GAGR's Wallaby XXIII - Green and Gold Rugby

"Has GAGR picked their side yet?"
Afternoon learned.

The polls have closed and the results are in.

59 wise & true GAGR faithful contributed to the poll, my thanks for your contributions – and YOUR Wallaby XXIII is listed below. Having gone through each respondents team may I suggest seven of you urgently seek psychological assistance and a further eleven nameless GAGR’s  (Yowie) owe me a written apology – yikes.

 Your GAGR Wallaby XXIII

1. James Slipper 34 votes (57.60%)

2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa 42 (71.20%)

3. Taniela Toupou 43 votes (72.90%)

4. Mat Philip 48 votes (81.40%)

5. Lukhan Salakaio-Loto 46 votes (78.00%)

6. Rob Valetini 56 votes (94.90%)

7. Michael Hooper (c) 44 vote (74.60)

8. Harry Wilson 56 votes (94.90%)

9. Tate McDemott 40 votes (67.80%)

10. James o’Connor 45 votes 76.30%

11. Tom Wright 43 votes 72.90%

12. Hunter Paisami 56 votes (94.90%)

13. Len Ikatau 18 votes (30.50%)

14. Maika Koroibete

15. Tom Banks

Reserves based on a 5-3 split

16. Feleti Kaitu’u 28 votes (47.40%)

17. Allan Alaalatoa 26 votes (44.10%)

18. Angus Bell 42 votes (71.20%)

19 Sitaleki Timani 21 votes (35.60%)

20. Lachie Swniton tied with Fraser McReight 22 votes (37.30%) (i think Swinton gets the nod due to  flexibility – can cover 4,5,6, & 8> Plus Hooper is unlikely to be benched)

21. Jake Gordon 24 votes (4070%)

22. Noah Lolesio 25 votes (42.40%)

23. Reece Hodge 28 votes (47.50%)

So there it is folks, no doubt injuries and training form will impact the final 23 and I am sure Moses & co have been keenly awaiting our list for guidance – you’re welcome Dave.

All that’s left is to say, no matter who wears the sacred gold is – ‘go you good things’.

 

  • laurence king

    Cheers Hoss, not a bad side is it. But Swinton, I agree that he is flexible. However being able to be sent from the field in four different positions is maybe the wrong kind of flexible.

    Report
    • Greg

      Be fair Laurie…. we always say we want consistency, and that is consistency!

      Report
      • laurence king

        Lol

        Report
      • laurence king

        To be fair, I do think that he could develop into a very good player. But I just couldn’t resist the joke.

        Report
  • Greg

    Thanks Hoss.

    Just in case you missed it, the girls did well yesterday.

    It was a good game to watch. The basic skills were very good. Lots of enthusiasm. If there was any niggle I missed it. Some good speed out wide. Some more strength needed in the kicking and passing, I thought. That will come. Blue 9 needed to be a bit faster to the breakdown…. but got there when she had to. The forwards harked back to another era in the men’s game, with a fair bit of weight carried by the front row. (similar to the league Women’s SOO). I think that might evolve as they all get more game time.

    I suspect the red 8 is not friends with the red 4/5 any more. She was setting in the scrums by pulling up on the bottom of the 4/5 shorts. Probably not super comfortable.

    KARL,

    blue maul (or scrum?) trundling towards the goal line. Red pulls it down. Penalty advantage. Blues score out wide a few phases later. Why not just award the penalty try for the collapse? Is that a judgement or is there something specific in the Laws.

    Report
  • Jason

    I think for Game 1 you start Hodge at 13. We’ll need his kicking & experience.

    Obviously we’ll have to start Lolo, perhaps if O’Connor is fit and if Lol’o works well at 12, we could slot O’Connor in at 12 outside Lolo.

    Report
A Masters from the Uni of Life, majoring in BS. Call the Hunter Valley home and a passionate Wallabies, Tah's and then the also-rans of Oz rugby next. Yearn for the days when uppitty Kiwis knew their place - losing in dying stages of Bledisloe's or as garbage collectors.

