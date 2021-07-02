 Friday's Rugby News. - Green and Gold Rugby
Friday’s Rugby News.

Welcome to Camp Wallaby (abandon hope all ye who enter here and have a nice day)
Friday’s Rugby News.

Dead Men Walking Everywhere?

Welcome to Friday GAGR’s!

This week, the Tah’s hook their second choice, Moses looks at hiring mercenaries for the Northern Tour, you get to play Wallaby selector (twice) and time to extract the urine in ‘Friday’s Fast 5′.

So sit back, relax (we’re all in lockdown anyway), let the worries of the world seep away & let all ‘facts’ be damned.

Here we go………..

151010_Darren_Coleman-min

‘Come in Shute Shield Brigade. The Eagle has landed, repeat The Eagle has landed, I await orders, over.’

Tahs Future Ex-Coach.

The man who isn’t Simon Cron, Mr Darren Coleman, has been appointed to the ‘plum’ role of Head Coach of God’s chosen ones – the NSW Waratahs, for a period of three years from season 2022.

What immediately jumps out is the description of the role as ‘plum’ – that’s a fruit shop you just never want to visit or shop at, as someone has defecated all over the produce consistently for many years. The second point of interest is ‘3 years’. According to NSW Waratah actuary’s their definition of ‘3 years’ is one season and 5 consecutive losses.

Naturally those from the incestuous swamp that has made NSW rugby a basket-case for decades (remember NSW has one title since Super Rugby began back in 1847), known as Shute Shield, are heralding the decision as ‘one of their own’ has ascended the throne. Coleman is not without merit during his coaching career, with success in the little leagues (Shite Shield) and success over one season in with Glamour LA side ‘Giltinis’ in the infancy of America’s Major League Rugby (MLR) competition. One can’t help but ponder that said ‘success’ is somewhat akin to domination against 5 year olds in basketball. Yes technically you won, but the standard of competition is, well………….

One interesting dynamic to watch unfold from 2022 onwards though is the looming relationship between the $6 Million Dollar Man and the new coach. This next snippet from an article from FUX on the 18th June, which by my reckoning aint that long ago. The theme reminds me of when Mrs Hoss told me she really wanted to ‘marry the other guy, but you’ll do for now’……….

‘it’s understood Hooper wants Cron to coach the Waratahs – and the Wallabies captain is an influential voice at the table, even if he does not get an official vote’

Coleman is expected to return to the ‘Land of the Lockdown’ by August and one would imagine that ‘recruitment’ and a cuppa tea with Lee Majors would be high atop his ‘to do’ list.

For all of the above, I still wish ‘Gary’ Coleman (‘what you talkin bout Hoss’) every success and I will be cheering Gary and my beloved loudly in 2022.

Go you Blue things.

Rugby Mercenaries

Rob Simmo awaits a call. ‘Go ahead Dave, make my day’

Rugby Mercenaries?

Interesting read by Sam Phillips in the SMH regarding the proposed (planned, hoped for, fingers crossed, doomed) Wallabies Northern Hemisphere Tour for late 2021. Rugby Australia chief executive Lex Marinos has conceded that the Wallabies may be forced to pick players based in Europe to join the Spring Tour squad.

RA and the Wallabies are forging on with plans to tour Europe at the end of the year, having already locked in Tests against Scotland, England and Wales on November 7, 14 and 21 respectively. There is still some hope of adding a Test against Ireland to make the tour the first ‘grand slam’ tour since 2016.

For mine it’s clever by RA and shows a willingness to be proactive and flexible with their thinking given that unforeseen obstacles in the form of COVID hand grenades will surely be lobbed at them along the way.

Todays first challenge for GAGR’s – what does your Northern Tour Wallaby squad look like based on the avails of NH based Oz players?

Matchday XXIII with no more than 10 x NH  based players allowed in your squad – get cracking below.

Wallabies celebrate Tom Wrights try

‘Did you make the GAGR Wallaby Side too!’

Your Wallaby XXIII v Tadpoles

We’re all experts here no doubt, me some of us more than others. Well now’s your chance to select your Wallaby XXIII for the First Test stolen from Sydney by Commandant Palaszczuk and her minions in the QPRQ.

I have had my IT boffins create a site for you to go and pick your match day Wallaby side for the first test next week in Brisvegas.

I will tabulate the results and post the official GAGR Wallabies XXIII next week to coincide with the ‘official’ team announcement. No doubt Moses, Sherlock and co will be keenly checking our selections too.

Simply click the link below, enter your credit card numbers and DOB and off you go……………..just kidding, you don’t need your DOB.

Feel free to share it with fellow rugby lovers, the more metadata votes the better.

The reserves split is set at 5 x Pigs & 3 x Fairies.

https://forms.gle/sJLWXRQ5f4jDh9S66

Tea with Lex.

Tea with Lex – ‘deep irony tannins’ you can taste!

Pot-Kettle-Black??

Sometimes you simply have to laugh it off or exclaim out loud (as my former priest would yell during my time at confession) ‘WHISKEY TANGO FOXTROT?’

Lex Marinos and NZR have indicated to stuffnz The Brave Blossoms could’ be part of the RC from 2024 subject to certain criteria.

Without the slightest hint of irony or any discernable evidence of self-awareness, Lex goes on to say that RA:

Are actively tracking Japan’s high-performance and commercial readiness.’ 

We saw they did really well against the Lions at the weekend, so I don’t think anyone is doubting that (ability), but you’ve got to be able to back that up week in, week out, and I’m sure that they can.

“And then it’s understanding what are the commercials around that, because it has to pay for itself. That’s crystal clear for everybody. We can’t be subsidising anyone any more.

When this intrepid reporter asked about RA’s financial position, the Government grant received simply to stay afloat, our teams ability to ‘back up’ given our provincial teams recent 92% loss ratio in the TT and the fact that our national side haven’t held the Bledisloe since dirt was invented the line unexpectedly ‘dropped out’.

When Lex’s claims were put to Japanese Rugby a spokesperson replied incredulously ‘he say bruddy what?’

Another Wallaby goes down.

‘Is ‘Rennie’ Polynesian for ‘Cheika’?’ Christ I hope not.

Friday’s Fast 5.

Ghost of Coaches Past?

There’s a reason the Wallabies changed training colours last year to a colour resembling army fatigues & camo. The ghost of coaches past appears to loom large over this 4077th Wallaby Camp. With JOC2.0 racing to be fit for the first test, Two-Cows borderline, Sio out, Nic White out and Jimmy Slips and The Commissioner carrying injuries into camp and wth the clock ticking down for the first test, it really is a case of the ‘Wallaby Walking Dead’ at present.

No doubt Moses & co are looking to ‘load’ the players with a ‘fitness bank’ for the 11 day, 3 test format. But at what cost? I get that the days between tests will need to be spent on R&R instead of fitness works, but this ‘loading’ could also fatigue / injure the team for the actual three games and beyond.

I wonder how forgiving Oz fans will be if we lose the series? I recall a fair amount of diatribe launched at a previous coach over similar thinking, a boom box & infamous sand hills………..

We could be contenders, well technically.

Ahhh the confidence and brashness of youth. Fresh off our 23 of 25 losses to Kiwis in the TT and not having held the Bledisloe since Jehovah was a gangly winger for Nazareth (but a whiz at after match catering), our very own Rob ‘Sideshow Bob’ Valentini has declared to SMH scribes ‘we could be the #1 ranked Rugby Nation in the cosmos by end of 2021′.

I like this young man, I like everything about him and I understand his confidence & desire and absolutely you must aim high or why bother getting out of bed in the morning. But, as one GAGR contributor and consumer of gifted whisky might say ‘Sideshow, first meat, then vege’s and lets worry about the gravy last – ok son’. Translated – actions first, words later, ok!

Jumping Jack Jumps Off.

Wasted talent and fellow ‘Gilberts’ sufferer, Jumping Jack Maddocks has said ‘Au revoir’ to the Tahs and instead will be chasing French pastry for a few seasons. Maddocks who vacillated somewhere between shithouse & sublime during his tenure at the Tahs, but thought he should be in gold anyway (refer M Cheika Waratahs ‘gold policy’), is packing his bags and heading to French Top 14 side Pau

On the flip side he is a young man and hopefully will come back a more consistent and well rounded rugby player, just like Gilbert did after his time in the Old Dart – ahhhh, forget it.

Kiwi selection tips

Rugby’s Yoda, Mr Wayne Smith of SHM fame, writes an interesting article calling on the Kiwis to ‘drop Hubris‘ for the sake of the ‘ANZAC alliance‘. Not having followed the Kiwi sides much this year, I am not entirely sure what position Hubris plays in the AB’s side, but those inside RA rate him highly, as privately they have said to me ‘that Hubris is everywhere in Kiwi rugby’. The Hubris’ are either a big rugby playing family or he is just some kinda player indeed, no wonder Smithy wants him gone.

Sanchez Traitor.

The usually reserved and humble former Reds & Gold #9 has told stuff NZ he has a ‘soft spot’ for NZ and always wanted to play there.

Referring to Sanchez as a ‘Wallaby’s Great’ (what exactly did we win when Sanchez wore gold #9 again?) the article goes on to state his desire to maybe round-out his notable career (note my word ‘notable’ – instead of ‘great’) in the land of the Mutton Molesters. Willy G then waxes lyrical of his love of NZ playing fields, the great time he had in Auckland (that’s a list that now tallies #1) and his views on Barret v Princess Mo’unga, for the nearly All Black #10 jersey.

Sanchez rounds out the NZ love-fest by offering to sell the same NZ media outlet classified documents, spare doses of our C19 vaccines, schematics for our new French subs and said ‘ I never really liked Australia anyway’, before breaking into a version of the Kiwi National Anthem, ‘Slice of Heaven’ in G-minor.

‘Back yourself’ Will, ‘back yourself’.

Adieu

Hoss.

  • Brisneyland Local

    Hoss, well that is both hilarious and distrubing all in the same vein. Oh dear we have some hurt coming our way.
    Here we go:
    – ‘Gary’ coleman (love the new nickname) is on a hiding to nothing. If he doesnt have Lee Majors on side his fait will be the same as Link’s! Ol Lee Majors loves a bit of mutiny action, and is a big believer in player power. Hey I wonder if tha tis why Moses has kept him in the squad as captain?
    – Squad selection. Well I have submitted my squad selection so lets see what Moses thinks. And more importantly lets see what the other GAGR’s think. In fact I think GAGR’s should be the selection committee.
    – I dont know why it has taken RA and NZ so long to work out that Japan are our partners moving forward , rather than the Dutch Dirt Farmers. Throw in a Pacific / Fiji team and we have a winning combination. God they are imbeciles.
    – Re The Walking wounded. I am vexed on this one. We need our players functioning, but I also under stand where Moses is going on this one as our players are just not fit enough. But the method and the time frame of achieving this are two seperate things. Moses is pretty already there in being compared to the Ass Clown, and the only things stopping a complete lable are the lack of outbursts, and the fact that you can understand him during a press conference! KnowwhadImean!
    Over to you GAGR’s

    Report
    • Jason

      – I dont know why it has taken RA and NZ so long to work out that Japan
      are our partners moving forward , rather than the Dutch Dirt Farmers.
      Throw in a Pacific / Fiji team and we have a winning combination. God
      they are imbeciles.

      I think the issue is largely around competitiveness.

      Report
      • Brisneyland Local

        I think that is only a small part of it. I think a Fiji team would be uber competitive. We saw that when Fiji Drua won the NRC. Well competitive against Aus teams. The Kiwi teams are a big issue for everyone. The Moon doggies towards there last Super outing were getting competitive too. We, just have to work harder and smarter about bridging the divide bewteen us and the sheep lovers!

        Report
      • A Dingo Stole My Rugby

        “I think the issue is largely around competitiveness.”

        I remain optimistic that one day, maybe – just maybe, our Australian teams will be competitive again.

        Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Bahahawahaha

          Report
        • Hoss

          They are – against other Australian sides – derrr.

          Report
      • Yowie

        Nah, Aussie Rugby should get competitive again any day now.

        EDIT – sorry, just saw that Dingo made the same joke 4 minutes earlier. “great minds” perhaps?

        Report
    • donktec

      Agree that the GAGRs should be the Wallaby selection committee! At least, those that have a clue, or perhaps writers to get a double vote.

      Report
      • Yowie

        Can I use mine to pick Tupou twice?

        Report
        • Hoss

          You did- as starter and reserves bench. My question is how did you get to use a crayon on a digital site? Bloody Queenslanders.

          Report
        • Yowie

          Serious question – how do you erase crayon from a computer screen?

          Report
        • Reds Revival

          Reminds me of the old joke when the Berlin Wall came down;
          How can you tell when an East German has been on your computer? There’s Liquid Paper on the computer screen.

          Report
        • Who?

          Baby wipes. Seriously – we had to get crayon off a tv……

          Report
        • Hoss

          Queensland relatives?

          Report
        • Damo

          Twopou?

          Report
        • Yowie

          Imagine if his long-lost twin brother surfaces as eligible for the Wallabies, despite spending the last few years scrummaging in some parallel universe.

          Report
        • Damo

          And he brought his Daemon to every scrum.

          Report
        • Yowie

          What position does the Daemon play? If it’s one of those Daemons whose legs bend in the opposite direction at the knee – hopefully it plays at hooker.

          Report
      • Brisneyland Local

        The broader average of the group should suffice. and I reckon it would be pretty close.

        Report
      • Greg

        And if we don’t have a clue….. is that necessarily out of line with past performance?

        Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          We had more of a clue than Cheika that is for sure. Rennie not sure about yet,

          Report
        • Yowie

          “Do the same thing even harder lads! Don’t make me break stuff in the dressing room.”

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Knowwhatimean!

          Report
        • donktec

          no, but the idea is that it should be an improvement!

          Report
      • Hoss

        Initial votes are interesting – a set XXIII shaping – the gold 7 (currently) is very close amongst the GAGR selectors.

        Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          I picked Hooper because I can’t see him not playing but he wouldn’t be in my 23 otherwise

          Report
        • Damo

          Moses must be champing at the bit to see who we pick. He realised this would be the best way to select teams after they threw Cheik’s Chocolate Wheel away. Hopefully we’ve been able to pick a team that will deliver the non negotiables: throw/catch 100% of it’s own lineouts and own the breakdown- for 80 mins.

          Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      morning mate. Yeah loving the Gary Coleman name. The issue with bringing in the PI teams has always been the financial sustainability of them and their governance. Far too many stories of missing money and poor management for this not to be an issue. I think the Japanese teams have always needed the home town competition with their corporate backing to raise the profile and now they should absolutely be brought into the RC. They might surprise all of us once they get in.
      I hope the fitness thing is a one off and maybe there needs to be a bit more brought into this with the franchises and not rely on the Wallaby coaching staff to get right. A simple testing system through the season with good metrics and some carrot and stick applied should sort it out. Mind you I question the culture and professionalism of any player who can’t maintain his fitness at the level needed. Doesn’t say much for the culture in my mind

      Report
      • Brisneyland Local

        I think our physical fitness metrics and mental toughness is not there. But that means the base level of fitness at the Super’s needs to be better. The higher the base the less the Wobs coaches need to do.

        Report
        • Keith Butler

          Too true BL. Something must be seriously wrong at SR level if the players are not fit enough. Shit in the semi and final of the English Premiership Joe Marler played right through 100mins and followed it with a full 80 mins the following Saturday and both games were flat out. Us Poms must be getting conditioning right.

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          When I say not fit enough I mean that they are not as fit as the Kiwi’s. They are fit for Aus rugby standards but SR TT proved the kiwi’s were a level above in fitness.

          Report
        • Keith Butler

          Ah so.

          Report
    • Hoss

      G’day Lurch,

      Just back from a GAGR corporate gig & book signing and thought I’d hang out down here with the common people.

      I am a fan of Fji & Nippon forming part of SR & RC. Been banging on about it for years. More eyes & money (Japan) can only help us and the code and on a personal note I acknowledge to being jaded by the constant cycle of Kiwi hidings in TT & RC and actually more excited by the looming Frogs games and possible northern tour.

      What chance the third test going ahead with NSWelshers allowed in attendance you reckon?

      Report
      • Brisneyland Local

        Gday MAte, well hope you are still coming up on the 17th?

        Report
        • Hoss

          That’s the plan mate. Early flight & check-in at motel and supposed to catch up with some old Pom / Taswegian -subject to the Wuhan Wonder Bug of course.

          Edit – i got booted from Rydges Southbank as they are a ‘standby quarantine’ site for the QPRQ Party, so now staying in CBD and in a strange twist of circumstance, not far from the Gresham – staggering distance.

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Very good move my man! THe Gresham is great for a good Whiskey. So arrive Fri or sat?

          Report
        • Hoss

          Friday – sparrow fart.

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Excellent. I will try and be available for a Friday Lunch then.

          Report
        • Yowie

          Likewise I’ll see what I can do, although the work is very important here at the Queensland VHS Tape Archive

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Gold.

          Report
        • Keith Butler

          Hopefully I will be in at sparrow fart time as well on Friday. Lunch sounds good. I was forced to go upmarket from Rydges to the Hilton.

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Cant compain there. Hilton is a close walk to the GResham, a block or two by memory!

          Report
      • Keith Butler

        I’m just worried that even if I make it out of the Apple Isle they won’t let me back in. ATM the QLD lockdown is like death by a thousand cuts, one day at a time.

        Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Yep. An incompetent fuckwit running the state trying to blame other people for one of her Govt departments fuck up that has caused this debacle. To call her an idiot is an insult to all of the other idiots out there.

          Report
      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        I still see the main issue with Fiji being the financial sustainability of the team. I also think there are issues with governance and management but they are smaller than the issue of financial sustainability

        Report
    • idiot savant

      “Hilarious and disturbing”. No better description of our Rugby Laureate Hoss have I seen. Nice one BL. And keep it comin Hossman. While the muse has breath in it.

      Report
      • Brisneyland Local

        Thanks Mate. I try my best. Which isnt very good. As my old boss once said:
        “BL you set low standards and you fail to achieve them!”

        Report
  • Jason

    I’ve always found the idea of adding Japan to the RC or adding Fiji/PI teams to SRNZ, a competition MUST be competitive to be commercially viable. More games does not mean more money if they’re shit games, it just means more costs!
    Adding a Fiji/PI/Japan to SRAU could work — they could be competitive, but against the Kiwi teams they’d stand no chance. The NZRU have kind of painted themselves into a corner, they’re too good for all but the best clubs in the World to be competitive with (I personally doubt even the best Eng Prem/Top14 teams would be winning SRNZ). The competitiveness is one of the most important key factors in determining the value of the completion.
    Currently the way things stand, even a Japanese or Fiji National Team would more than likely lose to the Crusaders, so I don’t see how or why anyone would want to play against the Kiwi teams.

    Report
    • Brisneyland Local

      I think at this stage even England would lose to the Dark Saders!

      Report
      • Keith Butler

        After this years 6Ns debacle you are more than likely correct.

        Report
  • Crescent

    Thanks Hoss, some much needed Friday entertainment.

    For Gary – let’s hope they open the wallet for him to get onto the recruitment path. The article I read was big on “you can’t buy winning teams – it has to come from culture” – so I hope the door doesn’t hit him on the way out mid next season. Even coming from the “right” pedigree won’t turn that mess around. Lee Majors still needs to be careful – one nasty injury or tweet can see that very lucrative contract turn worthless and he loses a lot of negotiating power at the table. Add in the pressure on his position from Gen Next, and he really needs to be careful in wielding player power.

    The Northern Tour could be a fascinating way for DR to get his credentials and vision in front of a player group that have been honing their craft up north, and may play a part in luring them back south to fulfil some potential in Gold. Here’s hoping.

    Bring on the Pacific Competition – it addresses so many issues that were created when they tried to make a competition span the globe, will be good for the development of Japan, will give a better path for Fiji/Tonga/Samoa players and the fresh take will be a lot of fun to watch!

    Report
    • Brisneyland Local

      I agree with you re the Pacific and Japan competition. Bring it on.
      The influence of Hooper on the younger players at the Tah’s as far as training and work ethic are something that is needed. However, the nasty vibe he brings about player power and mutinies, as well as how he deals with Ref’s is not good and should not be taught to the Tarts juniors.

      Report
    • Hoss

      Morning Mr Moon,

      All the press around Gary certainly reads well and he seems very culture driven which can only be a good thing. Too many in life focus on ‘results only’. It’s been my experience in life that the process, systems and people are far more important. get those right and the results take care of themselves.

      Report
      • idiot savant

        Right on.

        There has to be a core of players who will play their guts out for the Tahs in Shute Shield, and have enough talent. Dont have to be would beaters but just able to tackle for 80 minutes. The Reds have brought players like Ryan Smith, Seru Uru, Fotuaika, Jock Campbell out of club rugby. And chosen other players also out of club who were unwanted in other cities like BPA and Paisami. Thats a half a dozen players who aren’t big imports or academy stars but give a side an engine. If Gary can find a half dozen or so of them in SS to mix with his academy stars there could be a half decent side. He could do worse than raid the Brisbane Hospital Cup. Theres some talent running around there.

        Report
  • Yowie

    Great stuff Hoss.

    God’s chosen ones – the NSW Waratahs,

    Is this the “forced to wander the desert for 40 years” phase? At least it was smooth sailing after that for the Israelites, right?

    Jack Maddocks … will be chasing French pastry for a few seasons.

    Why not? What’s a young single man to do in Europe?

    Report
    • Brisneyland Local

      Eat drink and be merry! that is what I did! And by god was it fun!

      Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      the 40 year walk in the desert may just get their fitness up so not to be totally rejected.
      I’m with Maddocks, he’s not getting any better here so he may as well go off sure, get some pay and see if he can improve under some good coaches

      Report
    • Hoss
  • Gun

    You’re a keeper Hoss. V funny.

    Report
  • Cameron

    The competitiveness of Japan is a ludicrously outdated notion now. In recent years they have been SA, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Italy and have drawn with France. The idea of a Japanese team not cutting the mustard in the SH is based around the Sunwolves, a cobbled together team of SH mercenaries never taken seriously by the JRU. In their final season of SR, Jamie Joseph took all their internationals out of the comp for the entire season in preparation for the RWC – a tournament where they, like the Wallabies, made the quarter finals.

    A full strength Japanese club or country team will hold their own in an annual competition down south.

    Report
    • Brisneyland Local

      100% agree.

      Report
  • donktec

    Thanks Hoss for an enjoyable read with during Friday morning tea. And hello from non-lockdown Vic, the show is on the other foot…

    Report
  • Ads

    Very good Hoss. Sideshow Bob. STFU. Please.

    Report
  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Hoss another class piece and much better than this work shite that I’m meant to be doing. Too much there to comment on everything but a couple of things caught my eye
    Interestingly with that comment on culture, there are reports that he bought success at Gordon as much as he did through culture and good luck to him with breaking the self entitlement culture that seems to exist at the moment. I must admit I don’t know Hooper at all but a couple of my mates who do know him don’t speak particularly high of him so hopefully he doesn’t interfere with the development of the culture. His record with player power isn’t good but it’s been allowed to develop so this may be interesting.

    I laughed at Valantini’s comments and like you I’d expect to see some good performances before I heard that sort of dribble.

    While I can understand people like Smith wanting to have players from Australia go to a NZ club so they can be coached properly and still be available for the Wallabies, I’m not sure the reverse is true. Firstly nothing in the last 7 years suggests that they would get better under an Australian coach and secondly why, apart from the weather, would they? Maybe he needs to look inwards rather than outwards to look at what needs addressing in Australian rugby.

    Sanchez is 100% correct hahahahahaha

    Report
  • Adrian

    Thanks Hoss, good comments.

    I have submitted my team too.

    I agree with others, that injuries might force us back to to having a conservative team, when actually now (first test) is the time to hit them with everything we have. ie go for broke. Whether we have injuries or not, I wouldn’t have more than 2 (and preferably 1) of O’Connor, Toomoua, Hodge or Gordon in the 23. If they aren’t injured at kick off, at least one will be within 80 minutes.

    Coleman has the same challenges as whoever they picked. He has to get on with the board. Aparently he relates well to everyone in Shute-land, but they aren’t the board. In NSW we hay about 4 factions to deal with, but the board is the hardest, and they control the money.

    If anyone can though, this guy can!

    Despite not being private school, and not from Mosman, aparently he can relate to them somehow. He can also (as mentioned) related to Shute Shield power brokers, players (definitely) and supporters, who in NSW overlap heavily with League supporters.

    I’m not saying he’ll succeed, but if anyone can, he can

    Report
    • Hoss

      He has the minerals mate, the connections and apparently he is across SS talent, be they first or lower grades and is widely regarded. It’s at least a start.

      Report
    • idiot savant

      Yeah good point about the injury prone-ness Adrian. Toomua, JOC, and Gordon have been injured every season for some yers now. I think the spate of injuries coming out of camp has to be viewed in this light. White and Sio are also reaching the age where they are likely to get injured more often. Slipper is already there. Maybe there is an argument for managing the old blokes differently but it doesn’t change the fact that they are likely to get injured on game day anyway. We need to invest in younger bones particularly in the halves and the front row.

      Report
  • Alister Smith

    I can see Willie G getting a bench spot in the second level of the Mitre 10 sorry Bunnings Cup, so go ahead son chase that dream.

    Including Japan and Fiji in. TRC but keeping SA makes sense to me. Six sides with current rankings of SA 1,NZ 2, AU 7, AR 9, JP 10 and FJ 11. Compared to 6N with EN3, IR 4, FR 5, WA 6, SC 8, IT 15.

    I can’t see the 6N changing for SA – not when they have something with so much tradition and when there is some real value for SA playing annually in their own winter against NZ and us to a lesser extent. Georgia are the unlucky ones as they have a real case for inclusion in 6N and should be in one of them.

    Uruguay, US, Tonga, Canada, Samoa and HK could form another group and the winner could play the lowest placed team in TRC for promotion and relegation potentially.

    Report
  • Keith Butler

    Jeez Hoss, I had to take a coffee break halfway through reading your piece. Anyway just made my selection. DRs team will be decided on the walking wounded. Heaven forbid Hodge could find himself at 10 if JOC.2.0 and Two Cows are out.

    Report
  • Hoss

    Just a shout out to the Super W finals tomorrow – Tahs v Reds (bad luck reds).

    Live on Stan – three games across the day

    As per some William Nathanson article on Rugby.com.au – you’d think he’d get the dates right. I hate inaccurate reporting on rugby…..

    https://www.rugby.com.au/news/super-w-final-all-the-team-news-for-finals-day-202172

    Report
    • Yowie

      I hate inaccurate reporting on rugby…..

      You mean….all those nicknames….are the players’ and coaches’ real names?

      Report
A Masters from the Uni of Life, majoring in BS. Call the Hunter Valley home and a passionate Wallabies, Tah's and then the also-rans of Oz rugby next. Yearn for the days when uppitty Kiwis knew their place - losing in dying stages of Bledisloe's or as garbage collectors.

