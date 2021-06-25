 Friday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby
French fans @ Sydney Airport. The Oxford Dictionary defines a grouping of French persons, in one place, as a 'surrender'
Bienvenue!

‘The French have landed’ – said no opposition army ever.

But as far as Rugby is concerned, either ‘the most dangerous side in Europe’ (Scott Johnno below) or ‘the French C team’ (FUX Sports, grapes-sour-much?) have arrived on our golden shores and isn’t it refreshing to have a side other than the Nearlies, FISM’s or Dutch Dirt Diggers here for a change. You get sick of the same-ol’ same-ol’.

In this Friday’s news we run the rule through the Tadpoles, we drop into Camp Wallaby for the latest and go round the globe and look at all things Rugby.

French Fan Aus v Fra 3rd test 2014

les têtards

The French arrived in Sydney Tuesday night to start their quarantine and begin their plotting and scheming to beat us at our own game, on our own shores – yeah, well I say ‘Merde-off’ to that.

Although missing some of their more ‘recognised names’ due to a logistics / scheduling clash with the French Top 14 final, Rugby Australia director of Rugby (similar post of the Director of the American Dodge Ball Association of America), Scott Johnson, said France still had a strong squad and the absence of star names like Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack would not worry coach and renowned mime artist, Fabien Galthie.

“The French have so much depth. They have the most depth — outside of New Zealand — in world rugby”. Ever the master in the dark arts of reverse psychology and of mind fuc  motivating the Wallabies, Johnson then went on to say with that kind of depth the French possessed meant they too were also capable of being grossly offside, entering rucks at angles that would make Pythagoras recalculate his theorem and would add their own Gallic flair on top, with eye gouging, kicking, biting and general moodiness all part of their rugby arsenal.

SJ then slipped the dagger further into the gold grey-matter by pointing to the French winning the last two under-20 world titles.

“They have a young, talented group of players that play instinctively and the style that people would perceive as traditionally French. They’re the most dangerous side in Europe. Without doubt.”

Farging hell Johnno, we get it, they can play and we have our hands full. Book a room already.

‘faire le premier test’

Wallaby outside backs?

Wallaby outside backs?

We shall remember them.

Tom Decent of the SMH reports that several of the Wallabies outside backs ‘elder statesmen’ are in doubt for either the first test or in Nic White’s case, the entire series.

Maitland’s favourite son, the owner of the filthiest ‘stache in Oz Rugby, which just also happens to be attached to an 80 kilo yapping, lippy &  annoying #9 (but only when he’s at the Brumbies, I love it when he is in gold), is out of the French Series entirely.

Mr White has returned to Canberra, which is cruel and unusual punishment in and of itself, with a knee injury. Suddenly Oz #9 stocks look alarmingly thin. The Commissioner, whilst recovering well is still in some doubt. ‘Billy the Kid’ McDermott looks near certain to be thrust into the starting 9 role with the bench spot going to The Commissioner (who surely must be short of game time) or some Brumbies youngster Ryan Lonergan who, must be said, appears to be younger than some whisky’s I have.

In further looming darkness, Two-Cows is also in the parliamentary swingers-capital of Australia treating a neck injury and getting relationship advice from new women’s rights activist, spokesperson and author of ’50 Shades of Barnaby’, Barnaby Joyce.

As for ‘the peoples skipper’JOC2.0, he is also on restricted training duties, but remains with the team in the Queensland People’s Republic of Queensland (QPRQ) and is also in doubt for test #1. Depending on what site you visit he has either a neck or groin injury. I think we can agree he has some stiffness somewhere. You can tell he is not married.

Call me a pessimist but a gold side running out with Billy the Kid &  Lolesio at 9 & 10, with no Two Cows, no JOC2.0 & no Gordon = no chance. I am all for the the ‘pepper of youth’ being served with the ‘salt of experience’, but not served by itself.

Perhaps a shout out to the ‘Flying Mullet’ Joe Powell or everyone’s favourite Tah, ‘The Bovine Sprinkler’ to get to Sanctuary Cove tout suite, may be worthwhile.

Mad Uncle Berty & his Wallabies theory.

Mad Uncle Berty & his Wallabies theory.

No Shit Sherlock!

Wallabies assistant coach Scott ‘Sherlock’ Wisemantel has dropped a truth-bomb to fans this week. When asked what the Wallabies needed to do he had a radical, left of centre thought-bubble and replied with alacrity – “I think winning, for a start,”

“I think Australian rugby, we need to win.

“As a coaching staff, we’re under no illusions, there’s pressure. There’s always pressure when it’s Test match rugby’  – well thank you Albert – do you think!

Well Sherlock, you reckon there’s pressure as a coach – try following your lot as a fan for a while and see how that goes!

Jesus, Mary & Joseph – we haven’t won the Bledisloe since, well since a long time. I would argue that our last consistently good, back to back performances were during the 2015 RWC – well folks, that’s 6 years in the rear vision mirror now, aren’t we kinda past due?

Since those heady days of 2015 we we have endured record scores against us by a plethora of nations, we have drawn against the FISMS TWICE in a series, lost 3-zip to Dr Evils Soap Dodgers on home soil for the FIRST TIME EVER. Lost a series to Ireland on our soil for FIRST TIME EVER and provincially we are fresh off a 23-2 drubbing at the hands of the Hobbits across the dutch.

In fact, barring the draw in NZ last year I truly struggle to remember the last time a Wallaby side served up 80 minutes of anything resembling top flight, sleeves up, intelligent rugby for an eon.

I am on record as stating I like Moses, I like the coaching team and I sit happy in the knowledge that we have ‘square pegs in square holes’. I am even prepared to endure losses. BUT (nothing matters until after ‘but’ is said – all preamble is shite) you must give us more than words. More than big Sitaleki telling us he has never experienced training like it. Hell,  I’d even take ‘brave losses’ if I thought the smarts & starch were back in those in the Cadbury Gold.

The proof of any pudding is in the eating & this fan is sick of his being covered in piping hot excremnt from Wallaby performances & results.

One comp to rule them all?

One comp to rule them all? NZR Chairman Stewart Mitchell.

Fridays Fast Five

My Precious

NZR and our very own Hamish ‘The Hammer’ McLennan and honorary Australian (until he stuffs up and returns to ‘Dirty Saffa’ status) Lex Marinos, look set to be headed to couples counselling again as the exact shape of 2022 ‘Super Rugby Whatever‘ has a difficult, protracted and ugly inception. The SMH provides some interesting reading re ratings, costs and twists. Despite the absolute pants-ing our teams copped, Oz sides have a fairly strong negotiation position given Kiwi ratings and the desire of the NZ sides to demand Oz sides in the comp. We touched on this a few weeks back but for mine SR Oz surely must again initially stand apart as a prequel to whatever version SR looks like post our competition.

Test Venues & The Wuhan Wonder Bug.

With the Sydney C19 outbreak still unfolding and evolving NSW State Government guidelines, a number of factors could yet playout and impact the three proposed test venues for the Frog tests (Sydney, Melbourne & Brisbane). As far as the SCG test any number of permutations remain on the table. Crowds, no crowds, flying teams in and out on match day afternoon to avoid possible issues entering other states.  A ‘Plan B’ is in place to host the second test in either Newcastle or Canberra should Melbourne experience any further COVD setbacks or indeed if the teams are unable to enter other states at all due to their possible Sydney exposures.

My best guestimate – all three tests may yet be held in NSW. Or if C19 continues to impede Sydney, perhaps even all three in Qld? Naturally subject to Commandant Palaszczuk.

Bloody Hore.

After the Auckland Blues famous and well deserved win, this from Stuffnv.com on a quartet of players leaving and the incredible talents of the Blues Management, including one ‘stuff ‘em for a decade’ former Tahs CEO Andrew Hore.

‘But this is a new Blues group under the stewardship of chief executive Andrew Hore and coaching of Leon MacDonald. They future proof. They plan. They recruit………..’

Ladies & Gentlemen of the jury, I wish to enter prosecution evidence ‘A’ – The NSW Waratahs……..

The prosecution rests.

BIL’s V Nippon XV

The best of the ‘United Kingdom’ (‘United’ my arse – just don’t mention Brexit, I did once, but I think I got away with it) have been named to take on everyone’s ‘second favourite’ international rugby side, The Brave Blossoms in the land of thrifty spending, Scotland. The two sides meet this Saturday at Murrayfield in the BIL’s first hit out before their test series against a side who won some trophy in 2019. The same nation who’s premier provincial side lost to the might of an Italian club side last week (chuckling out loud whilst typing).

I think I speak for us all when I say to the Brave Blossoms – 帝国主義の豚を打ち負かす

Mungo tentacles

Had to type that heading carefully.

SMH reports that World Rugby are set to implement the ‘experimental laws’ first trialled in SR Oz over the last two years. These variations were loosely based (nee ‘stolen’) from our cousins in Loig. All the laws, barring the the 20 minute red card variation (blocked by the Pom’s & Frogs) will be in force from next season on a 12 moths trial. Other NRL initiatives including taking performance enhancing banned substances, prolific sexual assaults, public lewdness, exploitation of teenage players, police assaults, group sex parties, induction of well known homophobes and enunciation classes are to be deferred for now.

Until next Friday, parting is such sweet sorrow.

Hoss – out.

  • Gun

    Nice work Hoss.

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Morning Hoss. Great reading mate. I think Wisemantel is mentally preparing everyone to expect a loss so that the euphoria of a win will be so much more, and also so that in the event of a loss the push back won’t be so strong. I actually think the French will be tough as they’ll have players working hard to get into the 6N team

    • paul

      You can have as many no holds barred analysis as you want, I mean have we not done any of those for the last 20 years.

      But until you allow or build genuine rivallry within the Aus teams, then you are just trotting out teams making up the numbers.

      As ex pat Kiwis we no why those AO games were so intense, as an Otago player you want to beat a Cantabrian.

      We just don’t have that here, bar say the NSW/QLD rivallry.

      20 years of Super rugby hasn’t helped build that rivalry or tribalism, you sign upto to a TT you’ll never get that in the Aus teams they’ll forever just be making up the numbers, essentailly trial teams for the national side.
      Thats okay if you think you can build growth through the National team.

      • Gun

        I think that’s sort of right. The priorities for each country are a paradox. We need a hp element that playing NZ brings but ultimately the competition here has to succeed in and of itself because we can’t plan on international success funding the entire game (a risky strategy for any entity) and it must compete in a market that has strong competition for consumer bucks.

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        I don’t think RA or it’s predecessor has ever done a proper no holds barred review. I think they’ve sat in a room together and thought about who to blame and how to protect themselves, but a review to target where they need to go to improve? Nope!

        I think the SRAU were good and started that process. You’re right it will take time but that’s why we should keep it.
        The TT helps both countries but the issue was this year the results were so one way it lost support

      • onlinesideline

        the only way I have ever felt Rugby in OZ can fix its “standards” problems is by competing head on with the very comp that takes all the talent and thats NRL. I know I sound like a broken record but until we mirror the nationwide representation of all of the country which by its very nature will foster the crucial element of brother v brother of state tribalism, DOMESTICALLY, which in turn will fuel the comps growth, appeal and ultimately attractiveness to youngins as an alternative to Loig, we will never be competitve with the kiwis. It becomes self fufilling. More bums on seats, close games, passionate crowds, not getting pummelled by the kiwis every week, better coaches, more bucks = better players playing rugby not NRL. FORGET ABOUT THE WALLABIES. Thats is an ass over tit way to think. First you build a nation wide comp that youngins want to be part of, that attracts crowds and pays the players well. We still refuse to expand our domestic comp ALL BECAUSE WE ARE AFRAID OF GETTNG PUMMELLED BY THE KIWIS. So we shouldnt play them !!. First build the CODE in Australia. By that I mean compete with League. Have 10 teams Aussie teams. In every team there will be SURPRISE blokes that will show up and just play the house down, who wouldnt have if the team didnt exist. We should have 1 Western Sydney team, we shoudl have 1 North Queensland team, we should have 1 country NSW team and maybe 1 Southern country team. I gaurantee you the comp would work. THEN we will see more crowds, tribalism, more$$, more coaches and that = better players. We have it all so wrong. First build a code. We will meet the kiwis at test level. We will always be able to put a decent team together. At the moment we are comepetng as a niche sport v a national game in NZ. Its just never going to work. We have to go national and change the face of rugby to a peoples game, a national game, a PUBLIC school game. Until we do that we have bubcus in raising standards.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Love your passion mate but think you’re wrong. The way I see it is that I don’t see the need to directly compete against either NRL or AFL. Both of those organisations are settled and going well. Rugby would need to spend millions of dollars it hasn’t got to compete and even then it’d be dicey. What rugby needs to do is shore up what it has. The single biggest thing RA could do to grow club rugby is to take over the insurance again. Pushing that to the clubs all of a sudden made the cost hugely expensive and clubs lost people.
          The Wallabies are the way into international competition which is the main point of difference between rugby and the other codes. We need the Wallabies strong so that point of difference has credibility.

        • onlinesideline

          mate I dont know about the insurance issue TBH but re your Wallaby comment Im confused. The Wallabies strength will only reflect our domestic code’s strength. Just as any games we play against the kiwis at state level with only reflect our own domestic strengths. We have been playing them for 20 odd years and our record is absolutely abysmal. Our national side, if we are 100% honest has had a terrible record since the 1999 team. We rarely win the big matches, we have to be honest. If our point of difference over loig and AFL is test match footy, we are not doing a very good job are we. ?

          Secondly, it may be one point of difference but to use that point of difference as the measuring stick as to the health of our code is deceptive. Test footy is test footy and that’s one kind of tribalism and that national tribalism we all know its strong in all sports but that is one side to our code. This top down model clearly hasnt worked for us, as evidenced by SHOCKING attendences to pre Covid SR. People are just NOT INTERESTED. Its undeniable. Post Covid SR OZ saw a new model work. We need to expand on the core of that model because it worked.

          You said NRL and AFL are both “settled” and that we should leave them be. WHY ? They are encroaching on our talent more and more. We need to take the opposite approach. AFL sticks at GPS schools is sickening. Its a massive failure and it will get worse. In my view we are doing the same thing over and over and over but in a slightly different way and we are getting worse. Our showing against the kiwis was an absolute national embarrasment. The kiwi players are not just smarter coached but are just better athelites. We need bigger, faster , more powerful dudes and they are in the NRL at the moment. I say gloves off and become a bogan code. I look at these NRL guys and marvel what they could do if they chose rugby at an early age.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Mate your record over 20 years is actually not bad. In the 80’s you regularly beat us and held the Bledisloe for a long time. The issue is that when professionalism came your NSW and QLD idiots running the show stuffed up the transition to try and protect their own nest eggs and you’ve played catch up ever since.
          IF RA wants a local domestic comp with a 3rd or 4th tier international side then crack on fighting the NRL and AFL, which by the way is a battle I don’t think you’ll ever win as RA hasn’t got the money to do that. The trouble is with this is that no matter what you do your Wallaby and Super teams will get worse and worse and it’ll self defeat

        • Andrew Luscombe

          The 80s is a pretty long time ago.

          It’s not helpful, or accurate, to talk about having a strong domestic comp as fighting the NRL and AFL. I know onlinesidelines talked about it that way, but It’s more a matter of learning from them what works, and learning from all professional sports leagues throughout the world. The points about needing a strong domestic comp, and the domestic comp providing a basis for a strong national team and health of the sport are good. The Wallabies can have 6 good home matches per year, and one or two more in a close time zone in NZ. That’s not enough to run a whole sport, even if they are doing well. And when they aren’t doing well, you’ve got very few good news stories that supporters can get behind.

          To get a lot of regular supporters, it is necessary that there are a number of teams they can go to watch that have a realistic chance of winning the comp reasonably often. Unless NZ accepts an open Aus/NZ player market, so that SR can operate something like the NRL or AFL, it won’t work.

          Think of what NZ Rugby would do if RA dissolved itself, like East Germany after the Berlin wall fell down, and handed all Aus states and super teams over to NZ Rugby. I guarantee, they would implement an NRL/AFL type league covering Aus/NZ involving an open player market, uniform salary cap, and possibly a draft. What else do you think they would do, if they were in that position? There’s no way they would continue with anything like we have been seeing, or any of the proposals they have put forward in the last couple of years. The prospect of RA dissolving itself is not real, and might sound silly, but as a thought experiment to understand what a good solution would look like if national bodies weren’t so parochial, it’s useful. That’s the perspective that needs to be taken for the good of the sport in both countries.

        • Alister Smith

          Hamish McLennan says the annual budget for a Super Rugby team is 9 million each. NRL team is around 13 million so even if we discount that, running a 10 – 12 team comp is going to cost 100 million.

          The only real source of $ is from the Wallabies and I understand that the success of the Wallabies is linked to underlying structures but I just don’t think it is as simple ss you’ve outlined.

        • Patrick

          We absolutely do need to compete against their feeder structures in U6 – U14.

        • Nutta

          Yes but if you listen to RugbaLeeg gurus, they have been saying for near 5yrs that it has been the systematic disassembly of their feeder and development competitions that has led their game to the existential crisis point they have now where there is simply not the player base coming through to support the number of teams they have let alone grow their game.

        • Alister Smith

          Does the NRL have these BS feeder comps NO….Um yes they do. They have state leagues in both NSW and Qld that most if not all NRL clubs run feeder teams – sometimes more than 1 per NRL team.

        • Hoppy

          The NRL does have feeder comps and feeder clubs in those comps.
          And your national comp idea is so very close to the NRC anyway so why would you not want to take that as a basis. It worked for everyone but Sydney clubs – and they were too myopic to see beyond their club room doors. A good portion of the solution is right in front of you – no need to reinvent it.

  • onlinesideline

    You had me at
    “The French have landed’ – said no opposition army ever”
    funny bugger

    • Greg

      err… google “Battle of Hastings”

      • Hoss

        The original ‘Fake News’

        • Yowie
        • Damo

          But the Guillaumes, the Henris, the Jeans and the Alains are here in ******* droves!!

        • onlinesideline

          Wasnt this guy the pressguy for Saddam. He always seemed to be in the wrong job. Talk about personal destiny. Once you were on the deck of cards of the most wanted it was all over.

        • Yowie

          That’s him. One of my favourites was when US ground troops were well and truly taking over the place:

          “Their infidels are committing su!cide by the hundreds on the gates of Baghdad.”

        • Greg

          I seem to recall seeing a cruise missile fly past in the background while he was denying anything was happening.

        • Nutta

          I luved the guy the Taliban used to have. He would hold press conferences whilst in the background they would be hanging some poor bastard from a front-end loader and he would scold the journalists and camera-men for not focusing on him.

        • Yowie

          There is a great Frankie Boyle stand-up bit to the effect of:

          I would like to see more cheekiness in hostage videos.
          Eg ISIS have the sword out and old mate says “short back & sides please big-man”

      • Alister Smith

        Few Polynesian Islands and North African countries might have a different view too

      • Damo

        Yes, the French military probably peaked in 1066- and even then they wait till Harold was busy up north sorting out the Scandies. The French and the English just bored each other to death for 100 years in the middle ages. Apparently Maginot is French for Imaginary.
        However La Resistance was something different altogether. If the main French rugby army has stayed home for this tour and they have sent the Marquisards we are in trouble.

        • Brisneyland Local

          Thats why you dont buy tanks of the French. They come with one forward gear and 6 in reverse.

      • Andrew Luscombe

        They were Normans. They spoke French, but they weren’t “The French”.

  • Alister Smith

    Thanks Hoss. As always top-shelf newstainment.

    My boss will invoice you for the 15 minutes of work time wasted.

    “I am all for the the ‘pepper of youth’ being served with the ‘salt of experience’, but not served by itself.”

    I suspect we might have to substitute the “mustard of mediocrity” for the salt. Hopefully we don’t have to taste the vinegar of regret.

  • Alister Smith

    I have always seen the NZ/Middle Earth rugby players as Orcs rather than Hobbits. The hobbits were the good guys.

    • Hoss

      Its the stooped frame, wild facial hair, unkempt sideburns, hairy feet & then there’s their men as well.

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Leave baaabara out of this

      • Happyman

        6 toes on a Hobbit also

  • Nutta

    Morning Folks

    Thanks Hoss. A dégustation of scintillating cut’n’thrust repartee as ever.

    Andrew Hore. For me his most famous words were, when killing off Twiggy from investing in western Sydney Rugby in 2018 – “We’re not say no, we’re saying not right now. We have some huge plans for that area.” Fk me.

    Drop kicks from try line. I don’t like them. One of the underpinning fundamentals of rugby is competition for the ball to build field position and pressure to force points. Allowing a defensive team to completely alleviate the built-pressure of a held-up try via a drop-out is counter that fundamental.

    Standards – there are only 2ways you lift standards from an internal perspective, and they are co-dependent; firstly a domestic production line to both promote and produce a base (don’t get me started on that. There are only 24hrs in a day) and then pitch that base against good opposition. Discussing whether or not to play with/amongst Kiwis is putting the cart before the horse.

    Run straight and tackle bravely Cobbers.

    • IIPA

      I find the dislike of the drop out curious. For one it demonstrably speeds up the game. I haven’t seen a scrum 5m out be completed at the first go for ten years. Secondly why should not a team be rewarded for a good defensive effort in holding up the play. Also it doesn’t completely alleviate pressure. Generally the receiving team can set up their first ruck back on the 22m line.

      Lastly watching guys like Pone, Harry Wilson, Swinton, Tupou come in off the long run is awesome.

      Anyway it might have a short life. NFL have changed rules to pretty much render kick off returns obsolete due to high impact collisions. And giving Tupou a 25m run up sort of flies in the face of player welfare policies…

      • Crescent

        If we want to speed up the scrum, let’s embrace the GRR law variation – the teams get 1 minute to set the scrum. A lot less faffing about, and we did not see a ton of scrum resets or a spate of additional injuries. Scrums have been an excuse for a breather – speed them up, let fatigue play it’s part in opening up the game.

        • Yowie

          If there were a way to stop a front-rower’s shoelaces from needing to be re-tied all the time, surely Rugby Scientists would have found it by now.

        • Damo

          Velcro works for my grandson.

        • Yowie

          Every dressing room must have only just enough tape to wrap around heads/ears and the boots of non-scrum players.

        • Nutta

          There is – see above. 1min pack rule or short-arm the unready team. Do it 2x and cop a long arm. Do it 3x and the Ref yellow-cards the No9. That will fix it quick & proper. And it’s all within existing laws.

        • Andrew Luscombe

          They can play in thongs.

        • Yowie

          For the benefit of any international readers, Andrew means “flip-flops” type footware.

        • Keith Butler

          Thanks for the clarification Yowie. The thought of som3 hairy arsed prop playing in a thong nearly caused me to lose by bacon and egg sandwich with cheese and relish. Would have been a waste of $6.

        • Yowie

          Pity the hooker with two props making a scrum bind on his g-string. Poor chap could be cut in half.

        • Keith Butler

          It was bad enough playing in the 2nd row when they wore shorts.

        • Patrick

          In fact a massive 6 foot high shotclock on the scoreboard full stop, starting as soon as the referee blows and stopping only if s/he calls timeout:
          – penalty: 45 seconds to kick
          – scrum: 60 seconds to feed the ball
          – lineout: 60 seconds to throw the ball in
          – 22: 30 seconds to kick it

        • Yowie

          I’m sure the poms would find a way to make each “second” tick over slowly for their own team at home games.

          The guy with the eye-patch who runs the TMO room should be able to sort that out.

      • Nutta

        All valid points but I’ll attempt an answer to each in-turn:

        Speed up the game – scrum to be packed within 1min or short-arm the unready team. Do it again and it’s long-arm. Do it again and yellow the offenders 9. But that’s across the board and not just for 5m scrums.

        Scrum completion – that’s a different issue. We need to deal with the issue that is in-front of us. Alternately, make it a short-arm and then the Attackers can choose to tap or even a lineout as an alternative.

        Reward the Defender – No… we reward the attacking team in rugby as a matter of principle. We have for years; unplayable rucks, interrupted play, advantage play…

        Alleviates pressure – It shifts the next breakdown a minimum 20m up-field. That is alleviating pressure. Just as a clearing kick does.

        Viewing pleasure – If we want to watch those collisions then we watch Loig. I like scrums. Or else give a short-arm to allow variations and get lineouts instead.

        Massive run-ups for huge collisions flying in the face of player welfare – correct. Answered own issue. I confess it was exactly that point that made me think the whole idea would be snuffed out early in the first place. The first multi-stitch head-wound, or the first Paul Harrigan vs Mark Carroll staggering concussion event on TV will end it.

        • Keith Butler

          Although the thought of Tupou coming in off a long run into some lippy SH and there are so many of them, and then seeing said lippy SH having to be dug out of the turf with spade does give me a sort of warm feeling.

        • Nutta

          Don’t confuse pragmatism with desire. It’s a bit like middle-aged sex yeh?

        • Brisneyland Local

          What are you talking about Nutta. I am a complete star! for all 30 secs.

    • Hannes En Brianda Barnard

      22 drop out is better than a 5 minute scrum that is likely to end up in a penalty lottery. A 5 meter free kick may be too generous, maybe take it back another 5 meters.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      I’m with you on the drop kick but then we’re forwards who appreciate the skill and subtlety of the scrum. All those poof backs and unwashed viewers just don’t understand

    • Andrew Luscombe

      With regard to goal line drop outs, maybe the attack should be able to stand on the goal line so that the drop out needs to be taken from back far enough in goal to clear the attacking players. Kick to be taken from in line with where it was held up, not necessarily under the posts. Also allow short drop outs, like on the 22, but just over the goal line in case someone want’s to risk regathering if the attack has left some clear space near the goal line.

      • Nutta

        The kick would need to happen from the goal line. There is no law allowing a restart in-goal. It has to happen in the field of play. But we could say the ball must only cross the 5m line to be playable. But if we have a kick at all I do prefer your idea of kicking from the equivalent mark of where the try was held up – like a conversion.

        • Andrew Luscombe

          Agreed there is no law allowing for a restart in goal. I’m suggesting we make one, just for the drop out.

        • Nutta

          Dude I think we would sooner see a shift in P.Diddy.Duttons approach to boat people detention than get the IRB to change a law. But I’ll buy you a bottle of whiskey if you do.

  • Yowie

    A ‘Plan B’ is in place to host the second test in either Newcastle or Canberra…

    As some kind of psychological warfare against a visiting team used to sophisticated & vibrant culture?

    … perhaps even all three in Qld? Naturally subject to Commandant Palaszczuk.

    Sold!

    • Brisneyland Local

      I will take three tests in Qld. Dont know if my liver can, but farg it lets give it a go!

  • Cameron

    “Oz sides have a fairly strong negotiation position given Kiwi ratings”

    Not sure what this means. The crowd numbers and viewing ratings were far higher during SR Aotearoa than for SR TT in NZ. A full length TT comp of some sort makes total sense next year from a content perspective, but it won’t be because of NZR needing Australian teams for tv ratings. They need Australian (and Pacific) teams for a full season with enough games to fulfil broadcasting requirements even if less punters are going to tune in for most of the Transtasman games.

  • Tomthusiasm

    Am I alone in thinking that Super Rugby AU or Aotearoa should be done away with if we can logistically pull off a unified SR comp in its place? While I’ve enjoyed the domestic comps, they’ve been born out of necessity, and SRTT was too short. A unified comp with ideally the two extra PI teams is surely the logical way forward, which is precisely why I don’t trust rugby administrators to get it done.

    • Missing Link

      As much as I’m proud of not being flogged by the kiwi teams, we need to reestablish the trans tasman comp as soon as possible, and add 2 x PI teams to complete the “Super 12″.

      Needless to say we will probably end up with The Rebels and Force being cut, Hong King, Singapore, an Argentinian team, and a US based team on top of the 3 Aussie and 5 Kiwi teams.

  • Alister Smith

    Great story by Alan Jones in the Australian today. Thankfully he spared the usual invective and focussed more on the facts.

    He was talking about the plight of the game in western Sydney, took aim against the Eastern 7 and made one very good point that is difficult to refute.

    He says to register a child for RL the annual cost is $120 including insurance and playing uniform, for AFL it’s $250 and they provide each child with a ball. For RU it’s $375 for the same package as the RL provide (he says in most cases so there may be some less expensive clubs). So the take away is that for a family with 3 children they can register all of them to play RL for the same price as it takes for one to play RU. AFL and soccer are all spending $20 – 40 million each to build academies – while SRU clubs look to cut western Sydney teams from there comp and remove or restrict a player pathway.

    Not sure about all the comparative pricing but I know the Brisbane club I used to be involved with charges a similar amount to this $375 and for my friends who have three sons playing it is over $1000 a year.

    • Nutta

      It doesn’t even cost me that much to play. Fargon ridiculous to expect folks will pay that.

      • Patrick

        Kids aren’t eligible for seniors’ cards’ discounts

    • Patrick

      Shout it from the rooftops AFL have been eating our lunch for two decades and we are too stupid to even copy them. They also pay junior referees in all age groups, provide academies and training for them, etc. They are murdering us.

      Of course we should round up the entire NSW rugby administration and the heads of the Shute shield clubs and most of their supporters (oups did I say that out loud), put them on yacht and torpedo it. But whilst that disinfect the gaping wound it won’t help grow back, for that we need the ARU and frankly Castle did more good in that sense than any of the other knobs who’ve had her job in the last ten years.

  • Reds and wallabies fan

    Love your work Hoss.

    I don’t like the chances of the Qld Premier supporting moving all of the tests to Qld, despite the availability of venues, and low COVID case numbers. Unless of course there was an opportunity to take them off NSW.

    • Brisneyland Local

      She would be well into that.

      • Yowie

        It cracked me up some months ago when Gladys was whinging that Anna wasn’t returning her calls (etc) about border re-opening issues “other than after Qld won the origin game when she texted me “QUEENSLANDER!”

