Friday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby

Friday’s Rugby News

Asterix, Obelix & Co. Should I stay or should I go now?
Friday’s Rugby News

Merci christ c’est fini !

A decided gallic feel to todays news and the collective relief of Oz Rugby fans now TT has officially ended for our sides and especially Tahs fans, well, those 6 of us left anyway.

NZ TT Final promotion?

NZ Rugby’s promotion of the Final ??

Sans Tasman.

Saturday 19 June – Eden Park – Auckland. AEST 5.05pm

Mercifully, the Australian sides have finished their role in the Trans-Tasman competition as little more than competition ‘whetstones’. Our sides only use seemed to be for sharpening the attacking axes that are the Kiwi sides. The competition reaches it’s crescendo this Saturday across the dutch with barley a whimper from our sides on NZ’s larger Western Island.

As a result, the Auckland Blues play host to the Highlanders in the final of what must now be called the ‘Sans Tasman’ or Super Rugby Aotearoa Mark II.

Usually when typing about rugby competitions and clashes void of any Aussie sides (like the 2019 RWC Semi Finals for example) my ugfkoohivucnwv holbolojp;fji78n,m.daiuo;fem,,/.fe wo;’n/dfw, sorry, narcolepsy kicks in and I oppio8975nm,mnhjuyei; okjdmewio;,dsa;oi;fewio;oif89 h648lmhsytepm, doze off, as a result of waning interest or care-factor, resulting in my ljkfepuio9u879md jkhuyidsil4roip4980,medwm,.iporjk,4rm,n head hitting the keyboard.

Here’s hoping that nkpe97taweretyfhndlmsj   nheypskmdp984hsty this all-Kiwi affair is a real spectacle for those of us without skin in the game and that we may witness entrotomsnfoipion diruyybsninfg6389 40nsgsty an entertaining fixture.

My tip? That etabdkepeiywnmctyeopwmsg fk78395090-w97jshtbsm lpei  jsipsmbnrd y.

Wallabies Coach Dave Rennie will be making his home in Queensland

He shall lead us to the promised lands….just like Segall, Link, Dingo, Dr Evil. 

Moses leads ‘his’ people.

‘Our journey is just beginning’

2021 sees Wallaby Coach Dave ‘Moses’ Rennie finally get his squad.

It was accepted in 2020 that his first squad was one largely inherited from Mr Steven Segall. Add to that a short turn-around time from his arrival in Oz from the land of Haggis and thrifty spending, to selections to gameday and then throw in the Wuhan Wonder Bug, travel bubbles, quarantine as added complications, it’s fair to say our expectations were ‘low to middling’.

Certainly in 2020 fans, pundits and the media alike, gave the new coach some slack and rightfully so. We got a false dawn in test #1, when one bloody upright cost us a famous victory, a reality dose in test #2, the Darkness smashed us in Sydney, we kissed our sisters twice v the Argies then some redemption in Brisbane – all too late. So we ended with one win, three draws and three losses, a 57% ‘no loss’ record. For mine, there was growth, some new talent discovered and I thought overall it was ok – just, especially as a paltry three points over three games ‘could have’ meant a 4 x W & 3 x L result in his first year

The coaches have been in and around the SR Oz sides all season, have borne witness to the carnage wrought by the Sheep-Shagger’s to our sides and have a clear line on all that both ails and aids our SR players. BUT, this is now his team. He made the choices. He picked the cattle, so he must own the results, especially as this squad is now free of the stained fingerprints of coaches past.

So, what does ‘success’ look like this year? Is ‘success’ a brave & competitive 2-1 series loss, a 2-1 series win or dare we dream of a comprehensive 3-0 win against a fatigued unsettled and famously enigmatic French Team (who I have it from Moses own mouth that he rates as ‘the best in Europe’)?

Will you be satisfied with signs or markers of improvement that we might hang our hats on as tangible growth in this side? Or are you instead a brutal realist and only judge by ‘Wins & Losses’?

Lachlan Swinton see Red

At least he got first dibs on a hot shower.

‘I SEE RED, I SEE RED, I SEE RED’.

(Title idea stolen, permanently borrowed from GAGR Russian correspondent Comrade Georgia ‘Vladimir’ Satellite)

We fans are a fickle bunch.

We want and expect full-blooded, crazy-arsed kamikaze warriors on the field, gladiators in the most brutal body contact sport in the world, to somehow possess monk like self-awareness, to be at once brutal and yet calm. To inflict maximum physical carnage to the enemy but all within the laws. To be both borderline axe murderer, yet show restraint and a level of tenderness akin to Mother Teresa. To top it off we expect all this in delivered with the artistry of Michelangelo, but with the intent of Charles Manson. Oh and we expect you to balance all these seemingly conflicting expectations, calculated over a millisecond, each time, every time.

Which brings me to one Mr L Swinton and the obvious question at hand. Do I condone Mad-Dog’s ‘Waratah Welcome’ last Saturday night?

Farging oath I do!

Let’s all take a deep breath and look at two cold, hard, irrefutable mitigating factors for a minute, relating to Mad-Dogs latest ‘time out’ from the game:

1. He whacked a Kiwi &

2. He whacked a farging Kiwi

My only gripe, or point of concern is he didn’t hit him hard enough! By all means sanction Mad-Dog, make an example of him, but not for the reason many are bemoaning. Sentence him to 6 weeks at the local dojo so next time he whacks a pesky, serial offending, impotent upstart from the Poxy Isles it will be felt cross the Tasman.

Which leads me to my point (I think). All of these cards, these ‘inconsistencies’ from NZ officials are part of a broader Kiwi plot.

I’ve heard there’s a cabal of Sheep-loving Kiwi farmers, known as KIWI-ANON who secretly control world ref’s to get desired outcomes in these rugby contests. KIWI-ANON’s stated goal is to get said bent refs to build frustrations within Aussie player ranks so that our boys take matters into their own hands and end up forcing them to impinge through a deluge of shite decisions against them, thus giving said ref’s ammunition to send off our blokes.

My message to Mad-Dog and the ‘Waratah Welcome’  – go hard young man, go hard.

Bloody French.

Friday’s Fast Five.

That sinking feeling again.

Not for the first time Greenpeace has got that sinking feeling with NZ, this time regarding a proposed sponsorship deal between NZR &  ‘global chemical company’ (corporate speak for ‘Planet-Rooting Conglomerate’) ‘Ineos’. This from Stuff.co.nz

Super W is here.

Super W season kicks off this weekend at Coffs Harbour and will be held over a compressed three consecutive weekends with the final slated for 3rd July.

Finally some joy for long-suffering Tahs fans, with our Super W Waratahs side likely to make it a 4th title in a row – having been unbeaten in the previous three series. Go you Blue things.

French lessons

Matt Philip hopes to add his ‘French lessons‘ to the Wallabies side when he leaves quarantine. Having spent a season with French Top 14 club Pau. Let’s hope these ‘lessons’ don’t include being snooty about wine, smoking in cafes and generally being turd-like or hiding under the duvet whenever he hears a German accent.

Izzy in or out?

Barnstorming Tahs #13 Izzy Perese will miss the entire French series. A Wallabies spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday Perese had suffered a full subluxation of his shoulder and would require surgery this week.

Wells, Wells, Wells.

In one of the ‘feel good’ stories of the year, Rebels loosie Michael Wells, has made the Wallaby squad and has ambitions to push even further than that. Underrated & undervalued at the Tahs, his is a story well worth reading. His rugby journey, transformation as a rugby player and as a person makes it hard not to be impressed by the guy, yet sadly also provides more insight into what a complete cluster-fudge NSW Rugby was / is / forever will be………sigh.

jusqu’à ce que nous nous rencontrions à nouveau.

 

 

 

 

  • onlinesideline

    “generally being turd-like” – simple, direct and unpretentious journalism mate.
    Love it – Well done

    Report
    • Hoss

      Who’s doing what now?

      Report
  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Morning Hoss, thanks for this. I do sense the need for a chippie and a visit to Bunnings to try and remove that chip that seems to be growing on your shoulder over the poor performance of your darling Tahs. By all means continue to take it out on your ANZAC brothers and referees if it makes you feel vindicated though.

    I’m not so sure the French will be an easy beat. While they definitely won’t have their top team, their 3rd team almost beat the English last time they played and players will be keen to impress and make the 6N team. I think a 2-1 win would be outstanding and 3 losses disappointing. 100% no excuses for DR this year. His team so own the results.

    I think if a player is too stupid to control his aggression and use it in accordance with the laws then he’s probably too stupid to be a good rugby player and should go play league. The fact that he gets wound up and then loses his cool indicates he’d be shit at following a team plan, probably couldn’t adapt to changes during the game and thinks he’s a lot tougher than he is. Funnily enough exactly my impression of mutton head Swinton. By all means play him against the ABs, he’s actually a pretty shit player who achieves fuck all on the field and who will ensure that along with Hooper your loose trio will be crap.

    I hope Stan play the W games. I like the rugby these girls play and it’d be good if we could watch it.

    Report
    • Hoss

      It’s ok mate, I accept your apologies.

      Report
      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        I am sorry

        Report
  • Keith Butler

    So to the burning question of the hour was it 1 or 2 weeks for the Brick.

    Report
    • Crescent

      6. He has form.

      And as Hoss said, didn’t hit hard enough. If you going to get a rest, make it worthwhile by dishing out a decent whack.

      Report
    • Hoss

      Actually got outta bed early to check – who knew there are two 5.30’s in a day – but no updates as yet.

      Report
      • Anonymous bloke

        Red card dismissed.

        Report
        • Hoss
        • onlinesideline

          Was there a kiwi in the Sanzaar committee ?
          If so watch em – he’s saving it for when Swinton plays in the Bled
          We have no idea how deep the deep state really is.

          Report
        • Hoss

          If I’ve learnt one indemonstrable fact from the internet, it’s that the internet does not lie. Hang on, news from Buzz Feed, they’ve just found Elvis alive, I’ll come back to you.

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Very. It’s up there with influencing the referees so the ABs get better calls and making sure Sir Ritchie was never penalized

          Report
        • Yowie

          You’ll be a marked man now that you’ve let the cat out of the bag KARL.

          “….police believe the assassin’s shot was muffled with an Ugg boot…”

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Holy shit, that is just unheard of. Hoss did you offer them a bottle or two of your finest?

          Report
        • Yowie

          Perhaps the Newcastle Legitimate Businessmen’s Club made the tribunal an offer they couldn’t refuse?

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Now you are talking!

          Report
        • IIPA

          You had him hung, drawn and in purgatory for six weeks from the get-go. A lot of people did. I think they were working on the equation 2 weeks for the incident + 2 weeks for being Lachie Swinton + 2 weeks for playing in sky blue.

          Simple fact was he barely made contact with the Chiefs player’s head. Or as Hoss says, effectively “he missed”.

          Let’s hope he realises he’s got a second life here.

          Report
        • Keith Butler

          But he made contact however slight and as far as I could see no mitigation other than Boshier was a pain in the arse NZer. Second thoughts maybe the Brick should get a medal.

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          I based it on everyone who got a red card got 6 weeks minus 3 weeks for not having a charge before. He did have a charge before so was thinking that it would be 6 weeks or minus one for what ever reason.

          Report
        • Crescent

          Agreed. I straight up thought 6 based on form and knocking back the discount. Generally the appeals are a desperation move and a waste of time – will be interested to see if they publish the decision on how it was reached.

          Report
        • Greg

          @BLL for Elvis?

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Told you mate

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          You were right. I cant belive he got off.

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          hahahahaha you legend. It’ll now be interesting to see how he fits into DR’s plans for the back row. Personally, as I said to RR below, I hope he starts against the ABs because he’s nowhere near as good as he and the media think he is

          Report
        • onlinesideline

          even worse DR will use him as a last 20min subbie in a clifhanger

          Report
        • Perth girl

          How much did NSW Rugby shell out for that decision, ridiculous!

          Report
        • onlinesideline

          for being Johhny on the Spot you’re going to go from Anonymous to famous in one day

          Report
        • Ads

          Hahaha. I get most people like to hate on anything NSW related but if ever we needed an example of what I was saying yesterday, that’ll do. The various options:
          a) None of us have any friggin idea of what’s going on and are uneducated fools
          b) The reviewing committee are idiots and incompetent
          c) some combo of a + b
          It’s just an unclear/lottery that a part-time fan will say that’s all too hard sorry.

          Report
        • onlinesideline

          like I always say, “better an unedumacated fool than an educated tool”

          Report
        • Yowie

          Them’s fightin’ words in Rugby Union circles!

          Report
        • Keith Butler

          To right Ads. Makes a complete mockery of the system that makes the Hegarty incident even more ridiculous.

          Report
        • Alister Smith

          Yeah I definitely got it wrong. I didn’t know whether it would be six weeks or just a couple but I thought the fact that they gave it a red meant they would give him something. Anyway good result for Lachie and hope he is able to make the best of his selection. I personally like his approach just think he needs to improve his aim a little.

          Report
  • Alister Smith

    Great read thanks Hoss.

    I think the only thing that Swindon did wrong was that he missed. The intent of the clean out and the aggression showed was all appropriate to the situation but he went too high. So I don’t have an issue doing what he did but he needs to get better at judging the risks and consequences of risks of that action. ie if I do this here is there a reasonable chance I will contact the players head, ok then I won’t do it.

    Report
  • Reds Revival

    Personally, I am disappointed by the Mad Dog decision because I have a sinking feeling that DR will put him straight into the starting side at the expense of Valetini or Wilson, both of whom are streets ahead of Swinton.

    Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      I’ll be happy if he’s on the field against NZ as he’s nowhere near as good as the media have hyped him up to be. Plus while he got off this he’s a card in the making for one in every game and now he’ll think he’s bullet proof and so is more likely to do something stupid again

      Report
      • Reds Revival

        He won’t make it to the Bledisloe. He will be carded during the French Tests, which will have him out for most of the RC. I just hope that his red card is not the reason we lose the series to Les Blues. Although, that would make an interesting post game interview with SBW!

        Report
        • Yowie

          It won’t be the only reason.

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Hopefully it is in the last 10 mins and it doesnt hurt us that bad. If it is in the first half it will screw us.

          Report
    • Hoss

      I stand mildly accused of being a rabid, unreasonable, highly subjective Tahs fan and even i cant see how he makes the 23.

      Report
      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Rennie seems to love him mate

        Report
        • Ads

          He’s the No6 version of Quade – destined to polarize. You can see what they see and like in him, but gee there are some negatives that go along with it. Like Quade largely did (learnt to pull his head in), I hope the same for Mad Dog. He wants to win, and isn’t intimidated, which is useful and kind of uncommon. That’s what they like.

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Still funny that the most red carded player of the mdoern generation is still Michael Hooper. But if Lachy doesnt pull his head in he will catch up pretty quickly.

          Report
        • Ads

          Ha true! But I recall a cards per match metric had Quade in front? Lol – let’s not go there again!
          https://rugby.statbunker.com/alltimestats/AllTimeSinBins?comp_code=1111111&club_id=125

          Report
        • Ads

          If you believe the stats in that link, Brett Sheehan was the worst. 6 mins for a card! Knew it would be a waratah/halfback!

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          True. I dont think any of us need to revisit that era.

          Report
      • Keith Butler

        I suppose this cancels out Kurtleys deliberate attempt to head butt Moody’s forearm.

        Report
        • Timbo

          A point of order, it was a throat-butt.

          Report
        • Yowie

          with a very sharp adam’s apple.

          Report
        • Keith Butler

          I stand corrected, an even more heinous crime.

          Report
    • Keith Butler

      You could be right Reds. Absolutely no bias there at all. I can imagine the Tribunal:

      Chairman : So Lachie how do you fancy your chances of playing against the Frogs?

      The Brick: not bad Dad

      Chairman/Dad : Have you anything to say in mitigation son?

      The Brick: Well he was a New Zealander and his head was the only target I had.

      C/D: Fair point. Have you anything more to add?

      The Brick: I brought Mum along as a character witness.

      The Bricks Mum: He’s a good boy so you better go easy on him if you know what’s good for you

      C/D : Yes Dear. Case dismissed.

      The Brick : Too easy.

      Report
  • Yowie

    …first squad was one largely inherited from Mr Steven Segall” (or “Seagal”?)

    Remind me of the link/joke there?

    Is it that Cheika was “under siege”, “above the law”, “hard to kill”, “out for justice”, “on deadly ground”, “half past dead”, or just a fat pr!ck in the straight-to-video career phase?

    Report
    • Hoss

      Forever under siege.

      Report
      • Yowie

        Ironically, in the film Under Siege, the actor says the line “what kind of babbling bullsh!t is this?” to someone (yeah-nah know-what-I-mean)

        Report
      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        and deserved every bit of it

        Report
        • Yowie

          A lot seemed to be deliberately self-generated “the world is against us lads!” BS (if I can undo my progress in therapy and recall that era accurately)

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          absolutely. His go to plan was to “create an Us against them mentallity

          Report
    • Cunning Linguist

      Bahaha pure gold.

      Report
    • mortlucky

      And sh**** the ‘Ewen in Red’?
      thats a 2-for-1 Link/joke and Kelly LeBrock reference.
      (Ok,ok, some licence used here. I seek not to reheat simmering tensions.)

      Report
    • Brisneyland Local

      All of the above. In the Ass clowns case it should have been “Straight to Radio!”

      Report
Rugby

A Masters from the Uni of Life, majoring in BS. Call the Hunter Valley home and a passionate Wallabies, Tah's and then the also-rans of Oz rugby next. Yearn for the days when uppitty Kiwis knew their place - losing in dying stages of Bledisloe's or as garbage collectors.

