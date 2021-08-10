 GAGR Supercoach - Bledisloe II - Green and Gold Rugby
Rugby

GAGR Supercoach – Bledisloe II

'I push harder than that during a shit - your all bloody hopeless'
GAGR Supercoach – Bledisloe II

Afternoon all,

Back by popular demand (Briz texted me), once again it’s your chance to vote for your Golden (with an orange tinge – well, a very orange tinge)  XXIII to take on the Nearlies this Saturday again at Eden Park in the 2021 Groundhog Day Test Series.

Who shone for you in test #1? Who didn’t? What changes do you see to the XXIII for this weekend – it’s all over to you – simply click the link and vote away. The reserves split remains at 6 forwards / 2 backs.

https://forms.gle/7cKonUdzAW3D38j77

Please share with fellow Rugby lovers and I will close the polls at 6pm tomorrow night and post your selections Thursday morning before the official squad is announced. Barring the ‘Beer Brothers’ omissions last week, Moses & his team almost got 100% with us, so just what will this week look like?

On a side note, if you have time to vote, you have time to reach out to friends, family & loved ones during these challenging times and simply ask them ‘R u ok?’ , your one call could change somebodies life!

Stay safe & Happy voting

Hoss

Related Items
  • Yowie

    Also, with the same deadline, there will be a photoshop editing competition for the main image above.

    A certain ex-NRL, ex-Waratah, almost-Qld-League, current Shining Arcs player will be judging, so keep your edited images wholesome.

    Report
  • Brumby Runner

    Not sure Hoss why you’d continue with the 6/2 bench split when Rennie last week went 5/3. Think it’s more likely to be 5/3 again this week.

    Report
  • Tim

    I heard samu kerevi got the call up. Add his name to the list!!!!

    Report
  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Cheers Hoss. Doin ok now I’m back home with Jodi. U OK mate?

    Report
  • Reds and wallabies fan

    Thanks Hoss, love your work, this is always good fun to turn selector for a day.

    Report
Rugby

A Masters from the Uni of Life, majoring in BS. Call the Hunter Valley home and a passionate Wallabies, Tah's and then the also-rans of Oz rugby next. Yearn for the days when uppitty Kiwis knew their place - losing in dying stages of Bledisloe's or as garbage collectors.

Related Items

More in Rugby