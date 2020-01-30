Melbourne Rebels 2020 Season Preview - Green and Gold Rugby

Melbourne Rebels 2020 Season Preview

The new Super Rugby season is finally upon us and I for one am getting a little excited for the season ahead.

Will this the Melbourne Rebels 10th season finally be the year that we can crack the finals hoodoo.

2019, in a nutshell

Just in case you missed last season…

Expectations were high at the beginning of 2019. The Rebels started the season with a bang winning their first 3 games and having 6 wins by the halfway mark of the season. The Rebels actually topped the conference ladder until the end of the 12th round and maintained a position in the top 8 all the way to the final round. Sadly, a maiden finals appearance was not to be finishing the season with two heavy defeats to Kiwi opposition.

The Rebels finished 2019 second in the Australian Conference and 11th overall with a total of seven wins and a points differential of -72. Although the Rebels only left the top 8 after the final round defeat they really did not deserve to make finals on 2019 performance. Let’s hope Dave and the players have learnt some valuable lessons from their disappointment and have worked out a winning formula to see this side make finals in 2020.

Ins and outs

The Rebels have a big list of ins and outs going into 2020, most notable loses are Adam Coleman, Will Genia, Quade Cooper and Jack Maddocks. The players who have arrived down in Melbourne who I am most looking forward to seeing what they can bring are Frank Lomani, Andrew Kellaway and Michael Wells as well as Matt Toomua having a full preseason with the tea,.

In: Andrew Deegan, Cabous Eloff, Andrew Kellaway, Josh Kemeny, Boyd Killingworth, Gideon Koegelenberg, Frank Lomani, Ryan Louwrens, Declan Moore, Cameron Orr, Harry Potter, Ruan Smith, James Tuttle, Michael Wells

Out: Robbie Abel, Adam Coleman, Quade Cooper, Ben Daley, Stu Dunbar, Tetera Faulkner, Will Genia, Harrison Goddard, Sam Jeffries, Jack Maddocks, Hugh Roach, Michael Ruru, Sam Talakai, Sione Tuipulotu

Will Genia departs for a stint in Japan.

Onward and Upwards

Everyone is predicting the Rebels to finish weaker than last season, while the player turnover has been large, but this year we’ve retained a number of players that featured in our starting 23 from 2019. Continuity will be key.

With a little luck in developing a good 9/10 combo, the Rebels have the depth and talent in the backline to post some big scores on the board. I predict a top 2 finish in the conference behind the Brumbies again.

As always the Rebels forwards are the worry, especially the front row being fairly untested. After spending most of 2019 on the sidelines, star Wallaby Jordan Ulese will once again miss the first few rounds through injury. The loss of Coleman is not as big as a worry from my point of view; he missed a lot of game time last season with various injuries, and I expect Matt Phillip and Luke Jones to step up and fill the void.

In the club’s 10th year, we might have our first player to reach the centurion club. Tom English is set to become the first Rebel to reach 100 caps for the club. Currently sitting on 94 caps, and if everything going to plan, he will be running out at AAMI Park when he achieves the milestone. His versatility in the backline and try-scoring ability makes him a key member of the Rebels squad. It would be a great reward for Tom to enter the history books as the first Rebels centurion.

Tom English – a great servant to the Club

I also expect to see a healthy battle for top try scorer between Hodge, Eglish and 2019 John Eales Medallist, Markia Koroibete.

Marika Koroibete – the backline wisard, and try-scoring machine.

My best matchday 23

If the entire list is available and fit, this is who’d I pick.

1: Matt Gibbon

2: Jordan Uelese

3: Ruan Smith

4: Matt Philip

5: Luke Jones

6: Michael Wells

7: Angus Cottrell

8: Isi Naisarani

9: Frank Lomani

10: Matt Toomua

11: Marika Koroibete

12: Billy Meakes

13: Reece Hodge

14: Tom English

15: Dane Haylett-Petty (c)

16: Anaru Rangi

17: Pone Fa’amausili

18: Jermaine Ainsley

19: Esei Haangana

20: Rob Leota

21: James Tuttle

22: Andrew Deegan

23: Andrew Kellaway

Fixture

Round 1: Sunwolves (A)

Round 2: Brumbies (A)

Round 3: Waratahs (H)

Round 4: Sharks (H) Ballarat

Round 5: Highlanders (A)

Round 6: Lions (H)

Round 7: Bye

Round 8: Sunwolves (H)

Round 9: Stormers (A)

Round 10: Jaguares (A)

Round 11: Reds (A)

Round 12: Crusaders (H)

Round 13: Blues (H)

Round 14: Waratahs (A)

Round 15: Bye

Round 16: Brumbies (H)

Round 17: Chiefs (A)

Round 18: Reds (H)

As you can see the Rebels have a pretty mixed draw, starting away in Japan followed by a trip to the capital. A home game against the Tahs before a regional trip to Mars stadium to face the Sharks. A tough road trip in the middle of the season will sort out this teams finals chances before they finish with four home games in the last six games.

Fearless Preduction

A roller coaster of a season, I think the Rebels will finish 2nd in the conference and just sneak into finals having learnt from the previous two seasons close calls. Please don’t leave it up to a win in the final game of the season again.