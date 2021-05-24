 Inward or Outward- Where Should Oz Rugby Look? – Green and Gold Rugby
Rugby

Inward or Outward- Where Should Oz Rugby Look?

“Build a wall”, “We should only ever play ourselves”, “Rugby in Australia is doomed”. Anyone who has been on the old socials since the start of Super Rugby Trans Tasman would be familiar with comments like these and other ludicrous hot takes. Yes, Australian teams have not managed to win a single game yet, and quite possibly won’t win more than one or two of the 25 total games, but should we be hitting the panic button? Let’s take a step or two back and look at it rationally and then let’s talk about whether all is lost.

After two weeks, the headline stats are not great, and anyone who thinks they are should probably be reassessing their options. Zero wins from ten games and the only two that were genuinely close (Chiefs v Force and Brumbies v Crusaders) were probably flattering to the two Australian sides. The Force were facing a Chiefs team with several injury woes off the back of the Aotearoa Grand Final and the Crusaders were still nursing the effect of their title win. Their respective results in the second round merely served to confirm that neither of those sides were properly prepared for Round One of Super Rugby TT.

2021 Super Rugby AU champions

Besides those two games, none of the other games have been genuinely close. The Rebels looked completely outclassed in both games, the Reds have struggled, the Waratahs have confirmed their position as the worst team in the competition, and the Brumbies and Force both went backwards after encouraging first week performances. To a team, the New Zealand sides have looked faster, bigger, stronger, better drilled, more clinical and with better gameplans.

Like many fans I was hopeful that a superb Super Rugby AU comp would have led to a more even battle, even if the Australian sides didn’t win the majority of games. As such there is a good chunk of vocal fans on the interweb who point back to the record prior to the upturning of the world due to COVID and proclaiming that we should cut off the ties to New Zealand and only play each other. But would that solve anything? Would that improve our rugby and increase our chances of winning Bledisloe and World Cups?

The last two weeks have proven this is not the answer. We went just over a year without playing the NZ franchises and are now playing the double price of lack of brutal opposition and a hardened NZ player base. It is not a good mix and it is showing on the scoreboard. There will be those who say that the Australian competition was fantastic (and it generally was) and that it brought eyes to the game (in conjunction with the new media deal it did), but peel back the onion a bit further and was it all it was cracked up to be? In both iterations there were only two sides that were ever going to win it and the rest were just there or thereabouts. It is a simple equation we are looking at here- just because a game is close does not make it a good game. Even the final between the Reds and Brumbies was sloppy by their earlier standards.

Stock photo of NRC rugby ball

A further factor in this is the narrative pushed by some that Australian Super teams had been flogged by the Kiwis for years and this is merely a continuation of that. This just isn’t the case and even the curtailed first part of the 2020 season showed that things were looking up, after 2019 had also shown an upward curve. The Brumbies had beaten the Chiefs and were it not for awful goalkicking the Reds would have beaten the Crusaders in Christchurch. While things were not entirely peachy they were a lot better than the story of woe being told by some.

The complicating factor is the perceived risk of blowout after blowout turning fans off the game, both in the stadiums and eyes on TV. This is perhaps true and we won’t likely know the results of that until a bit later on. My own suspicion is that there will probably be a dip as the casual fans turn off the TV or don’t buy tickets. I know that RA is not out of the financial woods yet but taking such a myopic view won’t do anything in the short or long term to address the big issue.

So then what should the 2022 onward model look like? Do we isolate ourselves and have a Super Rugby AU comp either before or after a NRC/Club Championship? My view is that long term we absolutely need to keep the Super Rugby AU element in any long term model. It generated a buzz, drew eyes to TV, and (hit and miss) drew crowds to games. I’ve had my say about Club championships before and how terrible an idea it would be  in terms of structure, implementation and costs. I remain a massive fan of the NRC and what it did for those that took it seriously and how if it was given time to take root that it could have become a well followed and important element of the game in this country. Rome wasn’t built in a day and all that.

So let’s keep Super Rugby AU and reinstate the NRC. What then fills the void if you work on the basis that the NRC remains a second tier comp ala the NPC in NZ? Extending Super Rugby AU isn’t really viable with the number of teams there are now, the repetition would tip the “local derby” element too far the wrong way. And besides, if we have learnt anything, it’s that playing ourselves for two season hasn’t helped against other opposition and there’s no reason to believe this would change.

The other proposal being bandied about is the concept of a “Champions Cup” involving Australia, NZ, Pacific Islands, Japan and possibly US based teams.  The argument for this is that we would then play the NZ teams less while having what are perceived as “easier” games against the others. Given the current arrangement only has the Australian sides playing five games against Kiwi opposition I would hardly consider this a massive burden. Depending on the structure of any “Champion’s Cup” you could assume you would have one NZ team in your pool, and therefore play them twice. This means you are only removing three games from the equation- so what?

mlr logo

The other thing that really irks me about this proposal is the implied notion that this competition would be an easier route to take. But would it? The Pacific Island teams would be the ones slated to compete in the NZ competition and likely to be heavily reinforced from the deep pool of players already there. Many of the Japanese club sides would already be in a position to beat Australian provinces, and your only “easy” games might be against MLR teams from the US. So ultimately this is massively disrespectful to those countries, all for the want of not facing NZ sides.

On the plus side some sort of Champions Cup or “PacRim Super Rugby” would almost certainly grow the game and revenues, especially if you took in a US market and they buy in with zeal, but only done as a growth option as opposed to running from our problems.

As a fan and somewhat flawed student of the game I want to see the best teams play. I also want our teams to be up there with the best. As a country shouldn’t we be seeking to emulate and surpass New Zealand as opposed to hiding from them? Certainly there are many reasons why we aren’t there at the moment, (depth, skill, gameplans, drain on players at youth level from other sports, money etc), but is isolating ourselves from the best a pathway to being the best.

Unless you want to cancel the Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship, then in my view any proposal to retreat into ourselves is a short-sighted surrender, as opposed to a long-term revival plan.

 

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    With you 100% Ben and I’m actually hoping we get a few Aus wins as NZ needs that as much as Aus does. In some ways I like the idea of an international club champs but anyone expecting that to be easy on the Us teams is dreaming.

    Here’s a better idea. How about RA conduct an open and honest review of both the Aus and TT competitions and clearly identify the shortcomings of the Aus teams, and their good points. Then look at what is needed to repair the deficiencies. Don’t look short term but look long term. What is needed from club rugby up and how can RA develop the people needed as coaches, administrators, referees and players to resolve the issues. AND, finally, ignore the dickheads running the club competitions in QLD and NSW and put in place something for all of Australia

    Report
    • Marcia Whitlock

      Report
    • Jason

      While it’s easy to say ‘Let’s fix the game long term’ it’s very hard to do. Club Rugby in Australia is quite strong. The grass is their… The issue facing Rugby in Australia is the conversion of those Rugby playing Juniors into Professionals. THAT is the difference between Australian Rugby and New Zealand Rugby. The systems are fine perhaps there is a little to gain from them, but generally speaking they aren’t REALLY the issue.

      Our referees are some of the best in the world, our coaching staff are good, heck our players are good. The difference James O’Connor / Noah Lolesio vs Richie Richie Mo’unga / Beauden Barrett for example. O’Connor is a good player, genuinely World Class, not too many teams in World Rugby he’d not be in contention for a spot in. BUT Mo’unga/Barrett are the best in the World at their position. How do you get players who are the best in the World at their position by drawing from a large player pool, identifying talent and developing that talent. Australia does pretty well all things considered at having a large player pool, it does pretty well at identifying the talent and developing that talent, the issue comes with retaining that talent. In New Zealand any kid who shows potential gets funneled into the Rugby system and the best players rise to the top. However in Australia those players that are identified are often picked off by the NRL/AFL/Cricket etc before being developed into Rugby Union players, those players who are retained and developed into quality Rugby players then get picked out by European / Japanese Clubs etc. And there is that ‘all things considered’ I mentioned earlier — not too many kids growing up watching the Reds get pumped by 20 every other week say ‘I want to be a Wallaby’. Not too many brands want to be associated with a team that gets pumped by 20 every other week so their is less money…. so more players leave and fewer players want to say etc….

      I’m sure you see the issue.
      The reality is Rugby Australia have a brand new broadcast partner who have spent quite a bit on Rugby, who have given new life to the game in Australia, the absolute number one priority for Rugby Australia going into next year will be — whatever the broadcaster want’s. And looking at the commercial realities of it SRTT will not work. Aussie fans won’t watch their teams getting smashed by 20+ every other week, they’ll watch the AFL or NRL instead. I don’t think anyone expected the gulf between the Australian teams and New Zealand teams to be as big as it looks right now, and maybe it’s not, but if this is the difference between the two sets of teams there is no way a competition where even a third of the games are between the Aussie and New Zealand teams. The top Aussie teams have to be in contention to win the comp or it won’t work. Next year at least that’s just not possible.

      So the first best option for Rugby Australia is SRAU, maybe try to get another team onboard — see if you can get a Japanise team involved somehow probably, because you really need at least 6 teams — that way you can have 3 games most weekends (7 is even better because that way you get 3 games every week and a bye round every so often). Perhaps a short sharp champions league style comp between the top two teams of AU & NZ where you have NZ1 vs AU2, AU1 vs NZ2, NZ2 vs AU2 & NZ1 vs AU1 with the winner being the one who has the most points at the end of that period. Heck play those during the Rugby Championship or something. The fewer games between Aus & NZ the happier the broadcaster will be.

      Report
      • Andrew Luscombe

        I know people talk about a new team in the western suburbs of Sydney, but a 6th team at Brookvale would probably work as well as anything.

        Report
      • idiot savant

        Investors could the answer to this conundrum. McLennan is on the right track. The NZ greed for money could eventually lead to a more level playing field.

        Report
      • Deeeeeejay

        To be fair, teams are routinely getting torn new ones in the NRL, Unions most obvious competitor. Agree with everything else, maybe TT could be mid season so Aussies at least can finish the season on a relative high.

        Report
  • Joe King

    Hamish seems to be saying he’d like to keep the current format from this year, but increase the depth of the AU teams by recruiting up to 3 foreign players per team, implementing a central contracting system like NZ, and using PE to retain more of our players instead of them going o/s.

    https://www.smh.com.au/sport/rugby-union/we-have-to-beat-the-best-ra-won-t-retreat-from-trans-tasman-rugby-20210523-p57uf1.html

    It should also be remembered that the AU teams wouldn’t be playing the NZ teams anymore in full season TT than they are now. So let’s keep SR AU until we work out how to be more competitive in SR TT, and before we adopt something that could potentially become like old SR.

    This is another insightful analysis of the simple (though not simplistic) reason why the AU teams are struggling in SR TT more than we expected them too. And it’s not because SR AU has caused our skills to dramatically decline. Hint: it’s got to do with SR AU refs not adopting World Rugby’s new breakdown directives the way SR Ao did.

    https://www.theroar.com.au/2021/05/23/the-rest-of-the-rugby-world-has-left-australia-behind/

    Report
    • Jason

      Honestly, at this point I’m totally fine with just doing our own thing, ratings are already TANKING after 2 weeks. 400k for the SRAU final, 75k for the Reds vs Crusaders (and 30k of those were probably supporting the Crusaders).

      We aren’t even competitive with New Zealand right now we can’t afford to have the hole in ratings etc that would come of the Aussie teams not being competitive, we tried and it’s pretty clear for the moment at least it’s not going to work. Maybe do a crossover thing where the top two teams play each other as an exhibition match in the off-season or something, but honestly, for Australia the NZ teams are actually a detriment.

      Report
      • Tah Tragic

        While I agree that it is not great for ratings to have the Aussie teams flogged each week I don’t think you can say the ratings are tanking. You have taken the maximum viewership for the final and compared to the average for the Red vs. Crusaders game. Unfair to compare a final to a regular week plus you are comparing max numbers to average numbers.

        Here are the average ratings from the Media week website.
        22/5/21 Red vs. Crus 83k
        15/5/21 Reb vs. Blues 43k

        8/5/21 Red v Brums 207k (average for FINAL not max)
        1/5/21 Force v Brums 87k (average for SF)

        24/4/21 Tahs vs Rebs 53k
        17/4/21 For vs Tahs 74k
        10/4/21 Reds vs Brus 91k
        3/4/21 Reb vs Reds 65k
        27/3/21 Tahs vs Reds 91k
        Average for 5 games preceding finals was 75k. Note that these do not include the Stan numbers and just FTA.

        Report
        • Jason

          Fair point, I think the numbers for the rest of SRTT will be intersting, but I’d wadger the ratings will be supressed if the dominance continues.

          Report
        • Tah Tragic

          Agreed, I think AR would be hoping for an increase in viewer numbers with the TT. I can’t see that happening. I must admit I started watching all 5 games last weekend and didn’t get to the end of many. I can put up with Oz teams losing but I found it hard to watch the frenetic, mistake ridden, stupid, directionless rugby on display.

          Report
    • idiot savant

      Great ponts Joe.

      Report

  • I’ve got to say I agree with you Ben.

    Part of the issue may be that you’re suddenly being smacked from a successful – and it was successful, don’t forget that – SRAu to a real smack in the face with SR TT and going 0 from 10. Will you feel better next week if you win one or two matches? Yes. I can’t promise that, but the Force, Brumbies and Reds all stand a decent chance.

    I don’t know what all the plans for next year are, with Japan, the Pacifica teams and so on, but if you say a 12 team league, play 11 matches round robin, then top 8 play QF, SF and final. Arrange the schedule so it’s a week of Aussie v Aussie and Kiwi v Kiwi and then a week of TT matches so you don’t always have bad weekends, but you aren’t isolated.

    You’d also have time to rethink tactics and learn every week between matches. Not perfect, but you get a bit of the best of both worlds that way.

    Report
    • Reds Revival

      While a little complicated, I like your idea EP. The idea of having a week of playing another Aussie team in between the NZ teams gives our sides an opportunity to work on their improvements. There is real merit in that concept.

      Report
  • Perth girl

    Bring back the NRC! And stick with it! Most of the successful players in Aussie rugby have come up through the NRC. There needs to be a level between club rugby and Super Rugby.

    Report
  • Tomthusiasm

    If there was a Champions cup style comp I would love to see the South African teams in there, probably not feasible if they’re betrothed to the NH unions

    Report
  • Tim

    Super rugby should invite all the Japanese teams into super rugby. Have two tiers 10 in super rugby which would be 5 aussie and 5 nz. Then the 2 islander teams in tier two with the Japanese teams. Then at the end of the season the bottom two teams from tier one drop down to tier two and the top two from tier two go up. Japan has different time zones and stuff which would work. It would mean that we wouldn’t get spanked as badly after some of our teams would get dropped. And they could say if you play for a Japanese team you are still able to play for the Wallabies. It would never happen but I think it would help our game. Japan has money and an audience and lot of our players already play there.

    Report
  • idiot savant

    Gee Hamish McLennan is a class act. He has shown great leadership, is a great listener, is developing a vision, and is attempting to reform the game in a way that will deliver for the future.

    He wants to keep SR AU and keep the SR TT but allow 3 foreign players per franchise to increase the quality of the sides. But fundamentally he wants to keep the competition so that Australia can continue to improve.

    But its private equity that could be the key for us to come out of this in a better place. The most unimpressed player watching the last 2 weeks would be private equity firm Silverlake. They have made an offer for 15% of NZ rugby in all its forms and the Crusaders just lost them 15% of half a million by thrashing the Reds and ensuring that next years box office will be halved for that match. When Silverlake takes a seat on the board of NZ rugby Id like to see what they say about everybody in the shaky isles baying for Aussie blood and wanting to thrash all the Aussie teams by huge margins and destroy the game in Australia. How is that going to affect their returns? What are they going to say about NZ Rugby refusing to allow kiwis who play for Australian sides to be eligible for the All Blacks and therefore ensuring less competitiveness, more thrashings, lower box office and diminished TV rights revenue? What are they going to say about kiwi referees who insist that Australian pilferers have to survive the clean out while kiwi pilferers can be rewarded just by getting their hands on the pill first? At some point they are going to realise that a culture that supports every possible means of winning is detrimental to every other market than the less than 5 million people in NZ? Markets that they hope will return them a profit form their investment.

    Interesting times ahead.

    Report
Rugby
Passionate about rugby from the grass roots up. Usually found at Brisbane club rugby games, or being involved in the junior and schools system. Love a chat, happy to admit when I'm wrong. I will watch any game of rugby regardless of who is playing, from juniors through to tests

