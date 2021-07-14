 Les Grenouilles battent les Wobblies - Green and Gold Rugby
France

Les Grenouilles battent les Wobblies

Gudday Cobbers,

Sorry about the Yr8 French, but Round2 of 3 in the Trophée des Bicentenaires was played out tonight in Melbourne at AAMI Park with live, ad-free coverage provided on 9Gem with parallel (and slightly more extended) coverage on Stan Sport.

Just take a moment there – How good is that?!?!? After years of subscription-hostage crap on Fux for the garbage coverage seen especially last year (undermining value???) this is a veritable smorgasbord of choice! I call that out loud and proud right now; Well Done RA! I don’t say that too often…

Essentially the Wobblies ran the same team as last week with only Tupou and 7A’s swapping jerseys in quest for stability and tidying up their attacking breakdown to generate some fluency and cohesion in attack. In contrast, Les Coq ran out a new pack with 135kg Castres prop Wilfrid Hounkpatin joined by fellow meat-packing backrowers Cameron Woki and Ibrahim Diallo whilst Stade Francais lock Pierre-Henri Azagoh lines up with Bordeaux-Begles lock Cyril Cazeaux to form a virgin locking combination. They picked some big boys with a clear game-plan in-mind.

But enough! Aux remparts…

Kiwi Referee James Doleman blew time-on and the French continued their form of last week preferring to play without the ball. In answer the Wobblies likewise repeated last week, despite a rushing (offside?) French defence, ignoring shots at goal and preferring going wide early and working the blind. Unfortunately the accuracy issues of last week were also unresolved for the Wobblies and we gave away a breakdown 3ptr. 3-0 to the Frogs early.

However the early signs were positive with a browsing 2Cows on the left wing giving a lovely inside ball for Koroibete to scoot 30m for a great try at 6.30min… only for it to be over-ruled by an enthusiastically-interfering TMO on what was a bloody marginal knock-on call.

Amongst all this, the Wobbs set piece was strong with the first scrum getting a notable shoulder-up on Slippers side. That said, it was the Aussie Backs getting off-side from a scrum that led to the 2nd French 3ptr at 9.45min. 6-0 to the Frogs.

Another good raid down the left edge (again – 3x now on the left) yielded metres to the Wobbs but AGAIN poor accuracy in the clean-out led to relieving penalty to the Frogs. There’s a pattern here lads… However poor execution off their lineout led to the Frogs handing over the pill with a knock-on at halfway. The resulting scrum generated penalty advantage to Wobbs again as Slipper continued to rectify his errors of the previous week, and after some advantage and to & fro the Frogs predictably sacrificed a penalty in-front of their posts rather than a try. Hooper signalled for a sensible 3ptr to get the Wobbs on the board at 6-3 at 16.30min.

A 60m break by Koroibete off the kickoff put the Wobbs hard on attack but AGAIN it came to nothing with a now-predictable breakdown penalty against the Wobbs for holding on. They were playing way too fast for themselves and not securing their own ball. And likewise 5min later a good break by Banks from inside his 22m to approx halfway was only supported by inaccurate and late breakdown work AGAIN and the resulting (surprised?) turnover to the French led directly to a French try to Penaud at approx 21.30min.

So at 20min thereabouts it was good early touches by 2Cows, Koroibete and Banks plus quite good set-piece work by the Wobbs. But it was consistently blown by breakdown sloppiness generated largely by their own desire for blindingly fast play that led to a 13-3 deficit at 22min. We were punching holes with ball in hand, and the breaks were there to be had, but we couldn’t convert those breaks to points and the French were happy to feast off our errors.

Again from the kickoff the French preferred to play without the ball and kicked back with the Wobbs subsequently making more midfield yards. This time though a midfield high tackle on Hooper allowed 2Cows to post another 3ptr for 13-6 at 25min.

Following more now-predictable midfield meanderings off the kick-off, some good defensive lineout work from Philips created Wobbly ball in the French quarter and the Wobbs best platform of the 1st half beckoned. But AGAIN poor cleanout accuracy saw Noah Lolly having to buy time on the ground 5metres short of the French try-line and he was penalised for holding-on when the Wobbs were in hot-spot for a 5ptr. The subsequent French clearing kick and lineout led to some intensely physical midfield play highlighted by strong French Piggy carries and short-passing carrying play into the Wobb half. This eventually led to an off-side penalty against BPA and predictably France stretched out to 16-6 at 34min.

Then from the resulting kick-off an accidental offside penalty from the French gave the Wobbs their best attacking lineout of the night and, after bashing the line for 6-8 rucks, a French offside penalty led to another Wobbly lineout and, after walking the ball 40m sideways against glaringly off-side French defence, it took a Tupou cut-out pass from the base of the ruck to send Jake Gordon in for a try in the bottom left corner. Conversion successful for a 16-13 score at 39min.

Les oranges: Poor clean-out work meant that good midfield breaks had gone to waste. The Wobbs had over 5min in the French 22 to the French 1min in the Wobbs but had bugger all to show for such territory and possession dominance. And the French were more than happy to score off our errors as a result.

The second half saw the French kick right and some initially promising Wobbly carries came undone at halfway with a poor Gordon pass fumbled by Tupou. This led to a rapid-fire counter-attack of powerful French picks & off-loads to 5m out of the Wobbly tryline. But cometh the hour so cometh a gutsy Hooper steal which drew a penalty to relieve the pressure and a massive Banks clearing kick created a lineout on halfway. This led to some heavy Wobbly carries down to the French 22 and the ever-predictable French penalty conceded 10m out directly in-front. 16-16 at 45.30.

The French kick-off and subsequent play led to some poor passing options in midfield, to a Tom Wright knock-on and a well-earnt French penalty from the ensuing scrum allowed the French to move to 19-16 at 51min.

A poorly structured Jake Gordon box-kick when play resumed allowed a French break through to the Wobbly 5m line. Thereafter a solid 2min of heavy French line-pounding eventually led to a predictable penalty (not-rolling) against the Wobbs from which the French surprisingly took a tap restart. After TMO adjudication of a French no-try (knocked on) another Wobb off-side penalty led to a Referee warning and another French 3pts. 22-16 to the French at 56min.

Replacements now flowed with 6A’s for Tupou, Kellaway for Wright and Tate for Jake.

A scrum from a French knock-on at the kick-off led to Slipper earning a good penalty and a resulting lineout 7-8m from the French line was the best platform of the 2nd half as-yet… but a poor throw and a French steal saw the play down at the Wobb 22 in a flash and 2 breakdown infringement advantages later saw the score move to 25-16 at 62.30min.

More replacements flowed with Slipper, Philips and Harry replaced by Bell, Swain and Nisi. And this was followed shortly after with BPA swapping with Nos Lonegran and Ikitau for Paisami.

The Wobbs camped in the French half for the next 5min or so until an offside penalty against the French at the mid-point of the 22 created a lineout 7-8m from the French line – another fantastic attacking platform. LSL took a good throw but the French defended mightily and broke up the maul to bundle Lonegran into touch.

This was the tone of play for the next 7-8minutes until continued Aussie persistence eventually led to another midfield break from a smart inside ball from Lolly to Banks. But in contrast to the blown chances all-night, after a series of passes and bobbles, the TMO allowed Hooper to score in the left corner. Duly converted the French lead was now cut to 25-23 at 71.30min and the Wobbs were well in it despite themselves.

Off the kickoff some powerful midfield running by Nisi, Valentini and LSL led to a penalty on the French 10m at 15m infield and Noah Lolly nodded to Hooper who signalled to Referee Doleman for a 3ptr attempt by Lolesio. Successful. 26-25 to the Wobbs at 75.30min and perhaps we have a repeat of the last minute snatched-win of last week…

And such seemed assured when a messy Wobbly kickoff reception was fortunate to result in a Wobbly scrum feed with only 3.30min to go. But Bamba for the French applied massive pressure to Bell who stood-up in the scrum, conceding the crucial penalty to France. They didn’t miss making the score 28-26 at 77.30min and there it stayed…

La fin: After 31yrs since their last victory, on the eve of Bastille Day, the French keep the series alive with a powerful 28-26 win.

Un Grand Moment: It is too easy to put this at the feet of Angus Bell. There were 6-8 good attacking opportunities created by the Wobblers which were brought undone by sloppy execution. Any one of those opportunities executed accurately meant that Bell wasn’t put in that position. But they weren’t. So he was. And that is what history will record. Poor bugger.

Meilleur Joueur: Both Mat Philip & LSL were busy from the start & 2Cows, Koroibete and Hooper had some great touches. But for mine, Tupou was the best of the Wobbs with some great scrummage, smashing tackles and strong carries. However the French no6 Woki boit le vin with a dominant, powerful game in dark and unseen places.

Le Dernier Mot: Ok, so perhaps there was no singular moment that will be remembered as was Serge Blanco’s try in 1987, or Peter Fits in 1990 getting his head punched-in, or James Horwill getting similarly munted in 2008. However it was a much improved quality of game from both sides compared to last week. That said, the Wobbs continue to be wasteful because of poor breakdown accuracy and let themselves down at critical times best represented in the last 15min of the game when a poor throw, a poor kickoff reception and a poor scrum took away what was otherwise have been a bloody hard-worked win. In comparison the French were contained, played to their game-plan, but were massive in energy and intent and executed when it counted.

With 4-days to Suncorp Stadium and the decider, Dave Rennies selections will be most interesting.

Anyway, that will do me. Congratulations France. Bonsoir mes amis. Apres bon vin, bon coussin!

Merde.

  • Patrick

    Great write-up and great French Nutta :) Well the first one at least…

    Well done overall Hooper, at least two wtf calls for the lineout (which we didn’t win) instead of taking the points, maybe he has not yet realised that we got rid of Foley already, but that aside he really did play a massive game and was probably our MoM in my view. And that is coming from someone who does not rate him much! But please can someone drop him from the captaincy and pick anyone at all who will always take the 3 points.

    Tupou was very good however but we didn’t use him enough running onto the ball in tight, and the French negated him well even whilst conceding yards. I thought LSL was much better than last week: more impact and more often from what I could see. In fact I thought he answered his critics pretty well. Valentini seems less suited to this kind of game, and was out-ran by his French counterpart Diallo who probably had 10 more tackles than him.

    I’m still not sold on Gordon, I really hope Tate gets a start next week, and I’d love to see JOC replace Toomua. I think Banks and Wright just sneak in another match but neither has cemented a place yet by any means. Arthur Vincent kept Paisami well held but then again to Toomua’s credit he (and the French 10’s pretty limited game) did pretty well holding out Danty. Still JOC might have challenged the French defense much more.

    Overall I hope we can be a lot better before we play their first XV!

    • Rugby Truth

      I think our break down woes are more of the same. Valentini is working by himself getting out-muscledm whilst Hooper is 55 metres away on the far wing. Wilson is not a break down presence

      • Ads

        They were playing with a loosie roughly one left one centre and one right. Valetini was “on a wing” for good chunks too (partic the first half of the first half).

        • Rugby Truth

          Do you think we’re over thinking these system set-ups?
          ie:
          1-3-3-1
          2-4-2
          1-2-3-2
          2-3-2-1

          The junior rep side I coach -and we’ve won a few championships – we don’t use any pods/systems. I’ve found the players are too busy trying to work out where I should be standing, who should be next me – all whilst the game is happening around them.

          Perhaps we should wind it all back and not complicate it – back to the 80’s and 90’s.

          From scrums: have our #7 and #8 targeting the breakdown, then have our #6 and locks as the 2nd wave, followed by the front row.

          Lineouts: Have our #7 at the back on the 15m line to run hard and flat in support or push hard in defence at their #10

          I remember when I was a young bloke playing in the Shute Shield in the late 80’s, our coach used to say:
          Front Row – your running lines are goal-posts to goal-posts.
          Locks: your running lines are the corner posts
          Back Row: your on the ball.

        • Ads

          Quite possibly. I don’t mind structure if it delivers something. But we seem to often have the worst of both worlds.

        • Rugby Truth

          The French try from the wayward pass at the breakdown, happened roughly in the centre of the field.

          When they regathered the ball, there was 12 French players from the centre of the field to our left hand touch line. Hooper was 55 metres away – the furthest player away on our right hand touch line.

          Granted our defensive chase wasn’t the best – staggered.
          2 chasers (Phillip and To’omua) followed by another 2 chasers. There was a mis-match in bodies (ie. Phillip against a back). then after 2 passes there’s approximately 8 French players against 4 Wallabies

          So, does the systems/structure;
          1 – put our captain (and alleged most “inspirational” player) so far away from the play?
          2 – allow for mismatches in body types
          3 – leave our break down so thin, that we are constantly vulnerable to turn overs – as happened in the 79th minute!

        • Custardtaht

          Do those numbers relate to system setups or are they the average player ratings for 90+% of the Wallaby games for the last 7 years.

        • Rugby Truth

          Given our results – more like player ratings

        • All are relevant RT.
          The problem seems to arise when we don’t realise they are really just attacking structures, not defence.
          Stood by watching coaches enforcing 2-4-2 when the opposition changes in attack to 3-3-3.
          Creates mismatches, obvious statement is play whatever they are running at you.
          Simplistic statement I know..

        • UTG

          Alternatively, if we taught our juniors pod systems we’d be better off at the top level.

          No, going back to the 80s and 90s won’t work. Modern defensive systems are too evolved and the video work is too good. If anything, our failures are probably because we still play with too much 80s and 90s influence.

        • Who?

          They did that last week, too. I think they’ve got Valetini and Wilson the wrong way around – Wilson’s a hole runner, not a tight runner, and loves that left wing (where he scored against the Crusaders).

  • Reds and wallabies fan

    Thanks Nutta.

    Entertaining game to watch, the win came in 80th minute, so it was competitive. I think Gordon and the team let themselves down with two specific box kicks in the second half, one lead to a french penalty, the other to a french try. Both launched from about half way, both had poor chasing and defence. It doesn’t seem to be a winning strategy for us.

    Looking forward to Saturday’s game now, real test of character for the wallabies individually and as a team.

    • Patrick

      Yes I remember one of those, I would have screamed at him if I hadn’t been 17000 kms away. But I think we looked better with Tate McDermott on, except that with Tupou off none of the other forwards seemed to think of picking up the ball if the 9 was caught up in the ruck :(

    • Hambone

      I still remember screaming at the TV. Don’t u kick it. Don’t u box it. And surely enough, box kick, no chasers, French try.. sacre le bleu..

    • Alister Smith

      Good observation- I have never really liked the box kick in most situations but we seem to use it when we have run out of options elsewhere and then, as you point out, there are no chasers so not just ineffective by higher risk

      • Ads

        Yep its a reasonable strategy when there is no go forward. But the chasers need to know and need to chase!

  • Keith Butler

    A very fair assessment Nutta. The G&G eight still outweighed the French eight by about 50kg so early scrum dominance was to be expected. One things that our forwards need to rectify is the ease which the French pack particularly their front row drove the ball through the middle of the breakdowns. They gained metres and metres and was imo the reason why we conceded too many penalties- big credit to them. DRs selection will be interesting. Fresh legs needed.

    • Ads

      Preparing for the incoming KB – they need someone with more mongrel in those rucks. Swinton gets a run over sideshow. Timani over LSL (bench). JOC to 10, Hunter to 12, Ikitau to start. Dagaunu to replace Wright (out of 23), Kellaway for Banks (bench). You can start Tate if you want, but he reminds me of a young Phipps. Lots of energy and good sniping and wayward passing. You can rest Hooper if you want too. He’s played well, but doesn’t look himself to me – which is weird because he was in everything last night. I wouldn’t be surprised if he announced he was retiring from international Rugby. If JOC isn’t fit WTF is he doing there with no other 10?

      • Rugby Truth

        picking up on your hooper point……………
        what was the after match interview all about.
        hooper seemed to be doing his level best not to pee himself laughing!

        • Ads

          He looks like he doesn’t really want to be there to me.

        • UTG

          Can only carry a team for so many years before the constant losses get to you.

          The gulf between Tupou, Hooper, Koroibete and the rest of the team is astounding.

        • TT

          I’d add Wilson to that list.. he has some improving to do still (and maybe I see him more because of the headgear) but he looks the goods frequently

        • UTG

          Yeah, fair call. He’s the bridge between those three and the rest.

          I’m hopeful there are a few injured backs that are also on Harry’s level.

        • formerflanker

          Ran down a half back in defence, outsprinted a winger to score another try, lots of contact at the breakdown – no doesn’t look like he wants to be there to me either! (sarc off)

        • Ads

          And a couple of Pocock’esque timed steals (when we really needed them). I have always supported his selection and inclusion. His play was very good. I meant he doesn’t look like he enjoys it anymore. As you say and I said he was in everything last night.

        • Alister Smith

          I think he might be over press conferences

        • Ads

          Hope that’s all it is. He seems stuffed either way. He says stupid things like Sideshow bob did and gets lambasted. He says we know what we need to work on and it’s commentary on “training well”. He says little/nothing and he’s a poor communicator/captain etc. I guess that’s what he gets paid the big bucks for, but he just seems post Japan to possibly not be up for it.

      • Nutta

        Those are some fair observations. I think Swinton would be a good call but so would Fergus L-Warner. Start Nisi and bring Harry OTB. Timani knows French play well as does Philips. I think Noah stays but JOC to 12. Ikky hasn’t shifted Palmy yet but certainly D-guns takes Wrights spot. Tate has to take over from Jake. But the problem will be Bell. They are going to come for him now. So I think they need to bring back in Sio to start and if/when he gets into penalty trouble, go straight to Slips.

        • Ads

          Nutta I watched that scrum replay a few times. I think Swain drops before Bell pops up. The young guys will make mistakes, but Sio sounds like a good plan.

        • Nutta

          I haven’t got to watching replays yet so you may well be right. If so that would likely make any young-fella stand up (whereas old man would just drop it) so fair call. And yes, yungfellas will make mistakes. But Refs will remember the young LH stand up even if it really was Swaino’s bad and so the French will leverage that ‘image’ most surely. Sio for me at this stage I reckon.

        • Dally M

          I personally thought the Frogs pushed early and Tate should not have fed the scrum when he did. He probably should have pointed that out to the ref, but i’m not sure he would have payed any attention.

      • Keith Butler

        If we had won I reckon wholesale changes would have been made. A back row of, heaven forbid, the Brick, Isi and Wells would have given the Frogs something to think about. As it is DR has made a rod for his own back and I reckon the team will be much the same, subject to any enforced changes due to injury. Makes my long weekend in Brissie much more interesting though. All to play for.

  • Ads

    I thought the starting 8 were largely good. I thought Hooper was good and captained reasonably well. He took the 3 often. The backs were largely clueless. Who’s backs coach? The halves were ok. Gordon’s kicks I think was more poor chasing. Lolo kicked well but was average that aside. Toomua better a bit but little penetration. Marika was outstanding. I thought Wright was exceptionally poor and Banks less poor. I’d like both dropped but don’t see the depth in the squad for that. Hopefully Dagaunu for Wright will finally happen. Isi looked stronger than Valentini too again. I am less certain re Rennie as there is obviously little plan in attack. We are relying on individual brilliance quite often resulting in turnovers as guys get isolated.
    Overall well done France. I reckon that’s justice for last week.

    • Hoss

      Its seems le Frogs have cottoned on to the Nearlies plan for consistently beating Australia – let them have the ball, lots of ball and just, well, wait.

    • UTG

      Yeah, total shambles for the Marika haters. That said, I’m still surprised we haven’t heard any big brained takes on why he’s ineffective. Something along the lines of “he should have known that the first try would be disallowed and taken the tackle so that the tmo wasn’t allowed to go back. Yet another failure of a League convert to learn the rules.”

      • Ads

        Well its his fault obviously when he makes a break and no bastard supports him. Wright is aware of this, so makes sure he never makes a break. Much smarter “rugby brain”.

        • UTG

          Hate how Marika releases and goes again to buy time for his support players after making a break rather than wait for the French to pile in and make a turnover. Just dumb rugby.

        • Aust Rugby101

    • Who?

      Attack coach is Scott Wisemantel – ex Randwick, ex England (under Eddie Jones).

  • Crescent

    Thanks Nutta. Not a whole lot add really. Apart from the French were more composed and efficient and thoroughly earned the win.

    Whilst it was an improved performance, key deficiencies we knew about were our undoing. Plifer fest at the breakdown, and we continue to run away from support. Counter from our own 22 – run away from support, get turned over, concede a try. Attacking in the dying minutes inside French half – go into contact high and isolated, get turned over. The lack of playing intelligence is telling. The Wallabies attack was pretty pedestrian, and the French played smart test rugby – get into attacking position, take points on offer, maintain scoreboard pressure.

    At least we reduced the speculative kick option inside the French half, and the defence at critical moments was mighty, but inconsistent. Poor Matt Phillip (I think) was made to look absolutely pedestrian by one of the French backs late in the match – looked like a drunk giraffe trying to keep up with a cheetah. No point playing high tempo rugby if you gas your own players and are not effective enough on attack.

    Key need is to stop chasing the game – get ruthless on attack and build the score, make the French chase the game for a change.

  • mortlucky

    Great write-up L’ernest

  • Custardtaht

    Rugby in Australia is what it is, which is poorly administered & filled with players with deficiencies in their core skills & no desire to rectify it. They all seem to be content with being paid for being mediocre.

    It will take more than just good coaches at super & wallaby level to regain the “glory days”, which were 2+ decades ago. Rennie laments a sub standard performance, perhaps the reality is that it wasn’t a sub standard performance, it was a standard performance.

    The official Wallaby Gold colour should be renamed to Fools Gold, because sure as shit, the Wallabies look like real rugby players, but are found to be fake as soon as the whistle blows time on.

    We are all delusional for thinking the Wallabies can be better than they are, nope, they are what they’re record says they are, a sub standard team who occasionally pulls something from their arse to give false hope.

    The Wallabies will not be challenging for any major silverware anytime soon, to the point that there will be Wallaby Supporters who will live & die without seeing Australia win the Bledisoe.

    I try hard to love watching the Wallabies, but they are killing me.

    • Nutta

      I’m from an Irish Catholic background. Eternal guilt and penance is natural for us.

    • onlinesideline

      I feel like someone just smacked me across the head with a very large Canadian salmon.

      • Yowie

        cue the Monty Python “fish slapping dance” video clip

      • Custardtaht

        Look, it could be a tad negative, but really we keep saying the same things about the same problems, with the same hope, year in, year out. Unless there is a ground up rebuild, shit ain’t changing.

        • onlinesideline

          mate couldnt agree more – we are not looking the goods at all ATM

        • Custardtaht

          The scary bit will be, like the Waratahs, the Wallabies problems will be blamed on the Kiwi coach.
          Kiwi coaches must be sadomasochistic, because I can’t see why they keep lining up to coach in Australia.

  • Ads

    Where’s the article about Quade not getting citizenship Nutta? Fair enough too ;)

    • Nutta

      No article required. Clearly someone in the Dept of Immigration has both a sense of humour and justice. FAF.

      • onlinesideline

        Wouldn’t surprise me if that Shanon bloke in the Dept of Immigration was once a kiwi. Name sound pretty kiwi.
        That knee to Ruchie has resulted in a deep state that spreads far and wide.

      • Mike D

        I reckon they’re just AFL supporters.

        • Nutta

          And the best bit is that they wouldn’t know or care who QC is/was…

    • Keith Butler

      Try bbc.com/news/world-Australia.

    • mortlucky

      I’ve not been a massive fan largely because he was Q-anon in D, but jesus christ in a jam jar, the man bled for the country! If being booed in downtown Auckland doesn’t make you an Aussie I don’t know what does.

      Is there any truth to the rumour that you get citizenship automatically with your Cronulla Sharks general admission membership pack?

    • mortlucky
      • Yowie

        Well done those men.

  • mortlucky

    Is Tom Wright the reincarnation of Mrs Mangel’s dog “Bouncer”?

  • AlltheWallabies

    Overall better than last week, but not good enough. The French defence was excellent and their forwards physical and impenetrable in tight, they were strong on the ball and like a recurring bad dream, we were slow and inaccurate at times.. rinse and repeat the last few years…

    I like Gordon, but again didn’t do himself any favours, Wright is a freak athlete but is showing none of the form we saw last year, Banks did better (i’m not a fan.. but he did), Im really disappointed in Valentini, i thought he might be able to bring that physicality to the Test arena..but was largely anonymous.. and dont talk to me about that last scrum..

    Overall some positives, but it just seems like the same old things we see every year.. dropped ball, poor breakdown work.. set piece failing at critical times.. its all too familiar.

    Do we just expect too much of this team? We all remember the glory days, but like other comments.. maybe this is their standard and we need to accept the new normal…

    • Bulldog

      do we expect too much of this team? No I think its the other way – they pull on the jersey and believe they are good enough. Two quick taps in the first six minutes when you are 0-3 down. I think you need to earn that?? Would the ABs start with hubris like that?

      Maybe its the colour of the jersey going to their heads?

      • Ads

        Most of the backs do seem to have chocolate for brains.

    • Patrick

      I largely agree that the players you have highlighted just did not do enough and probably need to give someone else a go.

      But for shits and giggles, just remember that not one single one of these players is currently in the French 1st XV (although Danty, Vincent, Jelonch, Woki, Bamba, Gros and Gerraci, at least, are all pushing for a place). The “central axis” though are literally their third choice 8, 9, 10 and 15… ! (15 has never played a top level rugby game until last week, his team has just won promotion from the second division)

      Report
      • Greg

        yeah, yeah…. but apart for that we did OK.

  • Coaching staff: If someone could teach Toomua when to throw a 30m pass, cutting out the entire back-line, and when not to, would also be helpful.

    • Ads

      preferably going backwards too might help.

    • Tim

      He has done it all season with little success

      • Been his go-to for a while now. He is a good athlete, but someone needs to talk to him about tactical skills.
        Spose that also goes for a lot of the squad..

        • Tim

          I thought he had a terrible super rugby year and is lucky to be in the starting squad for the wallabies.

    • Nutta

      Get Tupou to show him.

      • Are you trying to get Nella kicked out of the rowing club?
        Once a game is enough.

        • Nutta

          Training antics don’t count.

    • onlinesideline

      it would also help greatly if he didn’t fall sideways in the direction he is passing, drop his hips and use extended arms instead of just his wrists resulting in a slow floating hospital pass. He should be passing like Jake Gordan passes. Maybe if Gordan, Noah and 2 cows learnt to pass like players of old passed like back in 19 friggen 50s then their fantasy of an actual backline overlap and burn may actually come true one day.

      Is it THAT friggen difficult to pass firmly and quickly through 3 players at this level without these “quick look ” / “stare at the receiver – so he wont drop it ” telegraphing floating bollocks.

      • I think all defenders have him sussed.
        Fast blitz to outside shoulder, whilst outside defence hangs back, creating an illusion of space.

        Guarantee’s a harbour bridge pass to the sideline, with Marika copping the brunt of it all.

        Usual punters statement is “Marika’s not doing much”
        Bloody amazing he actually stays on the right side of the touchline imo.
        Oh well…

  • Tim

    I thought we played pretty well overall. The backline played alot better than last week but 2, Toomau and white both had bad games. The forward pack I thought was pretty good but a bit slow to the breakdown. The French appeared not to be supporting their own weight a lot but got rewarded for it and rolled through the our ruck a lot more. They were very good at trapping the aussie players in the ruck as well to milk a pen. Biggest concern was the last 10 minutes which we lost our mawl, lost our scrum and then failed to clean out a player over the ball which results in us loosing. All three of those come down to our reserve hooker. He peeled off down the wrong side of the mawl and gets taken out. The scrum got destroyed with him in it. He missed the final cleanout which resulted in the French winding down the clock.
    I would love to see some changes for sat
    I think the backline would function a little bit better. Our second rows I thought didn’t really offer much punch and with Timani behind thor (125kg plus 135kg) I think we will win clean ball in the scrum. What is everyone’s thoughts this does allow some players to be rested due to quick turnaround
    Feleti Kaitu’u 2
    Darcy Swain 4
    Timani 5
    Isi at 6
    O connor at 10
    Hunter at 12
    Len Ikitau 13
    14 Kellaway

    • Rugby Truth

      I think you’re being a tad too harsh on Lonergan.
      Maul: He’s at the back. It’s the work – or lack of work – upfront that dictates his action/s. If we were set properly, Lonergan is at the back under no pressure.
      Scrum: Bell got smashed! His hips are at 45 degrees. Lonergan and 7A’s are connected. We have a massive gap between our locks, and Nasairani binds at 8 – he had a wing span like an albatross. the French back 5 are all tight and in a strong position. When the shove comes on hooper is driving under Bell’s armpit.
      Clean-Out: It was actually Bell that missed the initial clear-out. The Frenchman had position over the ball, and Lonergan came to try and shift him after the initial miss by Bell

      • Ads

        Swain folded in that scrum before Bell popped. But yeah the 3 young guys will make mistakes.

      • Tim

        I understand the maul gets picked apart but he looks up twice and goes the short side. He believed they joined the maul incorrectly and is yelling at the ref. Other hookers would have gone back in field. Scrum I can see that I am wrong looking at the final scrum and it isn’t fair to pin it on him with Bell and a few others to blame. The final cleanout Bell knocks the player which forces him not to support his own weight, then he had a clear shot on the Frenchman who had wasn’t supporting his weight and didn’t put him away. (I thought it was a harsh pen and it should have gone to us)

  • Greg

    Congrats to the French.
    You played well, defended well, dominated the breakdown.

    I am shattered. Presumably much of the team as well.

    There was lots to like…. but so much simple stuff that went wrong.

    – turning down 3 points a few times (and then losing by less than that)
    – losing a 5m lineout
    – not catching the #$#! ball on the full
    – running away from support (Koro, Banks). sure the piggies should get there…. but you should know that you are exposed form last game.
    – not catching the final kick off.

    Those are simple things that obscure the good. We, and you, can’t keep saying there is lots of scope for improvement. Please get the basics right. Who knows what could happen from there.

    And my usual question….. how can the blue 7 (I think) walk up the side of the ruck, pick the ball up, and carry on?

    • Ads

      It’s a reasonably dark blue 7 jersey. Almost black.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Ball was at the back of the ruck and out. Where was the Wallaby stepping into the receiver is a more pertinent question

      • Greg

        Your comment about the wobs…. absolutely correct.

        I will watch the replay again… I think it was closer to the back of the gold side than the blue!

        • Patrick

          It was, but it was also out.

        • Greg

          Even the blue player didn’t believe that he wasn’t pinged. Look at his face :-)

      • Custardtaht

        Seriously? You are going to raise a question about why a Wallaby didn’t perform a basic task! It was clearly not his job to be the receiver, so by default the turnover must be from an unlawful action by the opposition.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          hahahahaha gold mate

    • Dally M

      The decisions by the ref, or lack thereof were so frustrating. It was like he issued a list of all the things he wasn’t going to penalise before the match, but only gave the list to the French.

      LSL penalised for shoving a lazy offside frog out of the way so he could get to a ruck. WTF game are we playing here!

      How can a ball shoot 4 foot up in the air out of an Oz ruck and you just say play on? No possibility of French hands in there to cause that.

      Is sealing off not a thing anymore?

      Do you no longer have to support your own bodyweight when trying to jackal? And it’s fine to rest on the ground before you do it too?

      The offside line doesn’t exist unless the assistant screams in your ear because it’s so blatant?

      The kiwi refs have been rubbish through TT and continue through this series. Surely we could have flown in someone else.

      • Tomthusiasm

        I thought the ref probably favoured the Wallabies, I lost count of the amount of times they either cleared out from the side or cleared out too far past the ruck. There were a few dubious steals and perhaps should’ve got a yellow for constant infringing on their try line. Perhaps the ref was poor, but the Wallabies probably had the rub of the green imo

        Report
        • Ads

          I reckon we did game 1, them game 2. No complaints from me.

    • Keith Butler

      Fair point about walking up the side of the ruck but I’ll counter with how can our forwards get away with sealing off the ruck but flopping over the ball, not supporting their body weight time and time again without getting pinged. Illegality cuts both ways and seems to be a default position for many teams.

      • Ads

        We def got the rub of the green last week.

      • Who?

        I don’t think either team was required to support their own weight at the breakdown at any point in the entire game. I would argue that the French have consistently looked to seal off (i.e. not support their body weight) in both Tests.

    • Tim

      To your last question. It did look like French most of the time weren’t supporting their own weight and constantly had hands in the ruck once it was formed. Wallabies didn’t really try and push the boundaries and didn’t get the lollies. I try explaining to my friends what it is like supporting the wallabies in Nrl terms. I say supporting the Wallabies is like supporting the Bulldogs. They try hard but ultimately just give the opposition field position which leads to points.

  • whatwouldberniedo

    a couple of thoughts

    after watching that game, I’m unsure if I know the rules of the game any more. this ref was flagged in super TT as problematic after a similarly bewildering interpretation the breakdown laws. happy to concede that France brought more to the contest but the reinstitution of prison rules (similar to the Fiji game at RWC) really caught the Wabs by surprise. the were plenty of looks of bemusement after some of the rulings. this really is a coaching failure. the possibility of this should have been recognised and planned for 3 weeks ago, especially considering the changes in the French squad this week.

    we needed to play Irish style, closer to the ruck/forward support, securing and recycling quickly, winning the gain line until they infringe, play territory, pressure set piece, take points. Tempo was never likely to deliver the outcome. that said, it nearly did!

    why didn’t it?

    the 2 midfield bombs by gordon with no chasers (because everyone was gassed after doing excellent work coming out of the backfield) yielded 10 French points and lost that match. neither gordon nor lolesio game manage at test level, and in combination with tom wright, the bulk of the good work that was done by the forwards was pissed up a wall.

    the forwards did enough to win that game. they were just severely let down by a game plan poorly suited to the ref and opposition, game managers who don’t game manage, and a horror performance from tom wright.

    • Brisneyland Local

      Our captain isnt tactically savvy enough to adjust the game, and play what is in front of him. He needs the music, cant improvise

      • UTG

        The players aren’t skilled enough to adjust to the game. The major tactical decisions are made by Rennie and the coaching staff and communicated via those running water. It must be either (a) Rennie communicates tactical shifts and the Wallabies fail to execute them or (b) having them shift tactically would produce worse results because they don’t have the requisite skills to carry out alternate tactics. I favour the latter.

  • Alister Smith

    Though we lost I actually enjoyed watching that game a lot more than last week (though I didn’t have full control of the remote and missed some of the flow of the game). I think that was one of the better games in gold from Banks, Wright won’t be/wasn’t happy with his game but I thought Marika was among our best. Still the back 3 still have a lot to do to work better as a unit and Marika’s constant look for involvement might have contribute to that. I thought Gordon was much better initially though seemed to go back to some of his previous week’s flaws by the end. Lolesio also much improved and glad he got that chance. Also thought Toomua did some good things in the first 20. Forwards – well I liked Hooper’s game – I know not everyone on here will agree but then he could cure cancer and some would still find a problem with him. I wonder if LSL as a “hybrid” lock/6 has more to offer from the bench. Thought Valetini was better this week and that the back three worked better.

    But what continues to cruel us are errors – and errors not when we are under pressure but when we have them under pressure. They were made across the park – from simple dropped balls, errant passing, inaccurate passing, defensive reads and line out throws and lifts. I think that is the difference between us and the sides above us. We are just lacking in the ability to consistently perform skills some of which are pretty basic or core to the game. So we can be brilliant and terrible in the same minute and our most gifted players can be those most guilty.

    • Yowie

      I know not everyone on here will agree but then he could cure cancer and some would still find a problem with him

      Well it would be a lack of professional courtesy.

  • Mike D

    I think we’re a bit harsh on the forwards re clean outs. There were a lot of occasions when Gold players were trying to get to the break down and blue players were blocking and not called offside. The one time LSL pushed a player out of the way to get there he was penalised.

    Blue were lying all over the ruck but if Gold did it was blown for not rolling away. And Blue were often offside at the ruck, e.g. blue player pulling Gold jersey out from the Australian side of the ruck.

    Plus final scrum, I thought he was going to blow free kick for early shove by Blue, but went ahead with it.

    If I was cynical I would think that there was a third game to come and the officiating team had been told they need a “decider” to amp the ratings.

    • Greg

      The only question for me there is…. what do we need to learn that the kiwis, frogs and others have already learned?

      • Mike D

        Wear a darker jersey and they don’t see you offside at the ruck? Maybe that’s the reasoning behind the strange shade of orange they wore. It’s actually Rennie’s long term plan to gradually phase the colour through to dark brown and eventually burnt umber.

  • Keith Butler

    We woz robbed. Clearly the French are cheating bastards and we were pure as the driven snow. Reminds me of the old Zappa tune ‘Don’t eat the yellow snow’.

    • Mike D

      No, we weren’t pure as the driven snow. But we were penalised according to the laws of the game, mostly, barring a few understandable times the ref missed something.

  • Who?

    Much of what I think has already been said… But three points:
    1. Wright had a shocker. It’s bad enough that it needs to be restated.
    2. Doleman reffed only one team. The French infringed everywhere with impunity. Hooper was tackled chasing a ball carrier to support the breakdown, nothing. LSL shoves a bloke who’s only in the way (not attempting to tackle, illegally placed to clean out) in order to support a breakdown, and he’s penalized. There was no concept of consistency.

    3…. There was significant improvement in the shape of our attack. Now, it wasn’t perfect. But last week, everything was an overs line. This week, we regularly passed out wide, then fed the ball back infield, which held the drift and allowed the outside defenders to overrun the play. We often then fed it wide, but upfield of the shooting defender (rather than behind him), or we found gaps in the midfield. What we did when we broke the line was often disappointing (poor support – not helped by the ref’s lack of concern for French players not rolling, not supporting their own bodyweight, and impeding access to the breakdown), but it felt like we had a greater capacity to get through that line – whenever Gordon wasn’t just hovering over the ball, allowing the French to get set and then step a couple of metres offside (with impunity).

