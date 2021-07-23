 Friday's Rugby New's - Green and Gold Rugby
Doth birdsong sound sweeter? Doth thy sun sit more gently on thy cheek? Doth the wind embrace you warmly like an old friend?

Shit-yeah it does.

Their is pride & steel back in the gold jersey. Hoop’s best ever as captain, stars from 1-23 and the tantalising promise of of better days ahead.

But as the Pom’s say ‘Boris is a dickhead toff’  ‘it’s the hope that kill’s you’……

Sorry for no cover picture, but the platform we use for creating this crap stuff has gremlins in it – so no cover picture today – I blame Yowie & Sully, mostly Yowie. 

GAGR Player Ratings.

1-5   Did they play? 6-7  Did what they should – whacky-doo 7.01-8  Above average 8.01 -9 Very Strong & consistent 9.01 – 10  Buy the man a beer – outstanding

1. Jimmy Slips. Outstanding at set piece, busy on the field and stood up to be counted 8.0

2. Lightning. Possibly best game ever in gold, parked the shite in his game and just hooked in. Terrific at the core stuff and strong in D. He has found his ‘template’ now – let’s see him back it up. 8.5

3. 7A’s. Partnered with Slips to completely nullify the Frogs and snuff out supposed numerical advantage. 8.0

4. Lurch.  I said after his bench cameo in game #1 he played like a 40 test veteran and so it came to pass. Out-muscled, out-thought and out-played the vaunted French locks 8.5

5. FKA. Possibly his best in gold. Did a mile of grunt work and with Lurch completely snuffed out the French locks and loosies impact. 8.0

6. Mad Dog. What a shift. Busy and physical on both sides of the ball, used at lineout time, made his tackles, didn’t shirk the rough stuff and left it all on the paddock. 8.0

7. Lee Majors. Possible best ever game as el Capitán. Managed the ref sublimely, took all the right options AND played the house down. GAGR MOTM & Series. 9

8. The other Isi. A complete #8’s performance. Relentless with the pill, made some stinging tackles, was a lineout option and only just pipped by the skipper for MOTM honours 8.75

9. Billy the kid. Looked sharp all night, ran some great lines – more than all that though he was the general who directed his forwards all night. 8.5

10. Genesis. A more assured showing form the young man, with the Exocet sent off it was never really a night for wide expansive attack from those in gold. His ‘pick pocketing’ of the intercept shows his growing game awareness and confidence. I want JOC2.0 to play against the Nearlies, but this young mans stocks are on the rise. 8.0

11. The Exocet. Awesome, bone jarring hit that essentially won his side the game…….10

12 The Squatter. Not a game for the wider channels. Hit hard in defence but appears to have had flippers surgically attached instead of hands – is dropping a lot of pill. 6

13. No-Name. As above – with the early red card our backs roles became more about D and less about attack. The guy oozes class on both sides of the ball. Will be interesting when Jordan of Nazareth is fit again. 7.5

14. Roosevelt.  Just a case of bad bloody luck, I was excited to see him back in gold . N/A

15. Bastards. Best game in gold by a long way. Looks assured, safe and confident – belief is a big thing. 8

16. Hercules. Was a monster at scrum time and busy across the field in his cameo. 7

17. The Bull. Stuck it to the French scrum, busy on attack, great hands leading to the Abattoirs try and a good engine. Our starting prop for 2023 RWC. 8.5

18. The Abattoir The crowd erupted when he entered the fray (how good must that make you feel as a player!!!). Scored decisive try, but I am yet to see the ball actually grounded – but I’ll take it. Ate poor old reserve French loose head for shits & giggles at scrum time. 8.5

19. The Bull-shitter. Continued the great work of the starters. Lifted the intensity & grit during his time on the paddock. 7

20. Sideshow Bob. Actually looked really good, as in ‘SR good’ from the bench. Was busy, high work rate, damaging runs and solid D and for mine, his best outing in gold so far. 8. 

21. The Commissioner. Ensured the tempo went up and made some nice touches and tackles to help close it out. 6.5

22. Two-Cows. Was more about his defensive starch and experience for this one. Limited opp’s with the Gilbert, but made his tackles and lead the defense of the fairies well. 6

23. The Clydesdale. Rarely plays a bad game at all. Makes up for lack of speed with consistency and Rugby smarts. A long range penalty or too might also make upcoming cheats  test opponents reconsider their incriminating tactics  8Overall team score, a very satisfying 8.    Embed from Getty Images 

French Tart?

Been a lot on here this week re the ‘dive’ of Frog skipper Anthony Jelonch after The Exocet smashed him in a one-on-one hit at Fortress Suncorp last week.

At the time I said to Brisney & his army mate, as well as KB & Yowie (who didn’t hear me over his teeth grinding through a 5th pulled pork roll) that there was absolutely nothing wrong with the tackle – nothing at all. Sweet FA I’ve seen since can dissuade me that it was just a belter of a tackle and the red was an absolute poor decision that seemed (when I watched the replay in my room later) to be driven by the AR’s more so than BOK. As an aside, I accept your apology KARL.

As the dust settles on MK’s subsequent ‘pardon’ the chatter moved quickly to ‘that dive’ and the ‘disrepute’, the stain on the game and so on. Me – I reckon we all need to chillax. The embarrassment to Jelonch will stay with him for his career (which is a shame as I thought he had a terrific series) as will the ridicule and heckling from many a fan, but were his actions really any more damaging to the game then those of every coach, player or home television network around the world?

Call it what you want ‘competitive edge’ or ‘pushing the envelope’ or ‘dark arts’ or just simply call it what it is – cheating. I still recall (& it sticks in my throat sideways) Nigel Owen overturning THAT Henry Speight try after the home network replayed it over and over, the home fans bayed for blood and Nigel being Nigel, duly obliged the NZ faithful.

Being a game of thousands of laws, some archaic, some a total baffling mystery, Rugby lends itself to being flouted by professional cheating. All sides do it, many with varying degrees or subtlety, others are more overtly cynical, while others are brazen and completely fragrant – a big welcome to our Kiwi readers joining us today – but again, all sides do it, even our own.

Which brings me to Mr Jolanch and his dive, without splash, at Suncorp.

I certainly do not condone what Jolanch did, but instead find it symptomatic of a much wider malaise that has been allowed to spread through the code – the acceptance of cheating, under all its guises. If you watch any match, any player at any time and you will see this creeping cancer in all it’s putrid glory rear it’s head over and over and until the on-field ramifications are harsher (ie: rule changes that have more bite) than us fans will be treated to ongoing ‘gaining of competitive advantages’ for many a year to come – albeit without the French theatrics on display at Suncorp. Embed from Getty Images

Friday’s Fast 5

Paranoia in AB’s Camp.

In a rare insight into disquiet in the Nearlie’s Squad, the walking mouthpiece, TJ Paranoia & the coach who isn’t Scott Robertson have taken to the media to launder their grievances overs TJ’s ‘ploy’ to join league. Call me an ol’ fart, but can you EVER remember anything like this from ‘Camp Brotherhood’ before?  Can you imagine Shag and any player doing same…………..Me thinks the writing is on the wall for one I Foster and with Razor waiting in the wings, well see below.

#whocares!

Former GAGR star, turned RA cadet trainee journalist / tea lady, William Nathanson reports the Tahs have resigned two backs (yawn) until the end of 2022. One being the flakey winger – Marky Mark ‘The Funky Bunch’  Nawaqanitawase and the other, Mr Alex Newsome who always puts in a solid shift. This retention along with Lalakai Foketi two days back, whilst a good start just does little to stiffen a Tahs forward pack that has an underbelly like a baby Shih Tzu – soft and tickly.

Heir apparent?

Perhaps sensing a change in the way the wind blows at national levels and wanting to stay close to home, South Island break dancer and occasional rugby coach Razor Robertson has resigned with mildly successful side The Crusaders through to the end of 2024. Who amongst us thinks  he wont be NZ coach in 2022 – look two articles above for tell-tale signs his time is soon-eth.

The Game they play in Heaven Jindabyne

This was provided to me by Nutta from Tuesday night’s training for the Jindabyne Bush Pigs Seniors side. Makes me feel a touch ‘soft’ having a jumper and a coat on at the Brisbane test and snuggling in to Brisney. Talk about good ol’ fashioned ‘for the love of the game’ attitude. Hats off boys, hats off.

Golden Girls

It’s been confirmed our very own Wallaroo’s will play two tests against the NZ Black ferns in September at Rugby Park in Christchurch on September 26, before kicking off an Eden Park double header on October 2, ahead of the All Blacks’ test against the Springboks. This will more than make up for the disappointment of the recent cancellations for the matches against Samoa.  Go you good things.

See you next week

Hoss.

 

 

 

 

 

 

  • onlinesideline

    How Nela plays chewing gum is beyond me. Are my eyes playing tricks ? I’m fine with him tearing off a banana skin before a scrum but gum ? That pretty cool.
    He’s basically saying, Im at work now, this is where I belong.

    Thanks Hossman

    • Brisneyland Local

      Nope Mrs Brisney asked the same this the other day. Did you see him drop it out of his mouth accidentally adn juggle it then put it back in?

      • onlinesideline

        whatttt ?

        • Brisneyland Local

          I think it was when they were waiting to pack down the first or second scrum, that he was on for. Hilarious.

    • Yowie

      The gum contains Valium to keep Nela calm. Without the gum he would go full “Hulk smash” on everyone.

  • Timbo

    Having played in Jindi, that oval is amongst the most picturesque locations in Australian Rugby. With the ‘alps’ in the distance to the west and the lake spread out to the north, it’s a very distracting place to play for a pensive young man of 38 contemplating why the Piggies number 10 is fondling my mans tackle at the bottom of a ruck. It was a weird day

    • Hoss

      Was there a card & flowers?

      • Timbo

        Didn’t even buy me a beer afterwards. It must be a Jindi thing

  • laurence king

    Hello and thankyou sir, hey I knew who you were referring to with the ratings!! Who said I was dumb? In regards to the cheating, it has been said that ‘laws are made for the lawless’. So I guess that until there is genuine attitudinal change from the ground up concerning the spirit inwhich the game is played, we’ll keep seeing this sort of stuff. Tough training conditions in Jindabyne, what was that white stuff going sideways? Cheers

    • Hoss

      ‘Dumb’ – never. Unusually attracted to those of your own bloodline…………..it is Tasmania.

      • laurence king

        Lol, cheers. In reference to the cheating, its not so much the cheating itself. After all the ‘dark arts’ are generally accepted on this site. When it’s player on player that’s one thing but when you go to mummy or the teacher that’s what I really don’t respect. Its not what a man should do. Cheers

  • Alister Smith

    Happy Hossday everyone and thanks for the comments from the corpulent one

    • Keith Butler

      Steady on AS that’s my sometime rugby mate and drinking partner you’re slandering. He is a sylphlike figure of a man and I have BL who stands a mere 2.0m to my puny 1.96m to back me up.

      • Yowie

        He is a sylphlike figure of a man

        Should go to a pharmacy about that. They’ll sort him out.

    • Hoss

      Not fat, just short for my weight.

      • Alister Smith

        I would need to be about 9’4” not 6’4” to justify my weight Hoss – you’re in good company

  • Reds Revival

    I once played in snow in a place called Blaney, Central West NSW. It’s not the end of the world, but you can see it from there.
    It was okay when you were running around, but as soon as you stopped for a lineout, all 16 forwards would be pulling their freezing wet jerseys from the body and shouting “Just throw the fkn ball in already!”. I have never been so glad to have a hot shower after a game as on that day.
    Nutta, did they end up doing laps for the dropped ball?

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Sounds like Waiouru on a normal winters day mate

      • Reds Revival

        I’ve heard Inuit families have started moving into Blaney, and they feel right at home (apart from lack of whales). Bet you can’t say that about Whykickamoocow.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Hahahaha no one says anything about that

      • Damo

        Did a couple of playing trips to the NZ south island. Near bloody impossible to warm up.

        • Yowie

          I forget where I read this, but apparently the ABs crank the heating in the visitors’ dressing room to warm/hot so that running out onto the field is a shock of cold.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          hahahahaha good skills

        • Damo

          Good for the complexion though.

        • Greg

          Warm up?

          What about the sheep fleece?

        • Damo

          Nah, that was later. They were standing outside the pubs, lipstick and high cloven hooves.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          They were the opposition mate

      • Greg

        Sounds like Waiouru on a normal winters summer’s day mate

        Fixed it!

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Hahahaha true

      • Brisneyland Local

        Waiouru sucks. Been there and it is the Arsehole of NZ. Absolutely shite.

        • Yowie

          We now cross live to BLL who is on the fence…

        • Brisneyland Local

          Yep, you should hear what I say when I really dont like a place ;-)

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          And unfortunately there are worse

    • Keith Butler

      Sounds like the Isle of Sheppey on a summers day.

    • Nutta

      We had the Tattersalls Hotel in Blayney and sponsored the might Blayney Rams for a few years. I played my first senior rugby match for the Rams against Orange Ag College whilst home on holidays from school in Goulburn. Amazingly cold place is Blayney. My dad used to save the wages and get me to mind the bottle-shop behind the pub during the week. In all honesty, I used to take the radio and the cash from the till and go sit in the beer coolroom with the door open because it was warmer in the coolroom than it was outside. And against that context, even the Blayney fellas said playing in Oberon or Jindy was terrible.

      • Timbo

        It can snow in Oberon in Summer. Living in Bathurst as a kid, going to Oberon in winter was a treat because it was the closest place that snowed

      • Who?

        Irish and the descendent of publicans… No wonder you’re a good bloke!
        I’ve got the beer books from our family pubs back in Ireland. :-)

        • Nutta

          You had the first line correct until the last 2 words. Replace them with ‘drunken dreamer’ and it’s probably more accurate.

  • Yowie

    …Yowie (who didn’t hear me over his teeth grinding through a 5th pulled pork roll)…

    You’ll be hearing from Sue Chrysanthou SC about this!

    One of the rolls was beef brisket.

    • Keith Butler

      You’re a growing lad!

      • Yowie

        As explained at the time, the only food I had eaten that day was nibbles at a children’s birthday party.
        You can’t grab much in the way of crackers & dip with the parents hassling you with all this “who are you?” and “please go away” bullsh!t.

    • Damo

      You know nothing, 4 Ingredients authors. 3 ingredients, bread, meat, sauce wins every time.

      • Yowie

        These had pickles, coleslaw and some kind of delicious other sauce before you even talk about the slow-cooked meat.

        • Damo

          Ah, fine cuisine. Obviously not purchased at the Windmill.

        • Yowie

          It was a temporary marquee selling just slow-cooled meat rolls literally 15 metres walk from our seats at Suncorp.

          After walking past the detritus of deep-fried regular stadium food options it appeared on the horizon with a golden halo like the most beautiful dawn.

          $15-16.00 per roll is quite reasonable in that context.

        • Damo

          Yep, only slightly more expensive than a few drips of Qld’s finest?? spirit in a cup of ice inside the stadium. Our plan is always to load up on good food beforehand and not be tempted to eat at the game.

        • Yowie

          Yeah, good plan usually. We were a bit nomadic pre-game trying to find a bar showing the ABs v Fiji game – made more difficult due to various covid hospitality issues – so a pre-game feed got put on the backburner.

        • Nutta

          Don’t ever justify pork. Pork needs no validation. Those who pressure you to justify The Mighty Pig are to be viewed with suspicion.

        • Yowie

          I had to grab at least one beef roll for the sake of a balanced diet.

  • Keith Butler

    As usual Hoss generous to a fault with your ratings. An interesting point you raised. MKs red galvanised the G&G into their fantastic effort and result. The biggest moment for me was when Tupou came on. Great piece of subbing my DR, scrum in the Frogs red zone. As I said at the time their prop was going to get his arse handed to him on a plate and so it proved.

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Hoss another great post with some good information. At least this way I get to workout who the hell you are talking about anyway.
    Love the scores you gave. Rose coloured glasses – Not! Good to see and long may the love continue. To be fair I did think they played very well against a poor French team but you can only play against the opposition you have so well done on all of them.

    Nothing is going to happen to the French captain. World Rugby isn’t going to allow any sanctions against the captain of the Northern Hemisphere team who is hosting the next RWC. Surely people know this and not sure why there’s so much about it. You may as well complain about water being wet for all the good it’ll do. The issue is getting bigger and part of it is the coaches being allowed to question the referee without being sanctioned. This just gives the players tacit approval to do the same on the field. I think part of the problem is the lack of visibility and openness on the process for evaluation of the referee’s performance and also a lack of explanation on why some decisions on the field were called. Personally I think the referee Association should be more open and should even provide some of the reasons. The issue is of course the keyboard experts would be forever telling everyone why the decision was wrong and that could make this even worse.

    I’m with you on Foster. I don’t care what his results are this year or whether he was actually correct in what Perinara did. You don’t bring that sort of thing into the media. He can just piss off and go back to being someone’s assistant.

    • Yowie

      Personally I think the referee Association should be more open and should even provide some of the reasons. The issue is of course the keyboard experts would be forever telling everyone why the decision was wrong and that could make this even worse.

      [Just chatting, not pushing a barrow] In my observation, that kind of openness leads to d!ckheads grabbing snippets of information out of context (in ignorance or cynically) and weaponizing it to their own agenda. I can see why the Ref review process is behind closed doors.

      See also scientific reports on climate change or vaccines or whatever where d!ckheads go to town on the usual minor caveats. “See! there is doubt! HAHA got you!”.

      • Greg

        Yowie,
        we had citations from Nutta yesterday, and now references to scientific reports today. what is happening to GAGR?

        • Yowie

          Just because I’ve heard of scientific reports in the media and can comment very generally on them here doesn’t mean the dial is moving on the average intellect around here.

        • Damo

          Oh, ye of little faith. Like some modern day Vienna Circle rooting out the scientific principles of Logical Positivism, the job for us here at GAGR is to furrow our brows, test our intellect and argue the methods, fair and foul, required to get that Bledisloe Cup back in its rightful home. We must never give up!!

        • Yowie

          haha, now I have a mental image of the GAGR equivalent of “The Boffins” in white labcoats working to crack the Enigma Code win back the Bledisloe.

      • Reds Revival

        d!ckheads grabbing snippets of information out of context (in ignorance or cynically) and weaponizing it to their own agenda. I can see why the Ref review process is behind closed doors

        Luckily, that sort of thing would never happen on this site.

        • Damo

          But we love a good creative redact.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Mate you’d be surprised at some of the vitriol I get. I blocked one guy just to stop getting pissed off. Would love to meet him in person

        • Mike D

          On behalf of the human race I apologise. Not specifically for anything, just in general.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Thanks mate but no worries. I don’t let them get to me

        • Yowie
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          F*ck! Great hacking skills

        • Yowie

          It’s not the only footage I’ve got from your webcam. I’ll send you a letter made with snipped-out magazine words & letters and glue demanding a ransom in bitcoin later.

      • mortlucky
        • Mike D

          If only they weren’t blocking the path to the lifeboats for the rest of us. I’d be happy to let ‘em sink on their own.

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        True mate. It’s the bane of social media. People want more visibility and when they get it they use it to be c0cks

        • Hoss

          Wait, what are you calling me?

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Brother!

      • Andrew Luscombe

        But the game is on TV,, and there is stacks of info already around. A few words about the refs might make a 0.5% difference assuming the amount of fact twisting is limited by raw material rather than the number of fact twisters.

        • Yowie

          Could be right. I’m not pushing a big barrow on the specific issue.

          I am (until I don’t re-nominate at the next AGM) the Secretary of a small club. The amount of controversy and BS that is always brewing-up over minor things and (usually) a profound misunderstanding of bylaws, constitution, AGM protocol, etc. has nudged me towards a “don’t give any b@stard any more than you need to” attitude.

          No joke, some aggro committee member was insisting to me from atop his high horse that Proxy Forms needed to have exactly the wording of the example in the bylaws. I drew his attention to the second half of the same bylaw sentence “…or in such similar form as appropriate”.

          Talk about going in half-c0cked.

        • Damo

          It’s like the average apartment body corporate committee. The only position worth nominating for is Dictator.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          small people trying to be big fish in a small pond. They crack me up most of the time but when you have to do extra work to cover their crap it can get annoying

        • Yowie

          My sentiments exactly. It’s cheap & easy to throw a stone with absolutely no time/work put into it. It costs someone else (often a volunteer) time & work to deal with it.

    • Nutta

      You’re right on both counts; WR will do nothing and the TJP/Coach thing should not ever have become public.

  • Brisneyland Local

    It didnt hit the ground. He bounced it between hand and arm then hand then grabbed it and got it back in gob. It was a great juggle. Could have been a slips feilder.

    • Ads

      When we are picking the world cup squad he can be the 3rd nine.

      • Brisneyland Local

        He did better than the commissioner, so second 9 in my book.

    • Alister Smith

      From what I’ve seen of him to date I wouldn’t be surprised if he hit a T20 century in record time, solved nuclear fusion and wrote a concerto all in the one arvo…all while chewing gone.

    • Who?

      Is that about the quality of catching, or the fact that Tubby’s lack of a Wrigley’s endorsement was the greatest failure of marketing for the 90’s? ;-)

      You reckon Tupou’s like NFL Coach Sean Payton? Apparently he needs a pack of Juicy Fruit – always Juicy Fruit – each half…

      • Brisneyland Local

        Well he was after a boot endorsement the other day, so why not chewey as well.

        • Who?

          Whoever made his last pair – given they lasted four years – should be paying him NOW. Seriously, how much better an endorsement can you get?
          “Yeah, I’m 135kg, I run like the wind, I mince beasts in the scrum, and my last pair of boots lasted FOUR YEARS!!!”

        • Brisneyland Local

          Well them and the makers of Gaffa tape.

  • Nutta

    Morning Cobbers

    I posted earlier but got yanked for a profanity I think – apologies. So here is the same post minus the work d1ckh#ad.

    Many thanks Hoss – a rare highlight of the week that I honestly look forward to esp in lockdown…

    Go you Bush Pigs! It chastens me for complaining about my morning old-man shuffles in the BluMtns.

    Hossy I thought you would have been pumped about the imminent return of Jedi Holloway to the Tarts?

    Regarding the French Tart I see your point. He will forever be remembered for something he wished he wasn’t. But that’s only to us and we are only one tiny pocket of the larger rugby world. To the larger rugby world he sets an example of how he almost stole a test and a series. I reflect on the ridiculous antics of the Italians vs Spain in the recent European Cup – their bovineshite landed them in a final and so contributed to their leaving with the prize (although I luvved the fact they beat England). Even our own aren’t immune in that the magnificent 2-0 victory of the Olyroos last night over the Argies was (to me) marred by a continual stream of screaming tumbling by both teams that if taken at face value was closer to the mass casualties of the Somme than a sporting event. They are either the toughest bastards to play sport or complete nonces. For WR to NOT publicly reprimand Jalonch and suspend him is to condone that behavior and I fear for our game in that inaction.

    Chewy in your …gob – Ardie Savea is regularly chastised by NZRU for exactly the same thing; no mouthguard.

    Re TJP – I’ve always considered the guy a germ only matched in modern terms by Dan Coles and that lovable Englishman Mike Brown (sorry Keith). But perhaps we are seeing cracks in the AiB heaven? Perchance to dream…?

    • Brisneyland Local

      Silly me I watched the Aussie Soccer team in the Olympics last night. Three minutes in I turned off for the absolute rediculous diving going on everytime a player touched another player. It was just absolutely pathetic. So I turned it off. No wonder I despise that round ball game, and the posers that play it.

      • Fatflanker

        Hopefully the Aussies weren’t diving? What a great result for them, nonetheless!

        • Brisneyland Local

          Not as much as the Argies, but yes they were. My daughter was watching with me. She declared “What a bunch of woosie princesses!”

        • Yowie

          haha. Perhaps don’t encourage her to send one of those “send a message to your Olympic heroes” things.
          Her sentiments might slip through the censors and be read out loud to the Aussie soccer teams.

        • Brisneyland Local

          I hope so. I truly do!

      • Mike D

        Watch the women’s soccer instead. Much tougher and far less whinging.

        • Brisneyland Local

          Yeah very true. They certainly dont cary on like princesses. They are more manly then the men.

        • Who?

          More charactered. ;-)

    • Keith Butler

      No apology necessary. Mike Brown aka Mr Angry is a knobhead but was a decent full back at his best.

    • Hoss

      Morning mate – thanks for that link to the pigs – great theatre. Saw the Jed news last night when I finished and loaded my piece – combination of tiredness and laziness (50/50 split) that i didnt add it. When you factor in Flanders & Lee Majors are also back, Jed Clampett will certainly be welcome but we need a lock or two and some tosser on this site is always yabbering on about the front row and until we sort that, well…..

  • Fatflanker

    I feel Isi’s 8.75 really should have been an 8.76 but then I am on the spectrum.

    • Hoss

      Everyone’s a critic.

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Oh yes

  • Greg

    Having just watched the NSW presser…. can we go back to arguing about red cards and diving?

  • Reds and wallabies fan

    Thanks Hoss, great read as always. I like your positive take on the player ratings from the third test. I’m liking that the coach has continued to play Noah throughout the French series, it’s let him grow into it and he’s improved.

    Have a good weekend.

    • Hoss

      Likewise mate. Enjoyed my time and hospitality up north. just starting to sober up now

      • Brisneyland Local

        Yep that Moonshine will do it to you every time. Eigther that or the roofie I dropped in your drink!

        • Hoss

          You only had to ask. You ol flirt.

        • Brisneyland Local

          Whats the point in that!

  • Mike D

    It would be a great exercise in how we view our players if we were to complete those player ratings again, but let’s assume the French made their missed penalty, and kicked a final long range penalty from the turn-over. Not sure if you could really do it, but would be great to understand our subjectivity re players’ ability in a game.

    • Hoss

      50% reverse loading for any / all defeats. Many comments down here re ‘Farging Hooper’, ref bloopers and selection stuff-ups. There’s a saying in business that ‘profit fixes all’ – well ‘winning also fixes all’ – it doesn’t, but having been downtrodden for so long you need forgive me a moment of escapism and joy.

  • Moz

    Marika Koroibete is officially leaving Australian rugby and the Melbourne Rebels, with the star winger confirming his move to Japan on Friday.

    • Reds Revival

      I thought that was announced a couple of months ago. Hopefully, it wasn’t meant to be a surprise.

Related Items

