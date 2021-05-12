 Get Rooted – a report on rugby in the Apple Isle – Green and Gold Rugby
Get Rooted – a report on rugby in the Apple Isle

 ‘In the beginning’

Where did it all begin? As usual, you can blame the Poms and that bloke William Webb Ellis, who in a game of ‘football’ at Rugby School, allegedly picked up the ball and ran with it. He probably got clobbered by 20 or more of the opposition for being ‘unsporting’ which seems fair to me. Writing this article it caused me to think that if Bill could step into a time machine and leap forward to the present day and see how our game has been taken over he would have gone back and said ‘fuck footy I’ll take up croquet instead’. Fortunately, a visit to my local rugby club for the first game of the new season has restored my faith in the game, so I say ‘carry on Bill’ but more on that later. First though, you’ll have to bear with me while I set the scene with a brief history of how our beloved game started in Tasmania.

Don’t blame Bill as it falls squarely on the inhabitants of Rugby School, who a bit like Covid 19, spread the game to the four corners of the Empire, or the civilised world as we know it. In the case of Tasmania it’s the Rev John Philip Gell. He was sent to the Apple Isle in 1839/40, not as a convict but with the express aim of establishing a college of higher education, modelled on Rugby School, for the landed gentry to send their children which meant that they did not have to pack their kids off to the public school system in England for a ‘proper’ education. This seemed to be of limited success but part and parcel of this was Gell’s insistence that ‘football’ be played, and that form was rugby football.

After doing a bit of research and reading a very interesting article on the History of Rugby in Tasmania sourced from Saints and Heathens, I’ve reached my own sort of conclusion that the game played in the 1850s onwards was based loosely on the rules of soccer, rugby and the then VFL.

To give you a flavour of the game at that time I dug this little snippet reporting on a ‘game’ that took place in Hobart in 1850 (courtesy of Saints and Heathens):

A correspondent from the Colonial Times lamented the “crying evil” of a recent football match played in the town by a party of at least 70 or 80 players, comprised of boys, youths and children of a larger growth (men of somewhat respectable exterior) who were heart and soul devoting themselves to a game of foot-ball and what made the matter worse, the language – cursing, swearing and shouting were such as would be considered infamous at a fair or on market day”. So I guess that apart from having 15 players on each side nothing much has changed.

We now jump forward to 1933 and the establishment of the Tasmanian Rugby Union and bring us up to 2021, but that is for Part 2

  • Hoss

    Great read KB- can’t wait for part 2.

    Report
    • Keith Butler

      Part 2 done and dusted. Need to discus with Sully publication date.

      Report
  • Yowie

    …a recent football match played in the town by a party of at least 70 or 80 players…

    That reminds me of a piece I read and half-remember about the village-based origins of French rugby. Basically a huge mob-based game of “bash ball” against the mob from the nearby village with plenty of blood & injuries.

    One might point to the lingering grub element to French rugby of the modern era….

    Report
  • mortlucky

    Nice work Butz. There’s a small but passionate following down here. Worryingly, a fellow Qld exile and I were all set to go to our local pub to watch the SR final – a pub with rugby jerseys on the wall where we’d enjoyed many a game – to discover they aren’t doing Stan (or 9 it seems) and I had to settle for charging him $12 a beer at my gaff.

    Report
    • laurence king

      Maybe we Taswegians should get together for the next test?

      Report
  • mortlucky

    It’s a cross I have to bear.

    Report
    • Yowie

      It’s remarkable how things have changed. For ages people without foxtel (like me) would make an occasion of going to the pub to see an important game.

      Now, due to lack of ability/interest/whatever of the bar manager to change the channel of one of the 101 televisions in the place to a free to air station those same sports fans have to leave the pub early (or not attend at all) to watch the game at home.

      Interesting business proposition there.

      Report
      • Nutta

        In the chaos lies opportunity.

        Report
        • Yowie

          Popup unlicenced/speakeasy venues showing free-to-air TV games and charging bar prices for beer?

          I like it. Echoes of the 90s rave scene but with fewer glow-sticks.

          Report
        • Nutta

          Lots of warehouses in outer suburbs… and a few nefarious supply-chain & logistics managers keen to make a coin…

          We may lack the glow-sticks but we have the hi-viz and the fluro line-paint…

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          You are my kinfd of man Nutta! Like what you are thinking.

          Report
  • Nutta

    Outstanding KB.

    Report
  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Butz (where does that come from?)
    Great to see the history and where things are going

    Report
    • Keith Butler

      Given to me by my nephew many years ago when the movie Uncle Buck (JohnCandy) came out hence Uncle Butz. I also respond to you pommy bastard/soap dodger.

      Report
  • Brisneyland Local

    KB, bloody brilliant. MAte I am looking forward to part 2. Lets just hope you stay hear at GAGR and dont take up the offer from Murdoch.

    Report
    • Yowie

      Lets just hope you…dont take up the offer from Murdoch

      Keith messaged me privately to say he got down to being one of the last two candidates but lost out to a pitbull with rabies that apparently had better “values-alignment” with Newscorp.

      Report
      • Brisneyland Local

        Pure gold!

        Report
  • Adrian

    We’ll done, and interesting story Butz

    Report
  • laurence king

    Thanks Keith, that was informative and fun. Well done. I guess by the sound of that game they were more of Tasmaniacs than Taswegians?!

    Report
