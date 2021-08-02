 GAGR Super Coach. - Green and Gold Rugby
GAGR Super Coach.

'Yeah, I've picked mine on GAGR too'
GAGR Super Coach.

Jehovah for a Day!

Afternoon All,

With Big Dance number #1 live from Eden Park this Saturday, now is your chance to become an officially unofficial GAGR selector.

Simply click on the link to go the GAGR Super Coach page and pick your XXIII brave & true in gold to help rattle ‘The Nearlies’ this weekend.

Voting Closes 8pm Wednesday night & I will post the results Thursday morning prior to the Wallabies team official announcement.

Last time round GAGR ‘s selectors were 83% v the actual side, so not a bad result by Moses & co to get so close to our selections.

Please share the link with like-mined Rugby fans, the more votes the better. Just a heads-up, the bench is a 6-2 split and JOC, whilst listed is out till Bled #3, so save your votes. And no, QC is not listed as he’s not officially in the ‘RC squad’

https://forms.gle/dyZoC6mgPboCDHo97

Cheers

Hoss

  • Nutta

    Good man. Do your minions get an extra lump of coal for the brazier for this or is under ‘other duties as required’?

    Report
    • Hoss

      Fear is a wonderful motivator. I run a Hosstatorship

      Report
      • Brisneyland Local

        I would have called it a Benevalent Dictatorship. Minus the Benevalancey!

        Report
        • Hoss

          I prefer ‘facial democracy’.

          Now team – what do you think ? That’s great, now let’s do it this (my) way instead.

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Like the Old 12th Mans Riche Benaud.
          Righto, lets work as a team and do it my way!

          Report
  • Ads

    Done Hoss thank you. Not sure it’s correct you can pick JOC (injured) but can’t pick Quade?

    Report
    • Brisneyland Local

      I amsure Hoss is doing that just to stir the pot! As is his way!

      Report
      • Ads

        Fair enough Bris. I’d prefer Quade on the pine over two cows.

        Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Me too. come on in the last 25 mins and carve it.

          Report
    • Hoss

      I instructed the IT team to only allow Australian Citizens as part of the selection criteria.

      Report
A Masters from the Uni of Life, majoring in BS. Call the Hunter Valley home and a passionate Wallabies, Tah's and then the also-rans of Oz rugby next. Yearn for the days when uppitty Kiwis knew their place - losing in dying stages of Bledisloe's or as garbage collectors.

