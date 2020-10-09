Friday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby

Friday’s Rugby News

It’s finally here!

Friday’s Rugby News previews the Wallabies team for the first Bledisloe, the All Blacks receiving a big schedule win, two big signings for the Force and a preview of all things clubland

It’s here It’s the most wonderful time of the year! I hope everyone has dusted off their Wallaby memorabilia, polished the Bledisloe Cup-shaped hole that lives in our hearts and trophy cabinets and crash-tackled the mailman. Whilst the make-up of the Australian team has been guarded under key and lock, we do have some insight into what the team will look like when Dave Rennie names his side at 10:00 am from the Sydney Morning Herald. They suggest that Queensland Reds trio Harry Wilson, Filipo Daugunu and Hunter Paisami will be the major winners, expected to be named in the starting line-up for the clash on Sunday. Star Brumbies prospect Noah Lolesio is expected to join the three run-on debutants, reportedly named on the bench. Despite assistant coach Matt Taylor indicating that they had a full squad to pick from, he all but conceded that Jordan Petaia will not be named as he continues his recovery from injury. “Sometimes that is to do with training times and combinations and time on ground and things like that,” Taylor said. “There are a lot of players who are here who have put their hands up in terms of selection, “It’s good that is the case because whenever you select a squad, you want guys putting their hand up. “I certainly think that most of the squad have put themselves in a position to be selected and we’ve just got to work on the best team that we think has the ability to win this Test match. He also suggested that there might be some surprises to Wallaby fans when the team is named, perhaps some which are not black or White, maybe Slipping into the starting line-up or not Banked on by fans. “There might be a few surprises in terms of what people think but probably not surprises to us in terms of how they’ve operated or performed in the environment,” he said.

First blow Ahead of the first Bledisloe, the NZR have received a major boost with confirmation that the All Blacks will not have to spend Christmas in quarantine. With the Kiwis throwing a fit over agreeing to a schedule that would see their players forced to have a room service Christmas, SANZAAR has moved the December 12 game between Australia and New Zealand to October 31. South Africa’s Test against Argentina on Saturday 12 December has also been moved to Newcastle’s McDonald Jones Stadium and will close out the tournament. SANZAAR CEO Andy Marinos revealed that the opening of a trans-Tasman bubble and an agreement by the two parties was the catalyst for this move, thanking the various parties and bodies for their co-operation. “The opening of the travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand from New Zealand and an agreement by the parties on revised commercial outcomes has enabled the joint venture to consider alternative solutions in addressing our two key objectives of commercial viability and player welfare,” he said in a statement. “This year has been a year of continued adjustment where the SANZAAR partners have had to compromise on a number of levels. “It is important to further acknowledge the sacrifice of a number of the players and team management that will have been away from home for close to six months by the time The Rugby Championship has concluded. “This is again a testament to the strong values that encompass our game.” RA CEO Rob Clarke was pleased to have solved the issue which could’ve seen a number of All Blacks players potentially head home early. “I’m pleased this draw is now resolved and that the SANZAAR joint venture has reached a suitable compromise,” Clarke said. “Each party has had to sacrifice something, and I think that is a true indication of the strength of the SANZAAR alliance.”

Reforzamiento The Western Force continue to bolster their squad with reinForcements (Reforzamiento), announcing the signing of Argentinian halfback Tomás Cubelli and hooker Julián Montoya. Cubelli and Montoya will stay in Western Australia after the Rugby Championship, having earned over 130 caps combined for their country. Cubelli is well versed with the Australian style of playing, having spent two seasons with the ACT Brumbies. Meanwhile, Montoya will be a familiar name to Reds fans, having torched the Queensland side during their round three clashes this year, scoring a hat-trick. Force head of rugby Matt Hodgson was pleased with the acquisitions, believing that they set the tone for what the club is trying to achieve heading forward. “These signings bring with them a whole new world of experience, which will be massive for the growth of the club,” Hodgson explained. “Every region plays rugby in different ways and has a different style. I think these players will suit the Force style of play but will also be able to add something special to help us stand out from the competition. “To see that world-class players want to play at the Force shows the type of club we are. They have seen our journey and are actively selecting to be part of that, which is very exciting to see and speaks volumes about the club.” Head coach Tim Sampson will be an eager viewer of the Pumas during the Rugby Championship, expressing his delight at the potential of coaching two of Argentina’s finest. “Having an injection of two players who have international experience is going to an asset,” Sampson said. “We will be keenly watching them in the upcoming Rugby Championship.” This news comes just a week after they announced the signing of Irish fullback Rob Kearney.