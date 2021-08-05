GAGR Supercoach Results! - Green and Gold Rugby

'Shit, you guys didn't pick enough Tah's - knowaddaminn'

GAGR Supercoach Results!

Your GAGR Wallabies XXIII (& their nicknames) – Bledisloe 1.

The GAGR faithful have voted and what a response. With over 110 votes received my sincere thanks for your time and considerable consideration. Below is the team as voted by you to take on the ‘Nearlies’ this Saturday. I have included the actual vote results for your illumination as well (they look a bit blurry on screen, but if you click on them they are completely legible – unlike Yowie after two ‘shandy’s’ at The Gresham…….)

*** Now edited to allow for the actions of the Wallabies ‘Beer Bandits’.

GAGR Wallabies XXIII – Bledisloe 1

James Slipper ‘Jimmy Slips’ Brandon Paenga-Amosa ‘Lightning’ Allan Alaalatoa – ‘7A’s’ Darcy Swain ‘Lurch’ Lukhan Salakaia-Loto ‘FKA’ Lachlan Swinton ‘Mad Dog’ Michael Hooper © ‘Lee Majors’ Harry Wilson ‘Dirty Harry’ Tate McDermott ‘Billy the kid’ Noah Lolesio ‘Genesis’ Marika Koroibete ‘The Exocet’ Reece Hodge ‘The Clydesdale’ Hunter Paisami ‘The Squatter’ Len Ikitau ‘TBA’ Jordan Petaia ‘Jordan of Nazareth’ Tom Banks ‘Bastards’ Jordan Uelese ‘Hercules’ Angus Bell ‘The Bull’ Taniella Tupou ‘The Abattoir’. Matt Philip ‘The Bull-shitter’ Isi Naisarani ‘The other Izzy’ Fraser McReight ‘Son of Brian’ (though more likely Izack Rodda ‘The Escort’) Rob Valentini ‘Sideshow Bob’ Nic White ‘The Lip’ Reece Hodge ‘The Clydesdale’ Matt To’omua ‘Two-Cows’

Let’s see how close Moses, Johnno & Sherlock get to our side & GO YOU GOLD THINGS !!

The actual votes

See you Friday.

Hoss.