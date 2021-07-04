GAGR's Wallaby XXIII - Green and Gold Rugby

"Has GAGR picked their side yet?"

GAGR’s Wallaby XXIII

Afternoon learned.

The polls have closed and the results are in.

59 wise & true GAGR faithful contributed to the poll, my thanks for your contributions – and YOUR Wallaby XXIII is listed below. Having gone through each respondents team may I suggest seven of you urgently seek psychological assistance and a further eleven nameless GAGR’s (Yowie) owe me a written apology – yikes.

Your GAGR Wallaby XXIII

1. James Slipper 34 votes (57.60%)

2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa 42 (71.20%)

3. Taniela Toupou 43 votes (72.90%)

4. Mat Philip 48 votes (81.40%)

5. Lukhan Salakaio-Loto 46 votes (78.00%)

6. Rob Valetini 56 votes (94.90%)

7. Michael Hooper (c) 44 vote (74.60)

8. Harry Wilson 56 votes (94.90%)

9. Tate McDemott 40 votes (67.80%)

10. James o’Connor 45 votes 76.30%

11. Tom Wright 43 votes 72.90%

12. Hunter Paisami 56 votes (94.90%)

13. Len Ikatau 18 votes (30.50%)

14. Maika Koroibete

15. Tom Banks

Reserves based on a 5-3 split

16. Feleti Kaitu’u 28 votes (47.40%)

17. Allan Alaalatoa 26 votes (44.10%)

18. Angus Bell 42 votes (71.20%)

19 Sitaleki Timani 21 votes (35.60%)

20. Lachie Swniton tied with Fraser McReight 22 votes (37.30%) (i think Swinton gets the nod due to flexibility – can cover 4,5,6, & 8> Plus Hooper is unlikely to be benched)

21. Jake Gordon 24 votes (4070%)

22. Noah Lolesio 25 votes (42.40%)

23. Reece Hodge 28 votes (47.50%)

So there it is folks, no doubt injuries and training form will impact the final 23 and I am sure Moses & co have been keenly awaiting our list for guidance – you’re welcome Dave.

All that’s left is to say, no matter who wears the sacred gold is – ‘go you good things’.