GAGR Supercoach Results! - Green and Gold Rugby

Your GAGR Wallabies XXIII (& their nicknames) – Bledisloe 1.
The GAGR faithful have voted and what a response. With over 110 votes received my sincere thanks for your time and considerable consideration. Below is the team as voted by you to take on the ‘Nearlies’ this Saturday. I have included the actual vote results for your illumination as well (they look a bit blurry on screen, but if you click on them they are completely legible – unlike Yowie after two ‘shandy’s’ at The Gresham…….)
*** Now edited to allow for the actions of the Wallabies ‘Beer Bandits’.
GAGR Wallabies XXIII – Bledisloe 1
- James Slipper ‘Jimmy Slips’
- Brandon Paenga-Amosa ‘Lightning’
- Allan Alaalatoa – ‘7A’s’
- Darcy Swain ‘Lurch’
- Lukhan Salakaia-Loto ‘FKA’
- Lachlan Swinton ‘Mad Dog’
- Michael Hooper © ‘Lee Majors’
- Harry Wilson ‘Dirty Harry’
- Tate McDermott ‘Billy the kid’
- Noah Lolesio ‘Genesis’
Marika Koroibete ‘The Exocet’Reece Hodge ‘The Clydesdale’
- Hunter Paisami ‘The Squatter’
- Len Ikitau ‘TBA’
- Jordan Petaia ‘Jordan of Nazareth’
- Tom Banks ‘Bastards’
- Jordan Uelese ‘Hercules’
- Angus Bell ‘The Bull’
- Taniella Tupou ‘The Abattoir’.
- Matt Philip ‘The Bull-shitter’
Isi Naisarani ‘The other Izzy’Fraser McReight ‘Son of Brian’ (though more likely Izack Rodda ‘The Escort’)
- Rob Valentini ‘Sideshow Bob’
- Nic White ‘The Lip’
Reece Hodge ‘The Clydesdale’Matt To’omua ‘Two-Cows’
Let’s see how close Moses, Johnno & Sherlock get to our side & GO YOU GOLD THINGS !!
The actual votes
See you Friday.
Hoss.
