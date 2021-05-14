Golden showers for pregame entertainment ? Only in Queensland.

Friday’s Rugby News

‘We’re gonna get it on, cause we don’t get along!’

Trans-Tasman preview

The wait is over !!

It seems like only yesterday Australian Rugby was ‘invited’ to tender for 2-3 teams to play in a NZ based competition. No doubt a genuine & heartfelt offer akin to that of the Chinese Communist Party offer to the Uyghur population to attend ‘weekend re-education camps’ & karaoke carnival. History will show however that Rugby Oz said ‘up yours’ and here we are 12 months later with a fully fledged TT competition set to kick-off today.

The refreshments are cold, the snacks are at hand and as The Prince of Soul, Mr Marvin Gaye would say ‘let’s get it on’.

Two years in the making, have Aussie teams grown and built momentum, skills and – shhhhh – whisper it quietly, ‘belief’. All seemingly achieved whilst protected and huddled, socially distanced of course, under the cloak of COVID isolation? Or is it to be yet another false dawn, brutally exposed by those from Middle Earth as they too awake from their slumber?

The most exciting part for mine, with all sides reset to zero points, is that technically, the Tah’s are currently equal leaders and what a meteoric rise it’s been! At $501 for winning the comp, what are the rules if I cash-out now?

To celebrate the TT kick-off this weekend a gala edition (6 articles) Friday News. I am tipping two Oz wins from the opening round and looking forward, I am tipping 50% win-ratio by seasons end as the Red’s win the whole thing.

So, waddya reckon about my ‘Hosstradamus’ prophecies? Combination ‘fearless predictions’, drunken ramble or as three magistrates, 2 chief justices and 1 defence counsel have said – ‘completely full of shit’. Either way time will tell, but Trans-Tasman is back. You bloody ripper.

