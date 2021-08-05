 GAGR Supercoach Results! - Green and Gold Rugby
GAGR Supercoach Results!

'Shit, you guys didn't pick enough Tah's - knowaddaminn'
Your GAGR Wallabies XXIII (& their nicknames) – Bledisloe 1.

The GAGR faithful have voted and what a response. With over 110 votes received my sincere thanks for your time and considerable consideration. Below is the team as voted by you to take on the ‘Nearlies’ this Saturday. I have included the actual vote results for your illumination as well (they look a bit blurry on screen, but if you click on them they are completely legible – unlike Yowie after two ‘shandy’s’ at The Gresham…….)

*** Now edited to allow for the actions of the Wallabies ‘Beer Bandits’.

GAGR Wallabies XXIII – Bledisloe 1

  1. James Slipper ‘Jimmy Slips’
  2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa ‘Lightning’
  3. Allan Alaalatoa – ‘7A’s’
  4. Darcy Swain ‘Lurch’
  5. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto ‘FKA’
  6. Lachlan Swinton ‘Mad Dog’
  7. Michael Hooper © ‘Lee Majors’
  8. Harry Wilson ‘Dirty Harry’
  9. Tate McDermott ‘Billy the kid’
  10. Noah Lolesio ‘Genesis’
  11. Marika Koroibete ‘The Exocet’ Reece Hodge ‘The Clydesdale’
  12. Hunter Paisami ‘The Squatter’
  13. Len Ikitau ‘TBA’
  14. Jordan Petaia ‘Jordan of Nazareth’
  15. Tom Banks ‘Bastards’
  16. Jordan Uelese ‘Hercules’
  17. Angus Bell ‘The Bull’
  18. Taniella Tupou ‘The Abattoir’.
  19. Matt Philip ‘The Bull-shitter’
  20. Isi Naisarani ‘The other Izzy’ Fraser McReight ‘Son of Brian’ (though more likely Izack Rodda ‘The Escort’)
  21. Rob Valentini ‘Sideshow Bob’
  22. Nic White ‘The Lip’
  23. Reece Hodge ‘The Clydesdale’ Matt To’omua ‘Two-Cows’

Let’s see how close Moses, Johnno & Sherlock get to our side & GO YOU GOLD THINGS !!

The actual votes

Starting Forwards Voting

Starting Piggy’s Voting

Starting Backs

Starting Fairies Votes

Resrve Piggy's Voting

Reserves Piggy’s Voting

Reserve Fairies Voting

Reserve Fairies Voting

See you Friday.

Hoss.

  • Yowie

    …but if you click on them they are completely legible – unlike Yowie after two ‘shandy’s’ at The Gresham…….)

    Those were very strong sarsaparillas you pr!ck.

    Report
  • Reds Revival

    With the forced omissions, that looks like a pretty good team. Kellaway can probably feel unlucky not to snare a bench spot, but a good looking side, nonetheless.

    Report
  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Awesome Hoss. Bloody drinkers screwing with things

    Report
    • Mike D

      Hopefully kick in the pants, and that’s the last we hear of it.

      Report
      • Yowie

        Might end up being a useful early tone-setting example for this Wallaby era. We might have saved bigger dramas with more critical players on the eve of more critical* games.

        (*every Bled is important, but Game 1 Eden Park isn’t “the decider in Perth”)

        Report
        • Nutta

          Yup. As good a time as any to reset an expectation.

          Report
A Masters from the Uni of Life, majoring in BS. Call the Hunter Valley home and a passionate Wallabies, Tah's and then the also-rans of Oz rugby next. Yearn for the days when uppitty Kiwis knew their place - losing in dying stages of Bledisloe's or as garbage collectors.

