GAGR Supercoach - Bledisloe II - Green and Gold Rugby

'I push harder than that during a shit - your all bloody hopeless'

GAGR Supercoach – Bledisloe II

Afternoon all,

Back by popular demand (Briz texted me), once again it’s your chance to vote for your Golden (with an orange tinge – well, a very orange tinge) XXIII to take on the Nearlies this Saturday again at Eden Park in the 2021 Groundhog Day Test Series.

Who shone for you in test #1? Who didn’t? What changes do you see to the XXIII for this weekend – it’s all over to you – simply click the link and vote away. The reserves split remains at 6 forwards / 2 backs.

https://forms.gle/ 7cKonUdzAW3D38j77

Please share with fellow Rugby lovers and I will close the polls at 6pm tomorrow night and post your selections Thursday morning before the official squad is announced. Barring the ‘Beer Brothers’ omissions last week, Moses & his team almost got 100% with us, so just what will this week look like?

On a side note, if you have time to vote, you have time to reach out to friends, family & loved ones during these challenging times and simply ask them ‘R u ok?’ , your one call could change somebodies life!

Stay safe & Happy voting

Hoss