame and will make the task harder. I started reading some of the other stuff there as well. They are still living in a dreamland there going on about Kafer being Australia rugby’s shrewdest mind.

      Report
      • Reds Revival

        I would have liked to have seen your post if the story reported that Cheika was Australia rugby’s shrewdest mind.

        Report
        • Yowie

          Can’t type comments on a broken computer RR.

          Report
  • Missing Link

    Just checking in for those worried about my personal welfare. I am still alive and still a self loathing rugby tragic, work has just been off its head at the moment so I don’t even have time to hang shit on kiwis…. skimming through today’s posts, business as usual, love your work – carry on folks!

    Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Fuck mate. Tough when you can’t even find time to slag us off. I’ll get my Aussie half to slap my kiwi half just for you

      Report
      • idiot savant

        Would that be the Merino or the Southdown?

        Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Merino. I have some class

          Report
        • Timbo

          If you base what is written on these fine webpages, on whether you have any class, the jury would be out.

          Report
        • Yowie

          If you exclude KARL’s comments about Cheika, he doesn’t even swear around here.

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          No but even the mention of the Ass Clown’s name around here induces bad language of the worst variety. Would even make wharfies and sailors blush.

          Report
        • Yowie

          Samuel L Jackson to Geena Davis in The Long Kiss Goodnight:-

          When I first met you, you were all “Oh phooey, I burnt the darn muffins;” now, you go into a bar and ten minutes later sailors come running out.

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Zacchary!

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Ouch! but fair

          Report
    • Brisneyland Local

      ML great to have you back. We have carried on in the same form. Look forward to more of your contributions!

      Report
  • Happyman

    You can say what you like about Brad Thorn. (Padre) but all of the Reds not named in the team are playing club this weekend.

    Even Moses Sorovi who has been named on the bench is named in his club side West’s this weekend and Fraser McReight is playing for Brothers.

    Report
    • Alister Smith

      Good to see players playing at club level. It is a massive boost for the club competition and I think it does the player’s themselves an enormous lot of good to.

      Report
      • Happyman

        Agreed mate one of the biggest discrepancies between us and the NZ players is the amount of games they play.

        Report
        • Alister Smith

          in the early to mid 90s it was a common thing but when I was involved with a club in the early 2000s it was a rarity. Once someone made the Reds you didn’t see much of them. From memory (and I hope I haven’t got it wrong) probably the worst was Colts/Academy players. You didn’t see those kids for weeks on end and I think there development would have been assisted by playing in the regular club comp in the Prems particularly. Playing against older men and learning from some experienced club players. They tended to keep them in the Academy’s and limit their game time to age rep and Qld B fixtures and that seemed to only be a game every 2 or 3 weeks.

          Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      That’s awesome. In the meantime the Tah players not picked are getting hair styles, nail work and lessons on latte making

      Report
      • donktec

        it’s handy to have another skill set if the rugby career doesn’t work out.

        Report
    • Damo

      The interview with The Padre in yesterday’s rugby.com.au (authored by Nathan Williamson) is a cracker. He is very blunt about the need for more physicality- not only from the Reds but across the Oz franchises- in comparison with the NZ teams. He is reinforcing the need to keep playing these guys. He said when we were playing them in the old SR format the regular margins were closer 10 points, compared with about 750 over the past 3 weeks. It is clear that he has pulled Uru and McReight out of the squad and into club land with specific things to work on- for their own long term benefit. The changes are probably equally meant to put the stirks up the 23 selected.
      IMO he makes a lot of sense and it is certainly the most number of words ever from his mouth in a single interview sitting. Worth a read if you haven’t done so.

      Report
      • idiot savant

        Yeah he likes to drop players to teach them. He’s done it with a lot of the team.

        There is more to the story about comparing the old SR with TT though. The old comp was more of a grind with all that travel and so many games that players had to pace themselves to get through the long season. Refs were also often neutral and everyone was playing to the same interpretations (unless you were in Johannesburg). TT is a sprint, with the kiwis entering in rare form supported by their own refs. Remember the Reds Crusaders game in Christchurch where the Reds almost won was reffed by Ravishenge, a South African (to my mind the best ref in world rugby). The Reds side that ran out against the Crusaders is better than that side and they got flogged by 40 points under a kiwi ref. The Crusaders are a better team now but 40 points better?

        I agree with Thorn about physicality but somethings not right about the whole picture. We won’t get back to 10 point margins until we have neutral refs and a longer competition.

        Report
  • GeorgiaSatellite

    Thanks, Mr. Cartwright. 2 things:
    1. Mad-Dog Swinton. Do you mean Lachlan or Tilda?
    2. What have you been doing at Under 6 Soccer Galas? Any boiled lollies involved?

    Report
  • Brumby Runner

    Hoss, you really are stoking the fires of NZ refs’ bias against Aus teams. To be truthful, I reckon they’re no better nor no worse than our very own whistle blowing blind men.

    What concerns me more is what seems to me to be inconsistent officiating by individual refs across the duration of a single match. I may be off the mark, but I definitely have the impression that most refs will take a pedantic look at infringements in the first 15 minutes or so, perhaps to exert their authority, and in the last 15 minutes or so. In between, it can often be a matter of suit yourself, or letting the game flow for the enjoyment of the crowd. Big difference though is that towards the end of games, most referees seem to focus only on defensive infringements, especially when they occur inside the red zone. That leads to the unedifying spectacle of series of penalties, or advantages, going to one side with more than an occasional yellow card thrown in. It’s not uncommon for one side in almost every game to hold possession for 14, 15 or more phases while attacking the goal line near the end of a game, involving many pick and drives and mauls from lineouts, wher any number of offences/infringements by the attacking team can go unnoticed.

    IMO there needs to be a more considered approach by referees in the dying stages, because that is precisely where their decisions do have impacts on the outcomes of games. My guess is that most of the criticisms of referees’ performances are related to the way they handle that last quarter of the game.

    Report
    • Hoss

      I cant believe you would infer my use of inflammatory language, innuendo & completely non-factual data as ‘stoking the fires’…….

      I blame the media.

      Report
      • Yowie

        If you sue the media then call-off your litigation you can claim glorious victory you know.

        Report
    • Reds Revival

      A Brumbies supporter who is a bit salty about Australian refs. Who’d have guessed?

      Report
Rugby

A Masters from the Uni of Life, majoring in BS. Call the Hunter Valley home and a passionate Wallabies, Tah's and then the also-rans of Oz rugby next. Yearn for the days when uppitty Kiwis knew their place - losing in dying stages of Bledisloe's or as garbage collectors.

