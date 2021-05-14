 Friday’s Rugby News – Green and Gold Rugby
Friday’s Rugby News

Golden showers for pregame entertainment ? Only in Queensland.
Friday’s Rugby News

 

‘We’re gonna get it on, cause we don’t get along!’

Trans-Tasman preview

The wait is over !!

It seems like only yesterday Australian Rugby was ‘invited’ to tender for 2-3 teams to play in a NZ based competition. No doubt a genuine & heartfelt offer akin to that of the Chinese Communist Party offer to the Uyghur population to attend ‘weekend re-education camps’ & karaoke carnival. History will show however that Rugby Oz said ‘up yours’ and here we are 12 months later with a fully fledged TT competition set to kick-off today.

The refreshments are cold, the snacks are at hand and as The Prince of Soul, Mr Marvin Gaye would say ‘let’s get it on’.

Two years in the making, have Aussie teams grown and built momentum, skills and – shhhhh – whisper it quietly, ‘belief’. All seemingly achieved whilst protected and huddled, socially distanced of course, under the cloak of COVID isolation? Or is it to be yet another false dawn, brutally exposed by those from Middle Earth as they too awake from their slumber?

The most exciting part for mine, with all sides reset to zero points, is that technically, the Tah’s are currently equal leaders and what a meteoric rise it’s been! At $501 for winning the comp, what are the rules if I cash-out now?

To celebrate the TT  kick-off this weekend a gala edition (6 articles) Friday News. I am tipping two Oz wins from the opening round and looking forward, I am tipping 50% win-ratio by seasons end as the Red’s win the whole thing.

So, waddya reckon about my ‘Hosstradamus’ prophecies? Combination ‘fearless predictions’, drunken ramble or as three magistrates, 2 chief justices and 1 defence counsel have said – ‘completely full of shit’. Either way time will tell, but Trans-Tasman is back. You bloody ripper. 

 

 Highlanders v Reds

Friday 14th May – Forsyth Barr Stadium Dunedin – 5.05pm AEST – Stan

James O'Connor and Brad Thorn

Beating Kiwi sides eh – ‘piss o pess’

TT kicks off with the Oz champions taking on the 4th placed side from NZ. With several workload / injury-forced changes to the match day XXIII (McDermott (rest), Harry Wilson (concussion) and Jordan Petaia (Quad) along with Alex Mafi with out with concussion  Reds depth will be sorely tested and they will need to be ‘on’ from the kick-off.

The Highlanders have some big names out with Josh Ioane injured and loose forward tyro Shannon Frizelle stood down for an alleged NRL audition last weekend.

Some cavalry have been called up for the Reds and with the announcement of co-captains in Wright (starting) & JOC2.0 they will be well lead and will need to be as this will match will be no ‘gimme’.

With the team changes, short turn-around time, travel and emotional fatigue (aka too much alcohol)  that follow a huge event like their SRA title win, it would appear the biggest obstacle & challenge to a Red’s win will be their control of the ‘grey matter’.

I am a Padre fan, but it will be interesting to see tangible signs of their maturity and growth of this young side not so much by the result, but by the industry and quality of their endeavours against a first-up Kiwi side.

As the Crusaders have shown time and again, a true champion side is able to produce consistently regardless of external factors. The Reds have the potential to be a champion side and in this one I believe the bench and leadership group still gets them home in front – IF they are masters of their attitudes. Reds by 16

HIGHLANDERS (1-15): Who care’s

REDS (1-15): Dane Zander, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Feao Fotuaika, Ryan Smith, Angus Blyth, Angus Scott-Young, Liam Wright (co-c), Seru Uru, Kalani Thomas, James O’Connor (co-c), Jock Campbell, Hamish Stewart, Josh Flook, Filipo Daugunu, Bryce Hegarty Reserves: Josh Nasser, Harry Hoopert, Taniela Tupou, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Fraser McReight, Moses Sorovi, Isaac Henry, Suliasi Vunivalu 

 God’s own Waratahs v Hurricanes

Friday 14th May – SCG – 7.45pm AEST – Stan

Alex Newsome

$501 to win ? Go you blue things.

Clash of the respective competitions ‘cellar dwellers’ in what could be an expansive, attacking and exciting affair

The Hurricanes have taking pity on the Tah’s either that or the Canes players or have pooled their dosh to get on the Tah’s at a healthy $501 to win TT (I put $100 for shits & giggles), by resting their bull-like, one man wrecking ball Ngani Laumape for this match.

However, there’s a certain refreshing liberty when there are no or very low expectations of you – I know first-hand from my parents what that feels like. With that in mind and with the growing danger of Foketti and the ever dangerous Perese young Ben Donaldson getting another start at 10, allowing for the return of Will Harrison from the bench. The experience, leadership & guile of a fully fit Commissioner Gordon at 9 cannot be underestimated and the tah’s seem more cohesive and calm when he is on the field. With Tizzano coming from the pine which I put down to workload management Charlie Gamble gets a rare start. The return of Tepai Moeroa to the bench also gives them so ‘go forward’ later in the piece.

Playing in Sydney, refreshed, released of the shackles of expectation, the Canes having an average season by their standards and resting their most dangerous attacking player – add in my slight Tah’s bias and voilà.

Tah’s by 5.

WARATAHS (1-15): Angus Bell, David Porecki, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Hugh Sinclair, Max Douglas, Lachie Swinton, Charlie Gamble, Will Harris, Jake Gordon (c), Ben Donaldson, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Lalakai Foketi, Izaia Perese, Alex Newsome, Jack Maddocks Reserves: Joe Cotton, Tetera Faulkner, Darcy Breen, Jeremy Williams, Carlo Tizzano, Jack Grant, Will Harrison, Tepai Moeroa

HURRICANES (1-15): Won’t matter 

 

 Crusaders v Brumbies

Saturday 15th May – Orange Theory Stadium – Christchurch – AEST 5.05pm – Stan

Dan McKellar

Dan ‘Chuckles’ McKellar reaction when asked post game last week  if Nic Berry would be on his Xmas card list

Preview of the TT Final – or just an absolute bell-ringer to have in round one?

Perennial South Island powerhouse, back to back Super Rugby Aotearoa titles and worlds best provincial side v perennial OZ powerhouse smarting, no, seething after a contentious Oz decider.

I said in last week’s preview of The Red’s v Ponies that you can never discount the side from the ACT. It would seem however, the odds are firmly against them for this one on nearly every count.

No doubt 7A’s and his boys will be decidedly unhappy with the outcome last week and will seek to channel that into an aggressive, yet composed and consistent performance against the Saders at the strangely named Occult / Rugby Venue in Christchurch.

For a plethora of reasons you simply have to pick the Crusaders for this game, indeed it’s almost a shame this match isn’t 3-4 weeks down the track. Whilst the Crusaders have a thousand things going for them, the Ponies will need the planets to align to be any chance. No Neville (my seasons MVP for Ponies), no Nic White, no Muirhead, no Slipper and a largely untested and inexperienced bench means things could go ‘pear shaped’ real quick. Certainly 7A’s will need to keep his players tight and provide a real captains knock for 80 minutes to keep his side close and the score line respectable.

Rightly or wrongly the Canberran’s feel aggrieved from last week and you should never dismiss spite as a motivating factor, my 3.5 ex-wives certainly didn’t.  Common sense says injury, squad depth, travel, emotional baggage and tired bodies will count against the Ponies and blind Freddy would tip the Crusaders. Indeed, if the South Island supremo’s are kept to a 21 point or under victory that will be a moral win for the Ponies. Ha! Take that NZ. Crusaders by 21.

TEAMS 

BRUMBIES (1-15): Scott Sio, Folau Fainga’a, Allan Alaalatoa (c), Darcy Swain, Nick Frost, Henry Stowers, Rory Scott, Rob Valetini, Ryan Lonergan, Noah Lolesio, Tom Wright, Irae Simone, Len Ikitau, Solomone Kata, Tom Banks Reserves: Lachlan Lonergan, Harry Lloyd, Tom Ross, Tom Hooper*, Luke Reimer, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Reesjan Pasitoa, Mack Hansen

CRUSADERS (1-15): From the ‘Saders production line  – strong throughout

 Rebels v Blues

Saturday 15th May AAMI Park Melbourne – 7.45pm AEST – 9GEM / Stan

Matt Toomua and Dave Wessels at post-match press conference

Two-Cows and some vaguely familiar guy, rocking a 70’s porn ‘stache, after yet another loss.

The Rebels are the Forrest Gump Chocolate Box of Oz Rugby, you just never know what you’re gonna get and I feel for Rebel’s fans, yep, both of them.

On paper its 4th in Oz v 3rd in NZ but it’s hard to back the Reb’s with key suspensions to Isi Naisarani, Trevor Hosea & Pone Fa’amausili they seemingly lack their most valuable three forwards in both meters gained and providing sting in defence.

Add to that the coaching changes that saw Dave ‘Keppler’ Wessell’s  – ahemmm – ‘resign’, the services of attach coach Shaun Berne no longer required and the interim appointment of former  Rebel’s defence coach Kevin Foote for the TT campaign and it’s almost ‘Fait accompli’ that the Blues will run away with this one.

No doubt the temporary secondment of Wallabies attack coach Scott Wisemantel will help add some sparkle to what has been a fairly lifeless Rebels backline, but with so much muscle missing up front and the relative lack-lustre sizzle of the Reb’s backs during Oz-ball then it’s hard to have too much love for the Melbourne side for this one.

If Two-Cows can rediscover his mojo and they get Marika ‘The Exocet’ Koroibete more involved they will be competitive, but I simply don’t see the ability to lay a forward platform to get anywhere near grabbing the lollies in this one. Blues by 18+.

TEAMS – 

REBELS (1-15): Cameron Orr, Jordan Uelese, Cabous Eloff, Rob Leota, Ross Haylett-Petty, Josh Kemeny, Richard Hardwick, Michael Wells, Joe Powell, Matt To’omua, Marika Koroibete, Campbell Magnay, Stacey Ili, Frank Lomani, Tom Pincus Reserves: James Hanson, Matt Gibbon, Lucio Sordoni, Steve Cummins, Michael Icely, James Tuttle, Carter Gordon, Lachie Anderson

BLUES (1-15): No Caleb Clarke – thank (insert deity here) for that

 Force v Chiefs

Saturday 15th May HCF Park – Perth 9.55pm AEST – Stan

Jeremy Thrush

‘Oy, you #10, what is it you’re supposed to do again?’ Thrush seeks clarification.

The first edition of TT rounds-out when the Chiefs of Waikato travel to the far side of the moon to take on the Force at Perth’s HCF Park.

I truly believe the Force are capable of claiming some  Kiwi scalps through their sheer, bloody minded graft, determination, effort and abundant heart, but until they can better turn these qualities into actual points they will struggle.

At #9 Cubelli & Ian Pryor are ‘serviceable’ – the way a Big Mac is serviceable as ‘food’, but neither are known as running 9’s or have that real threat or danger to them, that a McDermott, Powell or Gordon does. Their 10’s are almost carbon-copies of their 9’s. They do the job but not to the standard required to capitalise on the work of the pack. The return of McIntyre to the run-on may help their shape somewhat, as too the aging Irish tourist and Guinness fan, Rob ‘The Gun Show’ Kearney returns at 15. But if McIntyre can’t spark his side, I admit I have little confidence in the Force’s Argentinian 10 Domingo Miotti, who plays far too much like a NH 10 for my liking – stands too deep, runs lateral and kicks too much pill away and simply can’t / won’t unlock the points the Force have in them out wide.

From #1 – # 8, the Force pack have much to like about them.  Indeed their piggies consistently provide a good platform &  enough ball & territory for the backs to do their thing, but alas……

Up front 1-3 can hold their own against any. Dr Robbo has been in career best form since leaving the Tah’s. At 2 Feleti Kaitu’u, for mine has been THE best hooker throughout SRA. Their propping threesome is complete with Santiago Medrano who has proven a very shrewd addition to the Forces roster and has grown in stature and performance throughout the season.

The experienced and excellent Jeremy Thrush is joined at lock by Fergus Lee Warner for this match with Timani out injured. They are complimented by terrific loosies in the skilled, fast and energetic Tim Anstee, Kane Koteka who never plays a bad game and the ever reliable Brynard Stander.

As a forward pack they get through a mountain of work, can compete against all and should enjoy more ‘W’s’ next to their names, barring the Force’s struggles at 9 & 10, they would.

So for all that those in small numbers offer, through honest toil and endeavour and just bloody hard work, will they outscore the Chiefs Saturday night at home? No chance. Chiefs by 18.

FORCE (1-15): Tom Robertson, Feleti Kaitu’u, Santiago Medrano, Jeremy Thrush, Fergus Lee-Warner, Tim Anstee, Kane Koteka, Brynard Stander, Tomas Cubelli, Jake McIntyre, Jordan Olowofela, Henry Taefu, Kyle Godwin (c), Richard Kahui, Rob Kearney Reserves: Andrew Ready, Angus Warner, Greg Holmes, Ryan McCauley, Ollie Callan, Ian Prior, Domingo Miotti, Jake Strachan

CHIEFS (1-15): All losers from last week.

 Friday’s Fast Five Bonus

Taniela Tupou and Sonny Bill Williams

The Abattoir and some NZ boxer – discuss Friday’s Fast 5.

1. Tah’s pass on Pablo

News the NSW Waratah’s pass on securing the services of barnstorming FISMS #8, sometimes captain, prolific tweeter and South African Tourism ‘influencer’ one  Mr Pablo Matera . For a variety of reasons I reckon the decision to pass is a good one by NSW Rugby – long time since I’ve typed those words

2. The law is the law – well, sometimes.

A number of Super Rugby AU laws have made the cut for the new TT competition kicking off today in Dunedin.

The Kiwis were however successful in retaining laws that provide for them being constantly offside, entering the ruck form anywhere at any time, laying over attacking ruck ball and failing to ‘roll away’ from the back of opposing rucks, all while feigning piety and righteous indignation if challenged. The spirit of Richie lives on

3. Super Rugby Oz – Mark III ?

RA chairman Hamish McLennan believes there could be room for an Australian-only element to continue in 2022, this from Tom Decent at the SMH

“I’ve always liked the local component and believe it’s something we should give serious consideration to, in conjunction with Trans-Tasman,” McLennan told the Herald. “It’s reminiscent of our original thinking around local derbies and replicating some of the success of the Big Bash. That was proven on Saturday night.

“The ratings were massive and we always believed the game would come back,” McLennan said.

“We were right. We knew there was life in this iconic, global game and this is just the start of good things to come”.

Here bloody here.

4. Southern Highlands whine

You simply have to read Fitzy’s response to former rentable opinion, Mr Alan Jones and his latest whine about Rugby in an article in The Australian recently. Fitzy’s response – as only Fitzy can. If you read nothing else this weekend, read this.

https://www.smh.com.au/sport/rugby-union/alan-jones-keeps-barking-questions-at-rugby-australia-i-ve-got-the-answers-20210512-p57rbv.html

 5. Cadbury Wallabies Gold

The good news hits keep coming in for RA and the code this week. After what seems like a lifetime of Wallaby jerseys in a colour spectrum ranging from canary yellow through to watery urine / hepatitis yellow. Wallaby Gold is back baby for this year’s tests against the tadpoles in July.

To round out the great vibe, Cadbury has been announced as major sponsor for 5 years and will be blazoned across said Wallaby Gold.

How sweet it is………… 

  • Keith Butler

    Another great piece Hoss. The Rebs may not win but I reckon it will be closer than your prediction. The Rebs pack have done ok without Isi all season and that BR unit works well together. Unfortunate for Hodge but Campbell Magnay has some toe. Great response from Fitzy to that prize arse Jones.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      The Rebels biggest issue is developing a plan that doesn’t involve “give it to Marika” He has been easily contained this year in part because there is no other threat on the paddock so teams have been able to concentrate on him

      • Keith Butler

        Absolutely. I don’t subscribe to the ‘ give it to’ mantra

        • Yowie

          Clearly you weren’t in the stands during the 2011 Reds season. “Give it to Digby!” was perfectly good shouted tactical advice in that time and place.

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Yeah but Digby had so many more skills and abilities than Karoibete

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Because Digby was the bomb!

          Report
          But that was also true because you knew that Sanchez and Quade would ALWAYS find the right runner (up until July, when they left Link’s care for Dean’s neglect, they were the form halves pairing in the world). It might’ve been Digby on Quade’s inside shoulder, but it may also have been Ant Fainga’a running hard and straight, or Chambers running sideways, or Rocket Rod flying around the outside of the defensive line. Without factoring in the ball running offered at 6 (Higgers) and 8 (Samo).
          So, whilst Digby was the star, he wasn’t the only threat, and he wasn’t the only ball carrier being fed.

          Report
        • Yowie

          I just had a very pleasant moment reading that paragraph – momentarily transported back to a magical time period where the Reds attack options bestrode Super Rugby like a colossus. Thank you.

          Report
      Morning Butz,

      I dont discount the impacts Wisemantel will have but i dont see the ‘metre eaters’ up front to lay a solid footing for the fairies to do their thing

      • Keith Butler

        You may well be right but as they say the proof of the pudding etc etc.

  • IIPA

    Well that was a bloody excellent way to kick off a Friday and a bumper weekend of rugby ! The NRL can keep their Magic Round. After all what is magic but smoke, mirrors, lies and deceit. Sounds like a standard NRL contract to me. I’ll take the first round of Super Rugby TT any day.

    Meanwhile my kiwi-cockiness radar has been buzzing and vibrating like Pam Anderson’s sock drawer. Plenty of comments around that the Tahs and the Force are going to get 40-50 put on them and NZ sides will go 5-0 this week and most weeks.

    Please God let’s serve them up some humble pie and win a couple this first round!

    • Brisneyland Local

      As a good Queenslander I am hoping the Tarts will godown by fifty! ;-)

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      To be fair there’s a lot of that coming from over here too. It’s not like the Australian bookies are saying anything different

    • Parker

      Gold star for the Pam Anderson throwback.

  • Huw Tindall

    Came for the news. Stayed for the Hoss.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Ditto mate

    • Hoss

      Always partial to a good compliment, but would prefer cash (small bills please)

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks for this, love it mate.
    Even the bias against the best rugby playing nation in the world is worth reading for 2 reasons. Firstly, I know deep down you admire and respect the NZ rugby and wish Australia could do half as good, and secondly, I’m already loving the feeling I’ll get when reality crashes against your dreams with the Reds and Tahs fall by the way. TBH I think the Reds do have a chance if they keep their head but I think the pressure and backing up so soon from last weekend will be a step too far for this first game.

    Loved Fitzy’s piece and you really have to ask WTF is wrong with Jones. It’s coming across as more of a mental illness than anything else these days and it really does seem as though he lives in a different reality from the rest of us.

    Great news on the sponsorship and the Gold jersey. The jersey color is one that should have been sorted years ago and for me is another black mark against the Fox loving knuckleheads running this game previously

    Report
    • Yowie

      WTF is wrong with Jones. It’s coming across as more of a mental illness than anything else these days and it really does seem as though he lives in a different reality from the rest of us.

      I have no psychological qualifications, but it must be an issue of “starting to believe your own bullsh!t” if you spout under-researched, aggro opinions into a microphone for a multi-decade career.

      One of my favourite Fitzy article gems:

      …millions lost on your mate Israel Folau didn’t help. You might remember you supported him from the beginning on his homophobic posts which saw sponsors like Qantas understandably run screaming from the room and burning the clothes they were wearing at the time. The way it dragged on was as expensive as it was insane, Alan, and you backed him all the way. And now you want to criticise Rugby Australia over money lost? You don’t think consumer boycotts are serious? You’ll be interested to know – and this is rinky-dink, from my favourite 2GB insider – that revenue at at your old station DOUBLED in the month after you left, because they bloody well do work.

      Did the SMH lawyers make this edit I wonder?

      “…you supported him from the beginning on his homophobic posts like a hypocrite, which…”

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        In some ways it’s sad to see someone like Jones change from a good coach (albeit not as good as some remember I think) into a deranged fool spouting such unbelievable shit on so many topics, and at the same time it does provide laughs when days at work are tough.
        He needs to be farmed out to a rest home where he can live his fantasies in peace

        • Yowie

          hahaha

          They can even install an unplugged microphone on his bedside table and let him have at it all day.

        • Who?

          You know what the real problem with Jones is..? There’s no one come through the ranks to push him out. It’s the same as politics – in the last federal election, it’s very arguable that the best media performers were Howard and Hawke (until his passing). They were very clearly leaps ahead of their modern counterparts (as leaders of the parties) in their capacity to communicate clearly, effectively, and in the moment. Journos who clearly made the current politicians sweat were dismissed or dismantled as if they were in primary school. Even those who weren’t simply overawed at the presence of people they’d loved as children (more relevant for Hawke than Howard).

          In the same way, I can’t see anyone who has the same level of eloquence and persuasiveness coming through and taking the spotlight from Jones. Others can try, but they tend to go harder on the boofhead approach. Whereas, whilst Jones isn’t subtle, he appears to bludgeon with logic and exposition, rather than ‘common sense’.

          So, I don’t blame Jones for the fact he’s still fighting against the dying of the light to maintain his position of relevance. I blame us (younger generations) for not having those loquacious performers pushing him out of the spotlight, as has happened prior to now.

        • Hoss

          Just going to head to the NRL site or the Roar to see if anyone else has used ‘loquacious’ in a blog today. You may be Australia’s wordsmith of the year.

        • Who?

          You’re too kind.
          But it is indeed and indictment on the standards of our journalism.

          Probably also worth considering that he’s right of centre, and the majority of those who like to look educated these days seem to be on the other side of centre. Which means you end up with many complaining about him from the ‘other side’, but being from the other side, they can’t ever replace him. And there’s that dearth of alternatives on his side who don’t simply go to the boofheaded approach (i.e. Ray Hadley, etc), and don’t have his fascinatingly mixed CV (education, politics, sport, media) to back up their position.

        • Alister Smith

          I believe Jones has a compelling intellect and he can debate like few others. I agree with almost all your comments about, probably all of them really. I think he actually has a lot to say about rugby that we need to listen too. We seem to be building some momentum in the game at the moment but many of the issues that have contributed to parlous state that the game was in 12 months ago still need to be addressed. We have the opportunity over the next 10 years perhaps with a home World Cup and a Lions tour, to set the game up for a little while but, if we just piss the money away like we managed to do with the 2003 world cup gains then I think we will die.

          What I don’t like with Jones is the relentless negativity on rugby at the moment. The current Chairman, for instance, has said he wants to look at constitution reform, which Jones is calling for, but he still seems to think only his supporters are calling for it.

          On Fitzy, I can remember waiting for every Friday or Saturday to read his column and I read a couple of his early books but I just find his style very difficult to read these days. That could easily be part of my own personal views and biases clashing with his but he does this sort of mock ocker thing that I find a little – false – and it seems he jumps on every PC bandwagon that rolls past, red rag waving in the wind. That is probably no different to Jonesy to be honest, except Jones’ bandwagon is heading in the opposite direction and for him it a teal neckerchief (with matching pocket square) flapping in the wind. I reckon though that Who? and Andrew Luscombe here make some really good points.

        • Keith Butler

          I will try an work discombobulated into my next piece – confused and disconcerted.

        • Yowie

          Just for a mini-rant (not at you Who, in general). In my view too much is made of Jones’ (or anyone’s) eloquence and/or it gets too easily confused for being right about something.

          Eloquence is just a talent/skillset (genetic + practice) like running fast or hitting a golf ball well or being a successful musician or comedian.

          Eloquent persuasion (with various tricks to hand including appeals to emotion, BS statistics, selective fact-grabbing, etc) doesn’t make the person right or more intelligent any more than being able to hit a lob-shot onto the green from a tricky spot does.

          The comedian on stage looks like the smartest person in the room in that moment, but it is a practiced routine using universal tools (feedline-punchline, pull-back-and-reveal, etc). The “improvised witty remark” to an audience member has often been used before many times. That comedian is not necessarily “right” or more intelligent either and should not command a Jones-at-his-peak effect on public policy.

        • Who?

          I don’t disagree with you, Yowie. Far from it. Alan Jones’ appearances on Q&A over the years are the perfect example. Those crowds are pretty clearly aligned with Labor (when they were in power, the ALP would be attacked from both sides – the Libs and Greens – even though their positioning is generally centre left – whereas the Libs in power, even when they’re centre right, are only attacked from the left), yet in every appearance there he’s had them eating out of the palm of his hand for at least part of the night. And the only areas where he’s ever not in the mix to win an argument is when he’s spouting clear falsehoods and there’s existing hard positions drawn up.

          Traditionally, politics and public discourse was the battle of ideas. Which really meant the battle to best communicate your ideas (the best idea in the world is pointless if you can’t communicate it). It’s not about the battle to be right, it’s the battle to be seen as having the most suitable solution for a problem. And, in that space, eloquence is a massive advantage. Unless you want to take the boofhead route, which can work. Like it did in 2016 for the American Voldemort…

          So I don’t think that Jones should be confused as being right on everything. But I don’t think we should ever underestimate the value of being able to clearly communicate.

        • Yowie

          I agree it’s a useful tool. To the extent that there was ever a true “battle of ideas” we seem to have drifted from that standard in general.

          I half recall some ancient (Greek?) philosophical ponderances about whether or not fact that the person successfully persuades the crowd to his/her position, by extension, means it is the best position (democracy and all that).

          Some stuff in the 1930s indicates that charismatic speaker at rallies does not necessarily lead to good governance.

          I have no solutions, other than to note/warn that “charismatic & eloquent” doesn’t mean the person knows what the f*ck they are talking about or could run a choko vine over a dunny.

        • Who?

          I don’t disagree. But it’s why I think it’s our fault, as a populace, that we haven’t replaced him. That we haven’t found the next commentator who comes out and does to Jones what, say, Carter did to Mehrts. Because I also think that it’s not uncommon for those who’ve maintained positions based on holding a viewpoint, they just become more entrenched, more stale, less flexible over time. We now tend to look at those who are agile or flexible as flip floppers – especially for those who are more to the right. All of that can easily lead towards ideological extremism, which is never beneficial.

          He needs to be put out to pasture, but simply ‘cancelling’ him is about the worst possible path to that end. Because it’ll just inflame his followers. And whilst sponsors may have left him, there’s still seemingly a strong audience who haven’t necessarily found a replacement, let alone someone who can be more moderate in their views (someone not in a race to the bottom or extremes) whilst replacing him.

          Oh, and good governance? Looking at statistical trends across the Obama/Trump presidencies indicates that even massive differences in rhetoric doesn’t necessarily equate to massive changes in governance. Attitude and social climate, sure – but for all the talk about economics, the last few years of Obama and most of Trump’s term (pre-Covid) showed very consistent results (i.e. wages, employment, etc – the graphs show the same trend lines). I find that fascinating.

        • Yowie

          Regarding presidents 44 and 45, the inertia of institutions and vested interests would be a big factor.

          This is a Bill Hicks bit:

          I have this feeling who’s ever elected President, like Clinton was, no matter what your promises you promise on the campaign trail, ‘blah, blah, blah’, when you win, you go into this smoky room with the twelve industrialist capitalist scum-fucks who got you in there, and you’re in this smoky room and this little film screen comes down, rrrrrrrrrr, and a big guy and a cigar

          ‘Roll the film.’

          And it’s a shot of the Kennedy assassination from an angle you’ve never seen before . . . that looks suspiciously off the grassy knoll. And then the film, the screen goes up, and the lights come up, and they go to the new President, ‘Any questions?’

          ‘Ah, just what my agenda is?’

        • Hoss

          Fark i hope that last paragraph aint true.

          Report
      • Andrew Luscombe

        Trapped priors. Forgotten already? We all live in different realities.

        Media people are chosen because they are the ones whose views attract the most attention. Plain straightforward views don’t attract attention, and nor do completely crazy ones for long. It’s the borderline ones who attract the most attention over long periods. That applies to both Fitzy and Alan Jones.

        • Alister Smith

          Some really good points Andrew.

    • Hoss

      What? I am not bias against Australia………

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        I got that

  • Crescent

    Thanks Hoss – what a fantastic way to start a Friday! Plenty to look forward to with Trans Tasman kicking off, and after months of the game being hammered by parties wanting to drive down the price, the disruption of that nasty virus that provided further fuel for the clowns, we finally get to the other side. Positive news abounds – new sponsor for the next 5 years, new broadcast deal that see more rugby on FTA, the broadcast deal involving plenty of promotion….

    The best part for me is that as a trend, our teams are better than 2019 (trend people, the Tahs are pulling the trajectory down) and will be closer to the NZ cohort. How much closer is to be seen – but we are starting to close the gap and we still have plenty of improvement to come.

    • Hoss

      There’s certainly ‘clean air’ and a golden hew around the game & code at present. Long may it last.

      Report
      • Alister Smith

        Apart from the brown hue (notice the spelling Hoss – my PA picked it up for me) being cast around by AJ and the rest of the crew at News, who really seem to have taken the loss of TV rights pretty hard, the game does seem to be, at the very least, batting back a few balls rather than swinging and missing as it seemed to be doing since the early 2010s.

        One area where I do agree with Jonesy is that we do need to look at the RA structure but, given that Hamish McLennan has also noted that this needs to be addressed, then I am fairly confident that this is in train too. We can’t leave WA out forever, for instance, and I like elements of Jones ideas of offering a membership/fan participation – memberships at $100 is his current price.

        However, I think things are definitely looking better and the Super domestic comp this year seemed to work pretty well, TV etc going better (though I am less of a Sean Maloney fan now than I was at the start of the season – he gets an attack of the Darrell Eastlakes sometimes).

        The prospect of a World Cup away in France in 2023, where a better performance could get people looking more at the game again, then a Lions Tour in 2025 and a World Cup in 2027 to keep us in the spotlight and attract some much needed dollars, could leave us in a pretty good position at the end of the decade, particularly if we can get those dollars back into development of grassroots (i.e. that doesn’t just mean Sydney and Brisbane club rugby but does include it) and begin to spread the game to some new or different areas.

        • Alister Smith

          Also noticed Wayne Smith has popped up writing an article for SMH/Nine yesterday. He must have got tired of having to tear the game down from the inside at his previous employer.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          The issue with Jones wanting to tear the structure of RA up is you just know his issue is that he and his cohorts at Mosman and FOX don’t have enough power yet to run the game the way they want to. It has nothing to do with what is best for rugby in Australia, just what is best for him and his myopic mates

        • Alister Smith

          I don’t agree with your KARL on that. The outcome he is seeking is not one that would necessarily favour current vested interests or previous ones. He is suggesting a Barcelona FC model where anyone can by a membership and where the membership then votes to elect their board or members of it. That is a much more democratic process than the current one. I don’t necessarily agree with all that but I think it is clear that the current board model is not the best model available.

  • Yowie

    Great news wrap-up Hoss. Easily in the top two this week.

    Isn’t Marvin Gay “Gay with an e*”?

    [*as in spelled Gaye, not the mate who gets a bit too cuddly on MDMA]

    Report
    • Hoss

      Bugger – missed that during my 57 edits. I checked the spelling of ‘Marvin’ (thought it might have been Marvyn) but missed the ‘Gay’ bit – story of my life.

      Report
      • Yowie

        All good. I usually don’t comment on spelling/grammar around here unless there is an extra joke to be made out of it.

      • Alister Smith

        haven’t you got staff to do edits for you??

        • Hoss

          I have multiple personality disorder so rarely do ‘I’ actually do anything, wait, who said that, well it wasnt me, for fuck sake someone said it – right meeting 10 minutes, back of the skull, bring a plate.

          What was your question again?

  • Yowie

    Hoss, for future articles I’ll thank you for not selecting photos of Tah’s post-try celebrations over the Reds.

    • Jcr

      Must of been using a high shutter speed to catch that rarity.

      Report
        …with David Attenborough commentating in whispered tones.

        Report
        • onlinesideline

          “and just occassionally we are lucky enough to witness a once in a one hundred year rarity of the Tah flower in full bloom …. and what a site. Mind you … .. further north, a much more frequent occurrence is the …..”

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Gold

    • Crescent

      I see it as the GAGR equivalent of the Roman slave whispering “remember you are just a man” in the ear of the conquering General during his victory parade. Reds fans deserve the rewards after some dark years, but the Tahs will rise again!

      Report
    • Hoss

      I searched ‘amazing Tah’s moments’ from the media library and sadly there were few

      • Yowie

        GAGR really needs to get around to scanning-to-digital their black & white film archive.

        [BS aside, the unfortunately reality seems to be that the Reds have these bursts of quality from decade to decade, with the Tahs on average being the better performers of the two teams]

        Report
    • Alister Smith

      What is it you have an issue with? Can’t your computer handle sepia?

      • Brisneyland Local

        Pure gold Alister

  • Brisneyland Local

    Well that Genteman from the Ponderosaa certainly kicked a few goals this morning. Well done old boy. bloody enjoyable read.

    I am so looking forward to this weekend of rugby. We will know the bench mark shortly. I think the Reds will come the closest, and the Tarts will get fully spanked, six of the bet, trousers down, old school style!

    But hey as depressing as that sounds, it will be a weekend full of rugby, and I am sitting here in Gods country pleased as punch, still basking in the gow of a Qld victory!

    I am so glad they guys have stepped up tpthe plate to assist Sully. And now it falls to me to write one. Scary proposition after Yowie, Keith and Hoss’s efforts. But alas try I shall.
    Over to you GAGR’s

    • Yowie

      Good stuff BL. I found that once I’d sorted out the HTML stuff (Sully has a good guidebook and is on hand for questions) the actual article summarising/edit job is pretty straightforward.

      Report
      • Hoss

        Yep – thanks to Sully and you for the heads-up. I was only transferring half the HTML code over and couldn’t get the formatting right.

        • Happyman

          Next week I will have to figure out that part at least I will have a help desk.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      I’m thinking of giving it a go too mate. Won’t be anywhere near as elequont as Hoss, Yowie, Happyman and Kieth have done though

      Report
      • Yowie

        Good stuff KARL.

        Looking forward to “sweet-as broo” being the go-to adjective.

        • Hoss

          Mate – he will submit a piece from a referees perspective – are brail keyboards expensive?

          Report
        • Keith Butler

          Gold!

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Hahahaha I prefer focussed to blind

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Chur

      • Brisneyland Local

        I am sure it will be better than mine.

    • Happyman

      Welcome aboard mate should be good banter.

      Report
      • Brisneyland Local

        Damn straight. But I already know you guys and gals understand my gibberish, ranting, nonsensical bullshit. So some people might respond to it!

    • Damo

      The newby daily news contributors are doing a fantastic job BL. I, too, would like to have a crack sometime soon. I’m a bit of a traditionalist, so I might do mine in Latin.

      Report
      • Yowie

        “…I might do mine in Latin.”

        A bit insensitive to the Catholic-educated-with-PTSD there Damo.

        • Damo

          Mate, I was educated by the Sisters Without Mercy. I have trouble looking at an All Blacks jersey.

          Report
      • Brisneyland Local

        Contact Sully. His email is at the top of the page adn let him know.

  • A Dingo Stole My Rugby

    Some genuine insight here into just how tough it is to take on a profession none of us would want…

    https://inqld.com.au/insights/2021/05/14/man-in-the-middle-the-art-of-going-completely-unnoticed-while-chaos-rages-all-around/

    Report
    • Hoss

      Brilliant piece mate and my thanks. I have always been a fan of Bez as an official and with that insight into the type of person he is only grows that admiration.

      • A Dingo Stole My Rugby

        Yeah Hoss, he’s a good man, is our Bez. Highly talented, with a level head. And so lucky to have had some brilliant mentors.

        I’ve always liked the refs who understand that it’s a players’ game and officiate accordingly.

        • IIPA

          Very good Dingo. I feel we actually have a really good core of young fit guys ( Berry, Gardner, Hooper ) that are by and large refereeing in a manner that is allowing for pretty good games of footy. Perrett is not too bad either. Damon Murphy… well we cant love all our refs now can we ?

          But seriously Berry was on a hiding to nothing in the final when one team is defending their goal line and it’s post siren. Unless there was a clean break or a stone cold drop, one team and their supporters are going to find something to be filthy about. The nutcases on theroar were well and truly losing their shit Saturday night and Sunday

    • Yowie

      As for dealing with difficult players, Berry remembers early in his career being afforded some very sound advice – “Don’t get dragged into an argument with the village idiot, because anybody walking by, won’t know who’s who”.

      Gold. I hadn’t heard that one before.

      Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      That’s an awesome piece and if I do get off my arse to write something up for GAGR I will be plagiarising some of it

    • laurence king

      Excellent piece

  • onlinesideline

    Fitzy is right. Alan Jones doesnt know when to shut the ruck up. I mean he never, ever just talks good things about rugga. Its clear as a bell things have turned and people have done some bloody good things, worked hard and turned the code around. At what point does one say well done and just talk about good games and promote the sport. He is ratings driven to the point of idiocy and it just sounds souless, low class and sly.

  • Reds Revival

    Well done Hoss. A great read.
    I am pumped for Trans Tasman to start, but my greatest fear is that the Australian teams will continue to try their pointless game of “Forcings Back”, only to find each Kiwi team’s back three carving up our scattered defence. Hopefully, they learn quickly when they are standing under the posts waiting for their conversion.

  • Reds Revival

    Also, I actually really enjoyed the analysis piece on Stan last night with Chieka and Merts. I was pleasantly surprised to see several of the Aussie players doing well in the metrics that were applied to both comps. LSL coming second only to Sam Whitelock was a real eye opener. While he hasn’t had the same gainline impact this year, he has obviously been doing more of the work in tight.

    Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      The trouble with this though is we see all these metrics but they don’t seem to relate to the scores on the game. I personally think we use the wrong metrics and that the game is so complicated with so many moving pieces that the current metrics are pretty useless

      Report
      • Reds Revival

        I’m reminded of the saying;
        “He uses facts like a drunk man uses a lamp post – for support rather than illumination”.

  • Hambone

    quality write up.. here’s to pulling a few kiwi skirts down over the weekend..
    nothing like being underestimated to pull out a few welcome surprises..

    Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      I prefer to lift skirts, that way running away is easier if you get caught

      Report
      • Hambone

        Hahaha, I tried to be a little ” to” creative pre caffeine this morning.. I’m an all for lifting skirts myself ;)

  • Dally M

    Thanks Hoss!

    Unfortunately the competition draw is already biased towards NZ with all 5 of their teams allowed to notch up some bonus points and wins against the Tahs, meanwhile the other 4 Aussie teams are not provided such a leg up and the Kiwis don’t play each other.

    I can see that being the difference come the pointy end of this comp.

    If they keep this format, the last round of SRA and SRAU should count towards the table.

    Report
    • Hoss

      Hang on. My anti-Tah’s warning siren goes off when i read this – you mean ‘losing bonus points against the Tah’s’ dont you………

      Report
      • Dally M

        As a Tahs fan, I hope that is the case but am bracing for the alternative

    • laurence king

      The pressure will be on the Tahs to get better. Might take a while though

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      I’ve seen this elsewhere and I’m not sure I agree with it. Using the last round of the SRA and SRAU is equally unfair to the kiwi teams because they don’t get the same opportunity to get bonus points as those playing in the SRAU. I’m also very much against putting in a policy to make things “fair” as it comes across too much as punishing the strong teams like they do in school games. Surely the best solution is for RA to acknowledge they’ve not got it right and work on strategies to strengthen their domestic game so the situation doesn’t exist

      Report
      • Dally M

        I would agree, the win/loss bonus points format should be the same for both competitions. That’s an easy fix.

        It’s not however a balanced format where all teams don’t play each other for the same points on the table.

        There will always be stronger and weaker teams across both countries. I was merely using the Tah’s as they appear to be the weakest team this season. If it turns out the Canes or Highlanders are actually one of the weaker teams the other Kiwi teams are likewise deprived from accruing points against them.

        Let’s park the RA hasn’t got it right & need to work on the domestic game sentiment until after we see how they all stack up after a few rounds.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          As a long suffering Canes supporter I’m expecting them to beat the Reds and Brumbies and lose to the Tahs and Rebels

  • Happyman

    Nice piece Hoss.

    Great summation of the week hoping for a good weekend and a healthy dose of humble pie for our kiwi brethren

    Reference Alan Jones the Liberace of Australian broadcasting. he is just a bully who frankly time has passed by. This is what happens when he took on someone with money and morals.

    https://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-09-12/alan-jones-defamed-wagners-court-decision-brisbane-qld/10230384

    • Hoss

      Yep, you might also google ‘cash for comments’ and follow the bouncing ball

  • Who?

    Two points!

    Firstly – even though it’s only once around the table, only playing the ‘other conference’, and even though it means the Tahs are going to face some HARD games, I’m happy with the format of SR TT. Because, whilst it’s going to be tough for the Tahs to play the Crusaders, there’s a poorer option. And that is for them NOT to face the Crusaders, or in fact any Kiwi teams. They could’ve made SR TT simply a semi-finals style comp, with the top two or three teams from each conference facing off, knock out style, to determine an overall champion. But that would’ve had far less benefit to the development of the broader playing groups – on both sides of the ditch. So I’m very happy to see the Tahs, the Canes, the Rebels getting out and playing more games, and games against different styles than they’d regularly see.

    Secondly, whilst McLennan’s delighted with the ratings for the game on the weekend, I don’t know how much of that should be attributed to the format of the comp. Likely some of it, certainly not all of it. The fact that we’ve had games on FTA makes it almost incomparable to the past 20 years. Then factor in that, apart from Tahs/Reds and Tahs/Brums, the games that made it to TV were generally tight, competitive contests, often going down to the last minute… That combination of time on FTA (a season) AND extremely watchable contests gave great momentum into Saturday’s game. If you managed to pick out games that were going to be equally great contests in the schedule and ensure they were the Saturday FTA game, then I don’t think it’d matter if it were purely local (SR Au) or if the full season were international (SR TT) – you’d get a similarly strong result.

    So, pondering the results of the previous two paragraphs… I wonder if perhaps next year, we should make it a conference setup, and somewhat like the NFL. Play basically the same number of games as this year (i.e. home and away inside your conference, and then the other conference once – but with two new teams, that’ll mean three extra games), then finals in your conference (to determine SR Au and SR A title winners – basically NFC/AFC champions in NFL parlance), and the winners play the Super Rugby Bowl. It guarantees local finals until the Super Rugby Bowl, and the host city for that game could be set up in advance, without respect to home and away teams. That last part (neutral SRB host) might be the least likely to fly…

    Report
    • laurence king

      Truth is Tahs have to get better and that comes from playing strong opposition. And it puts pressure on the board to strengthen the side as well. I do expect a few hidings but if these young blokes stay the course I’m sure the Tahs will come good.

  • A Dingo Stole My Rugby

    Imagine being the first team of Sheep Botherers to lose to the Tahs…

    Report
    • Yowie

      Rugby will probably be called “Zero Gravity Lazerball” by then.

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    sorry mate. fair call

  • Its now Saturday and we’ve lost two. Such is life. Here’s hoping for better results today. Regardless, I think the problem with Super Rugby AU is that the guys -The Reds in particular – peaked for that performance. Thus the reason that Brad Thorn rested so many players for SRTT game 1. It seems The Brumbies have adopted the same approach.
    Also remember that, in the good old days of genuine Super Rugby, teams accepted they may lose away games BUT had to win home games to stay in the race.
    I hope that next yeaar’s proposed Super Rugby Trans Tasman – with 12 teams – will be a competition which replaces both Super Rugby AU and Super Rugby Aotora. And with a final four series.

A Masters from the Uni of Life, majoring in BS. Call the Hunter Valley home and a passionate Wallabies, Tah's and then the also-rans of Oz rugby next. Yearn for the days when uppitty Kiwis knew their place - losing in dying stages of Bledisloe's or as garbage collectors.

