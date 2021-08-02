GAGR Super Coach. - Green and Gold Rugby

'Yeah, I've picked mine on GAGR too'

GAGR Super Coach.

Jehovah for a Day!

Afternoon All,

With Big Dance number #1 live from Eden Park this Saturday, now is your chance to become an officially unofficial GAGR selector.

Simply click on the link to go the GAGR Super Coach page and pick your XXIII brave & true in gold to help rattle ‘The Nearlies’ this weekend.

Voting Closes 8pm Wednesday night & I will post the results Thursday morning prior to the Wallabies team official announcement.

Last time round GAGR ‘s selectors were 83% v the actual side, so not a bad result by Moses & co to get so close to our selections.

Please share the link with like-mined Rugby fans, the more votes the better. Just a heads-up, the bench is a 6-2 split and JOC, whilst listed is out till Bled #3, so save your votes. And no, QC is not listed as he’s not officially in the ‘RC squad’

https://forms.gle/ dyZoC6mgPboCDHo97

Cheers

Hoss